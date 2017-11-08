₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by obidevine(m): 7:01pm
Dangote's First Son, Heir To His Wealth And Fortune Revealed ( Photos)
Who is Aliko Dangote’s first son? Find out the heir who inherits the companies and properties of Africa’s richest business man, Dangote in this write-up.
Aliko Dangote has a son whose name is Abdulrahman Fasasi. It is said that he is not the biological first son but he was adopted by Dangote. As you can see that he doesn’t bear the name of Nigeria’s richest man.
While much is not known about Abdulrahman Fasasi’s public life, wife, family and businesses, we know that he is currently doing really fine just like his half sisters.
According to Wikipedia, Alhaji Dangote has 15 children but has no wife. He had married several other women, but they all ended in divorce. Those marriages gave rise to pregnancies with his children from these marriages known to the public.
Although, there are four popular children of Aliko Dangote. Three of these children are his biological children, while the fourth is an adopted child. It’s even said that his children has stakes in his companies or better still, runs the companies.
The names of Dangote’s children are Mariya Dangote, Fatima Dangote, Halima Dangote and Abdulrahman Fasasi dangote’s only son who is the adopted male child and maybe the heir to his wealth. If you’ve noticed, all his children despite their father’s wealth and popularity have kept a very low profile.
You hardly hear Abdulrahman, Halima and other daughters on TV or even on the pages of newspapers like Otedola’s children and other richest families in Nigeria. It seems they are more preoccupied with business than celebrity status.
As said earlier, Abdulrahman may be the adopted son of a very rich man, but is an easy going person. We could not ascertain his wife and children of his own, educational status, his role in his father’s company or his assets at the moment.
As for inheriting Dangote’s wealth, that would be left for the world’s richest black man on earth to decide.
Culled from : https://www.nigerianinfopedia.com/aliko-dangotes-son-heir-wealth-fortune/
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Kowor(f): 7:10pm
Ladies.....
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Blackfyre: 7:40pm
Thought he had a son from the last wife? The Yoruba woman?
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by MisterLomantic: 9:28pm
He looks ugly
I'd rather be a poor fine boy than an ugly billionaire with yachts and ostentatious lifestyle
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Finstar: 9:28pm
Lucky kid.. Having it all on a platter of gold. I hope he has the education, intelligence and mind to take it higher.. If the talent is a flaw, even the best mind can't do anything in business.
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Austindark(m): 9:28pm
I hope he uses the wealth to repair all the roads his father's trailers has destroyed
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 9:29pm
Thats good to know. #cantsaymorethanthat
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 9:29pm
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:30pm
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 9:30pm
Issorait... more money, no problems.
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by BecomeALandLord(m): 9:31pm
Awesome stuff
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 9:31pm
I be think say he no get boy pikin
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Nezy4Real(m): 9:31pm
Issokay
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Josfactz: 9:31pm
Lol
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Odianose13(m): 9:31pm
MisterLomantic:
Did u just mean what you said? #idontthinkso
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Odebanky(m): 9:32pm
Cool to live a low profile life
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by FarahAideed: 9:32pm
Why are all his wives running away
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Austindark(m): 9:32pm
MisterLomantic:
You need to Google Adams Oshiomole and his beautiful wife
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by cousjwhite(m): 9:32pm
On another note...
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by thorpido(m): 9:32pm
He will still get inheritance sha.
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by tellwisdom: 9:33pm
Meaningless report...spits
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by mammanbawa: 9:33pm
In Islam, adopted kids do not inherit their foster parents' wealth!
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:33pm
I dey laugh
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by maxibrainz02(m): 9:34pm
Money answereth all things
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 9:35pm
Adorable family, modest and classy,not like our noisy Neighbours
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:35pm
The boy seems to be among the luckiest child born on earth.
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:35pm
MisterLomantic:
We all know you are lying but continue
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:35pm
Bet how come only Indimi has fine sons? Dangote doesn't even have one fine one. Chai, that's how Tinubu too packed ironical fine boys full ground. Whew, I thank God for Buharia o, at least his children are fine.
May God forgive me
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by Zane2point4(m): 9:36pm
.
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by ednut1(m): 9:36pm
Journalism is dead chai
|Re: Abdulrahman Fasasi: Aliko Dangote's Adopted Son (Photos) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 9:36pm
Some ladies will be like 'chai I love this guy'... while some guys will be like ' nna nawa ooo my pupsy no try for me atol'.......... I HATE NIGERIA!!!
