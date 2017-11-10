₦airaland Forum

Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution - Romance - Nairaland

Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by NgcoboP: 10:08pm On Nov 10
Pastor Stops Wedding Of Man Who Allegedly Sent Real Wife Abroad For Prostitution

The General Overseer and founder of Heaven International Fire Ministry, Edo state, James Chinwuba, has punished a member for sending his wife to Europe for prostitution and taking another woman to the church for marital blessings and vows.

In a video gone viral on social media, the pastor called out the couple who had already printed their wedding cards, and embarrassed them in front of the congregation.

A family member of the man’s original wife told the congregation they haven’t heard from their daughter since she went abroad, adding that their in-law had earlier denied plans for a new marriage when confronted.

According to Pastor James, Endurance Itsegbe got married to the woman, sent her abroad to hustle and make money for him, while he planned another wedding in Nigeria, unknown to him the pastor has been informed of his secret dealings.

It was gathered that his bride, Joy Charles was aware that he was originally married.

The couple were, however, sent out from the church.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/10/pastor-stops-wedding-man-allegedly-sent-real-wife-abroad-prostitution-video/

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by xavier0327(f): 10:12pm On Nov 10
Monkey dey work baboon dey chop!

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Tolexander: 10:14pm On Nov 10
The General Overseer and founder of Heaven International Fire Ministry, Edo state, James Chinwuba, has punished a member for sending his wife to Europe for prostitution and taking another woman to the church for marital blessings and vows
Once I saw sending a woman to Europe for prostitution in the topic, I knew it can be nowhere else than Edo!

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by sexybbstar(f): 10:17pm On Nov 10
Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love.

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by DopeBoss(m): 10:29pm On Nov 10
If I Say Dem Ladies Have Fish Brain Nw..They'll Start Quoting Meundecided ..
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Kobicove(m): 11:27am
Tolexander:
Once I saw sending a woman to Europe for prostitution in the topic, I knew it can be nowhere else than Edo!

That's their stock i9n trade undecided

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by dre11(m): 2:03pm
cc lalasticlala

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Evablizin(f): 2:04pm
tongue


Serves them right since they decided to feed from their anus,and the so called first wife was foolish enough to sell her body for money.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by iamJ: 2:08pm
Cold cheesy

Even me self hail
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Evablizin(f): 2:18pm
God bless the pastor.

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Chuknovski(m): 2:23pm
1derfu
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Engr1(m): 2:31pm
Weldone pastor, but where them dey?

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by ChewingStick(m): 5:19pm
Every nairalander that is nursing toughts of sending his wife to do runz.

my fada my fada, "Tagbo" them by fire by tunder!

ladies can i hear a tagboring amen? grin
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by AuroraB(f): 5:20pm
Na now una dey post am undecided undecided undecided
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:20pm
Good news!
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by tishbite41: 5:21pm
weldone pastor bt if na rich man u go embarrass lyk dat? if yes, more grease to ya elbow.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by generaliy: 5:21pm
Good thing about a church now o, that confusion between albinism and regular African skin called Freeze won't say a thing, he's always looking for things to criticise, goat.

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Mintayo(m): 5:21pm
Good one by the Pastor. The church should not allow any form of evil to reign.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by neonly: 5:22pm
Haaaa

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by PointZerom: 5:23pm
sexybbstar:
Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love.


He didn't tell her to travel for prostitution but that was the situation she met as she arrived.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by wunmi590(m): 5:23pm
Ok now.

Endtime pastor

Endtome husband

Entime former wife

Endtime new wife to be

Entime inlaws

Entime congregations

Entime friends

Entime OP, for bringing such news to NL

Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Wizberg12(m): 5:24pm
Though the man might still go to another church, but the action of the pastor will send a great message to the husband and real wife.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by dancok(m): 5:24pm
sexybbstar:
Some ladies brain box is already rotten. A guy told you to travel out for prostitution and you adhere?.. End time love.
babe,u are too beautiful,hmm small small na
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Charly68: 5:24pm
Is he a man at all ? He is a useless felon
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by nairalandfreak(m): 5:24pm
Ghen Ghen
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by Lexusgs430: 5:25pm
One chance marriage ...... Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop ............
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by PenlsCaP: 5:25pm
Engr1:
Weldone pastor, but where them dey?
grin
But seriously who are doing this to all these animal memes.
This is purnishment.. e no good at all.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by abescom: 5:26pm
Edo and do do do like bread and butter ( only yorubas or those who understand yoruba will get it)
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by ChewingStick(m): 5:27pm
tishbite41:
weldone pastor bt if na rich man u go embarrass lyk dat?

You talk true.
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by sajohn4(m): 5:27pm
what nonsense...
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by 9jatatafo(m): 5:27pm
I just imagine how judgement day, the great day of tribulation would be like
Re: Pastor James Chinwuba Stops Wedding Of Man Who Sent Wife Abroad For Prostitution by emeijeh(m): 5:28pm
They should have chased them with HolyGhost Koboko too

