9:13pm
After news broke that self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, was arrested last night, many Nigerians linked his arrest to a now deleted post in which he stated that he is gay. Even after our exclusive interview with Bobrisky where he alleged that serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, was behind his arrest, some Nigerians still held on to their belief that his arrest was because he publicly acknowledged he is gay.
LIB reached out to frontline lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo, to find out if it is legal for Bobrisky, or anyone for that matter, to be arrested for publicly stating that they are gay. Here is what he had to say
'For me, you have to be caught in the act. Yes, it may amount to corrupting public moral when you go on social media to announce you are gay but we are talking about the law here and not sentiment and if we are talking about the law, the person has to be caught in the act. Except the person says he is gay and refers to a particular gay act that can be verified. For example, if Mr. A comes out on social media to say I am a thief, he cannot be arrested because his declaration that he is a thief cannot be linked to a particular act of stealing. Anybody can come out to say I am a kidnapper but if you do not link that declaration to a particular incident that happened, that person cannot be arrested. So also, if a person comes out to say I am gay and you can't link it to a particular gay act that actually happened or that he was caught in the act, I think it is wrong for such a person to be arrested. You can only be arrested when you consent to the act that can be verified. He can be arrested for saying that he is gay but it must be linked to a gay act that happened. You cannot be arrested for just saying you are gay'
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/nobody-can-arrest-bobrisky-just-says-gay-lawyer-festus-keyam
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Afonjashapmouth: 9:52pm
How market Mr lawyer
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Yeligray(m): 9:58pm
I think en d give you bj
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by lanaVello(m): 10:15pm
Erhmm Section 4(2), Same sex(Prohibition) Act, 2013: "The public show of same sex amorous relationship directly or indirectly is prohibited". All those his "my bae" bs he displays nko,its all about how they construe it; If Lagos state finds better prosecutor, they're going to put that guy behind bars for good. But then, we're in Nigeria! i'm sure his alleged senator bae would soon pull strings
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by LuvU2(f): 10:27pm
He has a point. Still not tolerating such nonsense (gay behavior)
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by yungmoney447(m): 10:31pm
FIVE GREATEST LIES IN NIGERIA (1) Bail is free (2) Police is your friend (3) Youths are the leaders of tomorrow (4) Education is the key to success (5) Am single Which Of These Lies Dey Vex U Pass? ?? #GN
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Leonbonapart(m): 10:50pm
That neeger is infesting our kids by the day... Lock him up
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by DIKEnaWAR: 10:50pm
Very true.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Next2Bezee(m): 10:51pm
Maybe him don start to dey steal pampers for dat him wattery anus
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Flashh: 10:52pm
Was he arrested for saying "he his gay" or it was proven?
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by valgbo(m): 10:52pm
Is that pure water instead of boobs........
the hustle is real Shaa
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by prospero5(m): 10:52pm
iffa hia!
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Stanleyelege(m): 10:52pm
This guy needs stay there a bit. Always constituting public nuisance
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by WealthPhillips(m): 10:52pm
I pity u sir
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Dejiolaniyi(m): 10:54pm
Sleep time
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by 9jvirgin(m): 10:54pm
Let him go and join Bisi Alimi in the U.K. This is Nigeria and not U.S or U.K, there is no law or compassion here for a stupid fellow. You cannot be bragging and posting about senseless and stupid stuffs and expect to be clapped for. Next time be smart.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by ednut1(m): 10:54pm
Pple who fornicate regularly and commit all manner of sins daily go still critize bobrisky for being gay. Mk una free d guy is it ur yansh
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Mrokaykay(m): 10:54pm
OK noted!
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Ra88: 10:55pm
This Festus don mad sha.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by ChangetheChange: 10:55pm
Festus GAYamo is a mad man
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by DONFASZY(m): 10:55pm
I bin dey respect dis man bfor
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by martineverest(m): 10:55pm
Mtchew
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by modelmike7(m): 10:56pm
GETTING INTERESTING. .....
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Esepayan(m): 10:56pm
very correct don't mind ignorant ppl
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Faz3: 10:56pm
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Respect55(m): 10:56pm
Make dem lock dat guy/girl small abeg make we hear word
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by imanuel80(m): 10:57pm
Festus go and sleep.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:58pm
We know now. Mere assertion is not crime.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Gluhbirne(f): 10:58pm
That's true, Sir.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by CaptainJeffry: 10:58pm
Keyamo, defender of the stupid.
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by Adorable90(f): 10:59pm
This lawyer too like to dey support nonsense matter mtewwww
|Re: Festus Keyamo: "Bobrisky Can't Be Arrested Just For Saying He Is Gay" by DeKen: 10:59pm
All of you guys thinking otherwise, how will the prosecutors prove beyond reasonable doubt that the guy is guilty? Will just the tweet be sufficient evidence?
