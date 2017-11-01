₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,759 members, 3,906,752 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) (7378 Views)
Aisha Buhari Replies Shehu Sani As He Likens Nigeria To Animal Kingdom / END Of The APC In Lagos State - Displaced Slum Dweller Claims / Fayose Likens Sheriff To A Bride With HIV (1) (2) (3) (4)
|British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by activistjohnny: 7:34pm
British activist against mass immigration, likens Nigeria to a slum. check his tweet below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/british-activist-against-mass.html
1 Share
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Billyonaire: 7:37pm
He is right, but it is too harsh to mention.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by activistjohnny: 7:37pm
slum plenty too naija. getto for inside ajegunle.
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Daniel2060(m): 7:38pm
Ooooo not again
This Wasterners self,
See what your region has caused for Us.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:41pm
Emmanuel Maçron should please deport all of them.
Who are they leaving their zoo for.
Now they're almost turning our lovely Paris to a slum.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Obinnau(m): 7:43pm
before nko? when the average Nigerian is living in penury.
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Greyworld: 7:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:waiting 4 your real comment.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by activistjohnny: 8:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:no mercy on your face comrade NwaAmaikpe. why deporting them hmm. the government should sanitize their environment.
1 Like
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by exlinklodge: 9:13pm
are we not?
tell me
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by dessz(m): 9:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:hell will freeze over before u will get a tiny bit of sense.
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kiddapunk: 9:15pm
How
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kalvoken: 9:15pm
Sarrki-slowpoke: Blame it on nnamdi cownu. He started the hate speech by tagging Nigeria zoo.
Mad-doomed-guy zombie: mark collet is a PDP paid agent.
1 Like
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Bullhari007(m): 9:15pm
Jubril/Buhari this is what you reduce us to... Nigeria is now regarded as a slum... ehya
4 Likes
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by talk2percy(m): 9:15pm
Kai....Lemme come and be going first
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by yeyerolling: 9:15pm
Lagos is the most expensive slum in d world
1 Like
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Archmed(m): 9:16pm
Lol..Oga oyinbo take your time o
One thing I know about Nigerians is that we can tolerate jabs from ourselves... Brown roof Republic(southwest) , Erosion Republic(Southeast) Almajiri Republic(North) , name it.. Bt not from a while man
1 Like
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by BabaOwen: 9:16pm
H
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kalvoken: 9:16pm
NwaAmaikpe:
That moment when you don't know the topic of discussion
2 Likes
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 9:16pm
Imagine what Paris has turned to
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:16pm
Foolish man! A single pic of somewhere in Paris and he says the country is like that. So Nigeria too is slum? May he rot in hell ignorant man
2 Likes
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:17pm
activistjohnny:
he is right in a way
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kingMilagro: 9:18pm
Gba and deja vu by Burna boy
https://gistgallery.com/gba-and-deja-vu/
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Pearlyakin(m): 9:18pm
So our dear Nigeria is now being compared to a slum, that's the effect of lack of planning and corruption.
White supremacists are full of crap with their Racist comments
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Edonojie007(m): 9:18pm
First,the White Guy Is Correct.
All Over Nigeria Is Dirty,too Dirty. Poor Environmental Sanity,no Maintenance Of Infrastructures E.G Dirty Schools,roads,government Offices,even Our Stadium..Rough! Haba!...Them Swear For Us.
The Other Day,buhari Had To Renovate His Office,because Of Rodents(rats And Even Cockroaches). Waitin! Ar Ah!
The Thing Is A Spirit In The Nigerian Blood,and They Simply Want To Turn Paris To Nigeria- Abi,make Them No Talk?
If You Get House,and One Stranger Dey Mess Am Up,u No Go Talk? Abeg E!
1 Like
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by JamesReacher(m): 9:19pm
free2ryhme:This one too is ignorant
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kiddapunk: 9:19pm
Though it doesn't relate to the topic, pls which bureau d change are you using and whats their rate thanks
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by chaelmic(m): 9:19pm
free2ryhme:
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by rentAcock(m): 9:20pm
Look at them filthy set of people, from Peckham in the UK, to Houston Texas, to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, to Guangzhou China to Tema Ghana you will see filthy Nigerians strolling about and setting up dirty storefronts in another man's land. The people are just so filthy and uncivil for my liking. Most countries have neighborhoods where most of their nationals aggregate for commerce, but they are very clean. Visit Little Italy in New York, or China Town in California or Russian village in florida, they are very clean and welcoming. No loud mouthed person strolling the street speaking in vernacular, no crayfish-smelling people on buses or trains, but whenever you visit a foreign neighborhood that's predominantly Nigerians, you will be so embarrassed, crime, filth and a lack or moral decorum is the order of the day.
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by kennystones: 9:20pm
I know Nigerians will come for him.so make I just dy refresh page
|Re: British Activist Likens Nigeria To A Slum (Photo) by Day11(m): 9:22pm
On point.
Black man una see una life?
1 Like
"If You Win Something At Chelsea You Get Sacked" / Kidnapping: Okorocha To Seize Monarchs' Salaries / CHEAP SAND & GRANITE For Your Construction.
Viewing this topic: Spiritmask, ponziponzi(m), micflo28(m), KlaireKlement(f), seyeoloruntola(m), ipledge10(m), charliejose(m), lilprinze, villareal15(m), Henryedom, salvo583, bahausa, akinsondan, lovicks, emmablinks(m), Bobbysmicky, phoexix, willjoe, achael(m), Ayostephen1(m), jhydebaba(m), Jung, nnamezie87(m), 1supremo, Homeboiy(m), FRESHG(m), Imarnuel04(m), zolonzo85(m), oluwamitomisin, loschivatos(m), martynsnet, Thundeh(m), totit, Dozieson(m), damariox(f), egbabiekperemo1, JamaicanLove(f), Skywalker3(m), mrBlunt(m), daryoor(m), bencarson007(m), jerrythafinisher(m), Deattorney, adexchamp(m), specialmati(m), blackchild09(m), gakintan, poshdara, lordkay10(m), softthings, Israeljones(m), Breezy90(m), Ezzybazz(m), denreehano(m), umuogele, highburygonner, Joseankles, itsIYKE(m), cyborgFUNAI, laonidolla(m), docyomex(m), Nemelumvictory(m), Macgreat(m), kalaro(m), Albert0011(m), jidestroud(m), alegekola(m), yemi1261(m), Freiden(m), xcolanto(m), ibgame, Realchidi, Explorerx and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12