|RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Omooba77: 3:04pm On Nov 08
The Holy Ghost Congress is here again! From 4-9 th December, 2017, It will be Songs of Victory at New Arena, Simawa by 7pm each night. Ministering will be Pastor EnA. Adeboye and other anointed men of God
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by MajorGomwalk: 4:50pm On Nov 08
Calling on all the sheeples.
It is that time of the year again
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Omooba77: 6:21pm On Nov 08
MajorGomwalk:Thank you sir.
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Omooba77: 10:12am On Nov 11
I saw millions of sheeples at Farewell crusade....Millions will come and be part of Songs of Victory.....Let somebody shout Halleluya!!!!!
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Omooba77: 9:48pm
Thank God for Reinhard Bonnke and Daniel Kolenda, what a prelude to Songs of Victory Congress!
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by hemartins(m): 10:28pm
The year 2017 will end in Joy
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by ayenidavid807(m): 10:29pm
More Blessings from above to fall on me
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by hebrac(m): 10:30pm
OK, great
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:30pm
Criminal is here to chop the masses again
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by coolestchris(m): 10:31pm
food for sheepies .
the one bonke do never satisfy una, even Jew's don't behave sheepishly like this.
no wonder Jesus Christ ask the cup to pass over him..
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:31pm
Another program to throw format to their gullible followers
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Adaowerri111: 10:32pm
Thank God say na only songs dem go sing, no tithes
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by hobermener: 10:32pm
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by Champele(m): 10:33pm
Money making industry
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by claremont(m): 10:35pm
Thankfully, Nigerians are starting to wake up from their slumber and ignorance. If you critically research religion in African countries, you will find that there is a strong positive correlation between religion and underdevelopment. The most religious African countries e.g Nigeria, are also the most underdeveloped.
|Re: RCCG 2017 Holy Ghost Congress; Songs Of Victory, 4-9th Dec, 2017 by hobermener: 10:35pm
