|Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:53pm
Kaduna State Union of Teachers who were on a protest today attacked the Kaduna State House of Assembly complex where Government properties were destroyed and lawmakers harassed.Governor El-rufai's led administration wonders if these are the same set of people that want education of children to be entrusted in their hands
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/kaduna-state-union-of-teachers-on.html?m=1
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:55pm
Illiterates na wah oo
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Saaruman(m): 2:58pm
Why will hellfire rufai sack them in the first place? Why not reabsorb them in another department other than teaching? That midget is playing with fire.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by iamJ: 2:59pm
Homeboiy:you sabi read abi?
U see the teachers abi?
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Nbote(m): 2:59pm
What other justification do we need to prove how unqualified and illiterate dey are? Is dis d best way to go about resolving their issue? I'm sure d teacher who defaced d bonet didn't remember d spelling of what he wanted to write and simply turned it to signature..
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:59pm
iamJ:
I don't understand what u mean
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by biacan(f): 3:00pm
Now I see reasons why el-rufia had to sack these guys that came from the slums to teach the pupil of kaduna state
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by iamJ: 3:00pm
Homeboiy:a teacher cant be an illiterate
U have to be educated to be a teacher
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 3:01pm
Things dey happend, imagine awhole teacher. No wonder they failed the exam. But they would hav send back to schoọl as pupils
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Spylord48: 3:01pm
Instead of protesting, why can't they plead with the government to give them like 6 months to go for training and upgrade a little to.I wonder what the protest is for. You are all at fault instead of looking for solutions they are here protesting. They should know that a lot of people are already on stand by waiting to replace them in case the governor go ahead with his sack threats.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 3:02pm
They should be arrested and tried for destroying public properties.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 3:02pm
iamJ:
OK now I get you
Well I meant,they shouldn't have acted wierd by destroying government properties
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by MaziOmenuko: 3:02pm
El Rufai has got guts abeg; we need leaders like that, someone that can damn the political consequences and do the right thing. If not for his guts, Abuja wouldn't have been a sane place like it is now.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Nbote(m): 3:06pm
iamJ:
A teacher who isn't qualified is an illiterate. Education isn't a guarantee or proof of literacy... Go and consult ur dictionary
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:08pm
If only Nigerians can come out like this to protest/demonstrate/revolt against our leaders, trust me, something must give way.
But who will bell the cat
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:10pm
iamJ:
So how did these 'teachers' get employed in the first instance?
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 3:15pm
Teachers indeed. No wonder they are very good in producing violent almajiri children cum bokoharam
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by bugidon(m): 3:17pm
See the kind of teachers that are teaching in the north. I for say why Northern region is full of violence.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 3:19pm
MaziOmenuko:
Fayemi almost accomplished the same feat in Ekiti until he developed a cold feet and soft pedaled for political reasons. Out of fear that he may still bring up the issue in his second term when he will have nothing to lose, the teachers and other civil servants in the state conspired and voted him out of office.
El-Rufai must have learn from his experience. If he cancels the sack now, they will still vote against him out of fear. So, it is better to see through the policy and damn the consequences in the interest of the state. The consequences may not even be as bad as that of Fayemi if he replaces them immediately with young, competent and better qualified teachers.
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by AmadiAba: 3:20pm
hahahaha
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 3:32pm
That house is as useless as the letter "P" in psycho
Its better destroyed
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by tayorh(m): 3:32pm
Arrest them all...
Arrest them all...
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by gerreer7: 3:33pm
wonderful
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:33pm
I am beginning to support Hell rufai on this. What does destroying properties in house of assembly got to do with this?
If you people are bold enough why not go and destroy the state house property where the governor that sacked you is staying?
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 3:33pm
dumb teachers
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by XaviDayo: 3:33pm
I reside in Kaduna...all na wash. Nothing like this happened
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by bcashy: 3:34pm
they are goners already ......and they just proved the governor right that they actually failed that exam....
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by KayDEAN(m): 3:34pm
This is a pitiable sight
|Re: Sacked Teachers Destroy Kaduna House Of Assembly Complex (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:35pm
Not in support of this but How can one state government sack 22,000 teachers at a go? Even if you have to do that, why not in stages?
