|I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by sarrki(m): 7:42am
Leke Baiyewu
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has said that there is no law that prevents him from marrying a serving female police officer.
http://punchng.com/im-free-to-have-romantic-affair-with-any-policewoman-ig/
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by FortifiedCity: 7:44am
Today, the 12th of November 2017 is my day just like every other day.
I rule the earth and all that live therein. All the forces of nature are at my beck and call and they do that which I instruct them. They have an unflinching duty to protect me.
Evil men and all enemies of nature are beneath my feet. And all I need to make any degree of positive change on the earth and universe is being provided. This is signed by me and approved by the creator....Amen!!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by FarahAideed: 7:44am
This is officially the worst govt ever, the president is too lame when it comes to his corrupt officials , even in small organizations you can just wake up and marry your far subodinate without her leaving her job .but inder Buharis Nigeria anything and everything goes jare
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by modelmike7(m): 7:44am
Tell me this is a fake news!
My eyes are still finding a way around it!!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by SomeoneNice: 7:45am
Na ur way naaa....
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by sarrki(m): 7:46am
Misau allegations lacks evidence
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by midolian(m): 7:46am
FarahAideed:what has this got to do with the government? Most of you are hypocrites. Prove to us having an affair with an unmarried female colleague at work is against the Nigerian constitution..I mean what exactly has the IG done wrong? He had an affair with a junior colleague that has attained the age of consent (18)...Even though it takes two to make it work, you guys are still calling for his head.. Did he rape the lady? The fact that she had an affair with the IG does not mean she can never meet requirement for promotion. The brain is there, you guys should let it perform its duties. Think before you type and not the other way round.
As the IG rightly said, this is highly laughable
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by sarrki(m): 7:47am
FarahAideed:
Please read first
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by sarrki(m): 7:47am
midolian:
Abeg help me ask my friend
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Paperwhite(m): 7:48am
Just imagine the poo people we have in this poo government
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by ExAngel007(f): 7:49am
shame
I believe if not all, some establishment/ organizations are not in support of this.
Most women fall for their superior because they had been compelled to do so
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by modelmike7(m): 7:51am
FarahAideed:So all these started in Buhari era?
Why are you just blinded with hatred?!
smh!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Benita27(f): 7:51am
Of course, there's no law that says you can't have a romantic affair with a junior female officer but don't use your position to sexually harass and intimidate your junior female officers into having a romantic affair with you. Try that, and see if there's no law against sexual harassment in this country.
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by whitebeard(m): 7:52am
Come again..he said what...!!
No wonder he said that poo about NPF not being worse when we Nigerians know that NPF is the worse.. Chai...buhari appointed dull people..!!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by erinolu(m): 7:52am
Kai, see the audacity, like i don't give a damn.
Even if its not in the constitution, is it morally right to have an affair with subordinate police women while married. Would that not disrespect the office and the institution
No wonder...our police were rated WORST in the world
Cheiiii
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by FarahAideed: 7:52am
midolian:
Should this even get to the point where there has to be a senate sitting ? The day the IG started his macabre love with young police corporal and promoted her straight to ASP brazenly was the day Buhari should have fired him but Buhari being the very bad siddon look leader has left this to get to a senate hearing where tax payers funds are being wasted to entertain a disciplinary case that the president should have handled himself ..If the IG truly love his coporal and she lives him like they claime they should have both resigned from service and gone home ti conduct their love .
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Yemike(m): 7:54am
As long as it's still in Zoogeria you're free to f**k any police woman below your rank as IG even female convict and say it publicly. since konji is no respecter of position. But have it in mind that karma is a bitch when you're just about to stop she'll f**k you real bad. #Ode. See his useless head like agege bread
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by MayorofLagos(m): 7:55am
sarrki:
Not everything is about law. How about professional ethics?
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by amunkita(m): 7:55am
Marrying an officer ain't bad but stooping so low for a rank nd file U fall the officer's code hand....
If every officer tows same lane, a female sergeant would one day slap a CSP.....
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Max24: 7:56am
what about the 2 billion naira companies pay for security monthly ? I thought those are d real grouse of d allegations ? Buhari and his laughable govt!!!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by FarahAideed: 7:56am
midolian:
She was a corporal and he is an Inspector General of police , the worst part is that he promoted her from Corporal to ASP without recourse to equity and fairness ..Abeg under saner leadership he would have lost his job
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Paperwhite(m): 7:57am
midolian:So the IG is working for himself and not an appointee of this useless government?
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by UAE123(m): 7:58am
If no law in Nigeria prevent him from having an affair with a police officer or even marrying a police officer then I will simply say the police IG has not committed any of fence & the accusing senator should also explain to Nigerian if his parent were serving police officers or not when they married & the year of their marriage for civil society groups to verify if he is saying the truth or not.
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by MayorofLagos(m): 8:02am
FarahAideed:
The promotion was done to create safety net for his romantic affair. He cannot involve in romance with any rank below officer cadre.
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by givan(m): 8:03am
Let's be more critical. He's free to have any kind of romantic relationship with women serving in the force, in so far as it is consensual. But whereby he uses his position as the head of the force to demand for sex in return for any kind of favour, is a crime of grave consequence (HIV forces loading)...
By the way, doesn't this man have a family? I mean real family listening to papa on T.V?!
Our morals and cultural values are long lost!!
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by surgical: 8:04am
FarahAideed:This does not qualify as corruption under saint'' buhari,
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by AnodaIT(m): 8:08am
In other civilized countries, just a mere mention of an affair with a junior will result in a resignation...
Oh, I forgot, we are talking about the head of worst police in the world
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by nerodenero: 8:12am
So upon how police take bad reach, na to insert SIM for phone be our IG problem!!! If na correct country, scandal like this dey attract resignation because he no dey portray the IG has capable to lead to Force. The guy sef dey drag. How this guy wan take reposition the Police when be say na woman matter he put for head like gala? How e wan succeed when na woman issue top im agenda? Even for some private organizations dem no dey allow workers engage in relationships because dem know say at times, love na bad business in an office.
An IG has been jailed before, PMB should investigate this randy Police officer and if found wanting for corruption, please send him to Kirikiri. There's always something Buhari can use legitimately to oust this guy but Buhari sef
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Hector09(m): 8:13am
Am not suprise cus this is Nigeria, every body do as it pleases him or her, mostly when u are ontop...but when it comes to small LGBT family, the clueless citizen we have mouth to say gibberish
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by MayorofLagos(m): 8:16am
UAE123:
One of the grievances the public has against government is lack of integrity.
Lack of integrity means a breakdown of trust, perceived or real.
Abuse of office
Misuse of authority and power
Bias
Favoritism
And so on..
These and many more erode citizens trust for government.
An IGP that accelerates promotion for a girl so he could sleep with her has created tension and bias at work and lost trust (integrity).
If IGP can do it to a lower rank, with no punishment, why can't AIGP do it? Why cant CP do it? Why can't Superintendent do it?
Very soon all girls in the forse will become maidens to their superiors and get promotion ahead of male counterparts.
He has violated professional ethics.
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by Kokolet11: 8:21am
In a sane nation this useless type of man would have tender his resignation latter but he belong to zoo.zoo I dey hail ooooooh
|Re: I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris by rozay12345: 8:26am
You are free Sir to have romantic relations with your subordinates but there are standards, morals and ethics in a professional environment, not just any professional one but the law enforcing arm of a nation. I am very sure you would boldly come out and say you are free to have romantic relations with female criminals. A man of low standards should never be in charge of a sensitive department as yours.
In conclusion, i am free to say Nigerian police force is the worst in the world and highest ranking criminal organization...i am in my house...come and beat me
