Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by presidency: 8:30am
Office Of The Vice President Press Release: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Free & Daily Under Buhari's National Homegrown School Feeding Programme
*NHGSF, Federal Ministry of Health to conduct deworming exercise In 17 States
In furtherance of its goal to tackle poverty and hunger, and to create jobs for Nigerians in line with its inclusive growth plan, the Buhari administration’s National Home-Grown School Feeding (NHGSF) Programme is now in 19 states across the federation. They include Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta, Abia, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo, Jigawa and Niger states.
So far, over five million pupils (5,226,039) in 28,249 schools in these states are currently been fed under the programme, while Kano and Katsina states are expected to be added to the beneficiaries states in the coming weeks.
Also, over 50,000 cooks are currently engaged under the programme.
The school feeding programme, which is part of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N500 billion National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP, has a target to feed 5.5 million schoolchildren by the end of 2017.
Meanwhile, the School Feeding Programme is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health to deliver an integrated deworming programme for pupils in all public primary schools classes 1 to 6 across 17 states currently under the NHGSFP in the country.
At least 243 Local Government Areas will benefit from the deworming exercise in the 17 states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Niger, Osun, Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Anambra, Benue, Imo, Kano, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Delta and Plateau states.
The integrated programme, which is scheduled for the first and second week of December in these states, will deliver three different drugs for the treatment of diseases endemic to specific states; particularly schistosomiasis; soil-transmitted helminths and river blindness/onchocerciasis. The drugs to be distributed are Albendazole, Ivermectin and Parazaquintel.
Supported by the Federal Government, three facilitators would be within the states for the period to achieve these objectives and ensure that the pupils in these states are dewormed.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity
Office of the Vice President
20 November 2017
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by timilehin007(m): 8:34am
Awaits comments to read from the intellectuals...I'm a lazy reader, admitted
By the way...fezto kòrment..what's the biggy
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by uzoclinton(m): 8:34am
hmmmm. You are tackling poverty and hunger and yet Nigeria has been Forecasted To Become The Extreme Poverty Capital Of The World By 2018... Who is deceiving whom?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by EsanEmmanuel(m): 8:34am
In my own... it's a good starting point...
but the quality of the food delivered should be monitored... the way corruption is wired into average nigerians... they might start diverting the food supplies..
Everychild deserves a quality meal! not quarter of a egg and few grains of rice.
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Yem0350: 8:35am
With what type and quality of food ?
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by chymes0359(m): 8:35am
Omo! Which kin lie be this nah?
E get some kin lie wey dey make grown up man cry for him country like tata! Which kin lie be this!
ANAMBRA PEOPLE NA UNA NAME DEY FIRST LIST OOH!
How Manage?
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by eightsin(m): 8:35am
thunder dancing shoki block your foul mouth
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by lordkush: 8:36am
ya we saw the kinda food
usless people
2 Likes
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by yaqq: 8:36am
At all at all naim bad pass
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by asawanathegreat(m): 8:36am
Happy lieying day to lai mohammed and APC
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Ejemehn(m): 8:36am
Ok
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Mboi2: 8:36am
Who are they deceiving, feeding them on newspapers.
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by tkonmoney: 8:36am
Lies
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by IllegalMoney: 8:36am
Office Of The Vice President Press Release: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Free & Daily Under Buhari's National Homegrown School Feeding Programme
Nigeria is a joke
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by nony43(m): 8:37am
A
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Bossontop(m): 8:37am
Misplaced priorities....instead of securing dia future u r making dem eat dia future and den have noting later
#sad
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by ItachiUchiha: 8:37am
This is the best government ever, they even feed ghosts. damn- so wonderful!
3 Likes
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by kabawa(m): 8:38am
Nislce one,
Didvidend or democracy
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by doubler(m): 8:38am
The worst government since d history of the world..
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by wizod(m): 8:38am
[color=#990000][/color]backward administration. Were they not feeding in dia homes instead of creating employment 4 d unemployed they are busy doing nonsense. Mtcheeeew!
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by franzis(m): 8:39am
Lies and propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by AceRoyal: 8:39am
K
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by tesppidd: 8:39am
wizod:there are actually millions of nigerians not feeding in their homes. and then there is another set of a hundred nigerians who sat and shared 2.1 billion dollars.
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Finstar: 8:42am
1/4 of a N80 bread with palm oil abi? Make una keep deceiving una self..
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by liberalsinnerx: 8:42am
Igbos should resist any food sponsored by the federal government. Did we say we are hungry or can't feed our children? Use that money to build us second Niger Bridge or our roads. This is the kind of program before you know it after 3 months feeding, our kids will go from first in Common Entrance since 90s to last behind Zamfara and we will be wondering what happened;
|Re: Over 5 Million Pupils In 19 States Now Being Fed Under Buhari's NHGSF Programme by Rayfield: 8:42am
.
