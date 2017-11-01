Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Orji Uzor Kalu Storms Anambra State Ahead Of Governorship Election (7850 Views)

The South-East APC stalwart visits the state in line with his support to Dr. Tony Nwoye, an APC candidate for the November 18, governorship election in Anambra.



While in the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Tony Nwoye meet Senator Uche Ekwunife who is also a member of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Anambra state chapter.



The election, according to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is slated to hold on Nov 18, 2017.



Meanwhile, Kalu, in his recent statement, called the people of Anambra State to vote massively for APC candidate, Tony Nwoye. According to him; “The forthcoming election in Anambra State will be a good opportunity for Ndi Anambra to join mainstream politics.



“If Anambra State is governed by the APC, more federal projects will be attracted to the state.



“The South East had been marginalized by previous governments and the time is now to support President Buhari’s determination to uplift Ndigbo, Kalu said.



Failed expired politicians looking for relevance 15 Likes 1 Share

Great leaders of Ndigbo. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Why is Orji Uzor Kalu trying to form Jagaban of South East? 7 Likes

All hail the next governor of Anambra Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye.



No force on this planet can stop Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye from emerging the next governor of Anambra



Take that to any bank and cash it. 5 Likes 1 Share





This one weak me... 7 Likes

This is the first state APC will take in the land in the land of the ffllaatties

Congratulations APC

Let's go there

Yes we can and we will





! 7 Likes 1 Share

Take it or leave: Orji Uzor Kalu is the new leader of the South East after Ojukwu. He is the only man who can ask Igbos to give their 100 percent votes to Buhari and they will comply 6 Likes 1 Share

I think this man should b shot, if not for anything, then for nothing sake

THIEVES 2 Likes 1 Share

Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye the great man for Anambra we know. Great minds with great ideology and true vision for the work to be done. 1 Like 1 Share

Power must change hands 1 Like 1 Share





This hopeless traitor than ruined Abia state.





Anambra folks should banish him lest he corrupts their politicians.

The only governor whose mother was called 'Mother Excellency'.



Orji Uzor that could not fix the gully erosions in Akara, Isiukwuato or the dilapidated roads of Ihechiowa still shows his face in political gathering without any iota of shame. This hopeless traitor than ruined Abia state.Anambra folks should banish him lest he corrupts their politicians.The only governor whose mother was called 'Mother Excellency'.Orji Uzor that could not fix the gully erosions in Akara, Isiukwuato or the dilapidated roads of Ihechiowa still shows his face in political gathering without any iota of shame. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Waste of public fund, for transportation fee 1 Like 1 Share

The power of politics





Democracy is the election of thief in a state.





I pray the election will not be rigged this one of the bad guys are heading to anambra.









Anambariams pls be careful. 1 Like

this man contested every election since 2007. he cant win election in his family.





wetin person wey no fit help himself wan do for Anambra

I cant believe an igbo man is saying this trash all because of politics 1 Like 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

Take it or leave: Orji Uzor Kalu is the new leader of the South East after Ojukwu. He is the only man who can ask Igbos to give their 100 percent votes to Buhari and they will comply Ejanla07:

this man contested every election since 2007. he cant win election in his family.





wetin person wey no fit help himself wan do for Anambra nairavsdollars:

Take it or leave: Orji Uzor Kalu is the new leader of the South East after Ojukwu. He is the only man who can ask Igbos to give their 100 percent votes to Buhari and they will comply

.

when is the election sef, me I'm tired of all these unnecessary noise o...whoever win make e win, e no concern me.

Hmmmm....

Osyabj:





All hail the next governor of Anambra Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye.



No force on this planet can stop Dr Tony Okechukwu Nwoye from emerging the next governor of Anambra



Take that to any bank and cash it. Delusion. Tony Nwoye is a hooligan who will not get anywhere close to governor's lodge. Go to Nkwo Nsugbe and cash it. Delusion. Tony Nwoye is a hooligan who will not get anywhere close to governor's lodge. Go to Nkwo Nsugbe and cash it. 7 Likes

Good one..

I like this man's dream. Lavish ur money on nigerians and goan sit in one corner

divicode:

This is the first state APC will take in the land in the land of the ffllaatties

Congratulations APC

Let's go there

Yes we can and we will





!

Their votes might not exceed 10k Their votes might not exceed 10k 1 Like 1 Share

Which igbo person still takes Uzor Kalu serious? 3 Likes

Orji Uzkr Kalu aka Excess money. is that a mobile office behind him? why does he wear this type of blue shirt on blue? I guess he has a lot of it

Orji Uzo Kalu aka Excess money. is that a mobile office behind him? why does he wear this type of blue shirt on blue? I guess he has a lot of it

This Anambra election don popular pass presidential elrctn 1 Like

A man that can not win his senatorial seat 3 consecutive times that one nah politician 11 Likes 1 Share