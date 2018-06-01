Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Places Curse On His Girlfriend For Dumping Him, Shares Pic Of Them Kissing (15284 Views)

See below!





Gossip From Ebiwali--

An Obviously Angry Man has ordered curse to follow his ex girlfriend for dumping, Sharing loved up photo of them, the guy said she dumped him over distance, And according to him after everything he has done for her, thats not good enough reason, So he placed curse on her..See below!

And he thinks the curse will work... Confused fellow 24 Likes

4 Likes

Really men pretent not to be hurt when a breakup occurs but in reality men are much more hurt especially when the love was real.

These days girls seems not to love sincerely thus making a breakup so easy to overcome 29 Likes

Curses and Karma are just consolations that exist in our heads...

If curses and karma were real, then all the children of politicians should have been useless in life ; based on all the atrocities committed by their parents and the curses heaped on their heads by civil servants and pensioners.... 54 Likes 5 Shares















Weak and idiotic man



Woman dumped you, and you start crying like a baby.





I hate weaklings, this type are the ones that see suicide as solution to end their miserable life. Weak and idiotic manWoman dumped you, and you start crying like a baby.I hate weaklings, this type are the ones that see suicide as solution to end their miserable life. 6 Likes

He has the right to be pained and to feel bad, (everyone know how a heartbreak feels)......

But for him posting this pic and cursing her, then he is nothing but a LOSER! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Did you not see this photo before? It was so obvious from that kiss she wasn't interested in you and probably cheating somewhere. 13 Likes

Even from the kiss, u'll notice dat the girl aint sincere 12 Likes

"For all I have done for you/After all I have done for you"



That statement drives me to the edge.

I am like, Lord take the wheels...I can't do this on my own. 9 Likes 3 Shares

oga,you weren't good for her so she dumped your sorry ass.





oh,he even tagged 18 people to his post,nowonder she left your little larva ass.



curse kor,curse ni. 1 Like

But then it pained him



No one gives a gram of fvck even if it pain you more than this 2 Likes 1 Share

so this fool thought they were gonna be together forever.....even while being in a LDR?! immature child. 1 Like 1 Share

Small boys in relationships

Ode of a bf 1 Like 1 Share

MrBrownJay1:

so this fool thought they were gonna be together forever.....even while being in a LDR?! immature child. He's a leaner actually He's a leaner actually

Hahahahahahahahaha. Somebody tell that young man that God is a forgiving God.

In fact, he may even be the one to attract God's punishment for leading the "Innocent gal to sin", is she?

Someone opts to stop fornicating with you and you are sending God to and curse, making yourself look holier than God. Evil hypocrite.

Very irritating 1 Like 1 Share

He's raping the poor girl with a kiss

Which day some guys go wise? 2 Likes

z

Sorry bro. Move on and make urself richer nd better. 2 Likes

1 Like 1 Share

A fool at forty



is a fool forever



no be me talk am 1 Like







Spits! That's NwaAmaikpe's sister! Spits! That's NwaAmaikpe's sister!

Hehheeeee. Na small boy Dey worry am.



Plenty babes he will shag soon and forget this his first love.



Next! 1 Like





why is he wailing as if all relationships are guaranteed to last?



and posting those pictures is supposed to spite the girl, i guess.





i hate lame, bitch ass niggas mehn!

MUMU DON SCAM MY BOI