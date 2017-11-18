₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by dre11(m): 8:41pm On Nov 16
A housewife, Fausat Akinola, on Thursday told a Grade `C’ Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, that her husband of 15 years, one Sarafa Akinola, used to tie her to a tree in front of their house.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/my-husband-ties-me-to-tree-housewife-tells-ibadan-court.html
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by marshalldgreat: 9:45pm On Nov 16
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Belafonte: 10:10pm On Nov 16
May God save us from mentally deranged spouses. What a shame.
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Richy4(m): 7:16am On Nov 17
If he was looking for an obedient and a loyal stuff ... he should have bought a dog... it's really obedient when trained and loyal to it's master ..and could be tied on a tree too ...why would he humiliate a human like that...
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by ijustdey: 9:39pm On Nov 17
some marriages aren't worth to be called marriage but slave and master cohabitation
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Cuddlebugie(f): 10:19pm On Nov 17
Why will a court grant the plaintiff, a violent man full custody of underaged kids? Abusers are incapable of love and care.
I bet the said man will abuse his kids by using physical or verbal cruelty on them as a way of discipline just as he did their mother
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Flexherbal(m): 10:07am
Say No to Divorce !
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Papiikush: 10:07am
Sometimes the fault is not always from the guy. I have seen a situation where a woman slapped her husband started crying like he was the one who hit her.
When a woman is hell bent on destroying you? Nigga you doomed!
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Sirheny007(m): 10:07am
Well done OP for this thread.
It is a nice attempt to shift the attention from Anambra Elections.
It is becoming boring.
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by onyidonaldson(m): 10:07am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:08am
When you marry animal in human skin
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by cruchenutii: 10:08am
Cuddlebugie:
Hi dear, would you like to be Tied to a tree?
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:08am
The husband must be a CRACKFIEND OR COCAINE ABUSER
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by bjx5: 10:09am
Hmmmm but by the way
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:10am
bjx5:
Hahahahah mad man
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by justice12000: 10:10am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by neonly: 10:11am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:11am
justice12000:
Shut up dia
Wetin afonja do for u like this
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:11am
Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Allylic(f): 10:12am
Tied to a tree and thrown into a soakaway...if that is true,then the man does not deserve the kids as he will also tie dem to a tree anytime he wants to reprimand them....But Ibadan women get mouth sha...
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Diso60090(m): 10:12am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:13am
Tweetysparkles:
Wake up and come and chop your cane
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Allylic(f): 10:13am
Tweetysparkles:...kai mallama...its not a tribe thing fa...
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by BruncleZuma: 10:14am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by AuroraB(f): 10:14am
If you have the chance of seeing this 'husband' picture, you'll know there's a reason some people are ugly
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Diso60090(m): 10:15am
Allylic:
So you know say them get mouth and the matter dey surprise you say her husband troway her inside toilet
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by CarlyX8(m): 10:15am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Nbote(m): 10:15am
It's actually ppl like dis husband dat makes u believe some ppl exchange their sense for manhood, beauty or size... Even d court granting d man custody of d underage children is likewise mad
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by plessis: 10:17am
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by soberdrunk(m): 10:20am
When you read about cases like this between husband and wife, one cannot help but wonder where the "Love" went because i am sure once upon a time they couldn't get enough of each other .....
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by 989900: 10:23am
Crazy judge
|Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Factfinder1(f): 10:23am
Were you drugged or drunk when he started tying you
