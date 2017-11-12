Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris (17497 Views)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has said that there is no law that prevents him from marrying a serving female police officer.



He challenged the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, who accused him of having an affair with a junior female colleague, to prove him otherwise.



Idris stated this in a written defence he presented through his lawyer, Dr. Alex Iziyon (SAN), to the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the allegations against him by the senator.





SUNDAY PUNCH obtained a copy of the written defence, in which the allegations against the IG were listed in six categories and responded to.



He specifically asked the senator to cite a section of the law that prevents him from having romantic relationship with a policewoman.



The police boss recalled that Misau’s father married the lawmaker’s mother while in service.



On the allegation that Idris was having affairs with two female officers who also got questionable promotions as a result, Iziyon said, “This allegation is laughable and showed lack of understanding of the provisions of the Police Act and regulation.”



The Inspector-General of Police challenged the senator to cite the section of the Police Act and Regulation which forbids a police officer from marrying another police officer.



He said, “Until he brings such section of the Police Act, it will amount to discussing the Inspector-General of Police’s private life, which ordinarily should not have been entertained on the floor of the Senate.



“It might be appropriate to remind the senator, whose mother retired from the police as an Inspector of Police and a father who retired from the police as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, that the Inspector-General of Police is a Moslem and, according to Islamic Law, can marry four wives provided he can love them equally.



“The senator also alleged that the Inspector-General of Police is in a relationship with one Corporal Amina whom he claimed was promoted from the rank of Corporal to an Assistant Superintendent of Police within 12 months.



“This allegation is false and the senator is under obligation to give the full particulars of the female police (officer), where she is serving and her duty post. It is not possible to promote a corporal to the rank of an ASP except the officer has attended an in-service cadet course.”



The IG, who earlier declined the committee’s invitation due to pending court cases over the matter, appeared before the Senate panel on Wednesday, accompanied by Iziyon; and the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.



http://punchng.com/im-free-to-have-romantic-affair-with-any-policewoman-ig/





This is officially the worst govt ever, the president is too lame when it comes to his corrupt officials , even in small organizations you can just wake up and marry your far subodinate without her leaving her job .but inder Buharis Nigeria anything and everything goes jare 84 Likes 5 Shares

Tell me this is a fake news!



My eyes are still finding a way around it!! 31 Likes 2 Shares

Na ur way naaa....

Misau allegations lacks evidence 10 Likes 7 Shares

FarahAideed:

This is officially the worst govt ever what has this got to do with the government? Most of you are hypocrites. Prove to us having an affair with an unmarried female colleague at work is against the Nigerian constitution..I mean what exactly has the IG done wrong? He had an affair with a junior colleague that has attained the age of consent (18)...Even though it takes two to make it work, you guys are still calling for his head.. Did he rape the lady? The fact that she had an affair with the IG does not mean she can never meet requirement for promotion. The brain is there, you guys should let it perform its duties. Think before you type and not the other way round.



As the IG rightly said, this is highly laughable what has this got to do with the government? Most of you are hypocrites. Prove to us having an affair with an unmarried female colleague at work is against the Nigerian constitution..I mean what exactly has the IG done wrong? He had an affair with a junior colleague that has attained the age of consent (18)...Even though it takes two to make it work, you guys are still calling for his head.. Did he rape the lady? The fact that she had an affair with the IG does not mean she can never meet requirement for promotion. The brain is there, you guys should let it perform its duties. Think before you type and not the other way round.As the IG rightly said, this is highly laughable 68 Likes 7 Shares

FarahAideed:

This is officially the worst govt ever, the president is too lame when it comes to his corrupt officials , even in small organizations you can just wake up and marry your far subodinate without her leaving her job .but inder Buharis Nigeria anything and everything goes jare

Please read first Please read first 20 Likes 3 Shares

midolian:

what has this got to do with the government?

Abeg help me ask my friend Abeg help me ask my friend 13 Likes 1 Share

Just imagine the poo people we have in this poo government 9 Likes





I believe if not all, some establishment/ organizations are not in support of this.



