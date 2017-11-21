Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Maryam Sanda For The Murder Of Haliru Bello, Her Husband (9225 Views)

UPDATE: Nigerian Police Finally Arrests Maryam Sanda For Murder Of Former PDP Chairman's Son



By Moroti Olatujoye



The Nigerian Police has finally confirmed the arrest of Maryam Sanda for allegedly stabbing her husband, Haliru Bello to death. Bello, 35, son of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees from 2015-2016, minister of defence from 2011-2012, and minister of communications from 2001-2003, has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja, after prayers at the National Mosque.



Contrary to the statement of a close friend who explained how Haliru was murdered, Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Anjuguri Manzah, in a chat with newsmen said that the suspect was arrested on Sunday night.



He said that she would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded. According to the police, the investigation was being handled by its homicide department adding that investigation would be concluded soon.



According to a close source who was with the family the night the fight had started, Maryam who had first admitted to stabbing her husband had changed her statement when the Police was invited. She was also accused of cleaning the crime scene and staging a broken flower vase on the floor, as what was to look like the scene of an argument.



Haliru Bello’s death was not natural, as he was allegedly killed in his Maitama home in Abuja by his wife, Maryam Sanda. Maryam is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, former Aso Saving Bank executive.



The deed has been done already





Its better to walk away when you face such situation 1 Like

sarrki:

The deed has been done already





Its better to walk away when you face such situation



Walk away after the unjustified cold blooded murder of an innocent and brilliant young man by his selfish and jealous wife?



To make matters worse, she had the temerity and audacity to change her statement at the police station and claim the fatal stab wounds were a result of his falling on a shisha pot and broken vases and the crime scene mysteriously cleaned up...without respect or any form of regard for the victim's family? Even when there were witnesses to her first attack with a bottle?



Mbanu. Justice will take its course.



#Justiceforbilyaminu 17 Likes

If you no marry, wahala...if you marry, double wahala. 6 Likes

So unfortunate the woman allowed her anger (or Devil) get the better of her

Stupid girl







Killed d young man bcoz of ordinary text ooo 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

The deed has been done already





Its better to walk away when you face such situation

Mai ka CE? We should just allow Maryam go free? Mai ka CE? We should just allow Maryam go free? 1 Like





Sanda Maryam is gone

QuotaSystem:

Women..It means catastrophe

all dis high profile couples



evri go jus dey show demselves



since each family is rich



no one is ready to bow to the other 1 Like

AND AM SURE SOMEONE SOMEWHERE SAW DIA LOVEDUP PIX BACK AND CONCLUDED "they are compatible"... Nigerians and dia yardstick to knw compatible couples 2 Likes

May we not marry destiny wasters 2 Likes 1 Share

the sins of his father!!! 1 Like

its well ooo.... eni ti o Ku ni ti e GBE... may we not av a reason to killed or be killed.... but wait ooo, can we can this domestic violence??

Marriage is no longer same again

Observing with keen interest.

All this update is not it,when I c this woman finally behind bars I will know that yes justice has prevailed.



To allow this woman off will be very very bad for our already bad judicial system and lay a terrible precedence for others to commit such crimes

Power or not ,money or not murder is murder ..she is lucky sharia is not in place All this update is not it,when I c this woman finally behind bars I will know that yes justice has prevailed.To allow this woman off will be very very bad for our already bad judicial system and lay a terrible precedence for others to commit such crimesPower or not ,money or not murder is murder ..she is lucky sharia is not in place

If she likes, she should break herself, stabbing a man severally is plain murder. Tolerance level has dropped among humans, the way people go violent on each other calls for concern. 3 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Sanda Maryam is gone



Product of bad up bringing ..her mum did not set a good example am also made to understand she was on nicodeine and cocaine dunno if she stopped after marriage

For those claiming influence ,sanda family are not that powerful of what ever ...has thepther fi wished facing her corrupt charges on the aso savings and loans saga ? Product of bad up bringing ..her mum did not set a good example am also made to understand she was on nicodeine and cocaine dunno if she stopped after marriageFor those claiming influence ,sanda family are not that powerful of what ever ...has thepther fi wished facing her corrupt charges on the aso savings and loans saga ?

I told a friend of mine this same story, his girlfriend beat him up the other day, used her teeth on him even broke his electronics because of a text she saw on his phone and now she is back begging for forgiveness saying she did all that for love... Ok, na so e take dey start 4 Likes

" A man never hurts his woman, The woman came out of the mans rib not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal under his arm to be protected & next to his heart to be loved" then she killed him. sad!

lazygal:







Product of bad up bringing ..her mum did not set a good example am also made to understand she was on nicodeine and cocaine dunno if she stopped after marriage

For those claiming influence ,sanda family are not that powerful of what ever ...has thepther fi wished facing her corrupt charges on the aso savings and loans saga ?

Am just curious what the guy was doing being stabbed several times.When a man shows traces of weakness it is natural for women to take advantage. He knew he married a violent woman yet he wasn't tough.Rest in peace. Am just curious what the guy was doing being stabbed several times.When a man shows traces of weakness it is natural for women to take advantage. He knew he married a violent woman yet he wasn't tough.Rest in peace. 1 Like