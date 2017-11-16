Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years (1865 Views)

Lady Calls Out Ex-boyfriend Who Cheated Her, Shares Pics Of His Dirty Boxers / Nigerian Man Calls Out Facebook Lady He Loved, But She Chose To Dupe Him / Ladies! Before You Curse Your Abroad Based Guy For Dumping You (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Man Tea Gomos has called out his Ex-Girl friend Ndonima Micah Enoch on Facebook for allegedly deceiving him during the course of their five (5) year relationship. During which he cared and support all through her university days and introduced her to family and friends only to find out she was engaged to someone else, shortly before the wedding.

He claims to have forgiven her and Invited all his friends to her wedding.

Such stories come up when Immature Adults date.

Abeg he should cut his loss and move on.

.

This him post go just make the ration of jollof rice to short that day sef as more people don hear of the wedding and go attend. 3 Likes 1 Share

So sad she took him by surprise 1 Like

And he had to publicize it? To attract sympathy and or what?



Heart break is what virtually every guy will experience at least once in his lifetime

before your head go correct





I shake my head for the childishness and stupidity of this guy 2 Likes

Nsogbu dikwa

She may have also added some value to your life in some other way. It's not by force that the person dating you must marry you. She may have found a better man in whom she's getting married to than she previously did in you. Move on!, and quit whining. It would either be your loss or hers later. Nigerian guys have this mentality that spending on a girlfriend in the course of a relationship automatically equal loyalty/marriage. I see that as benefits of being together.She may have also added some value to your life in some other way. 1 Like





Don't train your girlfriend in anything. Even your support should be to the barest minimum.



So that your loss will not be much if she eventually leaves.

Most of them are game players.



Goan find another human being to marry. Don't train yourin anything. Even your support should be to the barest minimum.So that your loss will not be much if she eventually leaves.Most of them are game players.Goan find another human being to marry. 3 Likes 1 Share

Benita27:

It's not by force that the person dating you must marry you. She may have found a better man in whom she's getting married to than she previously did in you. Move on!, and quit whining. It would either be your loss or hers later. Nigerian guys have this mentality that spending on a girlfriend in the course of a relationship automatically equal loyalty/marriage. I see that as benefits of being together. She may have also added some value to your life in some other way.







This is one of them This is one of them 1 Like

OrestesDante:











This is one of them And this is one of them who wants to be compensated for spending on a girl with marriage. It doesn't work that way. And this is one of them who wants to be compensated for spending on a girl with marriage. It doesn't work that way.

Benita27:

And this is one of them who wants to be compensated for spending on a girl with marriage. It doesn't work that way.





If I call you thief now. One mod will come and ban me again. I just dey come from one ban.



I no wan chop another one. If I call you thief now. One mod will come and ban me again. I just dey come from one ban.I no wan chop another one. 2 Likes

OrestesDante:









If I call you thief now. One mod will come and ban me again. I just dey come from one ban.



I no wan chop another one. Look up the meaning of a "Thief". Spending on a woman is a product of your benevolence, and not stealing. You can't sue her 'cause she rejected you after spending on her 'cause she didn't ask for it. It's not a loan. That's the more reason why some of you should spend wisely, and not use money to make ladies feel they're indebted. Once they feel indebted they may be dating you for that reason and not because they genuinely want to which is a redflag in any relationship. Look up the meaning of a "Thief". Spending on a woman is a product of your benevolence, and not stealing. You can't sue her 'cause she rejected you after spending on her 'cause she didn't ask for it. It's not a loan. That's the more reason why some of you should spend wisely, and not use money to make ladies feel they're indebted. Once they feel indebted they may be dating you for that reason and not because they genuinely want to which is a redflag in any relationship.





Sorry dude. Sorry dude.

Benita27:

Look up the meaning of a "Thief". Spending on a woman is a product of your benevolence, and not stealing. You can't sue her 'cause she rejected you after spending on her 'cause she didn't ask for it. It's not a loan. That's the more reason why some of you should spend wisely, and not use money to make ladies feel they're indebted. Once they feel indebted they may be dating you for that reason and not because they genuinely want to which is a redflag in any relationship.

Good. After the promise of marriage? abi what are you saying? Good. After the promise of marriage? abi what are you saying?

OrestesDante:





Good. After the promise of marriage? abi what are you saying? Change is constant. Anything could've gone wrong. Abi, do you men marry all the ladies you promised marriage?. Change is constant. Anything could've gone wrong. Abi, do you men marry all the ladies you promised marriage?. 1 Like

tosyne2much:

And he had to publicize it? To attract sympathy and or what?



