|Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by jonhemma11: 4:45pm
Above is photo of late Plateau state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon Arc. Sam Galadima, who slumped and died at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos yesterday during a routine fortnightly exercise organized for government officials
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-photo-of-hon-sam-galadima-who.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Keneking: 4:53pm
Was an autopsy conducted to understand his death from a scientific standpoint?
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by modelmike7(m): 4:58pm
RIP
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by ufuosman(m): 5:37pm
Rip
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by TheSlyone2(m): 5:41pm
When is Bubu gonna jug with governors?
At least, of his resignation is not feasible, traveling to where this nigga traveled to shouldn't be too much a sacrifice for him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by lizzypro: 5:55pm
Booked
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Conventionary(f): 5:55pm
sorry oo
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by UNIQUEISRAEL: 5:55pm
God will forgive your mouth
TheSlyone2:
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Thimm1: 5:55pm
governor o
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by HateU2(f): 5:55pm
RIP but fitness is not for everybody. Some women loves the big belly thou
don't quote me
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by bareal(m): 5:56pm
When dem go dey chop and drink like glutton, dey fvck olosho like say tomorrow nor dey......
anyway, RIP
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by PMWSpirit(m): 5:56pm
Na by force
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Caris77(f): 5:56pm
Rip
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by jbl007(m): 5:57pm
That's serious o...
In other news...who jogging epp?
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by botad(m): 5:57pm
Know your health status before you start jogging. It is good to exercise but make sure you know your health status first.
You wey your engine na Vespa engine wan dey follow Bulldozer compete for jogging!
RIP to the dead!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Adventurist(m): 5:57pm
He must have been suffering from something he dint know. That is why it is very important to do regular check up. RIP
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by moses320(m): 5:57pm
Rip
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Richy4(m): 5:57pm
treadmill would have helped to prepare him..he took it up without much preparation and they did not have paramedics in case i guess....
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Chidonc: 5:58pm
God is really working oooooo.
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by sam2020(m): 5:59pm
Their people don chop am be that..
Rip.
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by jbl007(m): 5:59pm
bareal:what's with the generalization... Take am easy na. Just tender ur condolences...sefini!
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Haslil878(m): 6:00pm
TheSlyone2:Mr mofo I wish you what you wish BUBU.
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by pstnicodemus(m): 6:00pm
TheSlyone2:You wan see mass burial?
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Ifebazz(m): 6:00pm
Keneking:Nigerians don't think in that line, religion is the surest way for them to believe in. Just go near his family and friends and all you'd hear is "his enemies didn't want him to enjoy the fruit of his labour..."
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Pedekunle(m): 6:00pm
May the Good Lord comfort the family he left, Ameeeen
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by GboyegaD(m): 6:00pm
May his soul find rest with his creator.
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Zdoh(m): 6:01pm
RIP!....Jogging is not for everybody though.
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by 0b10010011: 6:02pm
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Lekkuzz: 6:02pm
There's more to his death than what the physical eyes can see , Someone can't slump and die just like that, something must have been eating him up inside long before his death
Let's see what autopsy says........Rip though
|Re: Photo Of Sam Galadima Who Slumped & Died While Jogging With Plateau Governor by Antoeni(m): 6:02pm
He Wants to please d governor,when he knows he was nt fit
