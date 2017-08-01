₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,909,544 members, 3,902,621 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 November 2017 at 05:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed (3987 Views)
Man Develops Breasts After Promising A Lady Marriage & Failed To Marry Her (pics / She Said She Can't Marry Me, But Now, She Wants Me To Marry Her, Help / How Uniport Girl Dealt With Him After Promising Her A Job Without Fulfilling It (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by contactmorak: 2:06pm
Zimbabwe's Afro-pop musician Gary Tight is being sued by his ex-lover for failing to own up to his promise of marrying her.
Born Gary Muponda, the youthful singer is being sued by his former lover, Amanda Tinotenda Manyowa for US$10 000 for breach of an agreement to marry.
Amanda, who is being represented by lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, in her summons filed at the Harare Civil Court on October 31 this year, claimed that Gary promised to marry her sometime last year.
But he later dumped her before fulfilling his promise-which was made orally before both of their relatives. “On or around the 15th of December 2014, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a love relationship.
“After dating for two years, on the 31st of December 2016, the Defendant promised to marry the Plaintiff, which and in pursuit to that promise, the plaintiff and the Defendant started living together in April 2017 at the Defendant’s residence.
“Sometime in May 2017, the Defendant repudiated the agreement to marry the Plaintiff, which agreement, the Defendant had made to Plaintiff orally.
This was done by conduct, where the Defendant together with his mother took the Plaintiff’s clothes to her maiden home, chased the Plaintiff away and ordered her not to come,” she claimed in her summons.
Amanda claimed that Gary’s actions were deliberately meant to injure her dignity and reputation. She also complained, in her summons, that Gary by so-doing embarrassed her morally.
“The Defendant has wasted the Plaintiff’s time and the Plaintiff has since suffered due to the bad reputation that the Defendant has imputed on her.
“By virtue of the Defendant’s breach of promise, the cause of action arisen is that the Plaintiff suffered damages in the amount of US $10 000 for contumacious breach of contract whereby Plaintiff’s personal dignity and reputation were impaired,” she said.
Gary, who is son to legendary Zimbabwe singer Willom Tight, is yet to respond to the claim.
This scandal is coming just a few weeks after the artiste made news for bring some wild girls to dance in a very ratchet style on stage at a concert.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-sues-upcoming-artiste-10000k-after-promising-to-marry-her-but-failed
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by contactmorak: 2:06pm
more
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Ayodejioak(m): 5:30pm
he don get 10k gbese with no guarantee of even blowing in the music industry
It's as good as going to study abroad and dropping out of school with student loans to pay.
1 Like
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Araoluwa005(m): 5:30pm
nonsense
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Hades2016(m): 5:30pm
and so
1 Like
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by ARTtitude(m): 5:30pm
Why u go steal FTC for ur own thread again...
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Skinnythug(m): 5:30pm
Hmm Nigerian girls now"sue my bf if he dumps me"
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by bentlywills(m): 5:30pm
Is it by force to marry
1 Like
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by roqrules04(m): 5:30pm
Hoelosho
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Koolking(m): 5:31pm
The dude's career is DOA.
Thanks to the girl
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by psalmhorah(m): 5:31pm
after several banging...hohlohsho!!!
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by ylaa(f): 5:31pm
Na by force?
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by donstan18(m): 5:31pm
.
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by pdpisGONE: 5:31pm
who will marry this one
a gold digger
#disgusting
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Aieboocaar(m): 5:31pm
MY SISTER PLEASE MOVE ON!!! It was all in a bid to off paynt
but seriously, the kain things wey guys dey promise girls eehn,
I STILL DEY OWE ONE GIRL TRIP TO DUBAI LIKE THIS
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Benjom(m): 5:31pm
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by saxwizard(m): 5:31pm
evidence of the promise
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Adaumunocha(f): 5:31pm
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by columbus007(m): 5:31pm
ok.
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by TheWalkingMind: 5:32pm
THE BROOM OF CHANGE
They flew on the wealth of the people.
But never did love the people.
Like kids they played on their intelligence.
