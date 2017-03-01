₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by CastedDude: 7:11am
According to a twitter user, Tèmítópé Adébiyi, who stays in Washington D.C, a Nigerian-American man filed for his fiancee from Nigeria. When the lady got to America, she reportedly went straight to Indianapolis, the largest city of the U.S. -to meet another guy....
After sharing the news online, internet users have reacted differently to this.... See the full gist below
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-lady-reportedly-dumps-her-man.html
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by CastedDude: 7:14am
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by stigmond(m): 7:19am
O gidigan!!! Bad girls everywhere. She'll regret it anyway...
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by rill: 7:25am
all this mumu twitter stories
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by thorpido(m): 7:26am
Poor guy but him na mugu.
In this generation you have to be street smart.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Homeboiy: 7:29am
He should just accept it like that
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Kondomatic(m): 7:38am
Only a fool will do that for woman who's not his wife or relation and I don't advice women to date fools so I stand with the girl.
Investing financial in a woman who isn't your wife is the worst type of investment, unless you're not expecting marriage or anything in return then it's worth every kobo.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Mologi(m): 7:39am
Women get mind..
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by bakynes(m): 7:47am
Women and dumping of Men are 5&6.Trust a Nigerian girl at your own peril. They are constantly looking for greener pastures. They are with you today because she hasn't found a richer guy once they get one, dem go port straight without looking back.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Ashleydolls(f): 8:12am
Kondomatic:There's no big deal in it, there are men that goes extra mile for ladies they're just dating and they still end up together
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by dainformant(m): 8:18am
some ladies get mind shaa... this is not funny
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by shinarlaura(f): 8:20am
That girl will surely regret this heartless act some day. If the only guy love her this much, why didn't he do all the arrangements for her to come over.
Monkey dey work bamboon dey chop. Mtchewwww
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by greatgod2012(f): 8:27am
The guy should take heart and allow karma deal with her! I'm sure that by the time karma start fvrking her up, you'll pity her!
No one sows wind and will not reap whirlwinds!
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Jacksparr0w127: 8:31am
Omo mehnnnnnn. This one strong o. She didn't even see the guy. Some girls tho
Fear women. A man who doesn't fear them is so dead
Like the silly and dumbb lady below me
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Jodha(f): 8:34am
Him fall mugu
But u must say the lady is heartless.... Kai..
Fear igbo women oo..
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by greatgod2012(f): 8:38am
shinarlaura:
You dey mind her?
And karma never forgives!
She will still come back to beg this guy to take her back, when the guy she went to go and meet turns her to a punching bag and uses blow with kicks to call her to order! By then, it would have been too late because this guy she taught she used and dumped would have gotten a better woman!
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Lekan1o1: 8:45am
Somebody will just open twitter in insta account just be blowig lies
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Aderola15(f): 8:56am
Haaaaaaaa
Have always said most Yoruba demons were made by women... This bros will deal with any lady that crosses his path now ehn
Fear women, fear us
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Teaser4(m): 9:02am
I swear d guy na mumu, who does that poo
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Mimzyy(f): 9:05am
These are the kind of women that makes men say nasty things about women in general. She will soon get served what she deserves.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by enemmo(f): 9:06am
rill:
As in eh.
I don taya sef.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by dacovajnr: 9:11am
Imagine the father's Statement after he had benefited from the guy's wealth..it's obvious that it's a plan well executed by the girl and Her parents...
Anyone who has the Bro number should tell him it's okay to murder Her family
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Ifakiland(m): 9:12am
Smh. Wat a foolish guy!
I look at guys dat spend hopelessly on gals and I laff....the only money I spend on a gal is d amount I can give to any begged on d street. I'll rather give drinks for my guys dan pack d money and give a gf. They are all whores waiting for a greener pasture dey are only with u cos dey avnt seen a better person wen dey do dey move no questions asked.
Tell ur bro to go and murder her and her family....dats wat I'll do.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by Funkybabee(f): 9:38am
Aderola15:
sister!!we are not a wicked person as you said, why would they fear us.Is this not the type of oloriburuku useless girl who stained our white cloth with palm oil and now another woman will fall hand wth that guy revenge, she also we think to revenge. that is how it will keep going rampant.
My advice for that guy is that,he should please forget and forgive her acts and move on with is life.One day I know karma will come back to her, and is olden days God they slow to repay, this our century na grab ur copy nowww!!!
vengeance is for our God
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by olasarah: 9:43am
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by dangote7510(m): 9:43am
Fear women
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by TINALETC3(f): 9:43am
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by kingphilip(m): 9:44am
L
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by ednut1(m): 9:44am
they never learn, weak men. they always want ladies they can control and believe are not well exposed. dem no sabi say nigeria babes don open eye . i can bet that bros get relatives asking for 100k or less who e shun
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by botad(m): 9:45am
Karma will be laughing at the lady now.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by loadedvibes: 9:45am
When that village girl ain't a village girl anymore and you didn't know.
Efcc no go call this one love scam o.. this is pure yahoo yahoo.
Naija hmm.
|Re: "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" by catavocat: 9:45am
na now u wan tell us abi..wen u dey travel u let us knw
