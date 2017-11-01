Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Native Doctor Takes His Girlfriend To Swimming Pool, Says He Double Dates (Photo (25003 Views)

'She is my for now I don't believe in one love many are coming with special arrangement with the gods, don't ask much the materials is there'.





A native doctor and the owner of Chi Marine Temple based in the eastern part of Nigeria has shown the other side of him.According to him,he does not believe in having only one girlfriend.He also said that time has passed when people think that native doctors don't use ACs in their house.He showed one of his girlfriends while having fun with her in a swimming pool and wrote...'She is my for now I don't believe in one love many are coming with special arrangement with the gods, don't ask much the materials is there'.

21st century native doctor that invoke Amadioha,Ogun,Mami water and the ancestors with his laptop.



He has a data base of all the spirits in his system and do consultation using special Apps.



The gods must be crazy! 37 Likes 4 Shares

this one na digital native doctor, if I no mak nxt yr waliai I go join this guy stlye. This guyman againthis one na digital native doctor, if I no mak nxt yr waliai I go join this guy stlye. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Old soldier never dies

ChilledPill:

This guyman again this one na digital native doctor, if I no mak nxt yr waliai I go join this guy stlye.

WOMEN CAN DATE ANY THING ON TROUSER AS FAR AS HIS POCKET IS FULL. 59 Likes

! Correct man!? How do u have access to gods n remain in poverty 2 Likes

Who no like better thing? Even native doctors them wan upgrade. Na technology days na. No dulling 8 Likes

Aaah this one is serious oo

tf is this??



lol...when d gods shall catch him...

Ride on Native doc..... Body no be firewood but don't cross your anscestors lane by showing that lady the secret of your power when you are totally in love ... else hmmmm

This man will just use her destiny to make his life flourish, little wonder why most beautiful girls wake up mad. Its after having sexual encounters with people like this. 10 Likes

Over to the gods

buhari!!!!

Ladies Shar! I pity the next guy that would enter the place.... Atleast she knows what she's up against but the Nigga doesnt 4 Likes

Nothing when girls no go date 1 Like

Nairaland babalawo come & see ur brother in chri..



Sorry, brother in juju

Good for him.

na d guy wen go finally climb the girl nine I just dey feel for

If trees produces money, women won't mind dating monkeys 8 Likes

What u re looking for is what u get

Lol. Juju con man. D babe fit dey cheat and notin go happen

The man don tell una em mind take or leave it. Some Girls can fall in love with madman so there is cash

native doctor's not hot....modernised babalawo native doctor's not hot....modernised babalawo

Igbo Sango Worshippers Lmaooooo

The man don tell una em mind take or leave it. Some Girls can fall in love with madman so long there is cash

how did he land this type of bae ?