|Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:40pm
Information reaching Ndigbotvnews has it that this young Fulani herdsmen was caught raping a woman inside the bush by a man in Benue State. According to an eyewitness who revealed what happened to our reporter has it that the man who caught him tried to expose the evil but was killed by the Fulani man who wrapped his body and tried to throw it inside a nearby river. It was at process of him hiding his nefarious act that he was finally arrested.
Details later
See photos below
Source : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/11/breaking-fulani-herdsmen-kill-man-tried.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by aribisala0(m): 6:43pm
I am confused.Why is his head still with him?
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by FortifiedCity: 6:44pm
I am just looking at the tiny herdsman. How was he able to perpetrate these acts without being subdued
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by devindevin2000: 6:45pm
Afonjas will tell you that there is nothing wrong with their actions. Instead, they will concentrate on IPOB as usual. Wicked Things!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by stephleena(f): 6:48pm
look at the pig..this is where and when jungle justice deserves no condemnation.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:48pm
What happened in Cross River to the Kidnappers should have fell on the wicked FH.....
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by freeze001(f): 6:49pm
God forbid these evil urchins!
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:49pm
Sarrki still wants one Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 7:02pm
If it's a Fulani forget it
he'll soon be released
They are 1st class citizens
Buhari says so
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by BudeYahooCom: 7:05pm
Fulani don rape kyase sister again.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by McBeal10(f): 7:06pm
nawa o. this small boy don learn how to commit murder
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by sarrki(m): 7:07pm
Fulani herdsmen issue have been coming a menace
The federal government needs to take a decisive action on them
It will look like a conspiracy theory of they failed to tackle it
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 7:13pm
sarrki:
You want buhari, a Fulani to take a decisive action against Fulanis
Don't worry, he will soon take a decisive action on you to rid us of your stupid.ity
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by BAILMONEY: 7:15pm
CROWNWEALTH019:FULANI HERDSMEN ARE PATRIOTS--- SARRKI
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by coluka: 7:18pm
Buhari's evil kinsmen at it again. They should have beheaded him, arresting him is of no use, they will take him to Abuja and release him. That's the way of the zoo
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by zionmde: 7:19pm
sarrki:Its a lie any propaganda on fulani peace loving people is crossing the national red line.
Zombie u were and zombie u will remain till thy kingdom come Amen.
As a patriotic citizen i see nothing wrong with the boy's actions. The country is owned totally by fulani and they are free to do watever they wish to. Case Dismissed
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by sarrki(m): 7:20pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Peaceful and united Nigeria is what I want
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Daniel2060(m): 7:21pm
See how tiny he is..
That woman he raped won't feel a thing ..
I knew I'll see that Igbo hated afonja here.
I didn't call anybody's name oo
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by itchie: 7:27pm
He is not a terrorist. He is just a mere criminal. Stupid zoogerians. Una no get sense. Until this country becomes the Federal Grazing republic of Fulania. Long live Biafra
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by aribisala0(m): 7:28pm
devindevin2000:Please post some more pictures.
Let us go there
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Vinstel: 7:31pm
Omenka, omenkalives and Kyase make una come o. Your attention is needed here
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:36pm
Wicked soul!
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by loveth360(f): 7:49pm
aribisala0:see them now, is lord doing.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by engreo(m): 7:49pm
very wicked
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Burger01(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Kills A Man In Benue, Tries To Throw The Body In River (photos) by Kyase(m): 7:50pm
BudeYahooCom:thunder fire.
