Pastor Stops Wedding Of Man Who Allegedly Sent Real Wife Abroad For Prostitution



The General Overseer and founder of Heaven International Fire Ministry, Edo state, James Chinwuba, has punished a member for sending his wife to Europe for prostitution and taking another woman to the church for marital blessings and vows.



In a video gone viral on social media, the pastor called out the couple who had already printed their wedding cards, and embarrassed them in front of the congregation.



A family member of the man’s original wife told the congregation they haven’t heard from their daughter since she went abroad, adding that their in-law had earlier denied plans for a new marriage when confronted.



According to Pastor James, Endurance Itsegbe got married to the woman, sent her abroad to hustle and make money for him, while he planned another wedding in Nigeria, unknown to him the pastor has been informed of his secret dealings.



It was gathered that his bride, Joy Charles was aware that he was originally married.



The couple were, however, sent out from the church.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/10/pastor-stops-wedding-man-allegedly-sent-real-wife-abroad-prostitution-video/

Monkey dey work baboon dey chop! 1 Like

Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love. 2 Likes

Tolexander:

Once I saw sending a woman to Europe for prostitution in the topic, I knew it can be nowhere else than Edo!

God bless the pastor. 14 Likes

Good news!

weldone pastor bt if na rich man u go embarrass lyk dat? if yes, more grease to ya elbow.

Good thing about a church now o, that confusion between albinism and regular African skin called Freeze won't say a thing, he's always looking for things to criticise, goat. 1 Like

Good one by the Pastor. The church should not allow any form of evil to reign.

sexybbstar:

Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love.



He didn't tell her to travel for prostitution but that was the situation she met as she arrived. He didn't tell her to travel for prostitution but that was the situation she met as she arrived.

Though the man might still go to another church, but the action of the pastor will send a great message to the husband and real wife.

sexybbstar:

Is he a man at all ? He is a useless felon

One chance marriage ...... Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop ............

Engr1:

Weldone pastor, but where them dey?

tishbite41:

weldone pastor bt if na rich man u go embarrass lyk dat?

I just imagine how judgement day, the great day of tribulation would be like