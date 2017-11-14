



The police posted how they had stormed slum areas of old Kampala and impounded drugs implements, and intimacy gadgets.



But whereas man commenting Ugandan were happy they had taken away the drugs, they took offense with taking away intimacy gadgets wondering if it was a even crime for women to sexually satisfy themselves.





These below are some of the comments from social media..





Shuki Sham posted: ‘But why would the police honestly parade a intimacy gadget?? Oba what offence is going to be declared on the person who was apprehended, just wondering?? Uganda Zaabu



Kurtn Edge Jnr And by Monday morning no body will know where the hell the confiscated evidence is …..

The OC will smoke the crack with his colleagues and take the Love Machine home for the wife.





Allan Kats Mwesigwa Poor Ugandan police, that’s why even the army is taking over your role.. your ignoring the biggest problems in Uganda and run after small issues and you also use Red Pepper to display nonsense here .. shame upon you



Miiro Senior[b] Poor ugandan police,displaying marijuana n a toy dick to the media. For them they think thats news n a job which deserves an applause![/b]



Kartel Mozelo Idiocy …..Let police find better things to do







Mirembe Cheryl Wait for a few days and all the intimacy gadgets will disappear from police custody. Uganda Police!!!!

Atabatya gwentya!!

Mscheeew.

Which part of the constitution prohibits use of intimacy gadgets



Charles Matovu Someone educate me on the law barring toys please ?



Kora Mwesigwa Jacintah Eeehhh…nga the thing is Red hot





Kathy Ayesiga Leave the toys.these days men zero





Mwalimu Olivia B Are intimacy gadgets part of the drugs?

Shame on this useless police !



Mo Alvaro The fools are busy ‘arresting’ intimacy gadgets instead of dealing with serious crimes



Karyaija Martin What crime can intimacy gadgets commit,they ar here 4 good ov unsatisfied women.



Boos Boz Did u confiscate someone’s dick or drugs? Stop violating Human Rights.



Carol Namatende When did intimacy gadgets ever kill some1



Joviahms Kwikiriza Kats Themselves are dealing in roberry & murder, now they are blindfolding us with these minor issues



Jimmy Grand These are likely to cause political problems



Edrine Nalule Stupidity of the highest order



Quin Kinki is it a crime to own a intimacy gadget ? if yes come for me too





Another wondered why women would chose a toy when men are available and in plenty.



Kabali Harunah Let the law be introduced whoever uses such toys be jailed for ten years!



Oliver Ben But Some Women Huh!You Insert That Whole Thing In Yourself.







http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/ugandan-police-underfire-for-confiscating-intimacy-gadgets Ugandans on social media have lambasted the Police Force for raiding neighborhoods and confiscating intimacy gadgets in a sting operation.The police posted how they had stormed slum areas of old Kampala and impounded drugs implements, and intimacy gadgets.But whereas man commenting Ugandan were happy they had taken away the drugs, they took offense with taking away intimacy gadgets wondering if it was a even crime for women to sexually satisfy themselves.These below are some of the comments from social media..Shuki Sham posted:Kurtn Edge JnrAllan Kats MwesigwaMiiro Senior[b] Poor ugandan police,displaying marijuana n a toy dick to the media. For them they think thats news n a job which deserves an applause![/b]Kartel Mozelo IdiocyMirembe CherylSomeone educate me on the law barring toys please ?Eeehhh…nga the thing is Red hotKathy AyesigaMwalimu Olivia BMo AlvaroKaryaija MartinBoos BozCarol NamatendeJoviahms Kwikiriza KatsJimmy GrandEdrine NaluleQuin KinkiAnother wondered why women would chose a toy when men are available and in plenty.Kabali HarunahOliver Ben