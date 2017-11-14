Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Looking For A Man To Propose To. Nigerians Respond (Photos) (4345 Views)

Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics / Man Kneels To Propose To His Big Girlfriend. (Photos) / A Lady Reacts On Social Media Over Ladies That Curse Men See What She Posted pix (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







This beautiful lady after several years of frustration has finally decided to swallow her pride to look for a man that she will propose to. According to her, the man's monthly income doesn't even matter, as long as her is cute, she is coming after him.





In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!" Isaiah 4:1



Are the scriptures being fulfilled?





I hope she doesn't pay groom price though.







See her twitter post below







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-am-looking-for-a-man-to-propose-to-angry-single-nigerian-lady-reacts Let's be realistic, guys are scarce and the ladies should just accept defeat, swallow their pride and start the chase for their dream man.This beautiful lady after several years of frustration has finally decided to swallow her pride to look for a man that she will propose to. According to her, the man's monthly income doesn't even matter, as long as her is cute, she is coming after him.Are the scriptures being fulfilled?I hope she doesn't pay groom price though.See her twitter post below 4 Likes

See the proposals she got...



I no blame am, na frustration cause am....

I like her concept sha, she wan show us say no b only man suppose dey search. I no blame am, na frustration cause am....I like her concept sha, she wan show us say no b only man suppose dey search. 4 Likes

Desperate times calls for desperate measures. Rush into marriage with the wrong person and you'll rush out. I wouldn't look at you twice with this "Marriage is a do or die" mentality if I were a man. 6 Likes

Guys are not scarce.

Guys are everywhere.

Just that a particular class of guys are the most desirable. So, there is scarcity of that set. But guys are not scarce.



Can that girl swear no class of guy has ever found her desirable?

She can only say she hasn't seen the kinda man she wants. More reason she specified that earnings doesn't matter.

Meaning, earnings used to matter. Now, take a look at her hair, how much is she earning? That's by the way sha.



How come some of these girls will claim they can't see husband, they ignore all the upcoming guys around them and prefer to be side chicks to ready made men?



So many hustling young guys looking for a woman. Ladies should stick to one that fits up to 70% of their desires and work the way up together. Made guys are no longer going below their class, everybody should hook their level. 21 Likes 1 Share

More

Lol... The search for a husband is real...

lols

Benita27:

Desperate times calls for desperate measures. Rush into marriage with the wrong person and you'll rush out. I wouldn't look at you twice with this "Marriage is a do or die" mentality if I were a man.

I pray you find a man that will truly love you soon.

Airforce1:





I pray you find a man that will truly love you soon. I've a man.



I pray you get sense soon. I've a man.I pray you get sense soon. 13 Likes

see what Buhari caused

Benita27:

I've a man.



I pray you get sense soon. It's one thing to have a man , it's another thing to be truly loved by the man .



You seriously need a man that would truly love you because it's obvious you not getting non of that.





Drops Pen! It's one thing to have a man , it's another thing to be truly loved by the man .You seriously need a man that would truly love you because it's obvious you not getting non of that.Drops Pen! 14 Likes

dts d end point wen u take ur husband 4 mere sexmate. ur case dor thick pass kpomo na ooooooh

This one looks like a potential husband beater

Airforce1:



It's one thing to have a man , it's another thing to be truly loved by the man .



You seriously need a man that would truly love you because it's obvious you not getting non of that.





Drops Pen! Cry me a river!. Cry me a river!. 1 Like

Benita27:

Cry me a river!. 6 Likes

Hm this is serious.when some guys are searching endlessly for a wife to marry. 2 Likes





And I keep rejecting guys left and right. . Someone is struggling to get even one.



Eya sis take heart oooh. Lol life is so unfair.And I keep rejecting guys left and right.. Someone is struggling to get even one.Eya sis take heart oooh.

Benita27:

I've a man.



I pray you get sense soon.

Smh!,... Lies everywhere!!!







