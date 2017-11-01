₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,866 members, 3,923,937 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 09:20 PM

Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) (41490 Views)

"My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 / Lady Flaunts Her Boobs On Instagram And Got This Funny Reply / Lady Flaunts Cash Made From Sex With 3 Men In An Hour,see Her Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:02pm
A slay queen has got people talking after she showed off her red phone in what appears to be a hotel room without knowing that there was a used condom under.

See how people reacted below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/slay-queen-shows-off-her-phone-without.html?m=1

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:03pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/slay-queen-shows-off-her-phone-without.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 6:06pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha

A Selfie to commemorate the aftermath of the glorious and blissful kpekus hammering. That CD don hear am ooooo.

30 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by greatwhite(m): 6:07pm
grin. Photo bomb

30 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Philtrik(m): 6:07pm
Like if you came to read comments grin

276 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 6:11pm
Atleast she's working safely lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by xynerise(m): 6:12pm
Busted

1 Like

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Blackfyre: 6:13pm
E no be like say she baff after the whole thing sef...see her hair as e rough...undecided

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:26pm
Mi li amu fall on her ...

3 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 6:26pm
She looks fvcked

4 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 6:27pm
Blackfyre:
E no be like say she baff after the whole thing sef...see her hair as e rough...undecided

Lool
What do you expect bro?
She has just been fücked.,

4 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 6:38pm
Title of the thread supposed to be "condom is taking selfie with a slay queen"

22 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by walepackage(m): 6:40pm
Its one of the following;its either the kpansh was so sweet that she felt so alive and overwhelm or the guy paid her good cash that push her to rush to snap another pix for her next catch, forgeting to clean her room or herself.Dirty hoe

2 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 6:40pm
there is no cum in the CD. more like it burst half way and they probably fixed in another one.

also the settings shows an hotel room. a small local hotel probably used for short time.

a confirmed olosho.

33 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Earthquake1: 6:49pm
Who drops a CD on a floor?

1 Like

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Gofwane(m): 6:58pm
Kondomatic:
She looks fvcked
honestly she looked fvcked. See how her hair scatter

2 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by RichiB(m): 7:04pm
Lol, see her leg no fit close well!

2 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 7:10pm
Alashiri bo ashirimi..... grin

Ashiri eleyi ko bo rara shocked

Awon omo thicker body tongue

She gat a sexy body grin

3 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:11pm
Slay or get slayed

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:24pm
shocked


Nobody should blame this lady. Her hustle is real and tight.
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:29pm
Very good for her...Instead of her to go home quietly and act like a good girl, she decided to take pictures. Typical slay queen, anywhere they see big mirror, photo session done start.

Everybody go know say her mileage done increase. She can't claim refurbished virgin again... cry cry

Let's be grateful she uses protection smiley

5 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by kopi99: 7:30pm
hmmm
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by miqos02(m): 7:30pm
wow
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by gr8gem(f): 7:31pm
Chai this is the work of her village people lol, that was what I heard her discussing with her friend. Expo 101
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 7:31pm
OP, why are you covering her eyes?

Shior

2 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Templerun98(f): 7:31pm
divinehand2003:

Lool What do you expect bro? She has just been fücked.,
read the comment again
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:31pm
Her stomach shape even horrible self

6 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by sonnie10: 7:32pm
Double wahala!
Just screwed by a guy but got fvcked by the pix.

1 Like

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 7:32pm
Hahahaha, ayemi ooo, asiri time tu....... beti wait what's am I seeing

2 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by femo122: 7:32pm
grin slot
Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by Folaoni(m): 7:33pm
It is not good to displayed your wealth without showing how it was accumulated.

12 Likes

Re: Lady Flaunts Her Phone With Used Condom Under. See Reactions (Photos) by sleek82(m): 7:33pm
Sometimes i wonder what "slay queen" really means! lipsrsealed

7 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Ex LAUTECH Student Dies Mysteriously After Spending His Birthday Night With GF / Pre-wedding Photos Of Emilerikan And Hadassah / Am I Unknowingly Dating A Prostitute ?

Viewing this topic: Bravadyconcepts(m), ganasy, Galantsantana(m), McShime(m), OmaniPadmeHum, dasauce(m), greatwhite(m), zenith4biz(m), chidiadivictor(m), DaBillionnaire, smada13(m), adonbilivit, Imoy(m), adeton777, big3boy, Xtia(m), pasol4real(m), livingoracle(m), Greenbullet(m), jamalnation, Lordshola, dontel(m), yomilike(m), Davidtolu(m), ekoboy, dannyduks, Ifeefave86, firstladyJ, Schelube(m), micheal4dem, victorioushands, ikukuhero, tolex29(f), holluwaseyi, mezebel(f), HEIR, LeoT1, bb4522(m), coolestchris(m), bossoflife(m), EliteBiz, Anyi3(m), exclusivejayce(m), mummyjess(f), SlimChizzy4(m), Emmanuel950(m), joeaz58(m), Larryton(m), sunnyway(m), dokJ, harbarzzy, segmond(m), johncallidon(m), kashman04(m), Venica(f), akejujoe(f), Andalus(m), Paperwhite(m), HelloT, adedejidamilare(m), marafaMadegee(m), futureniyi, pyruvateluv, schumastic(m), Uglyduckling, Coolbreeze85, Torkwase1, pcagbaji(m), Gsentme(m), phemmytom, makurnini, auditor0471, whoubmrdust, anonyguy, kode12, ogezworld, donpope1(m), SWORD419(m), Ashez, josephubah111(m), lanzar, medidress, fem88(m), bayobiyi, rem87, Mille, bond77, Carsprayer22, wabsco(m), kessel, princeSammyz, isaacasak(m), Adonis28(m), TGM2015, hotspec(m), jarrot(m), NobleEngineer, adeleke5157, Hueyreckless0007, ayoadekunle79(m), tay0, emmydadave, lonelyisland(m), gGGODDd(m), GoodandBad007, chineselink, fst24(m), Mediarush(m), Fantisha(m), Humility017(m), Johnnyoungster(m), ahamefulaijo, Inkredible(m), Parko(m), Marcela04, willybaby(m), Bolaji25, 8keens(m), mercyp001(f), pjewelSilva(f), smithsydny(m), mikeeze(m), Exceptionalgod(f), davspog2(m), LordofData, aareopeyemi75(m), Mopolchi, Immatex(m), kboycrew, Waylon91, kizitocares(m), Follylincon, Mosminic, Lange, CyberGypsy(m), Hizzojay(m), Stanleysteno(m), desire222(f), Ulu45, GCsomething, SlyIg(f), Eleniyan007(m), cosby07, pathardy(m), spott(m), Jaeru, Emarc16(m), deantimes(m), Temtee11223344, Jayjay1960, anthony0074(m), Ogidan71, obax321, tempsquad, Alirauf(m), Moyo4u, nigma23, shams040(m), ekkywolex(m), AMossley(m), arinze3131(m), marumaru, obanlajames, enuelsmith, Skyyoyo, osezi(m), vRendoh, Akinsbobo2(m), Richogroup, Pheez(m), STARKACE(m), seguntijan(m), Igholize(m), obedugo(m), blackweaver(m), sdan01, Kingkelly44, xpizzy(m), mikkyray, Sageez(m), Cloetrish(f), booqee(f), Shams4real76, falmeetme5(m), gofitech(m), akankemi1(f), ToyinDipo(m), Nikuchi, patitobaby, djtommy(m), wandeykul(f), Omam4life and 292 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.