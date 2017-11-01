



Source; A 32-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Akamabe, a resident at Ranch Road in Obudu, Cross River state, has been arrested by security operatives with a pistol. .He was arrested this morning at the Obudu Motor Park by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, in the park, Mr. Martin Umbie, also known as MAKOJO, with two Barreta pistols, two empty magazines and two live rounds, hidden in a bag of garri.The suspect claims he was taking the arms on an errand for one Mr. Ezekiel Bala, also known as, GUN RUNNER, from Wukari in Taraba state to deliver to a client in Calabar.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-arrested-security-operatives-barreta-pistols-calabar-photos.html