Heart break is what virtually every guy will experience at least once in his lifetime

before your head go correct





I shake my head for the childishness and stupidity of this guy I experienced it once and heaven knows I'll never allow myself experience it again. I always expect the worst from any lady I date now so it wouldnt look like a surprise when it hits me.







And to topic, so the man is trying to tell us he found a new girl he wants to marry within the short period of time he was disappointed​ by the other girl? Which means he's not faithful na, by having reserve when he's in a relationship. lol I applaud his snartless though I experienced it once and heaven knows I'll never allow myself experience it again. I always expect the worst from any lady I date now so it wouldnt look like a surprise when it hits me.And to topic, so the man is trying to tell us he found a new girl he wants to marry within the short period of time he was disappointed​ by the other girl? Which means he's not faithful na, by having reserve when he's in a relationship. lol I applaud his snartless though 1 Like

Benita27:

It's not by force that the person dating you must marry you. She may have found a better man in whom she's getting married to than she previously did in you. Move on!, and quit whining. It would either be your loss or hers later. Nigerian guys have this mentality that spending on a girlfriend in the course of a relationship automatically equal loyalty/marriage. I see that as benefits of being together. She may have also added some value to your life in some other way. your post is irritating your post is irritating 1 Like

YoungDaNaval:

your post is irritating I expected less. Keep spending on women in a bid to trap them in marriage with you. I expected less. Keep spending on women in a bid to trap them in marriage with you.

YoungDaNaval:

I experienced it once and heaven knows I'll never allow myself experience it again. I always expect the worst from any lady I date now so it wouldnt look like a surprise when it hits me .



And to topic, so the man is trying to tell us he found a new girl he wants to marry within the short period of time he was disappointed​ by the other girl? Which means he's not faithful na, by having reserve when he's in a relationship. lol I applaud his snartless though I understand you bro. It's true that a lady can mess one up when you least expected



As for the guy, sense no dey him head I swear 1 Like

yebzman:

A Man Tea Gomos has called out his Ex-Girl friend Ndonima Micah Enoch on Facebook for allegedly deceiving him during the course of their five (5) year relationship. During which he cared and support all through her university days and introduced her to family and friends only to find out she was engaged to someone else, shortly before the wedding.

He claims to have forgiven her and Invited all his friends to her wedding. na we dey make all this useless naija women feel important whereby they literally have no value in life.







STOP MAKING THOSE BITCHESSS VALUABLE! na we dey make all this useless naija women feel important whereby they literally have no value in life.STOP MAKING THOSE BITCHESSS VALUABLE!

yeye

so sad, but wetin concern me... 1 Like

Kenzico:

Nsogbu dikwa

No wonder she dumped him.

He talks too much.

Bruh move on abeg.





For your home delivered cakes in Abuja, contact me pls on 07034794947.

biacan:

So sad she took him by surprise

Can I take you by surprise? Can I take you by surprise?

And

sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly 340/$

Benita27:

It's not by force that the person dating you must marry you. She may have found a better man in whom she's getting married to than she previously did in you. Move on!, and quit whining. It would either be your loss or hers later. Nigerian guys have this mentality that spending on a girlfriend in the course of a relationship automatically equal loyalty/marriage. I see that as benefits of being together. She may have also added some value to your life in some other way. wondering if you read the post before commenting!!!This is not about spending,he wrote that she was engaged while they were dating....Yet she denied being engaged!!!this is about lies and not about anyone spending on a lady...please always read to understand wondering if you read the post before commenting!!!This is not about spending,he wrote that she was engaged while they were dating....Yet she denied being engaged!!!this is about lies and not about anyone spending on a lady...please always read to understand

Mungo park. Mungo park.

tosyne2much:

And he had to publicize it? To attract sympathy and or what?



Heart break is what virtually every guy will experience at least once in his lifetime

before your head go correct





I shake my head for the childishness and stupidity of this guy









I laugh when u all come here and start insulting him until u in his shoe feel his pain I don't tink u have a right to say such allow him grieve guess this his way of doing such remember there is no switch wen it comes to matter of the heart I laugh when u all come here and start insulting him until u in his shoe feel his pain I don't tink u have a right to say such allow him grieve guess this his way of doing such remember there is no switch wen it comes to matter of the heart