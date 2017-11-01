Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Weds Her Best Friend In A Simple Wedding In London. Photos (1012 Views)

I married my best friend yesterday. it was an intimate event with the people we love. Beyond blessed. May the almighty God direct us on this journey.



Congratulations are in order for Mr & Mrs Prince Jonah who tied the knot on Monday in the United Kingdom. The wedding which was organized in a low-key fashion - had only family, friends and colleagues grace the event. Sharing photos from the intimate ceremony, the excited bride wrote on Instagram;

In Nigeria friend-zoning is for life!



Congrats!











Go GIRL! I love their practicality..No need to have a lavish wedding sha. What more important is the union that's unbreakable..Go GIRL!

"beautiful woman. Mr be good to her, don't hit her ever, love her and the children she brings you. when you make love to her, let her screams be heard in the high heavens, let her legs wobble for days, let her after thoughts of you cause a flood gate in her secret place"



-concupiscent 4 Likes

nice one

The kind of wedding I would love to have



All those carnival kind of wedding gives me panic attacks.

I can't deal.

Nice one!

God bless their home.

Amen Awww this lovelyThe kind of wedding I would love to haveAll those carnival kind of wedding gives me panic attacks.I can't deal.Nice one!God bless their home.Amen 1 Like

Beautiful

Happy married life to them

Are you scared of the above question? maybe you go 2baba footstep go do am for Dubai na "If you're not in support of this marriage, come out now or forever remain silent"Are you scared of the above question? maybe you go 2baba footstep go do am for Dubai na

That hair right there is what is called a real ponytail! 1 Like

BEAUTIFUL!!! that's the word

My long planned wedding



Pastor plus both parents



If you wan eat jollof rice, cook carry come









No long sermon for night mass The woman is aging fastNo long sermon for night mass

congrats

Best Friend again?





