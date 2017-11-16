₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by RichlyOBS(m): 7:18pm On Nov 15
Ladies if another woman is being rude to your boyfriend in front of you,do you step in as his girlfriend or let him handle it himself??
the reason why I am asking this,, a lady just insulted and embarrassed me inside the bus in front of my girlfriend and she saw everything that the lady was wrong but kept quiet without saying anything....
we got home and I asked her why she didn't face the woman as a girl to girl thing, as far she's my girlfriend, she should have stand for me... she said the fight was for me alone that she can't fight because of a boy who she's not yet married to.....
this is a lesson, am not going to support any girl am not yet married to in my life again....
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by tosyne2much(m): 7:20pm On Nov 15
Very funny I must say.. Can't stop laughing here
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by RB007: 7:20pm On Nov 15
chai!
Maybe she no Sabi insult
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by ScotFree: 7:22pm On Nov 15
I am sure you're not a baby. I wouldn't get myself into exchanging words with a woman. Bur if that happens because the woman is 'rabid' and uncouth. I wouldn't want my girlfriend involved. That will make her nothing better than the other woman
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by makydebbie(f): 7:22pm On Nov 15
Ela! Oju kan!
Me I'll allow him settle the issue lol, but if shiit gets serious then I'll enter. But he should settle it abeg I no get strength.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by SmellingAnus(m): 7:23pm On Nov 15
You should be happy she didn't insult the lady... What if as she insults the lady... The lady brings out her id card that she is a Soildier and her husband na Major General ... Lol... You are finished
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Lalas247(f): 7:25pm On Nov 15
Smart girl
She loves her life ... make one boy no send person to early grave ..
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Homeboiy(m): 7:25pm On Nov 15
Break up
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Rokia2(f): 7:26pm On Nov 15
RichlyOBS:
Two kids in love. You two fit well together.
Thanks for the laugh though this was funny.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Blackhawk01: 7:27pm On Nov 15
It depends on my mood actually. On a very good day, with my oyinbo English, I'll try my best to settle the dispute but if she's bent on creating a scene, I'll just drag Baeby outta there.
But on a bad day... When missRed is around, I'm shutting her drippy mouth with a slap.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Benita27(f): 7:28pm On Nov 15
SmellingAnus:
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by NLevents: 7:28pm On Nov 15
lol i don't think I will allow my wife fight for me. There is a reason why I was created a man
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Uniqueness01(f): 7:28pm On Nov 15
I find this post so funny
But on a serious note,I won't watch some girl insult my BF .......but why will a lady just Insult and embarrassed you, what did you do?
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by SmellingAnus(m): 7:31pm On Nov 15
Benita27:the guy even get mind to quarrel with woman... I will rather quarrel with my fellow man than with a woman except it's kind of unavoidable... I respect women... I also fear women too ...
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Benita27(f): 7:32pm On Nov 15
Lalas247:Selfish people everywhere.
If the lady was in anyway wrong, I'd reply her. You don't have to reply rudely. But if my BF was the one at fault, I'd keep quiet there and caution him later.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by pocohantas(f): 7:32pm On Nov 15
LOL. So funny. She did well, I wouldn't want my guy arguing with a random guy for my sake in public. So, I wouldn't do such too. I'll only tell you to ignore her.
Those public arguments have a way of escalating quickly. I avoid them.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Benita27(f): 7:34pm On Nov 15
SmellingAnus:The woman could've provoked him beyond overlooking. There're sissies who even fight with women in public, talk of quarreling with.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Lalas247(f): 7:37pm On Nov 15
Benita27:Ahhh beni maybe she look the girl face and knew hmmm if it goes left it won’t be pretty .. before the lady rearranges her face
That may be her reason for keeping it mute ... but if it’s my husband ... blood go dey ground ..
Pls don’t judge me
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by ibkayee(f): 7:38pm On Nov 15
Depends on how serious it gets, I wouldn't be fighting or anything but I would probably say something
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by SmellingAnus(m): 7:38pm On Nov 15
Benita27:hahahhaha Godforbid... Abeg God make I no fall for such temptation of fighting a woman in public... Kai... I will be feeling miserable for a long time...
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:40pm On Nov 15
Your girlfriend is wise
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Lalas247(f): 7:41pm On Nov 15
Uniqueness01:
Questions of the the day @bolded
Just imagine ... she defends him .. next week he will be talking to that same chic o FEAR GUYS
Biko sign dotted line first before I start risk my life for any man ...
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:42pm On Nov 15
You are a shame to the male folks and you are coming here to seek validations, sorry for you how can you let a woman embarrass you and look to a woman to salvage the situation. Maybe she should also start feeding and housing you. Stand up for yourself next time nobody should love you more than you love yourself
RichlyOBS:
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Benita27(f): 7:44pm On Nov 15
Lalas247:Could be. I'd do same sha if the lady looks like a man.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by KreativGenius: 7:45pm On Nov 15
RB007:
Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by KreativGenius: 7:45pm On Nov 15
RB007:
Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba..
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Lalas247(f): 7:46pm On Nov 15
Benita27:U Garrit let op describe the lady in question
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by RichlyOBS(m): 7:53pm On Nov 15
ChiefPiiko:oga shut up jare.... what are you saying? what do you want me to do? beat the girl? this is Italy bro... and the lady was wrong believe me am not that kind of person that look for trouble.... I couldn't do anything bro... my babe should have say something but no fighting and I wouldn't have allowed them to fight....
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by BluntBoy(m): 7:54pm On Nov 15
RichlyOBS:
What did you do to the lady that insulted you? From your tone, you sound like you would be the troublesome type who never overlooks anything.
For me, I can take a lot of insult. As long as you don't lay your hands on me, I will keep my cool. Insult me all day if you want, I will just pretend as if I don't know who is being insulted. If I have a loved one with me, I will expect them to ignore too. Silence is golden.
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by Uniqueness01(f): 7:54pm On Nov 15
Lol........Fear Guys
But Op should answer the question o
Lalas247:
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by RichlyOBS(m): 7:56pm On Nov 15
Uniqueness01:??
|Re: Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? by iamnlia(m): 7:59pm On Nov 15
RichlyOBS:You be Buttercup oo, I initially thought not joining in on the palava was good but then I realized you wanted to clap back but wanted another person to do it for you, while excusing it as a girl to girl confrontation.
As far as I'm concerned, there were three girls in that scenario
