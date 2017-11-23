Hi its me again.

Yeah having just completed Red Alert Destiny(RAD). I decided to take up a longer project.

As the title says, this is a fan fiction. It is not for evryone if you don't like the artist, replace him with ur favorites in your imaginations(if u like).

Well you see the name up there, yes that'd be the name of our heroine on this journey.

We'll see her ups and downs and perhaps stop judging the baby mamas.(Lols)

ahem marychommy and mitchelljnr, abeg first row seat for una oh. Thank u for the comments.

So here is a teaser, so u guys now what u are in for.



"Good afternoon sir." Sophia said as she adjusted her files on the table, she dared not look up, as her boss Aunty Nike was raving about her good her suit designs were.

She took in his tall height, laid back dressing and his hair...that hair that her son inherited. She shifted uncomfortably as she motioned him to sit on the sofa, that was how they wanted it here at Nikkin Coutures. Comfort and quality.

"Thank you so much, so I'll leave you with Sophia. She's absolutely the best." the woman said proudly and winked at her.

"So we meet again Miss Benjamin." he said as the woman closed the door leaving poor Sophia to her doom.

"Good afternoon sir." Sophia was shivering as awareness passed through her spines. She straightened her back and gave him a full eye contact.

"I heard your greeting, the first time. You still look as beautiful as ever don't you." he said, as he put his hands in his trouser pockets and sauntered like he owned the office.

He sat on the arm of the chair where she was and placed his palm on her lap.

"Sir." she squealed as the warm contact, got her shivering.

"Maka why?" his voice was dangerously low and he played with the hem of her skirt.

"Why what?" her brain had ceased functioning when she felt his hands inched towards her thighs.

"Why did you keep my son from me?" this jolted her, and she tried to stand but he held back her shoulders in a firm grip.

"Please sir. Look I'm sorry about it, there was no way I could contact you and I didn't want a scandal." she said as she struggled to even her breathing, her clothes were suddenly too tight and her body was flushed.

"I want you. Here. Now."



Thank you for reading. Have a nice weekend.

Oga Divepen1, thank you for showing me the way and answering my questions.

Chapter1

Sophia leaned on the chair, and eyed her image facing her. She sighed as she tried to adjust the newly purchased Peruvian wig, that was arm length, she then looked at her dress, it was the latest fashion and style if you were the small bosom type. Empire waist line that's what the sales lady called it, it was gorgeous. It hugged her body and flowed to her feet. He was going to drool today.

She stood and walked to the standing mirror opposite her bed. She looked at the dark chocolate skinned girl, she was tall for her age and she remembered when she was in primary school, her nickname was chooba, the long thin chocolate sweet loved by her schoolmates.

She had grown but to her dismay in height and her hips. She tried as much as possible to hide her hips, her coursemates often teased her that she was rivaling Kim Kardashian.

She sighed and looked around for the gold wedge sandals, she bought for the occasion. She slipped it on, with a smile as she remembered how she met Gabriel Onaife.

Yes her one and only boyfriend, who held the key to her heart and she had fallen for him during her gce exams.

They met at the centre, he went to accompany a friend who was writing the exams. He was already in his second year and bam it was love at first sight.

Now they had waited long enough, she was done with school, she was waiting for her deployment to NYSC.

He had encouraged her to do her marketing degree at university of Nsukka. And he was ever attentive and helpful. She had introduced him to her parents and friends even her roommates knew him.

He worked in a booming architectural firm and he had a house in Lagos. Well she had come back to Lagos. Thanks to her father's connection, she knew she was posted here.

Enough school matters, today was their six year anniversary. All her friends envied her, as to how she could get a man who would stick by her all through the years and yet not ask for back payments.

She picked her handbag, as she applied a new coat of lipgloss and blew a kiss to the mirror.

She was going to make this anniversary very memorable, she had gotten a beautiful package for him and when she'd get to his house. She'd make his best food. After all they say the way to a man's heart is his stomach.

She got out of her room humming happily and went down the stairs after saying goodbye and telling her dad where she was off to. She went out, the day was beautiful, she would stop at the market to get some more ingredients.

Sophia was overjoyed, when she saw his car. "Good he's at home, he must be sleeping, they overwork him at that place." she said, as she entered the living room. She had the key, she went to the kitchen and started cooking. She sang happily, a woman in love.

She decided to wake him up, it was already seven in the evening. She set up the food and some romantic candles. She dimmed the light, humming to herself, she went to his bedroom.

Not even bothering to knock. She opened the door.

Lo and behold, she met Funke, her best friend on top of her boyfriend. She screamed and ran out. Gabriel struggled out of the bed but Funke held him down. He eyed her and wore his trousers hurriedly, Sophia didn't wait, she walked towards her things. She wasn't in a right state of mind. She felt like burning his house down, but when she heard him calling her name, she ran out and decided never to come back.

Sophia was a shadow of herself, she was lost, her only hope, her joy, her life it was lost.

