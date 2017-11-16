Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies Do You Step In Or Let Him Handle It Himself? (8225 Views)

Ladies if another woman is being rude to your boyfriend in front of you,do you step in as his girlfriend or let him handle it himself??



the reason why I am asking this,, a lady just insulted and embarrassed me inside the bus in front of my girlfriend and she saw everything that the lady was wrong but kept quiet without saying anything....



we got home and I asked her why she didn't face the woman as a girl to girl thing, as far she's my girlfriend, she should have stand for me... she said the fight was for me alone that she can't fight because of a boy who she's not yet married to.....



this is a lesson, am not going to support any girl am not yet married to in my life again.... 52 Likes 5 Shares

Very funny I must say.. Can't stop laughing here 22 Likes 3 Shares





Maybe she no Sabi insult chai!Maybe she no Sabi insult 4 Likes

I am sure you're not a baby. I wouldn't get myself into exchanging words with a woman. Bur if that happens because the woman is 'rabid' and uncouth. I wouldn't want my girlfriend involved. That will make her nothing better than the other woman 57 Likes 4 Shares





. she said the fight was for me alone that she can't fight because of a boy who she's not yet married to.....



Ela! Oju kan!



Me I'll allow him settle the issue lol, but if shiit gets serious then I'll enter. But he should settle it abeg I no get strength. Ela! Oju kan!Me I'll allow him settle the issue lol, but if shiit gets serious then I'll enter. But he should settle it abeg I no get strength. 14 Likes 1 Share

You should be happy she didn't insult the lady... What if as she insults the lady... The lady brings out her id card that she is a Soildier and her husband na Major General ... Lol... You are finished 11 Likes 1 Share





She loves her life ... make one boy no send person to early grave .. Smart girlShe loves her life ... make one boy no send person to early grave .. 14 Likes 1 Share

Break up 3 Likes

Two kids in love. You two fit well together.



Thanks for the laugh though this was funny. Two kids in love. You two fit well together.Thanks for the laugh though this was funny. 7 Likes





It depends on my mood actually. On a very good day, with my oyinbo English, I'll try my best to settle the dispute but if she's bent on creating a scene, I'll just drag Baeby outta there.



But on a bad day... When missRed is around, I'm shutting her drippy mouth with a slap. It depends on my mood actually. On a very good day, with my oyinbo English, I'll try my best to settle the dispute but if she's bent on creating a scene, I'll just drag Baeby outta there.But on a bad day... When missRed is around, I'm shutting her drippy mouth with a slap. 2 Likes

You should be happy she didn't insult the lady... What if as she insults the lady... The lady brings out her id card that she is a Soildier and her husband na Major General ... Lol... You are finished









Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03 lol i don't think I will allow my wife fight for me. There is a reason why I was created a man





But on a serious note,I won't watch some girl insult my BF .......but why will a lady just Insult and embarrassed you, what did you do? I find this post so funnyBut on a serious note,I won't watch some girl insult my BF .......but why will a lady just Insult and embarrassed you, what did you do? 8 Likes 1 Share

the guy even get mind to quarrel with woman... I will rather quarrel with my fellow man than with a woman except it's kind of unavoidable... I respect women... I also fear women too ... the guy even get mind to quarrel with woman... I will rather quarrel with my fellow man than with a woman except it's kind of unavoidable... I respect women... I also fear women too... 1 Like

Smart girl



She loves her life ... make one boy no send person to early grave .. Selfish people everywhere.



If the lady was in anyway wrong, I'd reply her. You don't have to reply rudely. But if my BF was the one at fault, I'd keep quiet there and caution him later. Selfish people everywhere.If the lady was in anyway wrong, I'd reply her. You don't have to reply rudely. But if my BF was the one at fault, I'd keep quiet there and caution him later. 5 Likes

LOL. So funny. She did well, I wouldn't want my guy arguing with a random guy for my sake in public. So, I wouldn't do such too. I'll only tell you to ignore her.



Those public arguments have a way of escalating quickly. I avoid them. 14 Likes 1 Share

the guy even get mind to quarrel with woman... I will rather quarrel with my fellow man than with a woman except it's kind of unavoidable... I respect women... I also fear women too ... The woman could've provoked him beyond overlooking. There're sissies who even fight with women in public, talk of quarreling with. The woman could've provoked him beyond overlooking.There're sissies who even fight with women in public, talk of quarreling with.

