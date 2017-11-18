₦airaland Forum

Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by torin: 5:40am
@GISTMORE

BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will be having their traditional wedding in Lagos on November 19th. Etomi's friends, including Nollywood colleagues Linda Ejiofor and Nancy Isime, threw her a Hawaii themed bachelorette party at an undisclosed location in Lagos Saturday.

Adesua Etomi and her bridesmaids squad were all spotted wearing bum shots... lol

VIA : https://www.gistmore.com/check-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad-photo

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:44am
Coolelelele
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by tyson98: 5:53am
I want the one beside her by the left

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by xreal: 6:04am
tyson98:
I want the one beside her by the left
See or mouth. U want take am do barbeque or wetin?


They should be married already by now.

Marriages with such hypes don't last at all.
Banky and his bride should beware.

13 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Newsprex(m): 6:17am
grin

http://newsprex.com/news/check-out-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad/
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by torin: 6:58am
VIEW ALL PHOTOS https://www.gistmore.com/check-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad-photo
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 6:59am
ok
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by swiz123(m): 10:40am
Sango will strike the mod that pushed this same picture to fp... Load of disappointments sad angry

6 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Funnicator: 10:40am
Adesua is the prettiest.

Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate am embarassed

Who has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out.

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by shurley22(f): 10:41am
Nice...
I just sincerely hope and pray that their marriage lasts really long

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 10:42am
Make we no hear stories after 3 years
I no want hear domestic abi international violence

6 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by rectitude(m): 10:42am
Cute
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by longlong: 10:43am
Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election

16 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:43am
Finding a virgin amongst these ones is like finding a pin in a haystack
If anyone of them is a virgin, i will give her an all expense paid trip to see Governor Fayose in Ekiti

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by loluadebayo: 10:44am
Mtchew. This girl no even respect me. After banky stole you from me. You're now flaunting the good moments over the web. I'm having suicidal thoughts. Help!!
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 10:44am
Here we go again angry

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:46am
Funnicator:
Adesua is the prettiest.

Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate am embarassed

Who has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out.
no be 1night? You go wicked oh
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:46am
Cancer can't stop their joy.
Strongly Banky W fans.

Fvck Cancer
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by obojememe: 10:47am
longlong:
Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election
lol
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by skills50(m): 10:49am
I didn't see anything new...... lemme come and be going

2 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:50am
Of what use is this to the populace? Next please angry

3 Likes

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 10:50am
embarassedI want adesua
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:50am
longlong:
Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election

In senatorial elections, you bribe only the electorates in your constituency. But in weddings, you feed an indefinite number of people from all walks of life.
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by KINGROLAND1(m): 10:51am
Questions.
Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?
Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?
When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?
Men Open Your Eyes Before You Marry.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Bigbite1000(m): 10:52am
Now u dey pose, i no wan hear story after one yr oooo!
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:53am
KINGROLAND1:

Questions.
Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?

Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?

When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?

Apart from mourning for a full year, you for say make she ask Rochas to erect statue of her late husband.

Some people mourn for a few months and they have such person in their heart forever but others mourn for a few years and the memory is forgotten and struck off.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by justjentle(m): 10:53am
Nice one
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by onenaija001: 10:54am
uptill now this pple never marry? nawa oh!!
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Chybeibe(f): 10:55am
longlong:
Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election
Lolzzzcheesy.
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 10:56am
undecided
i just want to report my pastors.

pls tell them to end service. since 8am

1 Like

Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by sinceraconcept: 10:56am
Wahala on this wedding is too much. is she competing with Serena Williams?
Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by 0wen2017: 10:56am
KINGROLAND1:
Questions.
Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?
Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?
When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?
Men Open Your Eyes Before You Marry.
#Word

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