She avoided her parents and siblings, she ignored her phone. She was tired and she began contemplating suicide. What was wrong with her? Maybe it was because he believed she was naive since she never allowed him to touch her.

Or maybe the side chicks matter was what kept him from complaining. She sat in her worn out jeans and food stained shirt, she even ignored the emails that her university sent her. She was tired of this life, so this was love.

Hmm. She began sobbing, to put herself in a worse condition, she had been playing adele's songs on her mp3 till it died.

She began weeping for the player and then she started crying at her foolishness.

She was like that for two weeks, till her friends Georgina and Vanessa, the twins that were her childhood friends came to see her.

Ness was appalled at her state and they began operation "recuperate from breakup".

They took her out, they went to see movies and advised her to move on and stop moping before the NYSC came.

"Look babe, I know what you need." Sophia looked at Ness with anxiety, "Relax, just chill and lets get you ready. There's a new club with free drinks for the ladies." Ness added with a wink.

"Ness chill ko, ice block ni. You are saying she should go to club 98 in Bariga abi? Eh..." Gina shouted at her twin.

"Shut up, what do you know, baby! For your info, em Dugbs boy is going to perform." Ness said happily, as the two girls sat up. Gina was suddenly smiling."Why did you not say something eh? And see what I'm wearing. This girl you are evil." Gina eyed her twin.

A very good beginning, keep up the good work

[quote author=AFONJAPIG post=62475425][/quote]

@Afonjapig i no dey drink oh abeg. But if there is cold malt bring am. Tanxs Sha.

marianneada:

A very good beginning, keep up the good work thank you ma, i just joined and your words are so encouraging, i love your stories especially speechless. I even made a cover for it. Sha. thank you ma, i just joined and your words are so encouraging, i love your stories especially speechless. I even made a cover for it. Sha.

Jadedgrace98:



thank you ma, i just joined and your words are so encouraging, i love your stories especially speechless. I even made a cover for it. Sha. thanks so much dear, I will like to see d cover. Heart u much. thanks so much dear, I will like to see d cover. Heart u much.

*****************************

They all agreed to go even if it was to see the handsome musician.

Ness was already dressed in a dark blue body con knee length dress. She was typing on her phone furiously as her twin helped her with her makeup.

"Ness which one is it that you are typing and pressing your phone like that, is there a problem." Gina asked her, as she tried moving her neck to apply the blush.

"Yes oh, they have sent batch B oh, that means tomorrow we have to leave." Ness said sadly, as she continued typing like she was furious.

"tomorrow? I thought it wasn't until next week." Gina dropped her brush and folded her arms across her chest. She was an embodiment of African style and culture. She never went to university after her secondary school, instead to the dismay of her parents. She went to study Fashion and Design in France, then did her intern as a African designer and makeup artiste.

She was now a self employed designer although she still did a part time programme in business and finance.

She was the fairer between herself and Ness. But Ness was the beauty queen, she was light but not like Gina. They both possessed two things that made them stand out.

Firstly was their love for fashion, their craze made the likes of famous celebrities drool. Anyway their parents could afford it, be it Gucci or Dior or Victoria Beckham.

Although now Gina was all for African designs, she travelled whenever she had a break to her design houses in south Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.

She had contacts almost everywhere she went, she was a hard working girl. And she loved her job.

Secondly was their voice and eyes, many people claimed they had a voice box operation, as if it were possible. They sounded so seductive even when they were innocent and little. This gave their parents a lot of concern as people always called them aside to get rid of their daughters "bedroom voice". Then their eyes were strangely cat like, light brown too and people often wondered if they had surgery.

As if surgery could make such eyes.

"Look sit down there. After the party, I have to pack and also call Sophia to stop crying and start packing. She should stop worrying over that tart, Funke and her useless ex. She is still young and beautiful." Ness said, as she stood abruptly trying to balance on the killer heels she put on.

Gina smirked and said "Sha don't fall, Miss i want dugbsy boy to notice me."

Ness stuck out her tongue childishly and started taking selfies.

"hmm selfie queen. Okay oh. I want to go and dress up too oh."Gina said, as she left her sister who was still taking pictures.

*****************************

"Wow you are looking hot."Ness yelled happily, as she caught Sophia coming down the stairs. Gina gave her a big smile that said that-is-my-girl.

Sophia ignored her mom's knowing look, and she hugged her friends happily, after jumping around for a few minutes, they all calmed.

"Bae you are looking hot. I'll say it again." Ness said as she took in, the leopard pattern halter dress and gold heels, her friend paired the daring dress with small earrings and she showed off her punk haircut.

"Lets go jare." she said, after catwalking around the room. She loved the dress, it was one of a kind, it hid her defects and balanced her shape. Her mom got it on her twentieth birthday when she was complaining about her body.

To anyone she had the perfect hourglass figure and she knew that it was a knock out.

They left the house chatting expectantly about their outing and the service programme they were going to.

