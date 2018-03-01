₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:48am On Mar 26
A Nigerian man who is set to wed his fiancee has revealed how long it took for him to get her. According to the sports journalist and chief media officer at a sports club, he tried to be her friend in 2011 but she refused him. Now, after seven years, she is set to be his bride come April 4th.
The soon-to-be groom took to Facebook to share pictures of him and his lady ahead of their wedding in Anambra state.
Congratulations to them.
Below is what he wrote;
I sought her friendship in 2011, she said NO. We moved on. No hazzles. 7 Years later, she's set to be my FRIEND FOREVER. It's of God who showeth mercy. Be our witness on 4th April in Amichi Anambra state. It will end in praise!
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 9:51am On Mar 26
☣ ☠
∆ Congrats to them ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by westlius(m): 9:51am On Mar 26
Guy u don f*ck up on.
7yes ke.
A woman who says no for the first time. I can never marry her except her bank account rises like Linda ikeji
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:52am On Mar 26
7 whole years.
She obviously said yes because age is not on her side, not because of love.
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by fecta: 9:52am On Mar 26
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by fecta: 9:53am On Mar 26
She said yes to your pocket
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by bjayx: 9:53am On Mar 26
She saw U as an old fellow then n wanted to enjoy young boys dick first, now she agreed cos the boys v moved on n she's thinking marriage. Women...Fear them!
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by midolian(m): 9:53am On Mar 26
And so?
Many relationships in Nigeria started with a "No"..
Congrats though
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by westlius(m): 9:58am On Mar 26
midolian:My dear after 7years hmm her kpenkus na gold
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by greiboy(m): 9:58am On Mar 26
Probably you didn't have money back in 2010
But fela talk something for him song like" "shakra oloje ni"
Maybe that is what happened
"The Shakara woman
Tell am say, "My dear I like you"
She go say, "You like who?, who you like?"
Commot jare, look at this man
Why you come from self?
Non be me and you, no touch me o
Ah, you see, she wan do
Na Shakara
We dey call am Shakara oloje"
congratulations anyway
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by midolian(m): 10:03am On Mar 26
westlius:Lol..
I want to believe she didnt just say yes to start a relationship with him..she only said yes to the marriage proposal after 7years.
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by ClintonEmex: 10:07am On Mar 26
Initially most of them will do Shakara, but if you are worthy you will get them at the long run.
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by Follygunners: 10:35pm
Very simple looking chic. These are the types real men want in their homes NOT bleaching bleachers, dulux painting faces, slay blah-blah, money hungry fools...
Good luck to y'all!
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by PastorandMentor: 10:35pm
Ladies are the most confused set of people God ever created.
Quote me and die
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by FatGuy: 10:35pm
What if somebody dumped her and you are just a fall back?
Well, HML
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by OboOlora(f): 10:36pm
She said YES cos market value don enter negative
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by Rexnegro(m): 10:36pm
So ? No be new tin o , enjoy the yes why it last
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by tosyne2much(m): 10:36pm
I wish them well
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by bettercreature(m): 10:36pm
Local fuckery
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 10:37pm
Haba bros, if she had agreed then, that will be child abuse and you will be labeled as a paedophile. Even now gan sef....
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by resurgentxtian4: 10:38pm
ClintonEmex:
What do you mean by worthy?
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by Differential(f): 10:38pm
Congrats.
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by cogbuagu: 10:38pm
She said yes now because her market done de age. She need any how now
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 10:38pm
I just can't imagine the numbers of dicks she might have forked during the years when she said no.
The man is only inheriting a borehole..
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by Mutemenot: 10:38pm
Is the man from isiukwu village ? Amazing head
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by uuzba(m): 10:38pm
... And you said NO to her in 2018
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by PortableToDynam(m): 10:39pm
see hin head like Don Jazzy own
anyways congratulations to you
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by HouseOfWine: 10:39pm
Thats cool i guess...
I just stopped talking to this babe cos she always busy and i guess when she's less busy she cant contact back right? Patience is a virtue i aint trying to buy!
The girl is flat as a cardboard also.. Anyways the guy tried..
#HML
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by Chemike16(m): 10:39pm
Most people above me gat no joy
Lols
Jst wish dem HML fellas
|Re: She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos by andyanders: 10:40pm
OboOlora:
Exactly. She must have encountered problems here and there and no one ready, she went for the only one that is confused.
