Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi's Bachelorette 'Hen' Party (Photos) (11534 Views)

Banky W And Adesua Etomi All Loved Up In Washington DC / Throwback Photos Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi As Kids / EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will be having their traditional wedding in Lagos on November 19th. Etomi's friends, including Nollywood colleagues Linda Ejiofor and Nancy Isime, threw her a Hawaii themed bachelorette party at an undisclosed location in Lagos Saturday.



Adesua Etomi and her bridesmaids squad were all spotted wearing bum shots... lol



VIA :



BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will be having their traditional wedding in Lagos on November 19th. Etomi's friends, including Nollywood colleagues Linda Ejiofor and Nancy Isime, threw her a Hawaii themed bachelorette party at an undisclosed location in Lagos Saturday.Adesua Etomi and her bridesmaids squad were all spotted wearing bum shots... lolVIA : https://www.gistmore.com/check-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad-photo 1 Like

Coolelelele

I want the one beside her by the left 1 Like

tyson98:

I want the one beside her by the left See or mouth. U want take am do barbeque or wetin?





They should be married already by now.



Marriages with such hypes don't last at all.

Banky and his bride should beware. See or mouth. U want take am do barbeque or wetin?They should be married already by now.Marriages with such hypes don't last at all.Banky and his bride should beware. 13 Likes

VIEW ALL PHOTOS https://www.gistmore.com/check-adesua-etomis-bridesmaids-squad-photo

ok

Sango will strike the mod that pushed this same picture to fp... Load of disappointments 6 Likes





Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate am



Who has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out. Adesua is the prettiest.Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate amWho has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out.

Nice...

I just sincerely hope and pray that their marriage lasts really long 1 Like

Make we no hear stories after 3 years

I no want hear domestic abi international violence 6 Likes

Cute

Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election 16 Likes

Finding a virgin amongst these ones is like finding a pin in a haystack

If anyone of them is a virgin, i will give her an all expense paid trip to see Governor Fayose in Ekiti 6 Likes 1 Share

Mtchew. This girl no even respect me. After banky stole you from me. You're now flaunting the good moments over the web. I'm having suicidal thoughts. Help!!

Here we go again 2 Likes

Funnicator:

Adesua is the prettiest.



Followed closely by this lady below. I wan fornicate am



Who has her number? Tell her i can buy her iPhone 7 for a two night out. no be 1night? You go wicked oh no be 1night? You go wicked oh

Cancer can't stop their joy.

Strongly Banky W fans.



Fvck Cancer

longlong:

Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election lol lol

I didn't see anything new...... lemme come and be going 2 Likes

Of what use is this to the populace? Next please 3 Likes

I want adesua I want adesua

longlong:

Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election

In senatorial elections, you bribe only the electorates in your constituency. But in weddings, you feed an indefinite number of people from all walks of life. In senatorial elections, you bribe only the electorates in your constituency. But in weddings, you feed an indefinite number of people from all walks of life.

Questions.

Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?

Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?

When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?

Men Open Your Eyes Before You Marry. 3 Likes 1 Share

Now u dey pose, i no wan hear story after one yr oooo!

KINGROLAND1:



Questions.

Can This Lady Stay If There Is No Money For Easy Life ?



Can She Wash Her Car If There Is No Gateman Or Maid In The House ?



When You The Man Is Dead Can This Type Or Kind Of Woman Mourn You For 1 Full Year ?



Apart from mourning for a full year, you for say make she ask Rochas to erect statue of her late husband.



Some people mourn for a few months and they have such person in their heart forever but others mourn for a few years and the memory is forgotten and struck off. Apart from mourning for a full year, you for say make she ask Rochas to erect statue of her late husband.Some people mourn for a few months and they have such person in their heart forever but others mourn for a few years and the memory is forgotten and struck off. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

uptill now this pple never marry? nawa oh!!

longlong:

Getting married in Nigeria is more expensive than campaigning for senatorial election Lolzzz . Lolzzz



i just want to report my pastors.



pls tell them to end service. since 8am i just want to report my pastors.pls tell them to end service. since 8am 1 Like

Wahala on this wedding is too much. is she competing with Serena Williams?