They left in Gina's car to the club, anticipating the best night of their lives. 1 Like

They arrived at the club, it was brimming with ladies, the news was everywhere and even the parking lot was filled. Everyone wanted a glimpse of the artist or maybe a handshake, it wouldn't hurt if a hug would be thrown in.

It looked like it was an exclusive ladies night, some guys followed their girlfriends in order to prevent them from falling further from them after seeing the artist in reality.

As they queued, Sophia heard a guy whisper to his friend, that he was missing a major La liga match all because of his girl.

She giggled and sighed, she loved the attention, she thrived on it. Her long legs were catching stared here and there and she was sure that with her friends, this was going to be fun.

The bouncers were twice the normal numbers and size, there were reporters and cameras flashing. An impromptu red carpet all for one person.

At this Sophia got pissed off, as much as she vyed for attention, this was too much. Her legs ached and she couldn't wait to get a nice chilled glass off rich wine.

She ignored her friends who were still engrossed with the camera and went in.

One look from the bouncer told her, he definitely liked what he saw. He passed her in and she entered the high class club. She thought it was meant for places like VI, why Bariga?

She took in swirling lights, expensive club chairs and the dancehall was like a scene from a movie. She went to the bar and ordered her drink, the man gave her a look of approval and served her.

She was sipping her drinks and gauging the crowd. The place was fully air conditioned or else, it would be uncomfortable as people were already dancing.

She eyed her drink, this was delicious, it was soothing and then she stood like a predator. She had watched her friends go cougar and hunt. She knew every skill, but because of her darling boyfriend she couldn't use them.

She sat on an overstuffed settee,

she sighted her friends already dancing like crazy. She raised her glass as they came towards her.

"Babe, I heard he is here." Ness said exasperatedly, as she sat next to her and ordered a drink from the waiter.

"I sincerely don't care. I came here to relax all this fuss over one man. Please how many albums has he released. All these gra gra. I'm here to enjoy myself. I can't kill myself." she said, as she danced to the new song the dj played.

Guys were moving everywhere, trying to get weekend flings. She threw a menacing stare, she wasn't a club girl.

Her friends shrugged and left to dance, soon the dj announced that the artist dugbsy boy was in the house.

She hissed and continued looking around, she felt the oozing sensuality jumping from the stage. 1 Like

She knew the voice was fake, auto tuning and the rest of the magic the music producer often did. To her he was lip singing.

She sighed, then she caught sight of Funke and her ex, Gabriel's eyes widened as he took her image in and Funke was terrified especially when Ness came in with the son of the IG of police, holding her waist.

She ignored them, no use crying over spilt milk. It was time to move on.

She felt sad, the guys here were not her crowd. She felt so uncomfortable, the music was just refined stink to her, promises that were bound to fail. She sighed here friends were singing and dancing while she began to mope.

The song track title was so common, as if there were no more titles or names again.

Everything except for her drink was sour. Stupid ex and stupid best friend, they can both rot in hell. She decided to take something stronger.

"A cosmos please." she said, as she sat on the bar stool. She took the drink after ordering a couple more she felt the effect. Ha! Although she didn't drink much, but her stamina was surprising.

She licked her lips, enjoying the tingling taste. "I'll take the snap for ladies." she said politely.

"And I'll pay for another drink then." she heard a clear baritone voice near her.

She snorted and eyed him, although she was drunk she knew cocky when she saw it. She sipped the drink and sighed.

"What do you want?" she asked, alcohol giving her the boldness to ask as she crossed her legs and eyed him.

"I want you." he said nonchalantly.

Sophia scoffed and stood balancing herself like a graceful ballerina.

"Excuse me, even under this and drugs. I wouldn't allow you." she said angrily.

At that moment, Funke came by and exchanged pleasantries with the guy hitting on her.

"Tart, how dare you?" she cried out, as she lunged at her.

She had almost gotten rid of her blouse when they called security and she was dragged out.

She sat outside on the floor, it was cold and her friends were probably engrossed there was no one to help her.

She turned as someone tapped her, it was the man who had offered her a drink, he motioned for her to stand and she followed him.

She refused to enter, when he took her to his car.

"Where are you taking me to?" she asked as he gestured to her.

"You know you are drunk and you just attacked someone." he said, the voice was vaguely familiar.

"Do I care, she stole my boyfriend." she said angrily.

"From your expression, I thought you were over him." he said, as he stood beside her.

She eyed him,his cologne was very seducing. She moved away, before she spoke.

"Yes, but who was she to butt in, she..." she suddenly burst into tears all the insecurities she buried deep down began to resurrect.

"Stop crying, no one is worth your tears." he said, as he held her in his arms.

"I think I'm ugly, that was why he left me." she said sobbing, as she began the narration of her dating history to a total stranger whom she didn't know but she felt relaxed as he patted her hair.

"Sorry about that, I've my story to tell and my legs are aching so why don't we drive around in the car." he said, as he urged her in.