Most women fall for their superior because they had been compelled to do so shameI believe if not all, some establishment/ organizations are not in support of this.Most women fall for their superior because they had been compelled to do so 11 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:

This is officially the worst govt ever, the president is too lame when it comes to his corrupt officials , even in small organizations you can just wake up and marry your far subodinate without her leaving her job .but inder Buharis Nigeria anything and everything goes jare So all these started in Buhari era?

Why are you just blinded with hatred?!

smh! So all these started in Buhari era?Why are you just blinded with hatred?!smh! 33 Likes 4 Shares

Of course, there's no law that says you can't have a romantic affair with a junior female officer but don't use your position to sexually harass and intimidate your junior female officers into having a romantic affair with you. Try that, and see if there's no law against sexual harassment in this country. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Come again..he said what...!!



No wonder he said that poo about NPF not being worse when we Nigerians know that NPF is the worse.. Chai...buhari appointed dull people..!! 10 Likes

Kai, see the audacity, like i don't give a damn.



Even if its not in the constitution, is it morally right to have an affair with subordinate police women while married. Would that not disrespect the office and the institution



No wonder...our police were rated WORST in the world



Cheiiii 25 Likes

midolian:

what has this got to do with the government?

Should this even get to the point where there has to be a senate sitting ? The day the IG started his macabre love with young police corporal and promoted her straight to ASP brazenly was the day Buhari should have fired him but Buhari being the very bad siddon look leader has left this to get to a senate hearing where tax payers funds are being wasted to entertain a disciplinary case that the president should have handled himself ..If the IG truly love his coporal and she lives him like they claime they should have both resigned from service and gone home ti conduct their love . Should this even get to the point where there has to be a senate sitting ? The day the IG started his macabre love with young police corporal and promoted her straight to ASP brazenly was the day Buhari should have fired him but Buhari being the very bad siddon look leader has left this to get to a senate hearing where tax payers funds are being wasted to entertain a disciplinary case that the president should have handled himself ..If the IG truly love his coporal and she lives him like they claime they should have both resigned from service and gone home ti conduct their love . 38 Likes 1 Share

As long as it's still in Zoogeria you're free to f**k any police woman below your rank as IG even female convict and say it publicly. since konji is no respecter of position. But have it in mind that karma is a bitch when you're just about to stop she'll f**k you real bad. #Ode. See his useless head like agege bread 2 Likes

Not everything is about law. How about professional ethics? Not everything is about law. How about professional ethics? 21 Likes 2 Shares

U fall the officer's code hand....



If every officer tows same lane, a female sergeant would one day slap a CSP..... Marrying an officer ain't bad but stooping so low for a rank nd fileU fall the officer's code hand....If every officer tows same lane, a female sergeant would one day slap a CSP..... 4 Likes

what about the 2 billion naira companies pay for security monthly ? I thought those are d real grouse of d allegations ? Buhari and his laughable govt!!! 3 Likes

midolian:

what has this got to do with the government? Most of you are hypocrites. Tell me you ve never had a thing for any of your colleague at work..I mean what exactly has the IG done wrong? He had an affair with a junior colleague that has attained the age of consent (18)..and you guys are calling for his head? Did he rape the lady?



As the IG rightly said, this is highly laughable

She was a corporal and he is an Inspector General of police , the worst part is that he promoted her from Corporal to ASP without recourse to equity and fairness ..Abeg under saner leadership he would have lost his job She was a corporal and he is an Inspector General of police , the worst part is that he promoted her from Corporal to ASP without recourse to equity and fairness ..Abeg under saner leadership he would have lost his job 29 Likes 1 Share

midolian:

what has this got to do with the government? So the IG is working for himself and not an appointee of this useless government? So the IG is working for himself and not an appointee of this useless government? 5 Likes

