British activist against mass immigration, likens Nigeria to a slum. check his tweet below:

He is right, but it is too harsh to mention.

slum plenty too naija. getto for inside ajegunle.



This Wasterners self,

This Wasterners self, See what your region has caused for Us.





Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them.

Who are they leaving their zoo for.

Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them. Who are they leaving their zoo for. Now they're almost turning our lovely Paris to a slum.

before nko? when the average Nigerian is living in penury.

waiting 4 your real comment.

Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them.

Who are they leaving their zoo for.

no mercy on your face comrade NwaAmaikpe. why deporting them hmm. the government should sanitize their environment.

are we not?





tell me

Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them.

Who are they leaving their zoo for.

hell will freeze over before u will get a tiny bit of sense.

Sarrki-slowpoke: Blame it on nnamdi cownu. He started the hate speech by tagging Nigeria zoo.



Mad-doomed-guy zombie: mark collet is a PDP paid agent.

Jubril/Buhari this is what you reduce us to... Nigeria is now regarded as a slum... ehya 4 Likes

Lagos is the most expensive slum in d world 1 Like

Lol..Oga oyinbo take your time o

One thing I know about Nigerians is that we can tolerate jabs from ourselves... Brown roof Republic(southwest) , Erosion Republic(Southeast) Almajiri Republic(North) , name it.. Bt not from a while man

Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them.

Who are they leaving their zoo for.

Now they're almost turning our lovely Paris to a slum.



That moment when you don't know the topic of discussion

Imagine what Paris has turned to

Foolish man! A single pic of somewhere in Paris and he says the country is like that. So Nigeria too is slum? May he rot in hell ignorant man

British activist against mass immigration, likens Nigeria to a slum. check his tweet below:



source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/british-activist-against-mass.html

he is right in a way



So our dear Nigeria is now being compared to a slum, that's the effect of lack of planning and corruption.

White supremacists are full of crap with their Racist comments

First,the White Guy Is Correct.

All Over Nigeria Is Dirty,too Dirty. Poor Environmental Sanity,no Maintenance Of Infrastructures E.G Dirty Schools,roads,government Offices,even Our Stadium..Rough! Haba!...Them Swear For Us.

The Other Day,buhari Had To Renovate His Office,because Of Rodents(rats And Even Cockroaches). Waitin! Ar Ah!

The Thing Is A Spirit In The Nigerian Blood,and They Simply Want To Turn Paris To Nigeria- Abi,make Them No Talk?

If You Get House,and One Stranger Dey Mess Am Up,u No Go Talk? Abeg E!

This one too is ignorant

he is right in a way

Look at them filthy set of people, from Peckham in the UK, to Houston Texas, to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, to Guangzhou China to Tema Ghana you will see filthy Nigerians strolling about and setting up dirty storefronts in another man's land. The people are just so filthy and uncivil for my liking. Most countries have neighborhoods where most of their nationals aggregate for commerce, but they are very clean. Visit Little Italy in New York, or China Town in California or Russian village in florida, they are very clean and welcoming. No loud mouthed person strolling the street speaking in vernacular, no crayfish-smelling people on buses or trains, but whenever you visit a foreign neighborhood that's predominantly Nigerians, you will be so embarrassed, crime, filth and a lack or moral decorum is the order of the day.

I know Nigerians will come for him.so make I just dy refresh page