Sophia felt guilty the guy was nice enough to hear her sob story, why didn't she do the same. She entered reluctantly and waited until he entered the car.

Nothing prepared her for his story, she felt so sorry for him, that she didn't realize they were making out.

She was jolted out of her state, when she felt his hands under her dress.

"Stop, please I've not done this before." she said as she pulled away.

"Okay, sorry I got carried away." he withdrew sadly, he scratched his neck and sighed.

Sophia was scared, this was not her she didn't know what she wanted, maybe she should...no, she couldn't sleep with an ordinary guy who had a good sob story.

But her alcohol induced thoughts got the better of her. She would never see him again anyway, what did she have to lose. Who would want her anyway with her oversized hips, well she could just seize the moment and go with it.

She looked at him, as she licked her upper lips nervously.

"Okay, then would you like to be my first." she asked timidly. The guy's eyes widened in the darkness.

"No, this is not what you want." he said shaking his head.

"Please I want this, no one wants me, please." she said as she held his arm.

"I don't..." he was stopped as she kissed him. He pulled her away, "are you sure about this?" he asked again.

"Yes." she said, as she gave him a lazy grin.

He didn't say anything, but his speed told her he was more than up for it. She smiled happily as their fingers were entwined.

She felt nervous and anxious but she ignored it as she got to his house and he took her to his house.

"Are you sure this is what you want? I don't want a assault case filed against me." he said, as they stood beside his front door. She couldn't really see his face but the sincerity in her voice almost made her turn back.

"I'm ready for this. I'm ready to go with you." she said, as she leaned in to kiss him. 1 Like 1 Share

Mummyandi:

Good story.....more update (s)

marianneada:

U should have created ur own poem thread than posting ur poem here,thought it was a comment at first. ma im surprised myself oh, i don't understand, is it like this here, I don't understand. But its a nice poem sha, lolz think the baby mama tinz attracted poetic attention. All the same, I'm grateful for your support, sorry but I may not upload the cover for speechless until tomorrow. ma im surprised myself oh, i don't understand, is it like this here, I don't understand. But its a nice poem sha, lolz think the baby mama tinz attracted poetic attention. All the same, I'm grateful for your support, sorry but I may not upload the cover for speechless until tomorrow.

rchilee:

Good story.....more update (s) thank you, thank you so much. For commenting. thank you, thank you so much. For commenting.

Author's note: I don't support premarital sex, and use of alcohol. They are dangerous and they lead to errors. Thank you.

A short one though. I can't help it.

Chapter 2

"hmm. Where am I?" Sophia yawned and sat up, the room was beautiful. And it looked like a hotel, "wait oh, when did she lodge in a hotel?" she looked at herself and almost screamed. She was Unclad, and she looked at her side there was a man. A man, what was he doing beside her?

Then all of yesterday's events and regrets rushed to her memory. She remembered how he had cautioned her but her alcohol induced state misled her. She tried to entangle herself from the man who slept like a baby. She didn't even know who she slept with, his face was blurred and it was at night. She managed to stand and saw her underwear, they were irredeemable. She managed to salvage her dress, before she decided to even look at the man.

To her shock and surprise, her eyes noted the full hair, his dimples and his face. She started crying inside, she was shaking as she almost fell down.

She hurriedly picked her purse, and bolted out of the room, she didn't stop until she got to the stairs and then the front door. She went to the gate, the gateman thought she was mad as she told him to open the gate. She walked barefoot and her phone was already out of battery. She found N2000 in her purse and hailed a taxi to get her to her house.

When she got home, she was lucky her parents were not around, she started charging the dead phone and used her other one to call Ness.

"Bae, where have you been? We searched everywhere. I thought you were kidnapped." Ness yelled angrily.

"Sorry, I met a guy and things just went haywire." she apologized.

"Haywire? Okay then. Hope you've packed your things because we are going in five minutes." Ness said, Sophia grew anxious.

"Please give me fifteen minutes." she said pleading. Which kind of mess had she got herself into?

"Whatever don't delay me sha?" Ness said angrily.

Suddenly Sophia wished Gina was going with them. 2 Likes

Am loving it. Nice work OP. For your second work, you are doing great. Keep it coming

genius43:

Am loving it. Nice work OP. For your second work, you are doing great. Keep it coming thank you so much. I'll definitely keep updating. thank you so much. I'll definitely keep updating.

*****************************

"Are you ready?" she heard Ness call her out, she looked out from her window.

"Yes, I'm coming." she said, as she wore her clothes hurriedly. She dragged the heavy suitcase the maid Nkiru, had packed yesterday.

She removed her phone from the charging point, and dialed her mom's number as she went outside.

Their house was a modest two storey building, unlike the huge duplex that Ness and Gina lived in. She loved the house, she would miss her family. Her three younger brothers were in boarding school.

Her mom was already talking on the phone.

"Osiso? What is it? Why are you calling now." she heard the strain in her voice.

"Ma, I just called to say I was going,I..."she was cut by Ness waving her hands frantically for her to hurry up.