If no law in Nigeria prevent him from having an affair with a police officer or even marrying a police officer then I will simply say the police IG has not committed any of fence & the accusing senator should also explain to Nigerian if his parent were serving police officers or not when they married & the year of their marriage for civil society groups to verify if he is saying the truth or not. 4 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:





She was a corporal and he is an Inspector General of police , the worst part is that he promoted her from Corporal to ASP without recourse to equity and fairness ..Abeg under saner leadership he would have lost his job

The promotion was done to create safety net for his romantic affair. He cannot involve in romance with any rank below officer cadre. The promotion was done to create safety net for his romantic affair. He cannot involve in romance with any rank below officer cadre. 6 Likes

Let's be more critical. He's free to have any kind of romantic relationship with women serving in the force, in so far as it is consensual. But whereby he uses his position as the head of the force to demand for sex in return for any kind of favour, is a crime of grave consequence (HIV forces loading)...



By the way, doesn't this man have a family? I mean real family listening to papa on T.V?!



Our morals and cultural values are long lost!! 6 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:





She was a corporal and he is an Inspector General of police , the worst part is that he promoted her from Corporal to ASP without recourse to equity and fairness ..Abeg under saner leadership he would have lost his job This does not qualify as corruption under saint'' buhari, This does not qualify as corruption under saint'' buhari, 4 Likes

In other civilized countries, just a mere mention of an affair with a junior will result in a resignation...



Oh, I forgot, we are talking about the head of worst police in the world 2 Likes





An IG has been jailed before, PMB should investigate this randy Police officer and if found wanting for corruption, please send him to Kirikiri. There's always something Buhari can use legitimately to oust this guy but Buhari sef So upon how police take bad reach, na to insert SIM for phone be our IG problem!!! If na correct country, scandal like this dey attract resignation because he no dey portray the IG has capable to lead to Force. The guy sef dey drag. How this guy wan take reposition the Police when be say na woman matter he put for head like gala? How e wan succeed when na woman issue top im agenda? Even for some private organizations dem no dey allow workers engage in relationships because dem know say at times, love na bad business in an office.An IG has been jailed before, PMB should investigate this randy Police officer and if found wanting for corruption, please send him to Kirikiri. There's always something Buhari can use legitimately to oust this guy but Buhari sef 2 Likes

Am not suprise cus this is Nigeria, every body do as it pleases him or her, mostly when u are ontop...but when it comes to small LGBT family, the clueless citizen we have mouth to say gibberish 1 Like

UAE123:

If no law in Nigeria prevent him from having an affair with a police officer or even marrying a police officer then I will simply say the police IG has not committed any of fence & the accusing senator should also explain to Nigerian if his parent were serving police officers or not when they married & the year of their marriage for civil society groups to verify if he is saying the truth or not.

One of the grievances the public has against government is lack of integrity.



Lack of integrity means a breakdown of trust, perceived or real.



Abuse of office

Misuse of authority and power

Bias

Favoritism

And so on..



These and many more erode citizens trust for government.



An IGP that accelerates promotion for a girl so he could sleep with her has created tension and bias at work and lost trust (integrity).



If IGP can do it to a lower rank, with no punishment, why can't AIGP do it? Why cant CP do it? Why can't Superintendent do it?



Very soon all girls in the forse will become maidens to their superiors and get promotion ahead of male counterparts.



He has violated professional ethics. One of the grievances the public has against government is lack of integrity.Lack of integrity means a breakdown of trust, perceived or real.Abuse of officeMisuse of authority and powerBiasFavoritismAnd so on..These and many more erode citizens trust for government.An IGP that accelerates promotion for a girl so he could sleep with her has created tension and bias at work and lost trust (integrity).If IGP can do it to a lower rank, with no punishment, why can't AIGP do it? Why cant CP do it? Why can't Superintendent do it?Very soon all girls in the forse will become maidens to their superiors and get promotion ahead of male counterparts.He has violated professional ethics. 20 Likes 2 Shares

In a sane nation this useless type of man would have tender his resignation latter but he belong to zoo.zoo I dey hail ooooooh 4 Likes