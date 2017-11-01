₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 20 November 2017
Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:29pm
Fulani won’t accept ranching — Miyetti-Allah
THE Fulani in Nigeria have said they will not accept cattle ranching because the country’s geographical location was not suitable for it.
It’s caused by strangers fuelled by politicians, religious leaders – Miyetti Allah
Besides, the Fulani said the species of cows they had, as subsistence livestock farmers, were not good for ranching in the country, saying they could only be confined to ranching if their livestock were replaced with breeds suitable for it.
According to them, the laws are being used as campaigns by some people to win votes in 2019 elections.
Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, through their socio-cultural association under the aegis of Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore, the Fulani insisted that events in history showed that ranching was not practicable in Nigeria and to this end, urged the Federal Government to immediately stop state governments from enacting anti-open grazing laws.
Alhassan insisted that Benue State government breached the constitution by stopping open grazing, given that the River Benue Basin, its tributaries and lakes were under the control of the federal government.
“Again, very fundamentally,the River Benue and the tributaries and also the international routes and roads that pass through Benue don’t belong to Benue State Government, they belong to the Federal Government. Benue State Government has no jurisdiction over River Benue, its tributaries, the lakes, the river basins, they are all federal government’s. So how do you now start to legislate to say ‘you are going to stop access to those natural resources?’
“Between January and and early May,is when pastoralists move to the river basins because that is the peak of dry season and most of the rivers pastoralists use to water their animals dried up and they now move towards the River Benue.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/nigerian-fulani-wont-accept-ranching-miyetti-allah/amp/
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:32pm
The nerve...........
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by factsandfigures: 5:39pm
I am interested in what the Federal Government will say!
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by CharleyBright(m): 5:43pm
Very well then!!!
But let them be reminded that Farmers will no longer accept their crops and properties be destroyed by cattle.
One person's means of livelihood shouldn't constitute a menace to another persons means of livelihoods
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by stonemasonn: 5:45pm
All these will end 2019......no tribe is big enough to take Nigeria for granted.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by ollysaks: 6:00pm
Oya vex and carry your cows to Ekiti state.
Tell them there that you can't ranch your cattle .
See if Fayose, will not use the for stomach infrastructure
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Saaruman(m): 6:06pm
By their low IQ and stone age reasoning, you shall know them. Buhari D Vegetable has spoken, after all he is their grand patron.
If you value the lives of your unborn generation, support "Anti Open Grazing Law."
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:06pm
Mad people talking
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by dodelight(m): 6:18pm
factsandfigures:You mean the Fulani-led federal government. They will say...
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:37pm
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Blizzy9ja: 7:01pm
Then they can take their cow to their village
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Richiez(m): 7:25pm
Ranching remains the best solution...meanwhile the excuse they gave is very shallow...it's just like saying Benue shouldn't be a state in Nigeria, or that it should be a state without a governor...as in, it should be controlled by a minister of Benue appointed by the president...mehn such stone age warped reasoning should stop already.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by kaleam(m): 7:50pm
I'm also a fulani, but if I were d president, I would have ordered for it to happen, and use the airforce to bomb any offender...
how can you reject ranching when your people are out there looking for trouble.
Allowing headsmen to roam about is a threat to national peace and security...
oya, my people, come and insult me but I remain fulani and won't ever support headsmen.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by BruncleZuma: 8:30pm
The presidency has spoken
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by PointZerom: 8:31pm
Ok
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by miqos02(m): 8:31pm
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by divicode: 8:31pm
May thunder fire Satan
Thunder fire all evil doers in Nigeria
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Franco2017(m): 8:31pm
Then, restrict your movement to your lands alone
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by OrestesDante(m): 8:32pm
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by tthewop(m): 8:32pm
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Castroii(m): 8:32pm
wow, see stupidity with guts........... like some one said, i am only interested in seeing wath the FG will say
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by lilfreezy: 8:32pm
Na craze dey worry all these fulani people
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by meforyou1(m): 8:32pm
Are fulanis even from Nigeria? What rubbish do we keep hearing everyday from these murderous foreigners?
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by dadavivo: 8:33pm
Checkout what Northerners are doing to Afonjas
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:33pm
We've had enough of the havoc herdmen and their lives stock cause in this country.... They move all around this country without any form of restrictions which is not good for farmers and their produce.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Firefire(m): 8:33pm
Good move...
Please continue your wandering,eat others farmland & crops.
Your grand patron is still in charge.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by desreek9(f): 8:33pm
The guts
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by olabrad: 8:33pm
Is it Fulani that this issue concerns or Fulani herdsmen? This guys are unknowingly exposing their real demonic, sinister intentions
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by DjAndroid: 8:33pm
Alhassan insisted that Benue State government breached the constitution by stopping open grazingand when they kill people at will, nko.?
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by vision2050: 8:33pm
What they are trying to say now is that they will violate the state anti-grazing law, in other word they will take arm and start killing. Buhari call your terrorist to order.
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by babdap: 8:34pm
Go to lake chad basin and other major rivers in the north alone. #saynotokillerherdsmen
Re: Fulani Won't Accept Ranching — Miyetti-allah by Codes151(m): 8:34pm
Idiot
