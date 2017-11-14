₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Thepasserby(m): 4:25pm On Nov 13
Let's be realistic, guys are scarce and the ladies should just accept defeat, swallow their pride and start the chase for their dream man.
This beautiful lady after several years of frustration has finally decided to swallow her pride to look for a man that she will propose to. According to her, the man's monthly income doesn't even matter, as long as her is cute, she is coming after him.
In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!" Isaiah 4:1
Are the scriptures being fulfilled?
I hope she doesn't pay groom price though.
See her twitter post below
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Thepasserby(m): 4:26pm On Nov 13
See the proposals she got...
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Chevalier(m): 4:29pm On Nov 13
I no blame am, na frustration cause am....
I like her concept sha, she wan show us say no b only man suppose dey search.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:29pm On Nov 13
Desperate times calls for desperate measures. Rush into marriage with the wrong person and you'll rush out. I wouldn't look at you twice with this "Marriage is a do or die" mentality if I were a man.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 4:30pm On Nov 13
Guys are not scarce.
Guys are everywhere.
Just that a particular class of guys are the most desirable. So, there is scarcity of that set. But guys are not scarce.
Can that girl swear no class of guy has ever found her desirable?
She can only say she hasn't seen the kinda man she wants. More reason she specified that earnings doesn't matter.
Meaning, earnings used to matter. Now, take a look at her hair, how much is she earning? That's by the way sha.
How come some of these girls will claim they can't see husband, they ignore all the upcoming guys around them and prefer to be side chicks to ready made men?
So many hustling young guys looking for a woman. Ladies should stick to one that fits up to 70% of their desires and work the way up together. Made guys are no longer going below their class, everybody should hook their level.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Thepasserby(m): 4:30pm On Nov 13
More
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 4:31pm On Nov 13
Lol... The search for a husband is real...
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by boboLIL(m): 4:33pm On Nov 13
lols
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:35pm On Nov 13
Benita27:
I pray you find a man that will truly love you soon.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:36pm On Nov 13
Airforce1:I've a man.
I pray you get sense soon.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 4:38pm On Nov 13
see what Buhari caused
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:38pm On Nov 13
Benita27:It's one thing to have a man , it's another thing to be truly loved by the man .
You seriously need a man that would truly love you because it's obvious you not getting non of that.
Drops Pen!
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by akponomefavour: 4:41pm On Nov 13
dts d end point wen u take ur husband 4 mere sexmate. ur case dor thick pass kpomo na ooooooh
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Earthquake1: 4:41pm On Nov 13
This one looks like a potential husband beater
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:42pm On Nov 13
Airforce1:Cry me a river!.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:42pm On Nov 13
Benita27:
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:43pm On Nov 13
Hm this is serious.when some guys are searching endlessly for a wife to marry.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:45pm On Nov 13
Lol life is so unfair.
And I keep rejecting guys left and right. . Someone is struggling to get even one.
Eya sis take heart oooh.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by donstan18(m): 4:48pm On Nov 13
Benita27:
Smh!,... Lies everywhere!!!
You have MEN!
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by KreativGenius: 4:48pm On Nov 13
lefulefu:
It's both genders o. It has everything to do with timing, work, at times our life activities doesn't make many of us meet one another quite easily
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 4:54pm On Nov 13
KreativGenius:so true
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by KreativGenius: 4:56pm On Nov 13
lefulefu:
I always feel for teachers. They work day to almost eve, what's left is a tired walk back home to sleep. How them go jam man?
Some office ladies too go thru this, morning till night hustling, always in a rush like a working clock. Men, we need good social media dating site, maybe i should create one self and make money for myself. Damn, this is a good investment o ! Bros this thread don give me idea
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:06pm On Nov 13
donstan18:SHM, you must be one to know that.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by concupiscent: 5:07pm On Nov 13
Rokia2:
"it's the natural cycle of women, at some point they would be doing the rejection, at a later time they become the rejected."
-concupiscent
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 5:09pm On Nov 13
concupiscent:
Kai my world don't revolve around men anyways.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by concupiscent: 5:14pm On Nov 13
Rokia2:
"doesn't have to. Women perhaps? irrespective nature must take its place"
-concupiscent
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:16pm On Nov 13
KreativGenius:yea teachers do go through hard times in this country.their work no easy i tell u and upon dat na lean pay dem dey give dem.well as for internet dating site in naija dats a no no cos 99 percent of dating sites have been infiltrated by scammers.social internet sites might be better if u want to see someone not a dating a site oo.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by KreativGenius: 5:27pm On Nov 13
lefulefu:
I'll create a dating site to fix this problem. I'm tired of this bulls*t, abeg make i write am down, 2018 project on board ! It's not expensive, i wonder what's up with the tech guys, funny enough i be want quit ICT next year, una don give me work nae. Maybe i go see bae there too
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by donstan18(m): 6:03pm On Nov 13
Benita27:
I no be dustbin!!
I don't do remnants
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:05pm On Nov 13
the thirst for attention with this geh is real.
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by alexialin(f): 6:12pm On Nov 13
O ga o
Is it that bad?
Na wa o.
Na real wa!
|Re: Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) by KreativGenius: 6:14pm On Nov 13
alexialin:
It is, the work life doesn't help young adults. We don't meet each other. to many of us don't have a life outside work
