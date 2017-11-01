₦airaland Forum

Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:24am
A group of dancing ladies were pictured thrilling and entertaining former Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP), who was duly seated in reception of Rivers State Youths under the Chairmanship of AMB Sokubo Sara-igbe Sokubo at an event held in Okrika, the hometown of the High Chief.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-niger-delta-warlord-thrilled-dancing-ladies-rivers-state-photos.html

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:25am
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-niger-delta-warlord-thrilled-dancing-ladies-rivers-state-photos.html

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:25am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 4:27am
PrettyCrystal:
A group of dancing ladies were pictured thrilling and entertaining former Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP), who was duly seated in reception of Rivers State Youths under the Chairmanship of AMB Sokubo Sara-igbe Sokubo at Okrika the hometown of the High Chief.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-niger-delta-warlord-thrilled-dancing-ladies-rivers-state-photos.html
Nor b only warlord. Which war did he fight?

12 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 4:49am
This aproko go dey juicy well well

7 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 4:50am
Niger delta are not ready for development

Ateke was crowned king of his village yesterday

I'm like for real ? A known killer ,thief, kidnapper , ritualist and Amanda responsible directly and indirectly for the death of over 10000 boys was crowned a king

And tomorrow they claim under development

Tonyebarcanista would not come and defend his village now

For me it's the height of insult to crown this thing a king

56 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by omowolewa: 4:58am
That is women you, they give their best when they have the opportunity.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:01am
mrvitalis:
Niger delta are not ready for development

Ateke was crowned king of his village yesterday

I'm like for real ? A known killer ,thief, kidnapper , ritualist and Amanda responsible directly and indirectly for the death of over 10000 boys was crowned a king

And tomorrow they claim under development

Tonyebarcanista would not come and defend his village now

For me it's the height of insult to crown this thing a king
close ur mouth did u know what Ateke has done 4 Okrika people? don't just come to Naraland and start saying trash.

8 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jbleenk: 5:15am
Damnit! Is this focker not wanted?

1 Like

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:18am
Jesse01:
close ur mouth did u know what Ateke has done 4 Okrika people? don't just come to Naraland and start saying trash.

Yea I know what he has done

Distroyed the youths and killed many

Corned the allocation and royalties that come to the town and use very little to do few projects

I know what he has done monopolizing power and making himself nearly a God in the town

If you think someone like him with no clear source of wealth deserve kingship then you are part of Nigerian problem

57 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:24am
mrvitalis:


Yea I know what he has done

Distroyed the youths and killed many

Corned the allocation and royalties that come to the town and use very little to do few projects

I know what he has done monopolizing power and making himself nearly a God in the town

If you think someone like him with no clear source of wealth deserve kingship then you are part of Nigerian problem
and who told u people don't know his source of income? guy u are not from Okrika, so u won't know, u should have ask questions instead of jumping in to conclusion were was Ateke be 4 Odili took power in Rivers state?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:29am
Jesse01:
and who told u people don't know his source of income? guy u are not from Okrika, so u won't know, u should have ask questions instead of jumping in to conclusion were was Ateke be 4 Odili took power in Rivers state?
Bro ateke was loading sand in marine base befor Odili that's well know fact

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:32am
mrvitalis:

Bro ateke was loading sand in marine base befor Odili that's well know fact
so who make's Ateke wat he is 2day?mind u dis xame Ateke is a change man, guy don't point finger at people unnecessary, dis xame Ateke has done a lot 4 d Okrika community, he is better Dan Asari dokubo
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:37am
Jesse01:
so who make's Ateke wat he is 2day?mind u dis xame Ateke is a change man, guy don't point finger at people unnecessary, dis xame Ateke has done a lot 4 d Okrika community, he is better Dan Asari dokubo
Lol he is a political thug and a cultist

Head of Viking (Icelanders ) that kill,steal and rap people every day in port harcourt

What he has done is not equal to 10% of what he takes

Kings are meant for noble people

It's not about being rich but about character

He is nither noble nor dose he have the character

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:40am
RZArecta:
mumu, if you have a problem here then direct it at Okrika people who made Ateke a chief instead of involving the entire niger delta in your nonsense

Sorry ijaws I mean
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by nero2face: 5:47am
mrvitalis:
Niger delta are not ready for development

Ateke was crowned king of his village yesterday

I'm like for real ? A known killer ,thief, kidnapper , ritualist and Amanda responsible directly and indirectly for the death of over 10000 boys was crowned a king

And tomorrow they claim under development

Tonyebarcanista would not come and defend his village now

For me it's the height of insult to crown this thing a king
and what about u that consciously voted in an idiot and illiterate as a president, which one is worse? undecided undecided, ateke to me is far better than a known tribal and religious bigot u voted in as a president

22 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by RZArecta(m): 5:48am
mrvitalis:


Sorry ijews I mean
it's funny you allowed partisan politics hinder your intelligence. Once again, in open discussions you have to learn how to stop negative stereotyping of a people, it shows a lack of exposure on your part. I'm glad you narrowed it down to the "ijews" though I've never heard of such a tribe before cool

10 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:01am
Chief Ateke
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 6:04am
mrvitalis:

Lol he is a political thug and a cultist

Head of Viking (Icelanders ) that kill,steal and rap people every day in port harcourt

What he has done is not equal to 10% of what he takes

Kings are meant for noble people

It's not about being rich but about character

He is nither noble nor dose he have the character
so Odili, Amechi, and wike wat are dey den, are dey all Noble do dey have characters,? so who's d founder of Greenlanders here in p.h since u know so much about cultist?

2 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:06am
An illiterate being worshipped as a god by his people.
Pathetic.
And BTW which war did he fought to be called a warlord

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 6:10am
nickxtra:
Nor b only warlord. Which war did he fight?
I just laugh whenever I see those cowards carry their shoulders high. They even give themselves ranks like General as if they can last 12hrs in war front. I don't blame them, I only blame the FG for not equipping our military well to deal with the creek cowards. angry

11 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by morbeta(m): 6:19am
This is all they ever wanted....personal gratifications. war lord indeed. The only war lord known in Nigeria is SHAKAU!!!!

1 Like

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Bari22(m): 6:27am
Militancy pays if you are lucky to survive along the line

1 Like

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:32am
mrvitalis:
Niger delta are not ready for development

Ateke was crowned king of his village yesterday

I'm like for real ? A known killer ,thief, kidnapper , ritualist and Amanda responsible directly and indirectly for the death of over 10000 boys was crowned a king

And tomorrow they claim under development

Tonyebarcanista would not come and defend his village now

For me it's the height of insult to crown this thing a king
very very insulting

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Raintaker(m): 6:37am
Ateke is now a king? Wonders shall never cease.

4 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 6:44am
Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP),

Check out his full rank.

Africans love characters like Idi Amin. He won the hearts of many Africans because of the title appended to his name "Field Marshall" Idi Amin Dada....,in other words, "Warlord" Idi Amin Dada.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 6:46am
Jesse01:
so Odili, Amechi, and wike wat are dey den, are dey all Noble do dey have characters,? so who's d founder of Greenlanders here in p.h since u know so much about cultist?

You can't compare graduate to this thing who can't spell his name even in okirika language

5 Likes

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 6:49am
mrvitalis:


You can't compare graduate to this thing who can't spell his name even in okirika language
are dey not cultist?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 6:58am
Jesse01:
are dey not cultist?

Can you prove that ?

1 Like

Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 7:00am
Useless dancers

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