You have MEN! Smh!,... Lies everywhere!!!You have MEN! 8 Likes

lefulefu:

Hm this is serious.when some guys are searching endlessly for a wife to marry.

It's both genders o. It has everything to do with timing, work, at times our life activities doesn't make many of us meet one another quite easily It's both genders o. It has everything to do with timing, work, at times our life activities doesn't make many of us meet one another quite easily 1 Like

KreativGenius:





It's both genders o. It has everything to do with timing, work, at times our life activities doesn't make many of us meet one another quite easily so true so true

lefulefu:

so true



I always feel for teachers. They work day to almost eve, what's left is a tired walk back home to sleep. How them go jam man?



Some office ladies too go thru this, morning till night hustling, always in a rush like a working clock. Men, we need good social media dating site, maybe i should create one self and make money for myself. Damn, this is a good investment o ! Bros this thread don give me idea I always feel for teachers. They work day to almost eve, what's left is a tired walk back home to sleep. How them go jam man?Some office ladies too go thru this, morning till night hustling, always in a rush like a working clock. Men, we need good social media dating site, maybe i should create one self and make money for myself. Damn, this is a good investment o ! Bros this thread don give me idea 2 Likes

donstan18:





Smh!,... Lies everywhere!!!







You have MEN! SHM, you must be one to know that. SHM, you must be one to know that.

Rokia2:

Lol life is so unfair.



And I keep rejecting guys left and right. . Someone is struggling to get even one.



Eya sis take heart oooh.

"it's the natural cycle of women, at some point they would be doing the rejection, at a later time they become the rejected."



-concupiscent

2 Likes

concupiscent:





"it's the natural cycle of women, at some point they would be doing the rejection, at a later time they become the rejected."



-concupiscent



Kai my world don't revolve around men anyways. Kai my world don't revolve around men anyways.

Rokia2:





Kai my world don't revolve around men anyways.

"doesn't have to. Women perhaps? irrespective nature must take its place"



-concupiscent 2 Likes

KreativGenius:







I always feel for teachers. They work day to almost eve, what's left is a tired walk back home to sleep. How them go jam man?



Some office ladies too go thru this, morning till night hustling, always in a rush like a working clock. Men, we need good social media dating site, maybe i should create one self and make money for myself. Damn, this is a good investment o ! Bros this thread don give me idea yea teachers do go through hard times in this country.their work no easy i tell u and upon dat na lean pay dem dey give dem.well as for internet dating site in naija dats a no no cos 99 percent of dating sites have been infiltrated by scammers .social internet sites might be better if u want to see someone not a dating a site oo. yea teachers do go through hard times in this country.their work no easy i tell u and upon dat na lean pay dem dey give dem.well as for internet dating site in naija dats a no no cos 99 percent of dating sites have been infiltrated by scammers.social internet sites might be better if u want to see someone not a dating a site oo.

lefulefu:

yea teachers do go through hard times in this country.their work no easy i tell u and upon dat na lean pay dem dey give dem.well as for internet dating site in naija dats a no no cos 99 percent of dating sites have been infiltrated by scammers .social internet sites might be better if u want to see someone not a dating a site oo.



I'll create a dating site to fix this problem. I'm tired of this bulls*t, abeg make i write am down, 2018 project on board ! It's not expensive, i wonder what's up with the tech guys, funny enough i be want quit ICT next year, una don give me work nae. Maybe i go see bae there too I'll create a dating site to fix this problem. I'm tired of this bulls*t, abeg make i write am down, 2018 project on board ! It's not expensive, i wonder what's up with the tech guys, funny enough i be want quit ICT next year, una don give me work nae. Maybe i go see bae there too

Benita27:

SHM, you must be one to know that.

I no be dustbin!!



I don't do remnants I no be dustbin!!I don't do remnants 1 Like

the thirst for attention with this geh is real.





Is it that bad?



Na wa o.



Na real wa! O ga oIs it that bad?Na wa o.Na real wa!