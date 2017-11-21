₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by QuotaSystem: 1:45pm
UPDATE: Nigerian Police Finally Arrests Maryam Sanda For Murder Of Former PDP Chairman's Son
By Moroti Olatujoye
The Nigerian Police has finally confirmed the arrest of Maryam Sanda for allegedly stabbing her husband, Haliru Bello to death. Bello, 35, son of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees from 2015-2016, minister of defence from 2011-2012, and minister of communications from 2001-2003, has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja, after prayers at the National Mosque.
Contrary to the statement of a close friend who explained how Haliru was murdered, Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Anjuguri Manzah, in a chat with newsmen said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday night.
He said that she would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded. According to the police, the investigation was being handled by its homicide department adding that investigation would be concluded soon.
According to a close source who was with the family the night the fight had started, Maryam who had first admitted to stabbing her husband had changed her statement when the Police was invited. She was also accused of cleaning the crime scene and staging a broken flower vase on the floor, as what was to look like the scene of an argument.
Haliru Bello’s death was not natural, as he was allegedly killed in his Maitama home in Abuja by his wife, Maryam Sanda. Maryam is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, former Aso Saving Bank executive.
http://www.osundefender.com/update-nigerian-police-finally-arrests-maryam-sanda-murder/
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by sarrki(m): 1:47pm
The deed has been done already
Its better to walk away when you face such situation
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by QuotaSystem: 1:48pm
sarrki:
Walk away after the unjustified cold blooded murder of an innocent and brilliant young man by his selfish and jealous wife?
To make matters worse, she had the temerity and audacity to change her statement at the police station and claim the fatal stab wounds were a result of his falling on a shisha pot and broken vases and the crime scene mysteriously cleaned up...without respect or any form of regard for the victim's family? Even when there were witnesses to her first attack with a bottle?
Mbanu. Justice will take its course.
#Justiceforbilyaminu
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by Evablizin(f): 1:52pm
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by ShitHead: 2:53pm
If you no marry, wahala...if you marry, double wahala.
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by nairavsdollars: 2:54pm
So unfortunate the woman allowed her anger (or Devil) get the better of her
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by Built2last: 2:55pm
ok
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by millionboi2: 2:55pm
Stupid girl
Killed d young man bcoz of ordinary text ooo
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by lazygal: 2:55pm
sarrki:
Mai ka CE? We should just allow Maryam go free?
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by engwari: 2:55pm
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by Keneking: 2:55pm
Sanda Maryam is gone
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by free2ryhme: 2:55pm
QuotaSystem:
na dem sabi
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by WilliamPossible(m): 2:55pm
Women..It means catastrophe
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by masada: 2:55pm
all dis high profile couples
evri go jus dey show demselves
since each family is rich
no one is ready to bow to the other
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by cutefergiee(m): 2:56pm
AND AM SURE SOMEONE SOMEWHERE SAW DIA LOVEDUP PIX BACK AND CONCLUDED "they are compatible"... Nigerians and dia yardstick to knw compatible couples
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by Ishilove: 2:56pm
May we not marry destiny wasters
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by PSVITA: 2:56pm
THE RICH ALSO CRY!
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by KemyKeyz(m): 2:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by bentlywills(m): 2:57pm
Lemme see what the will do with her
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by midehi2(f): 2:57pm
Chai!
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by nkenu(m): 2:58pm
the sins of his father!!!
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by Exceptionalgod(f): 2:58pm
its well ooo.... eni ti o Ku ni ti e GBE... may we not av a reason to killed or be killed.... but wait ooo, can we can this domestic violence??
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by jennybright(f): 2:58pm
Marriage is no longer same again
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by afanda(m): 2:58pm
Observing with keen interest.
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by lazygal: 2:59pm
QuotaSystem:
All this update is not it,when I c this woman finally behind bars I will know that yes justice has prevailed.
To allow this woman off will be very very bad for our already bad judicial system and lay a terrible precedence for others to commit such crimes
Power or not ,money or not murder is murder ..she is lucky sharia is not in place
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by pocohantas(f): 3:00pm
If she likes, she should break herself, stabbing a man severally is plain murder. Tolerance level has dropped among humans, the way people go violent on each other calls for concern.
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by lazygal: 3:03pm
Keneking:
Product of bad up bringing ..her mum did not set a good example am also made to understand she was on nicodeine and cocaine dunno if she stopped after marriage
For those claiming influence ,sanda family are not that powerful of what ever ...has thepther fi wished facing her corrupt charges on the aso savings and loans saga ?
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by hardywaltz(m): 3:04pm
Good
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by pilarnig(m): 3:10pm
I told a friend of mine this same story, his girlfriend beat him up the other day, used her teeth on him even broke his electronics because of a text she saw on his phone and now she is back begging for forgiveness saying she did all that for love... Ok, na so e take dey start
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by airminem(f): 3:11pm
" A man never hurts his woman, The woman came out of the mans rib not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal under his arm to be protected & next to his heart to be loved" then she killed him. sad!
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by onadana: 3:11pm
lazygal:
Am just curious what the guy was doing being stabbed several times.When a man shows traces of weakness it is natural for women to take advantage. He knew he married a violent woman yet he wasn't tough.Rest in peace.
|Re: Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband by chikeze(m): 3:14pm
Since the guy is from a well to do family. Let me see how she can wriggle herself out of this mess. Meanwhile she will be remanded in prison till the conclusion of the case which we all know it will take long. Its a murder case and its not Bailable. If the reverse was the case all those Feminist for no let person drink water keep cup. Now you wont hear them condemn this one.
