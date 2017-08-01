Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed (3987 Views)

Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics / She Said She Can't Marry Me, But Now, She Wants Me To Marry Her, Help / How Uniport Girl Dealt With Him After Promising Her A Job Without Fulfilling It (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Born Gary Muponda, the youthful singer is being sued by his former lover, Amanda Tinotenda Manyowa for US$10 000 for breach of an agreement to marry.



Amanda, who is being represented by lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, in her summons filed at the Harare Civil Court on October 31 this year, claimed that Gary promised to marry her sometime last year.



But he later dumped her before fulfilling his promise-which was made orally before both of their relatives. “On or around the 15th of December 2014, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a love relationship.



“After dating for two years, on the 31st of December 2016, the Defendant promised to marry the Plaintiff, which and in pursuit to that promise, the plaintiff and the Defendant started living together in April 2017 at the Defendant’s residence.



“Sometime in May 2017, the Defendant repudiated the agreement to marry the Plaintiff, which agreement, the Defendant had made to Plaintiff orally.



This was done by conduct, where the Defendant together with his mother took the Plaintiff’s clothes to her maiden home, chased the Plaintiff away and ordered her not to come,” she claimed in her summons.



Amanda claimed that Gary’s actions were deliberately meant to injure her dignity and reputation. She also complained, in her summons, that Gary by so-doing embarrassed her morally.



“The Defendant has wasted the Plaintiff’s time and the Plaintiff has since suffered due to the bad reputation that the Defendant has imputed on her.



“By virtue of the Defendant’s breach of promise, the cause of action arisen is that the Plaintiff suffered damages in the amount of US $10 000 for contumacious breach of contract whereby Plaintiff’s personal dignity and reputation were impaired,” she said.



Gary, who is son to legendary Zimbabwe singer Willom Tight, is yet to respond to the claim.



This scandal is coming just a few weeks after the artiste made news for bring some wild girls to dance in a very ratchet style on stage at a concert.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-sues-upcoming-artiste-10000k-after-promising-to-marry-her-but-failed Zimbabwe's Afro-pop musician Gary Tight is being sued by his ex-lover for failing to own up to his promise of marrying her.Born Gary Muponda, the youthful singer is being sued by his former lover, Amanda Tinotenda Manyowa for US$10 000 for breach of an agreement to marry.Amanda, who is being represented by lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, in her summons filed at the Harare Civil Court on October 31 this year, claimed that Gary promised to marry her sometime last year.But he later dumped her before fulfilling his promise-which was made orally before both of their relatives. “On or around the 15th of December 2014, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a love relationship.“After dating for two years, on the 31st of December 2016, the Defendant promised to marry the Plaintiff, which and in pursuit to that promise, the plaintiff and the Defendant started living together in April 2017 at the Defendant’s residence.“Sometime in May 2017, the Defendant repudiated the agreement to marry the Plaintiff, which agreement, the Defendant had made to Plaintiff orally.This was done by conduct, where the Defendant together with his mother took the Plaintiff’s clothes to her maiden home, chased the Plaintiff away and ordered her not to come,” she claimed in her summons.Amanda claimed that Gary’s actions were deliberately meant to injure her dignity and reputation. She also complained, in her summons, that Gary by so-doing embarrassed her morally.“The Defendant has wasted the Plaintiff’s time and the Plaintiff has since suffered due to the bad reputation that the Defendant has imputed on her.“By virtue of the Defendant’s breach of promise, the cause of action arisen is that the Plaintiff suffered damages in the amount of US $10 000 for contumacious breach of contract whereby Plaintiff’s personal dignity and reputation were impaired,” she said.Gary, who is son to legendary Zimbabwe singer Willom Tight, is yet to respond to the claim.This scandal is coming just a few weeks after the artiste made news for bring some wild girls to dance in a very ratchet style on stage at a concert.

more

he don get 10k gbese with no guarantee of even blowing in the music industry



It's as good as going to study abroad and dropping out of school with student loans to pay. he don get 10k gbese with no guarantee of even blowing in the music industryIt's as good as going to study abroad and dropping out of school with student loans to pay. 1 Like

nonsense

and so 1 Like

Why u go steal FTC for ur own thread again...

