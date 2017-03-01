Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" (8821 Views)

Source; According to a twitter user, Tèmítópé Adébiyi, who stays in Washington D.C, a Nigerian-American man filed for his fiancee from Nigeria. When the lady got to America, she reportedly went straight to Indianapolis, the largest city of the U.S. -to meet another guy....After sharing the news online, internet users have reacted differently to this.... See the full gist belowSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-lady-reportedly-dumps-her-man.html

O gidigan!!! Bad girls everywhere. She'll regret it anyway... 17 Likes 1 Share

all this mumu twitter stories 14 Likes

Poor guy but him na mugu.

In this generation you have to be street smart. 6 Likes

He should just accept it like that

Only a fool will do that for woman who's not his wife or relation and I don't advice women to date fools so I stand with the girl.



Investing financial in a woman who isn't your wife is the worst type of investment, unless you're not expecting marriage or anything in return then it's worth every kobo. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Women get mind.. 1 Like

Women and dumping of Men are 5&6.Trust a Nigerian girl at your own peril. They are constantly looking for greener pastures. They are with you today because she hasn't found a richer guy once they get one, dem go port straight without looking back. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Investing financial in a woman who isn't your wife is the worst type of investment, unless you're not expecting marriage or anything in return then it's worth every kobo. There's no big deal in it, there are men that goes extra mile for ladies they're just dating and they still end up together There's no big deal in it, there are men that goes extra mile for ladies they're just dating and they still end up together 8 Likes 1 Share

some ladies get mind shaa... this is not funny 1 Like





Monkey dey work bamboon dey chop. Mtchewwww That girl will surely regret this heartless act some day. If the only guy love her this much, why didn't he do all the arrangements for her to come over.Monkey dey work bamboon dey chop.Mtchewwww 13 Likes 1 Share

The guy should take heart and allow karma deal with her! I'm sure that by the time karma start fvrking her up, you'll pity her!

No one sows wind and will not reap whirlwinds! 3 Likes

Omo mehnnnnnn. This one strong o. She didn't even see the guy. Some girls tho







Fear women. A man who doesn't fear them is so dead

Like the silly and dumbb lady below me 11 Likes 1 Share





But u must say the lady is heartless.... Kai..



Fear igbo women oo.. Him fall muguBut u must say the lady is heartless.... Kai..Fear igbo women oo.. 1 Like

You dey mind her?



And karma never forgives!



She will still come back to beg this guy to take her back, when the guy she went to go and meet turns her to a punching bag and uses blow with kicks to call her to order! By then, it would have been too late because this guy she taught she used and dumped would have gotten a better woman! You dey mind her?And karma never forgives!She will still come back to beg this guy to take her back, when the guy she went to go and meet turns her to a punching bag and uses blow with kicks to call her to order! By then, it would have been too late because this guy she taught she used and dumped would have gotten a better woman! 12 Likes 1 Share

Somebody will just open twitter in insta account just be blowig lies 1 Like





Have always said most Yoruba demons were made by women... This bros will deal with any lady that crosses his path now ehn



Fear women, fear us HaaaaaaaaHave always said most Yoruba demons were made by women... This bros will deal with any lady that crosses his path now ehnFear women, fear us

I swear d guy na mumu, who does that poo





These are the kind of women that makes men say nasty things about women in general. She will soon get served what she deserves. 8 Likes

As in eh.



I don taya sef. As in eh.I don taya sef.







Anyone who has the Bro number should tell him it's okay to murder Her family Imagine the father's Statement after he had benefited from the guy's wealth..it's obvious that it's a plan well executed by the girl and Her parents...Anyone who has the Bro number should tell him it's okay to murder Her family 5 Likes

Smh. Wat a foolish guy!

I look at guys dat spend hopelessly on gals and I laff....the only money I spend on a gal is d amount I can give to any begged on d street. I'll rather give drinks for my guys dan pack d money and give a gf. They are all whores waiting for a greener pasture dey are only with u cos dey avnt seen a better person wen dey do dey move no questions asked.

Tell ur bro to go and murder her and her family....dats wat I'll do. 1 Like

Have always said most Yoruba demons were made by women... This bros will deal with any lady that crosses his path now ehn



Fear women, fear us





sister!!we are not a wicked person as you said, why would they fear us.Is this not the type of oloriburuku useless girl who stained our white cloth with palm oil and now another woman will fall hand wth that guy revenge, she also we think to revenge. that is how it will keep going rampant.



My advice for that guy is that,he should please forget and forgive her acts and move on with is life.One day I know karma will come back to her, and is olden days God they slow to repay, this our century na grab ur copy nowww!!!





vengeance is for our God sister!!we are not a wicked person as you said, why would they fear us.Is this not the type of oloriburuku useless girl who stained our white cloth with palm oil and now another woman will fall hand wth that guy revenge, she also we think to revenge. that is how it will keep going rampant.My advice for that guy is that,he should please forget and forgive her acts and move on with is life.One day I know karma will come back to her, and is olden days God they slow to repay, this our century na grab ur copy nowww!!!vengeance is for our God

Fear women 4 Likes

. i can bet that bros get relatives asking for 100k or less who e shun they never learn, weak men. they always want ladies they can control and believe are not well exposed. dem no sabi say nigeria babes don open eye. i can bet that bros get relatives asking for 100k or less who e shun 2 Likes

Karma will be laughing at the lady now.

When that village girl ain't a village girl anymore and you didn't know.



Efcc no go call this one love scam o.. this is pure yahoo yahoo.



Naija hmm.