"Do you want to speak to your father?" her mother asked.

"Yes ma." she heard the sigh, and then the sound of someone walking into a room.

"Papa, is that you?" she asked, as she allowed Ness' driver to take her luggage and she entered the car.

"hmm, my baby, why did you call this early? I thought you had agreed to stay with the Nwaifos." he said gruffly. Immediately she felt bad, this was six in the morning and she was already waking her parents from their sleep on their vacation.

"Yes papa, I just wanted to tell you that I was going." she said, as the driver eased the car out of the house.

Silvanus, the gate man waved at her and she nodded her head.

"Okay then, but remember all I've told you, biko don't disgrace me, you know you are the jewel of the family." he said.

"Yes papa, I remembered everything and I won't let you down." she said gritting her teeth.

"Okay, hmm, Nne 'Maka, are you not telling your daughter goodbye." she heard her father say to her mother but she knew her mom would ignore him.

"Papa, leave her alone. Let her sleep. Enjoy yourself." she said, smiling to herself as she cut the phone.

"So how was it?" Ness didn't hesitate to ask.

"Nothing, like I said, we met, I was drunk and then the thing happened." Sophia felt uncomfortable already.

"So who is he?" Ness wasn't the type to back down easily.

"I don't know, I don't kiss and tell Vanessa." she said, and smirked as Ness looked at her angrily.

"Really, hmm since when did that start? Well Henry, the IG's son is coming to take me to my PPA." she said giving a proud look.

"Well good for you, Where is it?" she asked, she didn't care about Ness' latest fling.

"I don't know but what I do know is that this will be the best service year for me, remember Barrister Okoye has arranged something for me." she continued bragging. Sophia rolled her eyes, her friends sure had connections. They were the reason she was doing her service year in Lagos.

"Well have you eaten?" they were almost at the camp, the road was bad and the impact of the potholes threw them around in the car.

"No, I just rushed back, when you called? No sorry when I called you." Sophia was jolted out of her thoughts.

"Silas, once we get there, take us to the nearest eatery. I'm starving though." she said politely. As rich as she was, her parents had taught her that for you to get the best out of employees, you have to respect them.

She knew Silas like a father, he was far older than her father and more trustworthy than the younger drivers . Infact she influenced her parents to increase his salary.

Silas nodded and continued driving.

Sophia was lost in her thoughts, she tried not to cry. She had just betrayed her father's trust, she had disappointed him and she lied to him. She remembered his instructions, but it was too late. How could she? She dared not tell Ness or else the whole social network will be ablaze with it.

She cringed in disgust as she noticed a land fill. Lagos was a real mega city indeed.

At the camp, Ness had people all over her, worshipping her every step for the weeks before the PPA. They mistook her for Gina, they were so alike. But Gina was the good girl, polite and hardworking. She hated attention.

She was happy she was posted to work with an online marketing agency, meaning she could work from the building she bought around there.

Sophia was so happy the last year, when she heard of Gabriel's promotion that she gathered her savings, bought and renovated a house around that area in hope of them moving from his rented place to the house.

Now, the house was empty, except for the two tenants, he father's caretaker made her take.

The company building wasn't that massive but it was nice nonetheless, the owner knew her father from a dinner party.

"Miss Benjamin. How are you?"he said politely, as they shook hands.

"I am fine, How are you too sir?" she said smiling at the jolly old man before her. He was in his early sixties according to her father, but he looked like he was in his fifties instead. He had a few grey hair and his tall, broad stature and almost wrinkle free face made Sophia doubt her father.

"So you studied marketing?"the man said as he motioned for her to sit, they discussed extensively before she left. 1 Like

She enjoyed working with them, especially Mr Christopher, he was very nice and he had a lovely wife with five children. They treated her like a daughter and even tried convincing her to stay with them.

They gave her allowances plus the allawee that she normally collected, everyone in the company often mistook her as their daughter.

She was relaxing in her apartment, when she felt a sharp pain at her abdomen.

"I must have eaten too much of those chinchin." she thought as she rolled from the settee. She went to take a pain relief, and went to sleep.

She woke up and she wasn't feeling nice. She was so down and her body was hurt. She decided to call in sick at the company.

After eating noodles and taking more drugs. She felt relieved and went around like nothing happened.

It was remaining a few months to her ending the service, when Gina came to visit her.

She was excited as they talked, Gina was grinning from ear to ear as she spoke.

"Guess who won an exclusive six year contract with Armani." she asked jumping around.

"You of course." Sophia said, as she eyed her friend.

"No you dummy, remember when you put up those clothes design on Instagram. The marketing representatives thought I was the one since I'm popular for those things. But I explained that you were the one and that was it." she said hugging her friend happily.

"Really, as in Armani wants to work with me. Wait oh don't play with me like this?" she asked her friend.

"Yes Amaka dear, they are in love with your male outfit designs." Gina was jumping happily, then she stopped when she saw her friend's look.