Selfish people everywhere.



If the lady was in anyway wrong, I'd reply her. You don't have to reply rudely. But if my BF was the one at fault, I'd keep quiet there and caution him later. Ahhh beni maybe she look the girl face and knew hmmm if it goes left it won’t be pretty .. before the lady rearranges her face



That may be her reason for keeping it mute ... but if it’s my husband ... blood go dey ground ..





Pls don’t judge me Ahhh beni maybe she look the girl face and knew hmmm if it goes left it won’t be pretty .. before the lady rearranges her faceThat may be her reason for keeping it mute ... but if it’s my husband ... blood go dey ground ..Pls don’t judge me 3 Likes

Depends on how serious it gets, I wouldn't be fighting or anything but I would probably say something 2 Likes

The woman could've provoked him beyond overlooking. There're sissies who even fight with women in public, talk of quarreling with. hahahhaha Godforbid... Abeg God make I no fall for such temptation of fighting a woman in public... Kai... I will be feeling miserable for a long time... hahahhaha Godforbid... Abeg God make I no fall for such temptation of fighting a woman in public... Kai... I will be feeling miserable for a long time... 2 Likes

Your girlfriend is wise 1 Like 1 Share

I find this post so funny



But on a serious note,I won't watch some girl insult my BF .......but why will a lady just Insult and embarrassed you, what did you do?

Questions of the the day @bolded



Just imagine ... she defends him .. next week he will be talking to that same chic o FEAR GUYS



Biko sign dotted line first before I start risk my life for any man ... Questions of the the day @boldedJust imagine ... she defends him .. next week he will be talking to that same chic o FEAR GUYSBiko sign dotted line first before I start risk my life for any man ... 1 Like

Ahhh beni maybe she look the girl face and knew hmmm if it goes left it won’t be pretty .. before the lady rearranges her face



That may be her reason for keeping it mute ... but if it’s my husband ... blood go dey ground ..





Pls don’t judge me Could be. I'd do same sha if the lady looks like a man. Could be.I'd do same sha if the lady looks like a man. 1 Like

chai!



Maybe she no Sabi insult



Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba

chai!



Maybe she no Sabi insult



Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba.. Doesn't mean she doesn't love you nau. Haba..

Could be. I'd do same sha if the lady looks like a man. U Garrit let op describe the lady in question U Garritlet op describe the lady in question

You are a shame to the male folks and you are coming here to seek validations, sorry for you how can you let a woman embarrass you and look to a woman to salvage the situation. Maybe she should also start feeding and housing you. Stand up for yourself next time nobody should love you more than you love yourself oga shut up jare.... what are you saying? what do you want me to do? beat the girl? this is Italy bro... and the lady was wrong believe me am not that kind of person that look for trouble.... I couldn't do anything bro... my babe should have say something but no fighting and I wouldn't have allowed them to fight.... oga shut up jare.... what are you saying? what do you want me to do? beat the girl? this is Italy bro... and the lady was wrong believe me am not that kind of person that look for trouble.... I couldn't do anything bro... my babe should have say something but no fighting and I wouldn't have allowed them to fight.... 11 Likes 3 Shares

What did you do to the lady that insulted you? From your tone, you sound like you would be the troublesome type who never overlooks anything.



For me, I can take a lot of insult. As long as you don't lay your hands on me, I will keep my cool. Insult me all day if you want, I will just pretend as if I don't know who is being insulted. If I have a loved one with me, I will expect them to ignore too. Silence is golden. What did you do to the lady that insulted you? From your tone, you sound like you would be the troublesome type who never overlooks anything.For me, I can take a lot of insult. As long as you don't lay your hands on me, I will keep my cool. Insult me all day if you want, I will just pretend as if I don't know who is being insulted. If I have a loved one with me, I will expect them to ignore too. Silence is golden. 8 Likes 1 Share



But Op should answer the question o



Questions of the the day @bolded



Just imagine ... she defends him .. next week he will be talking to that same chic o FEAR GUYS



Biko sign dotted line first before I start risk my life for any man ... Lol........Fear GuysBut Op should answer the question o 1 Like

Lol........Fear Guys But Op should answer the question o

?? ??