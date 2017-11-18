Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court (4192 Views)

A housewife, Fausat Akinola, on Thursday told a Grade `C’ Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, that her husband of 15 years, one Sarafa Akinola, used to tie her to a tree in front of their house.



Fausat, a mother of three, said this when testifying before the court in a divorce suit filed by her husband



“My lord, I support the dissolution of the marriage because my husband used to tie me to a tree in our compound.



“Even there was a day he threw me inside a soak away and I was rescued by a neighbour.



“He treated me like a slave and was in the habit of beating me whenever we had misunderstandings.



“Dissolution of the marriage is a freedom from brutality and it will save me from untimely death though I have packed out of his house.’’ Fausat said.



Earlier, Sarafa, who instituted the divorce suit, had told the court that the defendant was very stubborn and never behaved like an obedient housewife.



He said Fausat and his three children packed out of his house to an unknown destination without notifying him.



He urged the court to order his wife to bring the kids back to him so that he could take care of them.



He also denied the allegation of tying her, saying that he never threw her into a soak away.



In his judgment, Chief Mukaila Balogun, the President of the court, said there was no basis to deny the divorce request, since both parties had agreed to end the union.



Balogun, therefore, dissolved the marriage and gave the custody of the three children to the plaintiff.



He said the evidence of the defendant showed that she would not be able to take care of the children.



Balogun ordered the plaintiff to properly take care of the children morally and financially(NAN)



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/my-husband-ties-me-to-tree-housewife-tells-ibadan-court.html





lalasticlala

Hmm

May God save us from mentally deranged spouses. What a shame. 1 Like

...why would he humiliate a human like that... If he was looking for an obedient and a loyal stuff ... he should have bought a dog... it's really obedient when trained and loyal to it's master ..and could be tied on a tree too...why would he humiliate a human like that... 4 Likes

cc lalasticlala











some marriages aren't worth to be called marriage but slave and master cohabitation

Why will a court grant the plaintiff, a violent man full custody of underaged kids? Abusers are incapable of love and care.

I bet the said man will abuse his kids by using physical or verbal cruelty on them as a way of discipline just as he did their mother 1 Like

Say No to Divorce ! 2 Likes

Sometimes the fault is not always from the guy. I have seen a situation where a woman slapped her husband started crying like he was the one who hit her.



When a woman is hell bent on destroying you? Nigga you doomed! 1 Like 1 Share

Well done OP for this thread.

It is a nice attempt to shift the attention from Anambra Elections.

It is becoming boring. 1 Like

Sell bitcoin/paypal 350/$ instant fundin

When you marry animal in human skin

Cuddlebugie:

Why will a court grant the plaintiff, a violent man full custody of underaged kids? Abusers are incapable of love and care.

I bet the said man will abuse his kids by using physical or verbal cruelty on them as a way of discipline just as he did their mother

Hi dear, would you like to be Tied to a tree?







The husband must be a CRACKFIEND OR COCAINE ABUSER LolThe husband must be a CRACKFIEND OR COCAINE ABUSER 1 Share

Hmmmm but by the way



afonjas

why Bu. Ha. Riwhy

justice12000:

afonjas



Shut up dia



Wetin afonja do for u like this Shut up diaWetin afonja do for u like this 1 Share

Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleepingNow the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree 1 Like

Tied to a tree and thrown into a soakaway...if that is true,then the man does not deserve the kids as he will also tie dem to a tree anytime he wants to reprimand them....But Ibadan women get mouth sha...

As you nor gree sit your yash one place na train he for tie you with

Tweetysparkles:

Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree



Wake up and come and chop your cane Wake up and come and chop your cane 1 Like 2 Shares

Tweetysparkles:

Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree ...kai mallama...its not a tribe thing fa... ...kai mallama...its not a tribe thing fa...

If you have the chance of seeing this 'husband' picture, you'll know there's a reason some people are ugly

Allylic:

Tied to a tree and thrown into a soakaway...if that is true,then the man does not deserve the kids as he will also tie dem to a tree anytime he wants to reprimand them....But Ibadan women get mouth sha...

So you know say them get mouth and the matter dey surprise you say her husband troway her inside toilet So you know say them get mouth and the matter dey surprise you say her husband troway her inside toilet

Chai

It's actually ppl like dis husband dat makes u believe some ppl exchange their sense for manhood, beauty or size... Even d court granting d man custody of d underage children is likewise mad 1 Like

it's Westside bitcch 1 Like

When you read about cases like this between husband and wife, one cannot help but wonder where the "Love" went because i am sure once upon a time they couldn't get enough of each other .....

Crazy judge