A group of dancing ladies were pictured thrilling and entertaining former Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP), who was duly seated in reception of Rivers State Youths under the Chairmanship of AMB Sokubo Sara-igbe Sokubo at an event held in Okrika, the hometown of the High Chief.

This aproko go dey juicy well well 7 Likes

That is women you, they give their best when they have the opportunity. 3 Likes 1 Share

Damnit! Is this focker not wanted? 1 Like

Chief Ateke

An illiterate being worshipped as a god by his people.

Pathetic.

And BTW which war did he fought to be called a warlord 8 Likes 1 Share

nickxtra:

Nor b only warlord. Which war did he fight? I just laugh whenever I see those cowards carry their shoulders high. They even give themselves ranks like General as if they can last 12hrs in war front. I don't blame them, I only blame the FG for not equipping our military well to deal with the creek cowards. I just laugh whenever I see those cowards carry their shoulders high. They even give themselves ranks like General as if they can last 12hrs in war front. I don't blame them, I only blame the FG for not equipping our military well to deal with the creek cowards. 11 Likes

This is all they ever wanted....personal gratifications. war lord indeed. The only war lord known in Nigeria is SHAKAU!!!! 1 Like

Militancy pays if you are lucky to survive along the line 1 Like

Ateke is now a king? Wonders shall never cease. 4 Likes

Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP),

Check out his full rank.



Africans love characters like Idi Amin. He won the hearts of many Africans because of the title appended to his name "Field Marshall" Idi Amin Dada....,in other words, "Warlord" Idi Amin Dada. Check out his full rank.Africans love characters like Idi Amin. He won the hearts of many Africans because of the title appended to his name "Field Marshall" Idi Amin Dada....,in other words, "Warlord" Idi Amin Dada.

