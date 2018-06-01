₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,653 members, 4,281,111 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 09:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing (15284 Views)
Man Curses His Ex-Girlfriend For Dumping Him For A Richer Man In Osun State. / Jilted Lady Sets Her Boyfriend's Car on Fire For Dumping Her / Man Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend On Facebook For Dumping Him After 5 Years (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by BloggersNG: 6:26am
An Obviously Angry Man has ordered curse to follow his ex girlfriend for dumping, Sharing loved up photo of them, the guy said she dumped him over distance, And according to him after everything he has done for her, thats not good enough reason, So he placed curse on her..
See below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/man-places-curse-on-his-girlfriend-for.html
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Cutehector(m): 6:28am
And he thinks the curse will work... Confused fellow
24 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Riogeese(m): 6:29am
4 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Olalan(m): 6:29am
Really men pretent not to be hurt when a breakup occurs but in reality men are much more hurt especially when the love was real.
These days girls seems not to love sincerely thus making a breakup so easy to overcome
29 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by eezeribe(m): 6:29am
Curses and Karma are just consolations that exist in our heads...
If curses and karma were real, then all the children of politicians should have been useless in life ; based on all the atrocities committed by their parents and the curses heaped on their heads by civil servants and pensioners....
54 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Anigreat: 6:34am
Weak and idiotic man
Woman dumped you, and you start crying like a baby.
I hate weaklings, this type are the ones that see suicide as solution to end their miserable life.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:36am
He has the right to be pained and to feel bad, (everyone know how a heartbreak feels)......
But for him posting this pic and cursing her, then he is nothing but a LOSER!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by NwaChibuzor060: 6:38am
Did you not see this photo before? It was so obvious from that kiss she wasn't interested in you and probably cheating somewhere.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by 4reala(m): 6:39am
Even from the kiss, u'll notice dat the girl aint sincere
12 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by pocohantas(f): 6:41am
"For all I have done for you/After all I have done for you"
That statement drives me to the edge.
I am like, Lord take the wheels...I can't do this on my own.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Dillusionist: 6:51am
oga,you weren't good for her so she dumped your sorry ass.
oh,he even tagged 18 people to his post,nowonder she left your little larva ass.
curse kor,curse ni.
1 Like
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by purem(m): 6:53am
But then it pained him
No one gives a gram of fvck even if it pain you more than this
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:10am
so this fool thought they were gonna be together forever.....even while being in a LDR?! immature child.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Speakdatruth: 8:46am
Small boys in relationships
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by davibid: 8:47am
Ode of a bf
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Speakdatruth: 8:47am
MrBrownJay1:He's a leaner actually
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by ruffhandu: 8:47am
Hahahahahahahahaha. Somebody tell that young man that God is a forgiving God.
In fact, he may even be the one to attract God's punishment for leading the "Innocent gal to sin", is she?
Someone opts to stop fornicating with you and you are sending God to and curse, making yourself look holier than God. Evil hypocrite.
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Chloe88(f): 8:47am
Very irritating
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Proffdada: 8:47am
He's raping the poor girl with a kiss
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by JasonScoolari: 8:47am
Which day some guys go wise?
2 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by sean1000x: 8:48am
z
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Ellabae(f): 8:48am
Sorry bro. Move on and make urself richer nd better.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by bettyx4967: 8:48am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by stefanweeks: 8:48am
A fool at forty
is a fool forever
no be me talk am
1 Like
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by abbaapple: 8:48am
Spits! That's NwaAmaikpe's sister!
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by okomile(f): 8:49am
Hehheeeee. Na small boy Dey worry am.
Plenty babes he will shag soon and forget this his first love.
Next!
1 Like
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by muckross(m): 8:49am
>>
See What These Girls Caught Doing
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by YhungPablo(m): 8:49am
OK. To my Muslim brothers. Does brushing of teeth early morning breaks fast .
Reply me pls
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by fucktoto: 8:50am
why is he wailing as if all relationships are guaranteed to last?
and posting those pictures is supposed to spite the girl, i guess.
i hate lame, bitch ass niggas mehn!
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by Sulemanial: 8:50am
MUMU DON SCAM MY BOI
|Re: Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing by OhiOfIhima: 8:50am
Calabah Woman don finished Omo Igbo.... This is remix. Take heart ehh, u too should manage to move on.
1 Like
Guyz Can You Marry This Lady With This Size Of Her B()()bs?(photos) / If You Are Recognize Here God Has Recognize You If Not You Are Of The Devil.. / What Do You Say To Your Partner After Lovemaking?
Viewing this topic: Iykon1313(m), foxe(m), lekyar(m), spyy, chy200(f), Dhortunn(m), sonica, RuthlessLeader(m), mbomachinemeze(m), AmunaNo1, Ndulee(m), creativeness, clems93(m), JentleJosh(m), sheymite, Uyi168(m), Bucky001(m), spriteB(f), steve002(m), casydigital(m), DaniDani(m), Kul3ger(m), ifimix(m), quirus, Manweysabi(m), freshbear(m), ssogundele, Phorto(m), babatops(m), slimany, Comrademajeed, asatemple(f), Sirmuel002, Ogim, overall90, samkpanam, Showdak, dejive, ossaichika(m), Biie, changeskc, ogbonnajose(m), Phelixblaq(m), dagreensblog, yumubelek, morisnewrain(m), Prince202020(m), mekus74, Experience285(m), Zangurum, CHAIRMAN1(m), yinparc, abeychemica(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9