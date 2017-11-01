Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) (22427 Views)

Source: Kaduna State Union of Teachers who were on a protest today attacked the Kaduna State House of Assembly complex where Government properties were destroyed and lawmakers harassed.Governor El-rufai's led administration wonders if these are the same set of people that want education of children to be entrusted in their handsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kaduna-state-union-of-teachers-on.html?m=1 4 Likes

Illiterates na wah oo 9 Likes

Why will hellfire rufai sack them in the first place? Why not reabsorb them in another department other than teaching? That midget is playing with fire. 7 Likes

you sabi read abi?





U see the teachers abi?

What other justification do we need to prove how unqualified and illiterate dey are? Is dis d best way to go about resolving their issue? I'm sure d teacher who defaced d bonet didn't remember d spelling of what he wanted to write and simply turned it to signature.. 98 Likes 5 Shares

you sabi read abi?





U see the teachers abi?





I don't understand what u mean I don't understand what u mean 4 Likes

Now I see reasons why el-rufia had to sack these guys that came from the slums to teach the pupil of kaduna state 12 Likes

a teacher cant be an illiterate
U have to be educated to be a teacher



U have to be educated to be a teacher a teacher cant be an illiterateU have to be educated to be a teacher 2 Likes

Things dey happend, imagine awhole teacher. No wonder they failed the exam. But they would hav send back to schoọl as pupils 3 Likes

Instead of protesting, why can't they plead with the government to give them like 6 months to go for training and upgrade a little to.I wonder what the protest is for. You are all at fault instead of looking for solutions they are here protesting. They should know that a lot of people are already on stand by waiting to replace them in case the governor go ahead with his sack threats. 14 Likes 1 Share

They should be arrested and tried for destroying public properties. 4 Likes

a teacher cant be an illiterate



U have to be educated to be a teacher



OK now I get you



OK now I get you
Well I meant,they shouldn't have acted wierd by destroying government properties

El Rufai has got guts abeg; we need leaders like that, someone that can damn the political consequences and do the right thing. If not for his guts, Abuja wouldn't have been a sane place like it is now. 27 Likes

a teacher cant be an illiterate



U have to be educated to be a teacher

A teacher who isn't qualified is an illiterate. Education isn't a guarantee or proof of literacy... Go and consult ur dictionary







But who will bell the cat
If only Nigerians can come out like this to protest/demonstrate/revolt against our leaders, trust me, something must give way.

a teacher cant be an illiterate

U have to be educated to be a teacher

So how did these 'teachers' get employed in the first instance?

Teachers indeed. No wonder they are very good in producing violent almajiri children cum bokoharam

See the kind of teachers that are teaching in the north. I for say why Northern region is full of violence. 2 Likes

El Rufai has got guts abeg; we need leaders like that, someone that can damn the political consequences and do the right thing. If not for his guts, Abuja wouldn't have been a sane place like it is now.







Fayemi almost accomplished the same feat in Ekiti until he developed a cold feet and soft pedaled for political reasons. Out of fear that he may still bring up the issue in his second term when he will have nothing to lose, the teachers and other civil servants in the state conspired and voted him out of office.



Fayemi almost accomplished the same feat in Ekiti until he developed a cold feet and soft pedaled for political reasons. Out of fear that he may still bring up the issue in his second term when he will have nothing to lose, the teachers and other civil servants in the state conspired and voted him out of office.
El-Rufai must have learn from his experience. If he cancels the sack now, they will still vote against him out of fear. So, it is better to see through the policy and damn the consequences in the interest of the state. The consequences may not even be as bad as that of Fayemi if he replaces them immediately with young, competent and better qualified teachers.

hahahaha





That house is as useless as the letter "P" in psycho



That house is as useless as the letter "P" in psycho
Its better destroyed

Arrest them all...



wonderful

I am beginning to support Hell rufai on this. What does destroying properties in house of assembly got to do with this?

If you people are bold enough why not go and destroy the state house property where the governor that sacked you is staying? 2 Likes

dumb teachers

I reside in Kaduna...all na wash. Nothing like this happened 3 Likes

......and they just proved the governor right that they actually failed that exam....

This is a pitiable sight