Details later

See photos below



Information reaching Ndigbotvnews has it that this young Fulani herdsmen was caught raping a woman inside the bush by a man in Benue State. According to an eyewitness who revealed what happened to our reporter has it that the man who caught him tried to expose the evil but was killed by the Fulani man who wrapped his body and tried to throw it inside a nearby river. It was at process of him hiding his nefarious act that he was finally arrested.

I am confused.Why is his head still with him? 3 Likes

I am just looking at the tiny herdsman. How was he able to perpetrate these acts without being subdued 5 Likes

Afonjas will tell you that there is nothing wrong with their actions. Instead, they will concentrate on IPOB as usual. Wicked Things! 19 Likes 1 Share

Sarrki still wants one Nigeria 1 Like

Fulani don rape kyase sister again. 1 Like

Fulani herdsmen issue have been coming a menace



The federal government needs to take a decisive action on them



It will look like a conspiracy theory of they failed to tackle it

You want buhari, a Fulani to take a decisive action against Fulanis



You want buhari, a Fulani to take a decisive action against Fulanis

Don't worry, he will soon take a decisive action on you to rid us of your stupid.ity

FULANI HERDSMEN ARE PATRIOTS--- SARRKI

Buhari's evil kinsmen at it again. They should have beheaded him, arresting him is of no use, they will take him to Abuja and release him. That's the way of the zoo 1 Like

Its a lie any propaganda on fulani peace loving people is crossing the national red line.

Zombie u were and zombie u will remain till thy kingdom come Amen.

Its a lie any propaganda on fulani peace loving people is crossing the national red line.

Zombie u were and zombie u will remain till thy kingdom come Amen.

As a patriotic citizen i see nothing wrong with the boy's actions. The country is owned totally by fulani and they are free to do watever they wish to. Case Dismissed

Peaceful and united Nigeria is what I want





That woman he raped won't feel a thing ..

I knew I'll see that Igbo hated afonja here.





See how tiny he is..That woman he raped won't feel a thing ..

I knew I'll see that Igbo hated afonja here.

I didn't call anybody's name oo

He is not a terrorist. He is just a mere criminal. Stupid zoogerians. Una no get sense. Until this country becomes the Federal Grazing republic of Fulania. Long live Biafra 2 Likes

Afonjas will tell you that there is nothing wrong with their actions. Instead, they will concentrate on IPOB as usual. Wicked Things! Please post some more pictures.



Please post some more pictures.

Let us go there

Omenka, omenkalives and Kyase make una come o. Your attention is needed here

Wicked soul!

see them now, is lord doing.

very wicked