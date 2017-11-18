₦airaland Forum

My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court - Family - Nairaland

My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court

My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by dre11(m): 8:41pm On Nov 16
A housewife, Fausat Akinola, on Thursday told a Grade `C’ Customary Court, Agodi in Ibadan, that her husband of 15 years, one Sarafa Akinola, used to tie her to a tree in front of their house.

Fausat, a mother of three, said this when testifying before the court in a divorce suit filed by her husband

“My lord, I support the dissolution of the marriage because my husband used to tie me to a tree in our compound.

“Even there was a day he threw me inside a soak away and I was rescued by a neighbour.

“He treated me like a slave and was in the habit of beating me whenever we had misunderstandings.

“Dissolution of the marriage is a freedom from brutality and it will save me from untimely death though I have packed out of his house.’’ Fausat said.

Earlier, Sarafa, who instituted the divorce suit, had told the court that the defendant was very stubborn and never behaved like an obedient housewife.

He said Fausat and his three children packed out of his house to an unknown destination without notifying him.

He urged the court to order his wife to bring the kids back to him so that he could take care of them.

He also denied the allegation of tying her, saying that he never threw her into a soak away.

In his judgment, Chief Mukaila Balogun, the President of the court, said there was no basis to deny the divorce request, since both parties had agreed to end the union.

Balogun, therefore, dissolved the marriage and gave the custody of the three children to the plaintiff.

He said the evidence of the defendant showed that she would not be able to take care of the children.

Balogun ordered the plaintiff to properly take care of the children morally and financially(NAN)


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/my-husband-ties-me-to-tree-housewife-tells-ibadan-court.html


lalasticlala
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by marshalldgreat: 9:45pm On Nov 16
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Belafonte: 10:10pm On Nov 16
May God save us from mentally deranged spouses. What a shame.

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Richy4(m): 7:16am On Nov 17
If he was looking for an obedient and a loyal stuff ... he should have bought a dog... it's really obedient when trained and loyal to it's master ..and could be tied on a tree too cheesy...why would he humiliate a human like that...

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by ijustdey: 9:39pm On Nov 17
cc lalasticlala





some marriages aren't worth to be called marriage but slave and master cohabitation
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Cuddlebugie(f): 10:19pm On Nov 17
Why will a court grant the plaintiff, a violent man full custody of underaged kids? Abusers are incapable of love and care.
I bet the said man will abuse his kids by using physical or verbal cruelty on them as a way of discipline just as he did their mother

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Flexherbal(m): 10:07am
Say No to Divorce !

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Papiikush: 10:07am
Sometimes the fault is not always from the guy. I have seen a situation where a woman slapped her husband started crying like he was the one who hit her.

When a woman is hell bent on destroying you? Nigga you doomed!

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Sirheny007(m): 10:07am
Well done OP for this thread.
It is a nice attempt to shift the attention from Anambra Elections.
It is becoming boring.

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by onyidonaldson(m): 10:07am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:08am
When you marry animal in human skin
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by cruchenutii: 10:08am
Cuddlebugie:
Why will a court grant the plaintiff, a violent man full custody of underaged kids? Abusers are incapable of love and care.
I bet the said man will abuse his kids by using physical or verbal cruelty on them as a way of discipline just as he did their mother

Hi dear, would you like to be Tied to a tree? cheesy
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:08am
The husband must be a CRACKFIEND OR COCAINE ABUSER cheesy grin

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by bjx5: 10:09am
Hmmmm but by the way

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:10am
bjx5:
Hmmmm but by the way

Hahahahah mad man grin grin

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by justice12000: 10:10am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by neonly: 10:11am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:11am
justice12000:
afonjas


Shut up dia

Wetin afonja do for u like this grin

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:11am
Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 tongue Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping grin Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree undecided

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Allylic(f): 10:12am
Tied to a tree and thrown into a soakaway...if that is true,then the man does not deserve the kids as he will also tie dem to a tree anytime he wants to reprimand them....But Ibadan women get mouth sha...
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Diso60090(m): 10:12am
As you nor gree sit your yash one place na train he for tie you with
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by freeman95(m): 10:13am
Tweetysparkles:
Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 tongue Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping grin Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree undecided


Wake up and come and chop your cane cheesy

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Allylic(f): 10:13am
Tweetysparkles:
Afonja and marriage crashes are like 5 and 6 tongue Dont qoute me oo, ayam sleeping grin Now the woman will jejely live her life in peace while the husband will go and find a dog to tie to tree undecided
...kai mallama...its not a tribe thing fa...
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by BruncleZuma: 10:14am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by AuroraB(f): 10:14am
If you have the chance of seeing this 'husband' picture, you'll know there's a reason some people are ugly angry
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Diso60090(m): 10:15am
Allylic:
Tied to a tree and thrown into a soakaway...if that is true,then the man does not deserve the kids as he will also tie dem to a tree anytime he wants to reprimand them....But Ibadan women get mouth sha...

So you know say them get mouth and the matter dey surprise you say her husband troway her inside toilet
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by CarlyX8(m): 10:15am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Nbote(m): 10:15am
It's actually ppl like dis husband dat makes u believe some ppl exchange their sense for manhood, beauty or size... Even d court granting d man custody of d underage children is likewise mad

Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by plessis: 10:17am
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by soberdrunk(m): 10:20am
When you read about cases like this between husband and wife, one cannot help but wonder where the "Love" went because i am sure once upon a time they couldn't get enough of each other ..... angry
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by 989900: 10:23am
Crazy judge
Re: My Husband Ties Me To Tree, Housewife Tells Ibadan Court by Factfinder1(f): 10:23am
Were you drugged or drunk when he started tying you

