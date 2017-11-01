₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by OrientDailyNews: 5:16pm
By Sunday Agbo, Abakaliki
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Funnicator: 5:18pm
Only time will tell if he will defect. But I like him though, even if he defects i hope he wins second term because he's doing good in Ebonyi.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by MaryBenn(f): 5:56pm
Sometimes I wish as a lady I was good with Nigerian politics but then it gets confusing by the day....
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Kobicove(m): 5:57pm
Funnicator:
I hate traitors!
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by NigerDeltan(m): 5:57pm
He shld defect and be voted out
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by IditaBoy: 5:58pm
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by joystickextend1(m): 5:58pm
okay lets wait n see
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by NwaAmaikpe: 5:59pm
If I had my way,
I'd scrap Ebonyi state or merge it back with Enugu and Abia states.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by BruncleZuma: 5:59pm
This we shall see...two years in and all we have been hearing is one drama after another.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by durtman: 6:00pm
BruncleZuma:Ey
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by VICTORCIZA(m): 6:00pm
Umahi is busy dancing surugede but he doesn't know that surugede is the dance of the spirit. With the latest development his political life is at stake because we don't need anything apc in Igbo land
He will hear from us in due time
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by mgbadike81: 6:01pm
the treachery of the political class.Never trust any politician.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:01pm
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by tthewop(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by opalu: 6:03pm
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by anytexy: 6:05pm
All the PDP govs should join APC after all na them them . No difference. Since Nigerian does not want opposition party. Immediately one cross over he beomes corrupt free and a saint. Mtcheeeew
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by ChangetheChange: 6:05pm
Umahi will be went packing in 2019, if he like he should go n join APC
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by kenonze(f): 6:05pm
Ebonyi is more on the news than any other SE state.
Enugu is the worst
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Promismike(m): 6:07pm
Umahi represent everything that has kept the east backward.
These are the kind of useless "leaders" we have in east.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by IYANGBALI: 6:09pm
Kobicove:I love traitors, they make the world an interesting place to live
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by BiafraIShere(m): 6:16pm
The man is a lowlife efulefu.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by mabea: 6:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:I wanted to reply you but i realised you are just being you.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by selfemployed(m): 6:20pm
APC has captured south east. Abia governor is just counting days to join APC, umahi will follow. Anambra is already a captive. Plus IMO . what else remain?
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Princedaniel: 6:20pm
Umahi has never had any electoral value in Ebonyi state . All he uses is federal might. He courts whoever is in power regardless of the difference in values. A very over ambitious fellow.
He knows that without Jonathan and Metu to rig election, he will lose 2019. So the best move is to court who is in position to do this: Buhari.
Unfortunately for him, Buhari just like most Fulani does not betray people who are truly loyal to him from day one. He will milk all the opportunities and go ahead to keep their words to his core loyalists. In this case, apc and Ogbonnaya Onu.
Umahi jumped off Elechi train, a man who singlehandedly made you PDP chairman Ebonyi state and deputy governor. He started courting Gej, wife and Metu. He jumped out of Jonathans train to Alimodu sheriff's even before the Supreme Court could make the final pronouncement. And as soon as they did, he jumped off from sheriff to Babachir Lawal and when he was sacked, he jumped on Abba Kyari. Few months before the 2019 election, Abba Kyari will be sacked, and Umahi will be left hanging. No where to jump to.hehehe.
The way this man will lose in 2019 will be interesting to document.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Kulas: 6:30pm
Umahi Anumpama
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by dokiOloye(m): 6:34pm
Point of correction,the state chairman of APC in Ebonyi state is Hon Ben Nwobashi who was elected in a congress in 2014 not Pastor Eze Nwachukwu who woke up one day and crowned himself chairman.
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by Atiku2019: 6:37pm
God Bless Umahi
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by dadavivo: 6:38pm
He's such a fooll
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:43pm
Ebonyi is PDP and PDP is Ebonyi, it won't change soon
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by 5ircreepy(m): 6:44pm
kenonze:
Please ehn, wetin enugu people do you
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by TheKingdom: 6:46pm
To hell with Umahi and the Warrant chiefs in the East
|Re: Buhari’s Visit: Umahi’s Political Fate Hangs In The Balance by juman(m): 6:52pm
I dont think he has problem as the article portend.
Because some of the governor godfathers are friend to aso rock despite they are in pdp.
