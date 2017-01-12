₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Came To Nigeria To Wed My Fiancee But Indonesian Girlfriend Is Pregnant" - Guy by HeWrites(m): 1:19am
A Nigerian man, MicMayray Alakaia Onuora, took to Facebook to seek advice after his Indonesian girlfriend disclosed that she’s one month pregnant for him shortly after his marriage to his Nigerian wife, Vivian Ogu.
Onuora based in Jakarta Indonesia, but currently in Nigeria wrote;
“My brothers and sisters, please i really need an advice from you…this matter has been eaten me up but i don’t know what to do about it…I am an anti-2 wives and i have vowed not to marry 2 wives as i knew the consquences…
“Here comes my story, this is my white girl friend and we have dated for 2 years, all these while she had been pregnant but to my greatest surprise, a month after i came down to Nigeria to marry she told me that was pregnant and by then i have done the introduction and collecting of list as i dont want to waste time for my marriage, secondly she is a muslim and i am christian and if i have to marry her i must follow their muslim rules…my head is hot now please what should i do Your kind advice is appreciated thanks..”
What I will advise you is that you have to let your nigeria wife know that you have a white girl that is pregnant for you
Indonesian are not Whites u are a full grown man, I believe u know wat is right and wrong, u don't need anyone advice to solve d mess u just put urself through.
greedy man. oya eat your cake and still have it for keeps.
keep spewing trash, you don't know when you are fuckinnn them
Who sent you to date 2 women at the same time.
That is how one mumu nairalander is running after a Philippine lady hoping to get dollar bills. These guys no get sense.
Home and Away.
Wow. Thats a long trip for love
when u were shining Congo did come online to seek advice .
those that giv a f##k r dancing one corner over there
nawa
marriage of these days is now turning poo. just imagine talk?
You foolish ooo
No be only Indonesian na Filipino...
U wan come act soap opera for our head abi
U gt fiancee n u dey go lash anoda and stil gt mind dey seek for advice
GUY U ARE FOOLISH
Some have food, but can not eat...
When you dey knack the two of them, you call us for advise. . You better marry your naija babe in peace.
emmi2007:
And the Indonesian?
the two girls ugly die
Omo this one hard gan!
Ana ekwu na mmadu dara ibi, o tokwuo afo
I am an anti-2 wives and i have vowed not to marry 2 wives as i knew the consequences…
What is/are the consequences of marrying two wives?
djsalvation122:that one that they have sex her life away
It's quite stupid of him to post their pictures
emmi2007:
Guy,she already knows ..he posted his real name and pictures and you think her friends or family have not seen and told her ?
What makes you think she is not on nairaland sef ?
