The Holy Ghost Congress is here again! From 4-9 th December, 2017, It will be Songs of Victory at New Arena, Simawa by 7pm each night. Ministering will be Pastor EnA. Adeboye and other anointed men of God 1 Like



It is that time of the year again Calling on all the sheeples.It is that time of the year again 2 Likes

MajorGomwalk:

Calling on all the sheeples. It is that time of the year again Thank you sir. Thank you sir.

I saw millions of sheeples at Farewell crusade....Millions will come and be part of Songs of Victory.....Let somebody shout Halleluya!!!!!

Thank God for Reinhard Bonnke and Daniel Kolenda, what a prelude to Songs of Victory Congress! 2 Likes

The year 2017 will end in Joy

More Blessings from above to fall on me

OK, great

Criminal is here to chop the masses again 1 Like

food for sheepies .

the one bonke do never satisfy una, even Jew's don't behave sheepishly like this.

no wonder Jesus Christ ask the cup to pass over him.. 1 Like

Another program to throw format to their gullible followers 1 Like

Thank God say na only songs dem go sing, no tithes 1 Like

Money making industry

Thankfully, Nigerians are starting to wake up from their slumber and ignorance. If you critically research religion in African countries, you will find that there is a strong positive correlation between religion and underdevelopment. The most religious African countries e.g Nigeria, are also the most underdeveloped.