"What's wrong with you aren't you supposed to be happy? This is your little talent showing up." she dropped her hands.

"I don't know what my dad will say?" Sophia said dejectedly. Her father would kill her if he found out. 1 Like

*****************************

"Don't worry I'll convince him." Gina said, as they sat thinking. This was a golden once in a lifetime opportunity for Sophia. Gina knew deep down that Sophia's life revolved around designs and style. She knew how Sophia had helped her make her first African designs during a worldwide competition and she had won.

"Its okay, so have you eaten?" Sophia stood yawning as her eyes went to the kitchen.

"Which kind of question is that? Did you offer me anything to eat?"Gina said teasing her.

"Sorry hmm, what should I cook then?"Sophia said as she began rubbing her sleepless shoulders. The weather was really cold and she was tired. She needed a break.

"Hmm this one that you have added weight, what are they feeding you? You have become fatter oh and its not fair because I'm still slim."Gina commented with a childish pout, as her friend laughed at her.

"Well I guess Mrs Christopher knows how to make the best akpu and fufu. I spend most of my time there."she explained, as she began gathering ingredients to make yam pottage.

"You aren't looking yourself anymore, why now?"her friend was already slicing and peeling the onions.

"Hmm, I was just thinking about my life. You know its good to meditate and take a good self examination." Sophia weighed the yam slices in her hands as she cut them.

"eh? Ness told me about the party." Sophia sighed, she knew that sooner or later Gina would confront her.

"but that was like six months ago. Please what of Dr. Matthew, I heard some small news about you guys." she changed the topic ignoring her friend's warning look.

"Oh Matthew, you know we met at the SOS charity dinner, and all that so it was on a Wednesday oh, he called me aside and proposed that he wanted us to be a couple. I ignored him and refused to pick his calls or answer his texts. I felt after telling him, that I couldn't be more than friends, he still had the gut to ask me out." Gina explained as she put the yam on the gas cooker.

"So..." Sophia was looking at her friend. It was clear that she had fallen for the doctor already.

"Well, he came to the house and talked to papa, and you know papa has been trying to get me married to one of his people's son, like he would call it. So they both connived with mum and forced me on a blind date with him." she said, sitting down on the kitchen stool.

"Really, that's really romantic. I can't imagine Nne and your father acting like that. He must have made a wonderful impression on them." Sophia was enjoying the story. She noticed her friend was glowing with happiness and joy as they talked.

"So at first I was pissed off,while later I agreed after coming back from Addis Ababa. Then just last week he proposed marriage. Oh my I can't believe it, I'm going to get married." Sophia ran to hug her friend after the excitement died down they suddenly remembered the food they were cooking.

Sophia was so happy with Gina, she was like a sister she never had, she was a role model although her parents took her for a rebel, she was already a shining star.

They talked about the preparations, the dresses, the food and Sophia felt happy and a bit envious but all the same she was glad that her family and childhood friend was getting married.

*****************************

"Sophia, where are you?" Gina said in a sing song voice as she entered the apartment, she met her friend sprawled on the floor.

"Sophia!!!! What happened? Oh my what happened." she tried shaking her,but she didn't even budge.

She took her phone and called Matthew."Matthew, its Sophia, she's dead. No I don't know how to check her pulse. Do I look like a medical personnel, my friend is in danger here Matthew." she said hurriedly.

She had not finished talking when one of the tenants came in, and they both took her to Matthew's hospital.

"Matt baby, what's going on?" she hung on his shoulder.

"hmm, it seems your friend is in her second trimester." he said as he entered the office.

"Matt stop saying nonsense, my friend fainted and you're talking about school semester." she pushed him angrily.

"Bae no, what I'm actually saying is that your friend is pregnant about six months." he said, as a frown marred his handsome face.

"You must be joking, how come I didn't notice and she had been home like twice, her mom would have known or something. Baby stop teasing me, I know you have a wicked sense of humor."she opted for a light tone.

"Bae, no kidding here. Do you want a scan then?" he said as he sat and looked at her.

To his shock, Gina burst into laughter and looked at him.

"My friend can't be pregnant, its not possible."she said, as she eyed him.

"Georgina, have your seat biko, don't kill yourself yet."he stood and dragged her to seat beside him.

"No no something is wrong somewhere? What does she do now? Mazi Benjamin will kill her and then oh please somebody tell me this is a lie."Matthew cradled her head as she cried.

"Its not a lie, but the good thing is that she's alive, hale and hearty." he said as he kissed her. 2 Likes

Chapter 3

"Sophia, tell me what happened?" Gina asked, they were back in her house after she was discharged, the Christophers also visited her but they didn't really know the cause of her admission to the hospital.

"I can't explain it myself." Sophia clamped up, as she wrapped herself with a bedsheet.

"What do you mean by that? You only have three months left and you'd have a baby, or do they come from the sky? Please talk now." Gina said sadly. She felt at fault now, if Sophia hadn't followed them to the club, if only Ness didn't know about the party and they didn't go maybe all this would have been averted.

