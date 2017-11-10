₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,441 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution (8924 Views)
Lady Shares Unclad Pic Of Man She Just Slept With & Asked His GF To Come Get Him / Traditional Wedding Of The Young Abia Couple (Photos) / "My Sex Doll Is So Much Better Than My Real Wife" - Japanese Man (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by NgcoboP: 10:08pm On Nov 10
Pastor Stops Wedding Of Man Who Allegedly Sent Real Wife Abroad For Prostitution
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/10/pastor-stops-wedding-man-allegedly-sent-real-wife-abroad-prostitution-video/
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by xavier0327(f): 10:12pm On Nov 10
Monkey dey work baboon dey chop!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Tolexander: 10:14pm On Nov 10
The General Overseer and founder of Heaven International Fire Ministry, Edo state, James Chinwuba, has punished a member for sending his wife to Europe for prostitution and taking another woman to the church for marital blessings and vowsOnce I saw sending a woman to Europe for prostitution in the topic, I knew it can be nowhere else than Edo!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by sexybbstar(f): 10:17pm On Nov 10
Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by DopeBoss(m): 10:29pm On Nov 10
If I Say Dem Ladies Have Fish Brain Nw..They'll Start Quoting Me ..
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Kobicove(m): 11:27am
Tolexander:
That's their stock i9n trade
1 Like
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by dre11(m): 2:03pm
cc lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Evablizin(f): 2:04pm
Serves them right since they decided to feed from their anus,and the so called first wife was foolish enough to sell her body for money.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by iamJ: 2:08pm
Cold
Even me self hail
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Evablizin(f): 2:18pm
God bless the pastor.
14 Likes
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Chuknovski(m): 2:23pm
1derfu
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Engr1(m): 2:31pm
Weldone pastor, but where them dey?
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by ChewingStick(m): 5:19pm
Every nairalander that is nursing toughts of sending his wife to do runz.
my fada my fada, "Tagbo" them by fire by tunder!
ladies can i hear a tagboring amen?
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by AuroraB(f): 5:20pm
Na now una dey post am
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:20pm
Good news!
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by tishbite41: 5:21pm
weldone pastor bt if na rich man u go embarrass lyk dat? if yes, more grease to ya elbow.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by generaliy: 5:21pm
Good thing about a church now o, that confusion between albinism and regular African skin called Freeze won't say a thing, he's always looking for things to criticise, goat.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Mintayo(m): 5:21pm
Good one by the Pastor. The church should not allow any form of evil to reign.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by neonly: 5:22pm
Haaaa
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by PointZerom: 5:23pm
sexybbstar:
He didn't tell her to travel for prostitution but that was the situation she met as she arrived.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by wunmi590(m): 5:23pm
Ok now.
Endtime pastor
Endtome husband
Entime former wife
Endtime new wife to be
Entime inlaws
Entime congregations
Entime friends
Entime OP, for bringing such news to NL
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Wizberg12(m): 5:24pm
Though the man might still go to another church, but the action of the pastor will send a great message to the husband and real wife.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by dancok(m): 5:24pm
sexybbstar:babe,u are too beautiful,hmm small small na
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Charly68: 5:24pm
Is he a man at all ? He is a useless felon
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by nairalandfreak(m): 5:24pm
Ghen Ghen
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Lexusgs430: 5:25pm
One chance marriage ...... Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop ............
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by PenlsCaP: 5:25pm
Engr1:
But seriously who are doing this to all these animal memes.
This is purnishment.. e no good at all.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by abescom: 5:26pm
Edo and do do do like bread and butter ( only yorubas or those who understand yoruba will get it)
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by ChewingStick(m): 5:27pm
tishbite41:
You talk true.
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by sajohn4(m): 5:27pm
what nonsense...
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by 9jatatafo(m): 5:27pm
I just imagine how judgement day, the great day of tribulation would be like
|Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by emeijeh(m): 5:28pm
They should have chased them with HolyGhost Koboko too
Is CyberLove Cheating And Would You Take/ask For A Lie Detector Test? / “you’re About To Learn Secrets / Marriage Of The Year!
Viewing this topic: Kemimarch16(f), BestChoiceTutor(m), adorablepepple(f), DKbarry(m), hadduni(f), seleroms, moyor274(f), Patokpons, kosablaze(m), vosquare, mcmurphy132(m), deco22, joeaz58(m), alajoshomolu, Physika(m), chccho(m), Zionista(m), semyman, aonag, ennysexy, aitcoded, Alphaman007, nonso84(m), IkpuMmadu, master2000, hab1612(m), Babakenny(m), SUPERPACK, fantastic1, rsalami(f), eightsin(m), omobs(m), mahkanjuh, philipos1, Ournaija, yungest(m), afanda(m), BigBudi(m), indomitable234, atigro(m), bulletproofmonk(m), Nagazi(m), johnjose68, mesoprogress(m), Propertyexpert, Terryli, Badgers14, deenee, Cyberrex(m), apajetura, OdaNobunaga(m), olusipimp(m), june007(f), johnie, deelobe, Theflint1(m), born2wyn(f), Bisimuyiwa, sirbrw(m), bamikole002(m), Krestkross, StankovicEgeni(m), Richielol(m), michaels5050, PrecisionFx(m), xtratagem(m), psychopunk(m), PrinceOgun, Abiodunstephen(m), ayoalabi(m), mantlestone, Aliii(m), spyroet(m), Madametrendy(f), kenkel, ozowarac, nmaihat, ghostmist, yemikush, chisom215, ikechiozo, Arex, free37, Enaxfarm, laidthrice(m), tmann626(m), Sosqui, NobleBeer, georgeotaru007, Ttipsy(m), emmyclassic(m), bolaray5050(m), Winna01(m), meeky007(m), 1N9a, sunky88(m), Hakeem12(m), zayidhs(m), chuksze, aomekeh(m), bigass(f) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6