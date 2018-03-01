Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Said No To Me In 2011, But Now We Are Getting Married - Man Reveals. Photos (10946 Views)

The soon-to-be groom took to Facebook to share pictures of him and his lady ahead of their wedding in Anambra state.



Congratulations to them.



Below is what he wrote;



I sought her friendship in 2011, she said NO. We moved on. No hazzles. 7 Years later, she's set to be my FRIEND FOREVER. It's of God who showeth mercy. Be our witness on 4th April in Amichi Anambra state. It will end in praise!



Guy u don f*ck up on.

7yes ke.

A woman who says no for the first time. I can never marry her except her bank account rises like Linda ikeji 41 Likes

7 whole years.



She obviously said yes because age is not on her side, not because of love. 54 Likes 3 Shares

She said yes to your pocket 23 Likes

She saw U as an old fellow then n wanted to enjoy young boys dick first, now she agreed cos the boys v moved on n she's thinking marriage. Women...Fear them! 32 Likes 1 Share





Many relationships in Nigeria started with a "No"..



Congrats though And so?Many relationships in Nigeria started with a "No"..Congrats though 7 Likes

midolian:

And so?



Many relationships in Nigeria started with a "No"..



Congrats though



My dear after 7years hmm her kpenkus na gold My dear after 7years hmm her kpenkus na gold 9 Likes





But fela talk something for him song like" "shakra oloje ni"

Maybe that is what happened



"The Shakara woman



Tell am say, "My dear I like you"



She go say, "You like who?, who you like?"



Commot jare, look at this man



Why you come from self?



Non be me and you, no touch me o



Ah, you see, she wan do



Na Shakara

We dey call am Shakara oloje"



congratulations anyway Probably you didn't have money back in 2010But fela talk something for him song like" "shakra oloje ni"Maybe that is what happened"The Shakara womanTell am say, "My dear I like you"She go say, "You like who?, who you like?"Commot jare, look at this manWhy you come from self?Non be me and you, no touch me oAh, you see, she wan doNa ShakaraWe dey call am Shakara oloje"congratulations anyway 6 Likes

westlius:



My dear after 7years hmm her kpenkus na gold Lol..



I want to believe she didnt just say yes to start a relationship with him..she only said yes to the marriage proposal after 7years. Lol..I want to believe she didnt just say yes to start a relationship with him..she only said yes to the marriage proposal after 7years. 4 Likes

Initially most of them will do Shakara, but if you are worthy you will get them at the long run.





Good luck to y'all! Very simple looking chic. These are the types real men want in their homes NOT bleaching bleachers, dulux painting faces, slay blah-blah, money hungry fools...Good luck to y'all! 4 Likes

Ladies are the most confused set of people God ever created.

Quote me and die

What if somebody dumped her and you are just a fall back?

Well, HML

She said YES cos market value don enter negative 16 Likes 1 Share

So ? No be new tin o , enjoy the yes why it last

I wish them well

Local fuckery

Haba bros, if she had agreed then, that will be child abuse and you will be labeled as a paedophile. Even now gan sef....

ClintonEmex:

Initially most of them will do Shakara, but if you are worthy you will get them at the long run.

What do you mean by worthy? What do you mean by worthy? 1 Like

Congrats.



She said yes now because her market done de age. She need any how now

I just can't imagine the numbers of dicks she might have forked during the years when she said no.



The man is only inheriting a borehole.. 2 Likes

Is the man from isiukwu village ? Amazing head

... And you said NO to her in 2018

see hin head like Don Jazzy own



anyways congratulations to you

Thats cool i guess...



I just stopped talking to this babe cos she always busy and i guess when she's less busy she cant contact back right? Patience is a virtue i aint trying to buy!



The girl is flat as a cardboard also.. Anyways the guy tried..



#HML



Lols

Jst wish dem HML fellas Most people above me gat no joyLolsJst wish dem HML fellas 1 Like 1 Share