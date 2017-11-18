₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by torin: 5:40am
@GISTMORE
BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will be having their traditional wedding in Lagos on November 19th. Etomi's friends, including Nollywood colleagues Linda Ejiofor and Nancy Isime, threw her a Hawaii themed bachelorette party at an undisclosed location in Lagos Saturday.
Adesua Etomi and her bridesmaids squad were all spotted wearing bum shots... lol
VIA : https://www.gistmore.com/check-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad-photo
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:44am
Coolelelele
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by tyson98: 5:53am
I want the one beside her by the left
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by xreal: 6:04am
tyson98:See or mouth. U want take am do barbeque or wetin?
They should be married already by now.
Marriages with such hypes don't last at all.
Banky and his bride should beware.
13 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Newsprex(m): 6:17am
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by torin: 6:58am
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 6:59am
ok
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by swiz123(m): 10:40am
Sango will strike the mod that pushed this same picture to fp... Load of disappointments
6 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Funnicator: 10:40am
Adesua is the prettiest.
Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate am
Who has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out.
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by shurley22(f): 10:41am
Nice...
I just sincerely hope and pray that their marriage lasts really long
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 10:42am
Make we no hear stories after 3 years
I no want hear domestic abi international violence
6 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by rectitude(m): 10:42am
Cute
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by longlong: 10:43am
Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election
16 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:43am
Finding a virgin amongst these ones is like finding a pin in a haystack
If anyone of them is a virgin, i will give her an all expense paid trip to see Governor Fayose in Ekiti
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by loluadebayo: 10:44am
Mtchew. This girl no even respect me. After banky stole you from me. You're now flaunting the good moments over the web. I'm having suicidal thoughts. Help!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 10:44am
Here we go again
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:46am
Funnicator:no be 1night? You go wicked oh
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:46am
Cancer can't stop their joy.
Strongly Banky W fans.
Fvck Cancer
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by obojememe: 10:47am
longlong:lol
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by skills50(m): 10:49am
I didn't see anything new...... lemme come and be going
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:50am
Of what use is this to the populace? Next please
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 10:50am
I want adesua
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:50am
longlong:
In senatorial elections, you bribe only the electorates in your constituency. But in weddings, you feed an indefinite number of people from all walks of life.
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by KINGROLAND1(m): 10:51am
Questions.
Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?
Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?
When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?
Men Open Your Eyes Before You Marry.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Bigbite1000(m): 10:52am
Now u dey pose, i no wan hear story after one yr oooo!
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by EponOjuku: 10:53am
KINGROLAND1:
Apart from mourning for a full year, you for say make she ask Rochas to erect statue of her late husband.
Some people mourn for a few months and they have such person in their heart forever but others mourn for a few years and the memory is forgotten and struck off.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by justjentle(m): 10:53am
Nice one
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by onenaija001: 10:54am
uptill now this pple never marry? nawa oh!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by Chybeibe(f): 10:55am
longlong:Lolzzz.
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 10:56am
i just want to report my pastors.
pls tell them to end service. since 8am
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by sinceraconcept: 10:56am
Wahala on this wedding is too much. is she competing with Serena Williams?
|Re: Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) by 0wen2017: 10:56am
KINGROLAND1:#Word
1 Like
