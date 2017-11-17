Since the 2015 Presidential elections which swept the PDP away from power, and the crisis that rocked the party for over two years, and the several court cases in the battle for the soul and structure of the party, the major opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually gathering momentum and repositioning itself for the 2019 elections.



A major step to the repositioning is the PDP National Convention after the court cases that lingered for over two years and affected the fortune of the party in Ondo and Edo governorship elections.



As the Party prepares for its National Convention on December 6th, 2017, Femi Salako (Editor-in-Chief of Triangle Magazine) examines the latest entrant into the Chairmanship race of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and lists ten reasons why he is the most preferred and qualified for the office.



1. Secondus boasts of an unblemished reputation that continues to soar higher above others in the race for the National Chairmanship office of the nation's most popular and major opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).



2. No member of the party’s Board of Trustees has openly endorsed him as some have done for some other candidates; this has doused the claim that his emergence is a plot being hatched in some quarters to impose him on the party.



3. Rather than sit on his hoarse waiting for any group’s endorsement, Secondus has hit the road working, campaigning day and night across the six geo-political zones, with his redemption messages to PDP delegates.



4. Just as rightly stated by the Oodua PDP Alliance, there is a cogent need to build on the popularity and wide acceptance of the party in the South South where Secondus comes from, hence the need to give room to Secondus. Loyalty of the zone needs to be rewarded with Secondus’ candidacy. Secondus stands as the viable option to reward the zone.



5. Prince Secondus remains the most qualified for the Chairmanship position of the party going by his antecedents before and after the crisis that nearly consumed the party, while many others sold out and abandoned the ship of the party for wreckage, Secondus stood by the party in thick and thin.



6. At this critical time when it is very important that the PDP elects committed party members into the next National Working Committee in the best interest of the party and Nigerian democracy. It is for this need that Prince Secondus, a man of undiluted loyalty, unflinching determination for PDP’s revival stands tall among others as most qualified to lead the party.



7. One of the very few without corruption scandal. It is also important to put into consideration the daily persecution in the name of anti-corruption war, the present APC government has unleashed on any voice against the hardship the party is inflicting on Nigerians, thus Secondus, with no corruption case would not be witch hunt by the government in power to distract him from focusing on rebuilding the party to a formidable alternative to the scam wrapped in Change toga sold to Nigerians in 2015.



8. Prince Secondus remains the only one among the aspirants who portends great prospects for the revival of the PDP to reposition it to winning ways.