Ours is a new era of change they said.
Music of derision sang they to their ears sweetly:
Priding vain words on the wings of propaganda.
This administration has done absolutely nothing they said.
And no one in question questioned the sense in that.
And so the people embraced the broom of change.
With hope it would in time change their stories.
They waited and waited and waited.
Till their hope became a mist in the wakening of the day.
The lies nevertheless continued.
A man with a hat of lies took it as a job.
This government is working efficiently he said.
But the strong house would say something to the contrary.
Bold rats invaded the strong house.
And hunger the stomachs of the poor
struck mercilessly.
Death with freedom took many wives for himself.
In all these the Biro kept touring the world.
Enemies were carelessly made by him.
And decisions like angry words harshly made by him.
No plan in sight for the people.
Only policies of hardship to terrorize their soul.
The change they waited for was chain.
And the broom a room of doom.
The new era of change they clamoured for,
Brought nothing but pain to them.
By Olusanya Olaleye
1 Like
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by pol23: 5:32pm
Funny people everywhere...
When you know He can't even pay you 10,000 Naira.
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Chukazu: 5:32pm
new level,new devil!
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by seyigiggle: 5:32pm
evidence of promise or witness
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by MaziEDOZIE: 5:32pm
Marriage na by force?
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by WhoBeThisMan: 5:33pm
Imagine what will happen when girls in Nigeria realize they possess such powers (according to the constitution)
Guys will become humble
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by free2ryhme: 5:33pm
contactmorak:
she has a chance at winning
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by mykquincy: 5:33pm
More please
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by MrDandy(m): 5:33pm
She wants to finish the guy’s career before it even starts.. smh
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by joystickextend1(m): 5:33pm
Just imagine
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by IMASTEX: 5:33pm
You don't mean it. Are you sure is because of the verbal promises that can't even be proven or that the guy vandalised the oil well.
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by Austinoiz(m): 5:34pm
F*ckboi upcoming artist...an upcoming wizard that mingles with destiny destroyers (sluts) has his fall at his beck and call.
|Re: Girl Sues Gary Tight $10,000k For Promising To Marry Her But Failed by BruncleZuma: 5:34pm
Only you chop $10,000 worth of kpomo!
Rich Lady That Needs A Lover Boy To Spend On..33 Years Of Age,tall,rich / Pls I Need Female Partner / Sugar Mummies In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: BASOUL66, Jadmchris(m), GuardMaster, Mrteju(m), segneyukk(m), Hadeyeancah(m), WhoBeThisMan, Felixabel(m), netzro(m), myfantasies(f), Ickes(m), Groundnut, Onijagidijagan(m), teamf, olusipimp(m), pelpel, TITOBIGZ(m), n1ky(f), cold(m), tinny898(m), Lastevens, Reximiliano, edubrazil442(m), Caulay(m), IceDune, samdigo90, Movic1(m), papae1(m), dulux07(m), Praiseamazing, fandsng(m), blogbaby(f), SmartUrhoboBoy, buchio7(m), ziggyzee, bigfish3k, Akorkor(f), Tizbid(m), Seanixking, ojoagba, Obidavies, ib22003(m), opal4real(m), BrainnewsNg(f), misterkay(m), biuty20, Edopesin(m), maxtum(m), icon02(m), adetes, ObioraIkenna(m), ayobami42, temiaseese, lenghtinny(m), marcjoe(m), busky101(m), drishti(f), chukzchenko, sirwilson(m), folba(m), Tobyarab(m), seek4usman, dahmylolah(m), Richdipo(m), tygar(m), baba11(m), monalsian(f), keniwonder(m), taxsman(m), adexuxin(m), biolaowo(m), JennyJuggs, sorzy1(m), sdav, adontcare(f), Kaydadon(m), Lekison(m), stan83, Crieff(m), ngwababe, qweenaxx(f), Yippsy(m), frannyema(f), nicko28(f), seunakin231(m), Freshemzy(m), greenlegs(m), Wazzaowner(m), VictorAB, achimsemrys(m), Bblessing37 and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12