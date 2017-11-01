₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Angelanest: 3:02pm
A 32-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Akamabe, a resident at Ranch Road in Obudu, Cross River state, has been arrested by security operatives with a pistol. .
He was arrested this morning at the Obudu Motor Park by the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, in the park, Mr. Martin Umbie, also known as MAKOJO, with two Barreta pistols, two empty magazines and two live rounds, hidden in a bag of garri.
The suspect claims he was taking the arms on an errand for one Mr. Ezekiel Bala, also known as, GUN RUNNER, from Wukari in Taraba state to deliver to a client in Calabar.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-arrested-security-operatives-barreta-pistols-calabar-photos.html
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 3:04pm
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 3:05pm
As handsome as he is
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Evablizin(f): 3:08pm
Good for him but what will happen to this garri now?
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by ayourbamie: 3:24pm
Na real gun o
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by TheTrueSeeker: 3:40pm
Is it that our Security Agencies have lost all crime-fighting clues or what?
This is a perfect setting for nabbing all those involved in the crime before parading.
Get the boy make him to play along until the recipient is also dragged into the net with his hands still fresh with the stolen palm oil and then the gun-runner...!!
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by DozieInc(m): 3:52pm
Police and premajure publicity.
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Teewhy2: 3:52pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Cashrange660: 3:53pm
Crime does not pay.... #InLuckyDube's Voice
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 3:54pm
Where and how these boys get these guns is a question we have been asking for years.
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by crownfierce: 3:54pm
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by cutefergiee(m): 3:55pm
aiye le oooooo... ibosi ooooo
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Sirheny007(m): 3:55pm
MhizzAJ:
Very weird of you.
To have found him handsome...
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by Tapout(m): 3:55pm
MhizzAJ:
bail him already
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by josielewa(m): 3:55pm
they always have a network.....
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by naijapage(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Man Caught While Trying To Deliver Pistols To Gun Runner In Calabar. Photos by jieta: 3:56pm
MhizzAJ:hope u Neva dey wet.
