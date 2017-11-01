Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Won’t Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah (5644 Views)

THE Fulani in Nigeria have said they will not accept cattle ranching because the country’s geographical location was not suitable for it.







It’s caused by strangers fuelled by politicians, religious leaders – Miyetti Allah





Besides, the Fulani said the species of cows they had, as subsistence livestock farmers, were not good for ranching in the country, saying they could only be confined to ranching if their livestock were replaced with breeds suitable for it.



According to them, the laws are being used as campaigns by some people to win votes in 2019 elections.



Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, through their socio-cultural association under the aegis of Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore, the Fulani insisted that events in history showed that ranching was not practicable in Nigeria and to this end, urged the Federal Government to immediately stop state governments from enacting anti-open grazing laws.



Alhassan insisted that Benue State government breached the constitution by stopping open grazing, given that the River Benue Basin, its tributaries and lakes were under the control of the federal government.



“Again, very fundamentally,the River Benue and the tributaries and also the international routes and roads that pass through Benue don’t belong to Benue State Government, they belong to the Federal Government. Benue State Government has no jurisdiction over River Benue, its tributaries, the lakes, the river basins, they are all federal government’s. So how do you now start to legislate to say ‘you are going to stop access to those natural resources?’



“Between January and and early May,is when pastoralists move to the river basins because that is the peak of dry season and most of the rivers pastoralists use to water their animals dried up and they now move towards the River Benue.





The nerve........... 15 Likes

I am interested in what the Federal Government will say! 25 Likes 1 Share

Very well then!!!

But let them be reminded that Farmers will no longer accept their crops and properties be destroyed by cattle.

One person's means of livelihood shouldn't constitute a menace to another persons means of livelihoods 51 Likes 5 Shares

All these will end 2019......no tribe is big enough to take Nigeria for granted. 45 Likes 3 Shares





Tell them there that you can't ranch your cattle .



See if Fayose, will not use the for stomach infrastructure Oya vex and carry your cows to Ekiti state.Tell them there that you can't ranch your cattle .See if Fayose, will not use the for stomach infrastructure 58 Likes 5 Shares

By their low IQ and stone age reasoning, you shall know them. Buhari D Vegetable has spoken, after all he is their grand patron.



If you value the lives of your unborn generation, support "Anti Open Grazing Law." 19 Likes

Mad people talking 5 Likes 1 Share

factsandfigures:

I am interested in what the Federal Government will say!

You mean the Fulani-led federal government. They will say...

Nothing! You mean the Fulani-led federal government. They will say...Nothing! 11 Likes 2 Shares

Then they can take their cow to their village 9 Likes 1 Share

Ranching remains the best solution...meanwhile the excuse they gave is very shallow...it's just like saying Benue shouldn't be a state in Nigeria, or that it should be a state without a governor...as in, it should be controlled by a minister of Benue appointed by the president...mehn such stone age warped reasoning should stop already. 4 Likes

I'm also a fulani, but if I were d president, I would have ordered for it to happen, and use the airforce to bomb any offender...



how can you reject ranching when your people are out there looking for trouble.



Allowing headsmen to roam about is a threat to national peace and security...



oya, my people, come and insult me but I remain fulani and won't ever support headsmen. 46 Likes 1 Share

The presidency has spoken 7 Likes 2 Shares

Ok 4 Likes

May thunder fire Satan

Thunder fire all evil doers in Nigeria 4 Likes

Then, restrict your movement to your lands alone 10 Likes

ollysaks:

Oya vex and carry your cows to Ekiti state.



Tell them there that you can't ranch your cattle .



See if Fayose, will not use the for stomach infrastructure 3 Likes

wow, see stupidity with guts........... like some one said, i am only interested in seeing wath the FG will say 3 Likes

Na craze dey worry all these fulani people 3 Likes

Are fulanis even from Nigeria? What rubbish do we keep hearing everyday from these murderous foreigners? 6 Likes 1 Share

Checkout what Northerners are doing to Afonjas 9 Likes

13ShadesOfMay:

. We've had enough of the havoc herdmen and their lives stock cause in this country.... They move all around this country without any form of restrictions which is not good for farmers and their produce. We've had enough of the havoc herdmen and their lives stock cause in this country.... They move all around this country without any form of restrictions which is not good for farmers and their produce.We've had enough of the havoc herdmen and their lives stock cause in this country.... They move all around this country without any form of restrictions which is not good for farmers and their produce. 2 Likes

Good move...





Please continue your wandering,eat others farmland & crops.





Your grand patron is still in charge. 5 Likes

The guts 4 Likes

Is it Fulani that this issue concerns or Fulani herdsmen? This guys are unknowingly exposing their real demonic, sinister intentions 4 Likes

Alhassan insisted that Benue State government breached the constitution by stopping open grazing and when they kill people at will, nko.? and when they kill people at will, nko.? 5 Likes

What they are trying to say now is that they will violate the state anti-grazing law, in other word they will take arm and start killing. Buhari call your terrorist to order. 6 Likes

Go to lake chad basin and other major rivers in the north alone. #saynotokillerherdsmen 4 Likes