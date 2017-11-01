₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by meethumb: 2:21pm
The former governor of Abia State and an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu earlier today, stormed Anambra State.
The South-East APC stalwart visits the state in line with his support to Dr. Tony Nwoye, an APC candidate for the November 18, governorship election in Anambra.
While in the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Tony Nwoye meet Senator Uche Ekwunife who is also a member of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Anambra state chapter.
The election, according to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is slated to hold on Nov 18, 2017.
Meanwhile, Kalu, in his recent statement, called the people of Anambra State to vote massively for APC candidate, Tony Nwoye. According to him; “The forthcoming election in Anambra State will be a good opportunity for Ndi Anambra to join mainstream politics.
“If Anambra State is governed by the APC, more federal projects will be attracted to the state.
“The South East had been marginalized by previous governments and the time is now to support President Buhari’s determination to uplift Ndigbo, Kalu said.
Source: https://abacityblog.com/2017/11/breaking-dr-orji-uzor-kalu-storms-anambra-state-ahead-nov-18th-election.html
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:12pm
Failed expired politicians looking for relevance
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Uteghe(m): 3:49pm
Great leaders of Ndigbo.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by rozay12345: 3:52pm
Why is Orji Uzor Kalu trying to form Jagaban of South East?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Osyabj: 5:17pm
All hail the next governor of Anambra Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye.
No force on this planet can stop Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye from emerging the next governor of Anambra
Take that to any bank and cash it.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by BruncleZuma: 5:29pm
This one weak me...
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by divicode: 5:30pm
This is the first state APC will take in the land in the land of the ffllaatties
Congratulations APC
Let's go there
Yes we can and we will
!
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by nairavsdollars: 5:30pm
Take it or leave: Orji Uzor Kalu is the new leader of the South East after Ojukwu. He is the only man who can ask Igbos to give their 100 percent votes to Buhari and they will comply
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by FUCKyouALL: 5:30pm
I think this man should b shot, if not for anything, then for nothing sake
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by innobets: 5:31pm
THIEVES
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by brainpulse: 5:31pm
Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye the great man for Anambra we know. Great minds with great ideology and true vision for the work to be done.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Mgoffa: 5:31pm
Power must change hands
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by NwaAmaikpe: 5:31pm
This hopeless traitor than ruined Abia state.
Anambra folks should banish him lest he corrupts their politicians.
The only governor whose mother was called 'Mother Excellency'.
Orji Uzor that could not fix the gully erosions in Akara, Isiukwuato or the dilapidated roads of Ihechiowa still shows his face in political gathering without any iota of shame.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by mosegifted: 5:31pm
Waste of public fund, for transportation fee
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by alfredo4u(m): 5:32pm
The power of politics
Democracy is the election of thief in a state.
I pray the election will not be rigged this one of the bad guys are heading to anambra.
Anambariams pls be careful.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Ejanla07: 5:32pm
this man contested every election since 2007. he cant win election in his family.
wetin person wey no fit help himself wan do for Anambra
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by solochris(m): 5:33pm
I cant believe an igbo man is saying this trash all because of politics
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Ejanla07: 5:33pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Sirheny007(m): 5:34pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Sexytemi(f): 5:34pm
when is the election sef, me I'm tired of all these unnecessary noise o...whoever win make e win, e no concern me.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by romoruyi(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by nonsobaba: 5:35pm
Osyabj:Delusion. Tony Nwoye is a hooligan who will not get anywhere close to governor's lodge. Go to Nkwo Nsugbe and cash it.
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by micgray100(m): 5:36pm
Good one..
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by epospiky(m): 5:36pm
I like this man's dream. Lavish ur money on nigerians and goan sit in one corner
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by kuntash: 5:37pm
divicode:
Their votes might not exceed 10k
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by kelechionyeweri(m): 5:37pm
Which igbo person still takes Uzor Kalu serious?
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by sinceraconcept: 5:38pm
Orji Uzkr Kalu aka Excess money. is that a mobile office behind him? why does he wear this type of blue shirt on blue? I guess he has a lot of it
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by sinceraconcept: 5:38pm
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by Ttipsy(m): 5:38pm
This Anambra election don popular pass presidential elrctn
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:39pm
A man that can not win his senatorial seat 3 consecutive times that one nah politician
|Re: Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election by LUGBE: 5:39pm
What is this man feeling like, you can imagine. My dear governor Obiano watch that election rigging orji of a thing