"Gina, I'm sorry I can't tell you what happened. I was drunk and miserable, imagine your own best friend was sleeping with your fiance and then she walks around acting innocently. Then a random guy tells you a good break up and I was jilted story. That was what went on, are you happy now?" she said with a frown.

"So you don't know the father, or you won't tell me?" Gina asked after she had processed all her friend's story.

"I won't say it." Sophia sat on the settee, she was furious, how come her first and only time resulted into this? What did she do to nature?

"So when are you telling your parents?" Gina said, as she sat beside her.

"I really don't know, I'm scared of papa, my mom isn't really a concern." she said shrugging her shoulders.

"But I think you should let the father of this child know." Gina said, crossing her legs and looking at her friend who sat and curled herself up.

"And what will I gain? He'll just laugh at me and tell me the normal story of its your business go and take care of your child or better still evacuate it." Sophia said with a hiss.

"So you're keeping the baby." Gina sat up surprised.

"Yes, I am. I had decided from the moment Matthew told me and I'm ready to do anything to protect my baby." Gina smiled happily, she was glad her friend wasn't like others, she was solidly behind her decision and infact she was already picking names.

"So do I get to be a godmother?" she said teasingly.

At this Sophia laughed and said to her,"Really so you can name the child abi? I've been suspecting you ever since your aunt allowed you to be a godmother, you have been giving little children names. Okay you'll be the godmother, how many names have you gotten now?" she looked as Gina counted on her fingers.

"Twelve. Is that enough?" Gina said as Sophia and herself burst into laughter.

*****************************

"I'm nervous Gina." Sophia turned to her friend for support.

"Don't worry the worst that can happen is..." Gina was cut, as Mr Benjamin and his wife came into the living room.

They exchanged pleasantries and Gina told them the reason they had come. The look of disappointment on their faces were disheartening as they watched their daughter wringing her hands.

"Sophia, is it true what Nonso just said?" her mother first spoke.

"Yes mama." Sophia was shivering, her father's eyes were red.

"And you still have the guts to talk, after all I told you...what did you lack here? Tell me. As from me you should know already that no daughter of mine will come and disgrace me. So therefore as from today, you are no longer my daughter." Mazi was very angry and he vibrated as he spoke.

"Ah papa please, papa please." Gina and Sophia went on their knees begging.

"I have made my choice, Nkiru come here." he thundered, the maid ran to him. "Get her bags, clean her room pack everything she has here. I give you thirty minutes to clear out of my house. Bastard child." he said standing and left. Mama sat looking sorrowfully at them.

Sophia cried, her father was like that if he didn't get his way he would jump into conclusion. She wept as Nkiru brought her things down.

"Sophia, bia, what really happened? You are not like this." her mom called her as Silvanus carried the bags into Gina's car.

"Mama, hmm." she said, as she wiped her tears, she was short of words.

"Who is the father?"her mother asked.

"Mama I can't say." she said.

"Amaka, I'm your mother. If you hide things from me, it is not healthy. Don't worry I'll talk to your father. Please don't cry." her mother hugged her as more tears fell from her face.

They left without seeing her father, Sophia was so heartbroken she had always been a daddy's girl and now he just disowned her.

"Ndo, biko wipe your tears. Instead start preparing a future for your baby. Hmm remember the contract and take it, go overseas and take care of the child there." Gina advised her, as they reached the house. Sophia only nodded and they left to enter the house. 2 Likes

I think after this I'd like to go on an hiatus. sha but please do comment and point out errors.

Chapter4

Six years later.

"Chris don't you dare leave that sweet wrapper on the chair." Sophia said, as she smacked his chubby hands.

Chris pouted at her and took the liquorice wrapper off the airport chair, as he chewed on the sweet.

She definitely had spoilt Chris rotten, he was chubby, fair and he had dimples. He looked like a cross between her father and his father. His hair was curly brown and his eyes were inherited from her great grandfather. It was a shock to Matthew, Gina and herself when his iris was golden brown.

Later she remembered the pictures of her great grandfather, he was just like this.

Matthew had helped her deliver along with Bianca, his gynaecologist. He was a healthy baby boy and it wasn't until after the service year ended she went overseas.

Ness wasn't really happy like Gina was, she felt Sophia was stupid for trying to hide her son's paternity. She claimed that by now, if she was in her shoes. She'd be a celebrity baby mama, as if she knew.

"I don't understand why she's so conservative" she had heard that statement, so many times in the last six years.

She ignored her as usual, her life revolved around Chris, her job, her charity and then God.

She had carved a niche for herself when she started working as a full time employee and she had two degrees from the fashion school in Paris.

She took after Gina, working hard but she still mapped out time for Chris which wasn't so hard thanks to the flexible time of hours.

