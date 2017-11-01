₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,512 members, 3,909,717 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 03:14 PM

Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo (25003 Views)

Nairalander Takes His Pre-wedding Photoshoot To The Work Place / Photo Of The Native Doctor Who Died In Imo While Having Sex With A Prostitute / Man Buys Condoms From His Ex-Girlfriend To "Punish Her" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by stephenduru: 1:07pm
A native doctor and the owner of Chi Marine Temple based in the eastern part of Nigeria has shown the other side of him.According to him,he does not believe in having only one girlfriend.He also said that time has passed when people think that native doctors don't use ACs in their house.He showed one of his girlfriends while having fun with her in a swimming pool and wrote...

'She is my for now I don't believe in one love many are coming with special arrangement with the gods, don't ask much the materials is there'.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/native-doctor-takes-his-girlfriend-to.html?m=1

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by stephenduru: 1:08pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/native-doctor-takes-his-girlfriend-to.html?m=1

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Airforce1(m): 1:09pm
.

45 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by hatchy: 1:10pm
21st century native doctor that invoke Amadioha,Ogun,Mami water and the ancestors with his laptop.

He has a data base of all the spirits in his system and do consultation using special Apps.

The gods must be crazy!

37 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by ChilledPill: 1:14pm
This guyman again grin this one na digital native doctor, if I no mak nxt yr waliai I go join this guy stlye.

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Yeligray(m): 1:15pm
Old soldier never dies
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Yeligray(m): 1:17pm
ChilledPill:
This guyman again grin this one na digital native doctor, if I no mak nxt yr waliai I go join this guy stlye.

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by GloriaNinja(f): 1:18pm
WOMEN CAN DATE ANY THING ON TROUSER AS FAR AS HIS POCKET IS FULL.

59 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by ashjay001(m): 1:24pm
Correct man!? How do u have access to gods n remain in poverty!

2 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Kingx4sure: 1:31pm
Who no like better thing? Even native doctors them wan upgrade. Na technology days na. No dulling

8 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by nwakibie3(m): 1:32pm
Really

7 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by blackbelt(m): 1:32pm
Aaah this one is serious oo
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by SAMBHOSS(m): 1:32pm
tf is this??

lol...when d gods shall catch him...
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Hardewarlee(m): 1:32pm
Ride on Native doc..... Body no be firewood but don't cross your anscestors lane by showing that lady the secret of your power when you are totally in love ... else hmmmm

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:32pm
This man will just use her destiny to make his life flourish, little wonder why most beautiful girls wake up mad. Its after having sexual encounters with people like this.

10 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by catherineokezie(f): 1:33pm
Over to the gods
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by christm386: 1:33pm
buhari!!!!
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Roon9(m): 1:33pm
Ladies Shar! I pity the next guy that would enter the place.... Atleast she knows what she's up against but the Nigga doesnt

4 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by hardywaltz(m): 1:33pm
Nothing when girls no go date

1 Like

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by rawpadgin(m): 1:33pm
Nairaland babalawo come & see ur brother in chri..

Sorry, brother in juju
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Stanleyelege(m): 1:33pm
Good for him.
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by tuoyoojo(m): 1:33pm
na d guy wen go finally climb the girl nine I just dey feel for
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by BruncleZuma: 1:33pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Danjuma827(m): 1:34pm
If trees produces money, women won't mind dating monkeys

8 Likes

Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by toyinjimoh(m): 1:34pm
What u re looking for is what u get
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by yeyerolling: 1:34pm
Lol. Juju con man. D babe fit dey cheat and notin go happen
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 1:34pm
The man don tell una em mind take or leave it. Some Girls can fall in love with madman so there is cash
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Preca(f): 1:34pm
grin native doctor's not hot....modernised babalawo
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by Ajebusta(m): 1:34pm
Igbo Sango Worshippers Lmaooooo
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 1:35pm
The man don tell una em mind take or leave it. Some Girls can fall in love with madman so long there is cash
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by pweeryambre: 1:35pm
how did he land this type of bae ?
Re: Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo by maticdamian: 1:35pm
Skimasktheslumppgod

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

10 Types Of Assistant Boyfriends / Another 26 Year Old Nigerian Man Weds A 63 Years Old American Woman In Warri!! / "He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing". Photos

Viewing this topic: hero10(m), sedek4569, Jidefido(m), slimtoney(m), gtsystems, DonaldGenes(m), osas800(m), MuhMubRaj(m), cosmic22(m), abidot, iba(m), twelvefigure, loadedvibes, Obaino2013(m), osywhite, sexiestharam(f), Igwe2nero(m), JMK9600(f), Henitan24(f), westlee(m), mhiztaemmy(m), GreatNegro, PROPHETmichael, africo13610, orisunmi(f), maybanty, Qyubee(m), mrkel(m), Kunleforreal(m), Joysmith2, adhoc, Olalan(m), kwende(m), Igyeseh(m), opymx, mayorchimex(m), deewhone19, clinton2626, papi22(m), xavier0327(f), Fortunate26(m), Strongbest(m), Felixprosper, RockyEyo(m), brooklyn2019, afredytee(f), becca4216(f), Mokiks(f), samdavjustin(m), Konection(m), Bossman(m), Sanguine(f), McTony400(m), odigilimorrison(m), Fatban(m), Adhocnaira, ambssp, Inspire01(m), Infamous(m), Ekperechukwu, aolawale025, Princelyod(m), oluwamitomisin, tunesky2303(m), habss, dejovu, thekenzi, platinum131, Dammyofficial(m), SirGowon(m), john4reala(m), bigomoh, megzea, demolinho(m), ibroziney(m), wheenie(f), fatjo(m), Favorlistic(f), ojochidem(m), Nkcells(f), AzizReal1(m), andray12(m), passwelle, sholajikan(m), MONITZ, sanyababa(m), judemmesoma(m), KinSlayer, Momentum2017, rsalami(f), sameetula, elemeboy89, 14june(m), ariwamichael(m), Thugnificent(m), Damfostopper(m), tenderblaze(f), Otogah, chimiist22, Benwire, ahmodu4real(m), maybanks, koolaid87, Petrosonly, Lilymax(f), ridwando, oluseg2, mikywonder(m), marvy7, kingjomezy(m), Akby(m), Hardlight(m), emmaitive(m), cheemahking, 2cantalk(m), Senatorwhales, University123, chaelmic(m), bamosagie(m) and 209 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.