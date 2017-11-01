₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by themomentng: 12:55pm On Nov 19
Open air brothel where prostitutes shun ‘missionary style’
Source: https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/open-air-brothel-prostitutes-shun-missionary-style/
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by zionmde: 1:01pm On Nov 19
Sodom and gomorrah
And someone wonders why this country is still like this, wen people damage their destinies all because of sex. I dont think the atrocities comitted in lagos is anywhere near that of sodom.
So father next time a heavy flood comes around, pls channel it to these places though it shouldnt kill anybody but let it utterly destroy that vicinity.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by NOC1(m): 1:02pm On Nov 19
I want to vomit, those things a dirty.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by dingbang(m): 1:03pm On Nov 19
There is no need fighting prostitution, we have corruption within ourselves to deal with.
Dingbang 2017
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by greiboy: 1:09pm On Nov 19
Ridiculous as fuucck.
Those ladies are " voluntary sex slaves"
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Kenzico(m): 1:11pm On Nov 19
Let me just laff....after I will comment
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:14pm On Nov 19
Some countries legalised prostitution...it seems Lagos government is supporting it by letting this things happen ..
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by obojememe: 1:32pm On Nov 19
this story long fah
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by PenlsCaP: 1:43pm On Nov 19
these people ar making me scared.
I pray God dont wake up one day and pull a sodom&Gomorrah on us
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Blackfyre: 1:44pm On Nov 19
I bet most peeps didn't read that to the end or even bothered at all to do so...
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:49pm On Nov 19
You have right to whatever you do with your body, no jail term is attached to this as long as you ain't in Arab world
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by sunkanmihassan1(m): 1:53pm On Nov 19
Quite disheartening
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by crankey(m): 1:53pm On Nov 19
And one unfortunate man will fall in love and marry one of them........
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by GOFRONT(m): 2:08pm On Nov 19
Even mr reporter dey game
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:11pm On Nov 19
I am on my way
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by TEAMvido(m): 2:12pm On Nov 19
anybody can do as they like ....... I know some people will visit there after reading this ...
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by makydebbie(f): 2:14pm On Nov 19
Iyama! see crawcraw on that girl's ass.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Blackfyre: 2:18pm On Nov 19
makydebbie:
Iyama? On something men pay good amount of money for? Plus its in the dark who will see the crawcraw?
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by coolcatty: 2:21pm On Nov 19
zionmde:
Dull over zealous religious baboon..... Go to Vegas and California and see the rot going... Go and see how cheap and free seeex is yet the state is better than Nigeria.... Things work and everyone are happy...... U think God has time to judge like u over religious people.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by mymoneygrows(f): 2:25pm On Nov 19
I pity my children. The perversion in their generation is doing press up.
Lord please preserve them and help them heed my teachings.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by makydebbie(f): 2:26pm On Nov 19
Blackfyre:It's still disgusting.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Gmasterp(m): 2:29pm On Nov 19
repulsive..!! God Forbids
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Blackfyre: 2:32pm On Nov 19
makydebbie:
I recommend you watch this video....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BjKVq9YsU0
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by jamalnation: 2:35pm On Nov 19
hmmmm too bad
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by makydebbie(f): 2:42pm On Nov 19
Blackfyre:Network sucks here, I'll watch later. What's it all about?
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Blackfyre: 2:43pm On Nov 19
makydebbie:
When you do, you won't be disappointed...
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by makydebbie(f): 2:45pm On Nov 19
Blackfyre:Lol, okay.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by ruggedtimi(m): 2:46pm On Nov 19
op preview of ur novel
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by Hector09(m): 2:59pm On Nov 19
Some girls here we condem this, but they are even more worst than these girls, since they are all adults, its their business, their life
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by zionmde: 3:06pm On Nov 19
coolcatty:its only fornicators like u would stupidly mention my comment to write something foolish. It is called FORNICATION AND ADULTERY. It stinks before my God, God in the bible striked a lot of persons dead because of adultery and fornication. pls its an insult to God to mention his name in support of this kind of gross immorality.
If u wish to fornicate, go on and fornicate away ur life. Look at ur life, u open ur mouth to say sleeping with prostitutes makes everyone happy, u are FINISHED.
Wen u give birth to ur daughter teach her the business of being a prostitute or bow ur head in shame for encouraging such.
Babylonians
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by coolcatty: 3:27pm On Nov 19
zionmde:
Learn to comprehend things before spewing thrash... I said the country is working and the people are happy.... Go and reread what I wrote... This time slowly....
Nigerians are just mere church goers.. There is nothing christ-like about Nigerians.
|Re: Lagos Open Air Brothel In Ejigbo Where Prostitutes Have Sex Standing, Squatting by kullozone(m): 3:40pm On Nov 19
makydebbie:
You don't have data that's why you can't watch it, abi?
