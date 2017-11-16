₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by yebzman: 10:39am
A Man Tea Gomos has called out his Ex-Girl friend Ndonima Micah Enoch on Facebook for allegedly deceiving him during the course of their five (5) year relationship. During which he cared and support all through her university days and introduced her to family and friends only to find out she was engaged to someone else, shortly before the wedding.
He claims to have forgiven her and Invited all his friends to her wedding.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Solmax(m): 10:48am
Such stories come up when Immature Adults date.
Abeg he should cut his loss and move on.
.
This him post go just make the ration of jollof rice to short that day sef as more people don hear of the wedding and go attend.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by biacan(f): 10:48am
So sad she took him by surprise
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by tosyne2much(m): 10:59am
And he had to publicize it? To attract sympathy and or what?
Heart break is what virtually every guy will experience at least once in his lifetime
before your head go correct
I shake my head for the childishness and stupidity of this guy
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Kenzico(m): 11:02am
Nsogbu dikwa
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benita27(f): 11:03am
It's not by force that the person dating you must marry you. She may have found a better man in whom she's getting married to than she previously did in you. Move on!, and quit whining. It would either be your loss or hers later. Nigerian guys have this mentality that spending on a girlfriend in the course of a relationship automatically equal loyalty/marriage. I see that as benefits of being together. She may have also added some value to your life in some other way.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by OrestesDante(m): 11:06am
Don't train your girlfriend in anything. Even your support should be to the barest minimum.
So that your loss will not be much if she eventually leaves.
Most of them are game players.
Goan find another human being to marry.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by OrestesDante(m): 11:09am
Benita27:
This is one of them
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benita27(f): 11:10am
OrestesDante:And this is one of them who wants to be compensated for spending on a girl with marriage. It doesn't work that way.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by OrestesDante(m): 11:15am
Benita27:
If I call you thief now. One mod will come and ban me again. I just dey come from one ban.
I no wan chop another one.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benita27(f): 11:22am
OrestesDante:Look up the meaning of a "Thief". Spending on a woman is a product of your benevolence, and not stealing. You can't sue her 'cause she rejected you after spending on her 'cause she didn't ask for it. It's not a loan. That's the more reason why some of you should spend wisely, and not use money to make ladies feel they're indebted. Once they feel indebted they may be dating you for that reason and not because they genuinely want to which is a redflag in any relationship.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Evablizin(f): 11:24am
Sorry dude.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by OrestesDante(m): 11:24am
Benita27:
Good. After the promise of marriage? abi what are you saying?
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benita27(f): 11:29am
OrestesDante:Change is constant. Anything could've gone wrong. Abi, do you men marry all the ladies you promised marriage?.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:38am
tosyne2much:I experienced it once and heaven knows I'll never allow myself experience it again. I always expect the worst from any lady I date now so it wouldnt look like a surprise when it hits me.
And to topic, so the man is trying to tell us he found a new girl he wants to marry within the short period of time he was disappointed by the other girl? Which means he's not faithful na, by having reserve when he's in a relationship. lol I applaud his snartless though
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by YoungDaNaval(m): 11:39am
Benita27:your post is irritating
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benita27(f): 11:43am
YoungDaNaval:I expected less. Keep spending on women in a bid to trap them in marriage with you.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by tosyne2much(m): 11:47am
YoungDaNaval:I understand you bro. It's true that a lady can mess one up when you least expected
As for the guy, sense no dey him head I swear
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by theapeman: 11:53am
yebzman:na we dey make all this useless naija women feel important whereby they literally have no value in life.
STOP MAKING THOSE BITCHESSS VALUABLE!
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by EmekaBlue(m): 11:53am
yeye
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by saaedlee: 11:53am
so sad, but wetin concern me...
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by sinxlair(m): 11:53am
Kenzico:
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by cynhamscakes(f): 11:53am
No wonder she dumped him.
He talks too much.
Bruh move on abeg.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Lexusgs430: 11:54am
biacan:
Can I take you by surprise?
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by kceewhyte(m): 11:55am
And
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Brugo(m): 11:55am
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by onyidonaldson(m): 11:56am
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Benz4pimp(m): 11:58am
Benita27:wondering if you read the post before commenting!!!This is not about spending,he wrote that she was engaged while they were dating....Yet she denied being engaged!!!this is about lies and not about anyone spending on a lady...please always read to understand
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by softnnenne: 11:58am
Mungo park.
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Alexrayz(m): 12:00pm
tosyne2much:
I laugh when u all come here and start insulting him until u in his shoe feel his pain I don't tink u have a right to say such allow him grieve guess this his way of doing such remember there is no switch wen it comes to matter of the heart
|Re: Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years by Houseofglam7(f): 12:00pm
Same damn thing is playing out somewhere not too far away.
