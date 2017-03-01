Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor (3167 Views)

Source: Above is photo of late Plateau state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon Arc. Sam Galadima, who slumped and died at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos yesterday during a routine fortnightly exercise organized for government officialsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-photo-of-hon-sam-galadima-who.html?m=1

Was an autopsy conducted to understand his death from a scientific standpoint? 2 Likes

When is Bubu gonna jug with governors?





At least, of his resignation is not feasible, traveling to where this nigga traveled to shouldn't be too much a sacrifice for him 1 Like 1 Share

RIP but fitness is not for everybody. Some women loves the big belly thou





When dem go dey chop and drink like glutton, dey fvck olosho like say tomorrow nor dey......



anyway, RIP

Na by force

That's serious o...



















In other news...who jogging epp?

Know your health status before you start jogging. It is good to exercise but make sure you know your health status first.



You wey your engine na Vespa engine wan dey follow Bulldozer compete for jogging!



RIP to the dead! 1 Like

He must have been suffering from something he dint know. That is why it is very important to do regular check up. RIP

treadmill would have helped to prepare him..he took it up without much preparation and they did not have paramedics in case i guess....

God is really working oooooo.

Their people don chop am be that..







May the Good Lord comfort the family he left, Ameeeen

May his soul find rest with his creator.

RIP!....Jogging is not for everybody though.

There's more to his death than what the physical eyes can see , Someone can't slump and die just like that, something must have been eating him up inside long before his death

Let's see what autopsy says........Rip though