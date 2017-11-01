₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by princewill237: 1:36am
This lady shared a photo in a sexy black dress but instead of getting accolades, she horrified Twitter users..Can you guess why?
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by temblor1(m): 1:54am
UNKEMPT
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by idkAttitude(m): 3:50am
Who cares
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by drizzymadbet(m): 4:47am
Chai this is a reflection of some of our naija girls, most of em would never want you to give em a surprise visit.
Dirty and unkempt girls is an instant turn off
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by festwiz(m): 5:35am
She was looking for the perfect dress...and she nailed it...lol
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by ihatebuhari(f): 6:38am
Lol
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by IIshort(m): 6:43am
Ok
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Samusu(m): 7:19am
Lol @my mom always told me that: "dirty room means dirty something".
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Florblu(f): 7:25am
The room is not dirty but scattered
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Larrey(f): 7:53am
Her sexy dress, her bedroom, her business.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Tyrabarbara(f): 8:33am
most of these ladies are dirty. forget that they are slaying outside. that reminds me of psychology. the lecturer said if you want to study ladies, you should study them in their naturalistic environment, na that time you go know say all these their slaying na facade.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by ReinaFarine(f): 8:54am
*Peeps through the window*
Let me kukuma arrange my room before they reach my turn....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by ruggedtimi(m): 10:10am
the dirtiest room i have seen was a girl's room, she had an apple laptop, Samsung l e d tv and dstv all covered with dirt/dust like she dey fry plantain on top the apple laptop. Her wardrobe was vomiting cloths and undies out like a malaria patient. I had to sit down on her bed with one side of my y*nsh
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by valgbo(m): 11:08am
lol
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by BRAV0O(m): 11:17am
Na their life
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by mayorkun(m): 11:20am
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Learnstuffs(m): 12:03pm
Slay queen
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by barbiecue(f): 12:06pm
Lol
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Olekumaster(m): 2:38pm
Smellos... MOST ladies are like that. Clean on the outside, dirty on the inside.
What your room looks like is who you truly are!
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by McBeal10(f): 4:49pm
I have seen someone that is worse than me
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by BruncleZuma: 4:54pm
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by SuperSuave3: 4:54pm
RIP NAIRALAND so this is news?
well, to the topic, I'm not surprised, my sisters room is always littered and scattered compared to mine.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by neonly: 4:55pm
Hmmmmm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by pdpisGONE: 4:55pm
BAD
most nigerian ladies are like this
this is why they smell
#disgusting
1 Like
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Keneking: 4:55pm
Dirty
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Nackzy: 4:56pm
Pig... Her undies must be smelling seriously
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Gluhbirne(f): 4:56pm
What a mess!
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Sirpaul(m): 4:57pm
she's only trying to show us the number of wears in her room nothing more
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by Brillantman: 4:57pm
That's not room.... It's dunghill
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by ALAYORMII: 4:57pm
A sexy dirty gurl
|Re: Lady Posts Selfie In Sexy Dress, But Everyone Is Talking About Her Bedroom by praiseneofingz(m): 4:57pm
see rat....chaiii
1 Like
