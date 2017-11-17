₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by jadesoletee(m): 10:09pm On Nov 16
Since the 2015 Presidential elections which swept the PDP away from power, and the crisis that rocked the party for over two years, and the several court cases in the battle for the soul and structure of the party, the major opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually gathering momentum and repositioning itself for the 2019 elections.
A major step to the repositioning is the PDP National Convention after the court cases that lingered for over two years and affected the fortune of the party in Ondo and Edo governorship elections.
As the Party prepares for its National Convention on December 6th, 2017, Femi Salako (Editor-in-Chief of Triangle Magazine) examines the latest entrant into the Chairmanship race of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and lists ten reasons why he is the most preferred and qualified for the office.
1. Secondus boasts of an unblemished reputation that continues to soar higher above others in the race for the National Chairmanship office of the nation's most popular and major opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
2. No member of the party’s Board of Trustees has openly endorsed him as some have done for some other candidates; this has doused the claim that his emergence is a plot being hatched in some quarters to impose him on the party.
3. Rather than sit on his hoarse waiting for any group’s endorsement, Secondus has hit the road working, campaigning day and night across the six geo-political zones, with his redemption messages to PDP delegates.
4. Just as rightly stated by the Oodua PDP Alliance, there is a cogent need to build on the popularity and wide acceptance of the party in the South South where Secondus comes from, hence the need to give room to Secondus. Loyalty of the zone needs to be rewarded with Secondus’ candidacy. Secondus stands as the viable option to reward the zone.
5. Prince Secondus remains the most qualified for the Chairmanship position of the party going by his antecedents before and after the crisis that nearly consumed the party, while many others sold out and abandoned the ship of the party for wreckage, Secondus stood by the party in thick and thin.
6. At this critical time when it is very important that the PDP elects committed party members into the next National Working Committee in the best interest of the party and Nigerian democracy. It is for this need that Prince Secondus, a man of undiluted loyalty, unflinching determination for PDP’s revival stands tall among others as most qualified to lead the party.
7. One of the very few without corruption scandal. It is also important to put into consideration the daily persecution in the name of anti-corruption war, the present APC government has unleashed on any voice against the hardship the party is inflicting on Nigerians, thus Secondus, with no corruption case would not be witch hunt by the government in power to distract him from focusing on rebuilding the party to a formidable alternative to the scam wrapped in Change toga sold to Nigerians in 2015.
8. Prince Secondus remains the only one among the aspirants who portends great prospects for the revival of the PDP to reposition it to winning ways.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by GavelSlam: 10:14pm On Nov 16
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by nairavsdollars: 1:10am
Wike's houseboy. Following him like sheep all over the place
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:25am
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by fizzile(m): 2:54am
PDP won't learn. Why not give the chairmanship position to the South West? These people are so confused.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by softmind24: 6:42am
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by softmind24: 6:42am
fizzile:
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by jedisco(m): 6:43am
Is this a sponsored post?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by iamKajogbola: 6:45am
Ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Spuggie: 6:46am
May the best man win. Nigeria is in dire need of an alternative. APC and buhari have failed woefully
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by ajealadick(m): 6:46am
He will always be second. Unblemished political character you say?
Then he is not in PDP
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by diportivo: 6:50am
secondus
he will come second
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Fayo111: 6:50am
ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by DOLLARTEX(m): 6:51am
secondus or firstcondus ,PDP cannot try the old ways of doing things.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by BBPIA(m): 6:52am
It is in the interest of South East pdp leaders to support the chairmanship aspiration of SW, if SS eventually picks the slot, VP position won't be automatic for SE. Some SW leaders are clandestinely promoting Secondus, they are eyeing the VP slot.
SE should wise up
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Mufasa27(m): 6:53am
Secondus ko, secondary ni... The chairmanship post is coming to the south west... Pdp should go for Jimi Agbaje or Rasheed Ladoja
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by NaijaFutbol: 6:54am
When
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Hector09(m): 6:57am
As if he is a saint, me and Nigeria politics dont have anything in common, maybe rogers is going to erect his status
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Sard(m): 7:00am
fizzile:Why should they give it to the SW? Na only them dey the party?
@Op.. he's definitely not as credible as he has been portrayed here, but knowing the precedent of PDP, he's one-eyed man who's the king among the blind.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by martineverest(m): 7:03am
Na wa o secondus has taken campaign to nairaland.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Bodmas94(m): 7:06am
BBPIA:
How's that? Is the analysis above in line with the party's constitution or is just conventional??
Enlighten me more please
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Lusola15: 7:07am
I doubt if PDP is serious
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Myde4naija(m): 7:12am
Spuggie:the alternative now is PDP according to ur little mindset.
The same people that will air mark huge some for projects and the site will remain a Forest
The pdp that will keep borrowing to pay fg workers salary despite oil price at it's highest.
The pdp that will share public money within themselves.
The pdp that make abubakar shekau Almighty threat to the country
The pdp obtain billions of dollars loan from China to give us 1954 locomotive railways.
Apc is bad but pdp is the worst............ If we have to change to any party not pdp.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by tesppidd: 7:14am
lol. he has a chance to win, if only he would change his name to Firsdus.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Siddeek: 7:16am
D
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:20am
I prefer Jimi Agbaje enough of all these old school politicians
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by Caseless: 7:37am
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:43am
I give it to Bode George
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: 8 Reasons Why Secondus Stands Out Among Other Aspirants by chrisxxx(m): 7:47am
354
