Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 5:22pm
Ugandans on social media have lambasted the Police Force for raiding neighborhoods and confiscating intimacy gadgets in a sting operation.
The police posted how they had stormed slum areas of old Kampala and impounded drugs implements, and intimacy gadgets.
But whereas man commenting Ugandan were happy they had taken away the drugs, they took offense with taking away intimacy gadgets wondering if it was a even crime for women to sexually satisfy themselves.
These below are some of the comments from social media..
Shuki Sham posted: ‘But why would the police honestly parade a intimacy gadget?? Oba what offence is going to be declared on the person who was apprehended, just wondering?? Uganda Zaabu
Kurtn Edge Jnr And by Monday morning no body will know where the hell the confiscated evidence is …..
The OC will smoke the crack with his colleagues and take the Love Machine home for the wife.
Allan Kats Mwesigwa Poor Ugandan police, that’s why even the army is taking over your role.. your ignoring the biggest problems in Uganda and run after small issues and you also use Red Pepper to display nonsense here .. shame upon you
Miiro Senior[b] Poor ugandan police,displaying marijuana n a toy dick to the media. For them they think thats news n a job which deserves an applause![/b]
Kartel Mozelo Idiocy …..Let police find better things to do
Mirembe Cheryl Wait for a few days and all the intimacy gadgets will disappear from police custody. Uganda Police!!!!
Atabatya gwentya!!
Mscheeew.
Which part of the constitution prohibits use of intimacy gadgets
Charles Matovu Someone educate me on the law barring toys please ?
Kora Mwesigwa Jacintah Eeehhh…nga the thing is Red hot
Kathy Ayesiga Leave the toys.these days men zero
Mwalimu Olivia B Are intimacy gadgets part of the drugs?
Shame on this useless police !
Mo Alvaro The fools are busy ‘arresting’ intimacy gadgets instead of dealing with serious crimes
Karyaija Martin What crime can intimacy gadgets commit,they ar here 4 good ov unsatisfied women.
Boos Boz Did u confiscate someone’s dick or drugs? Stop violating Human Rights.
Carol Namatende When did intimacy gadgets ever kill some1
Joviahms Kwikiriza Kats Themselves are dealing in roberry & murder, now they are blindfolding us with these minor issues
Jimmy Grand These are likely to cause political problems
Edrine Nalule Stupidity of the highest order
Quin Kinki is it a crime to own a intimacy gadget ? if yes come for me too
Another wondered why women would chose a toy when men are available and in plenty.
Kabali Harunah Let the law be introduced whoever uses such toys be jailed for ten years!
Oliver Ben But Some Women Huh!You Insert That Whole Thing In Yourself.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 6:03pm
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41pm
This is a violation of their fundamental human rights
We all have inalienable rights and owning a sex gadget is one of them.
The following rights have been violated;
-Right to dignity of human person,
-Right to personal liberty,
-Right to private and family life,
And most importantly, their right to self-actualization.
I thank god for my life.
I just self-service my sorrows away with my hands.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by chizzy161(f): 10:42pm
Lol.
Maybe they intend carrying out an experiment with them.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:42pm
are they guy-starve in Uganda ..cos I can see artificial ***k up there
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:42pm
Lol....... African News.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 10:43pm
Oh my goodness
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:43pm
the posters above me tho
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by feezy(m): 10:43pm
De guy just dey look am.. say na my size
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:43pm
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 10:44pm
Really?
Things we hear in Africa!
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:44pm
Some people won't like this news
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Only1mi(f): 10:44pm
I see needles there, for intimacy too?
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by bamoski(m): 10:44pm
I need that Love Machine
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by TimeMod1: 10:45pm
Toy abuse.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Hpira: 10:46pm
Konji dey hold the street all these ones dey waste hole
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by winkmart: 10:46pm
That's the size of my snake
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by emperordelis(m): 10:47pm
See better jumbo
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 10:48pm
Very funny police force.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by highchief1: 10:53pm
Only1mi:dem never chook needle for ur toto once?
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Only1mi(f): 10:55pm
highchief1:
Oh boy, I'm missing out on life o.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Edu3Again: 10:58pm
bamoski:u be man or woman
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Marshallvenom(m): 10:59pm
No be small thing...wahala dey
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 11:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:werey
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Ayopredict: 11:09pm
I thought Nigerians police are worst until Ugandans displayed theirs
.
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by Poshriel(f): 11:12pm
Never knew shisha is an intimate gadget
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by MrMoney007: 11:12pm
is that a candy?
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by HealthWealthy(m): 11:13pm
He he he
Re: Ugandan Police Underfire For Confiscating intimacy gadgets (Photos) by mastermaestro(m): 11:15pm
highchief1:
