Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by CastedDude: 12:32pm
Congratulations are in order for Mr & Mrs Prince Jonah who tied the knot on Monday in the United Kingdom. The wedding which was organized in a low-key fashion - had only family, friends and colleagues grace the event. Sharing photos from the intimate ceremony, the excited bride wrote on Instagram;

I married my best friend yesterday. it was an intimate event with the people we love. Beyond blessed. May the almighty God direct us on this journey.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/excited-bride-marries-best-friend-intimate-ceremony-london-photos.html

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by CastedDude: 12:34pm
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Topestbilly(m): 12:37pm
In Nigeria friend-zoning is for life!

Congrats!
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:40pm
grin


I love their practicality..No need to have a lavish wedding sha. What more important is the union that's unbreakable.. grin

Go GIRL!
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by concupiscent: 12:45pm
"beautiful woman. Mr be good to her, don't hit her ever, love her and the children she brings you. when you make love to her, let her screams be heard in the high heavens, let her legs wobble for days, let her after thoughts of you cause a flood gate in her secret place"

-concupiscent

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by akponomefavour: 12:57pm
nice one
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by frbona: 12:59pm
concupiscent:
"beautiful woman. Mr be good to her, don't hit her ever, love her and the children she brings you. when you make love to her, let her screams be heard in the high heavens, let her legs wobble for days, let her after thoughts of you cause a flood gate in her secret place"

-concupiscent
God go bless your parents. Dem born you well

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by alexialin: 1:14pm
Awww this lovely cheesy

The kind of wedding I would love to have cheesy

All those carnival kind of wedding gives me panic attacks.
I can't deal.
Nice one!
God bless their home. smiley
Amen

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Rukkydelta(f): 1:59pm
Beautiful
Happy married life to them
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:09pm
alexialin:
Awww this lovely cheesy

The kind of wedding I would love to have cheesy

All those carnival kind of wedding gives me panic attacks.
I can't deal.
Nice one!
God bless their home. smiley
Amen
"If you're not in support of this marriage, come out now or forever remain silent"



Are you scared of the above question? maybe you go 2baba footstep go do am for Dubai na
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:11pm
alexialin:
Awww this lovely cheesy
The kind of wedding I would love to have cheesy
All those carnival kind of wedding gives me panic attacks. I can't deal. Nice one! God bless their home. smiley Amen
You don't want us to come and shop wedding rice and shicken?
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Effiezynews: 2:11pm
That hair right there is what is called a real ponytail!

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by teresafaith(f): 2:13pm
BEAUTIFUL!!! that's the word
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Bonapart(m): 3:23pm
My long planned wedding

Pastor plus both parents

If you wan eat jollof rice, cook carry come
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by 9jasmmblog: 3:24pm
No pretty



Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Keneking: 3:24pm
The woman is aging fast sad

No long sermon for night mass shocked
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by mao19: 3:24pm
congrats
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Odianose13(m): 3:24pm
Best Friend again?
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Hephzibahmusic: 3:24pm
Happy married like

Meanwhile earn while you learn

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos by Propertyangel(m): 3:25pm
Happy married life