She had a nanny from Ghana, her name was Nana. Chris used to joke that her name rhymed with her country. Gina had brought her and the elder woman had been like a mother to her. She helped in caring for Chris and taking care of the house. Nana was a widow with nine children, she had met Gina while she was begging on the streets, her story was horrid. An abusive and aggressive husband with series of mental and sexual abuses from so called helpful neighbours.

It looked like Nana had seen it all, until when the last lover made her lose her pregnancy and she spent a month trying to recover. It was then it got dawned on her that she needed help.

She began begging on the streets, and helping to sell wares when she met Gina.

They had joked on the price of and then they fell into discussion, and Gina resolved to help her. She was brought to the states to help care for Chris while her nine children were sponsored and fed through her salary and Gina's charity.

"Nana, could you hold Chris, I don't want him going around here and getting lost." Sophia said, as the boy ran around with glee. He was becoming too smart for his age and he only listened when there was a punishment. He could talk nineteen to dozen and play all day, leaving both Nana and herself exhausted.

She looked around for familiar faces, Gina and Matthew had promised to pick them up and it was already some minutes later than the fixed time.

"Sophia!" she turned to see her younger brothers, her parents and Gina, Ness, Matthew and many people. She was so shocked to see them.

As she took in the small crowd, tears fell as she hugged her siblings, her mom then she looked anxiously at her dad. He looked better now, the last two years had been tough on him, he suffered a prostate cancer attack. And it wasn't until the dread end he allowed them to contact her. They were low on funds despite her immediate younger's brother salary. She had sent the money to operate on him, and although his pride didn't want it. He wasn't that heartless to see a crying wife and children everyday.

He disgruntledly revoked his statement of disownership. He was grateful and relieved that he was alive and his near death experience had pushed him to seek God and leave connections.

His friends could not help him and because of his pride and wish to give his daughter in marriage to the chief justice's son he had driven his daughter away.

He gave her an apologetic look and they hugged, Sophia was so happy, she couldn't believe he was alive the pictures her brothers had sent her had terrified her. She had gone to see him before he was taken into the theater and she had prayed that God should spare his life. She remembered all the sleepless nights she had as she blamed herself as the cause for his cancer. She had a lot of "if I had" thoughts but know she was glad he was alive just that was enough to make her happy.

"Amaka, how are you? Thank you so much, you've been a blessing." he said wiping his tears, "please forgive me, Amaka, I acted out of pride, I should have stood by you instead of chasing you away." he said, tearfully, his voice shook with sorrow.

He had chased his only daughter, what if she had ended on the streets? Nne had pleaded with him through the years to forgive his daughter, but the disappointment was a deep blow to his ego.

"Papa, its all in the past. It is alright, you see they say all things work together for good, to them that love God." 1 Like 1 Share

People around them were moved, and she heard a few sniffs. Ness hugged her and then she greeted the twins,

Gina's twins. Adorable little girls, they were three years old.

"Papa, Mama, this is Christopher Dan Chukwuebuka." she said, as she carried her son from Nana.

Her parents were all over the boy.

"Why does he look like my grandfather?" Mazi asked joking, as they left to the parking lot.

"You see, I warned you when I said one of our grandchildren will look like that man, you never listened to me. You see now." her mom added, and they all burst into laughter.

It was such a happy reunion, they joked and ate when they got home. Mazi Benjamin showered praises on Sophia, even Ness had to comment on it.

Sophia was back to her former room, but she still worked as an online free fashion agent.

Nana was allowed to go back despite her refusal, she agreed when they both agreed to visit each other.

Gina helped her secure a good job with a male couture designer, but she hadn't fully resumed work there.

She missed Nigeria, she missed the fun, warmth and lively atmosphere. She had enough to take care of Chris and herself. She decided to check on her charity foundation

"Nkiru, come here, where is Papa?" she asked as she sat on the brown settee.

"Madam, he and Mummy went out to see someone." Nkiru was glad to see that small madam was back after her father wickedly chased her away. If it were her, she'd have left him to die. He really was a heartless man trying to reap where he didn't sow.

"Did you see the food I brought? Warm the rice and bring out the salad. Make Golden Morn for Chris hmm thank you." she said, but Nkiru hesitated.

"Madam, Chris doesn't like the food. He prefers Kellogs." she said, as Sophia burst into laughter.

"Hey so Chris is the madam here abi? Don't let that small boy deceive you. He has been spoilt by my parents and now you too want to join them abi?" Sophia said as the maid gave a small smile.

"Okay ma." the maid said and she left to carry out the orders. 1 Like

very interesting story.I love it..

saraphina:

very interesting story.I love it.. thank you, glad you do. thank you, glad you do.

Interesting story,y not invite other literaturelanders to read this

favch:

Interesting story,y not invite other literaturelanders to read this thanks but I'm new don't know how to do the inviting. Okay all nairalanders abeg oh I'm inviting you. Thanks for the comment. thanks but I'm new don't know how to do the inviting. Okay all nairalanders abeg oh I'm inviting you. Thanks for the comment.