Hmm Nigerian girls now"sue my bf if he dumps me"

Is it by force to marry 1 Like

Hoelosho

The dude's career is DOA.





Thanks to the girl

after several banging...hohlohsho!!!

Na by force?

.

who will marry this one

a gold digger

#disgusting

MY SISTER PLEASE MOVE ON!!! It was all in a bid to off paynt





but seriously, the kain things wey guys dey promise girls eehn,



I STILL DEY OWE ONE GIRL TRIP TO DUBAI LIKE THIS 2 Likes

evidence of the promise

ok.

THE BROOM OF CHANGE





They flew on the wealth of the people.

But never did love the people.

Like kids they played on their intelligence.

Ours is a new era of change they said.







Music of derision sang they to their ears sweetly:

Priding vain words on the wings of propaganda.

This administration has done absolutely nothing they said.

And no one in question questioned the sense in that.







And so the people embraced the broom of change.

With hope it would in time change their stories.

They waited and waited and waited.

Till their hope became a mist in the wakening of the day.







The lies nevertheless continued.

A man with a hat of lies took it as a job.

This government is working efficiently he said.

But the strong house would say something to the contrary.







Bold rats invaded the strong house.

And hunger the stomachs of the poor

struck mercilessly.

Death with freedom took many wives for himself.

In all these the Biro kept touring the world.







Enemies were carelessly made by him.

And decisions like angry words harshly made by him.

No plan in sight for the people.

Only policies of hardship to terrorize their soul.







The change they waited for was chain.

And the broom a room of doom.

The new era of change they clamoured for,

Brought nothing but pain to them.





By Olusanya Olaleye 1 Like

Funny people everywhere...

When you know He can't even pay you 10,000 Naira.

new level,new devil!

evidence of promise or witness

Marriage na by force?





Guys will become humble Imagine what will happen when girls in Nigeria realize they possess such powers (according to the constitution)Guys will become humble

contactmorak:

Zimbabwe's Afro-pop musician Gary Tight is being sued by his ex-lover for failing to own up to his promise of marrying her.



Born Gary Muponda, the youthful singer is being sued by his former lover, Amanda Tinotenda Manyowa for US$10 000 for breach of an agreement to marry.



Amanda, who is being represented by lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, in her summons filed at the Harare Civil Court on October 31 this year, claimed that Gary promised to marry her sometime last year.



But he later dumped her before fulfilling his promise-which was made orally before both of their relatives. “On or around the 15th of December 2014, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a love relationship.



“After dating for two years, on the 31st of December 2016, the Defendant promised to marry the Plaintiff, which and in pursuit to that promise, the plaintiff and the Defendant started living together in April 2017 at the Defendant’s residence.



“Sometime in May 2017, the Defendant repudiated the agreement to marry the Plaintiff, which agreement, the Defendant had made to Plaintiff orally.



This was done by conduct, where the Defendant together with his mother took the Plaintiff’s clothes to her maiden home, chased the Plaintiff away and ordered her not to come,” she claimed in her summons.



Amanda claimed that Gary’s actions were deliberately meant to injure her dignity and reputation. She also complained, in her summons, that Gary by so-doing embarrassed her morally.



“The Defendant has wasted the Plaintiff’s time and the Plaintiff has since suffered due to the bad reputation that the Defendant has imputed on her.



“By virtue of the Defendant’s breach of promise, the cause of action arisen is that the Plaintiff suffered damages in the amount of US $10 000 for contumacious breach of contract whereby Plaintiff’s personal dignity and reputation were impaired,” she said.



Gary, who is son to legendary Zimbabwe singer Willom Tight, is yet to respond to the claim.



This scandal is coming just a few weeks after the artiste made news for bring some wild girls to dance in a very ratchet style on stage at a concert.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-sues-upcoming-artiste-10000k-after-promising-to-marry-her-but-failed



she has a chance at winning she has a chance at winning

More please

She wants to finish the guy’s career before it even starts.. smh

Just imagine

You don't mean it. Are you sure is because of the verbal promises that can't even be proven or that the guy vandalised the oil well.

F*ckboi upcoming artist...an upcoming wizard that mingles with destiny destroyers (sluts) has his fall at his beck and call.