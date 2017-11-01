₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:24am
A group of dancing ladies were pictured thrilling and entertaining former Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP), who was duly seated in reception of Rivers State Youths under the Chairmanship of AMB Sokubo Sara-igbe Sokubo at an event held in Okrika, the hometown of the High Chief.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/former-niger-delta-warlord-thrilled-dancing-ladies-rivers-state-photos.html
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:25am
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:25am
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 4:27am
PrettyCrystal:Nor b only warlord. Which war did he fight?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 4:49am
This aproko go dey juicy well well
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 4:50am
Niger delta are not ready for development
Ateke was crowned king of his village yesterday
I'm like for real ? A known killer ,thief, kidnapper , ritualist and Amanda responsible directly and indirectly for the death of over 10000 boys was crowned a king
And tomorrow they claim under development
Tonyebarcanista would not come and defend his village now
For me it's the height of insult to crown this thing a king
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by omowolewa: 4:58am
That is women you, they give their best when they have the opportunity.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:01am
mrvitalis:close ur mouth did u know what Ateke has done 4 Okrika people? don't just come to Naraland and start saying trash.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jbleenk: 5:15am
Damnit! Is this focker not wanted?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:18am
Jesse01:
Yea I know what he has done
Distroyed the youths and killed many
Corned the allocation and royalties that come to the town and use very little to do few projects
I know what he has done monopolizing power and making himself nearly a God in the town
If you think someone like him with no clear source of wealth deserve kingship then you are part of Nigerian problem
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:24am
mrvitalis:and who told u people don't know his source of income? guy u are not from Okrika, so u won't know, u should have ask questions instead of jumping in to conclusion were was Ateke be 4 Odili took power in Rivers state?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:29am
Jesse01:Bro ateke was loading sand in marine base befor Odili that's well know fact
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 5:32am
mrvitalis:so who make's Ateke wat he is 2day?mind u dis xame Ateke is a change man, guy don't point finger at people unnecessary, dis xame Ateke has done a lot 4 d Okrika community, he is better Dan Asari dokubo
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:37am
Jesse01:Lol he is a political thug and a cultist
Head of Viking (Icelanders ) that kill,steal and rap people every day in port harcourt
What he has done is not equal to 10% of what he takes
Kings are meant for noble people
It's not about being rich but about character
He is nither noble nor dose he have the character
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 5:40am
RZArecta:
Sorry ijaws I mean
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by nero2face: 5:47am
mrvitalis:and what about u that consciously voted in an idiot and illiterate as a president, which one is worse? , ateke to me is far better than a known tribal and religious bigot u voted in as a president
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by RZArecta(m): 5:48am
mrvitalis:it's funny you allowed partisan politics hinder your intelligence. Once again, in open discussions you have to learn how to stop negative stereotyping of a people, it shows a lack of exposure on your part. I'm glad you narrowed it down to the "ijews" though I've never heard of such a tribe before
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 6:01am
Chief Ateke
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 6:04am
mrvitalis:so Odili, Amechi, and wike wat are dey den, are dey all Noble do dey have characters,? so who's d founder of Greenlanders here in p.h since u know so much about cultist?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 6:06am
An illiterate being worshipped as a god by his people.
Pathetic.
And BTW which war did he fought to be called a warlord
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 6:10am
nickxtra:I just laugh whenever I see those cowards carry their shoulders high. They even give themselves ranks like General as if they can last 12hrs in war front. I don't blame them, I only blame the FG for not equipping our military well to deal with the creek cowards.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by morbeta(m): 6:19am
This is all they ever wanted....personal gratifications. war lord indeed. The only war lord known in Nigeria is SHAKAU!!!!
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Bari22(m): 6:27am
Militancy pays if you are lucky to survive along the line
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Samusu(m): 6:32am
mrvitalis:very very insulting
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Raintaker(m): 6:37am
Ateke is now a king? Wonders shall never cease.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 6:44am
Niger Delta warlord, High Royal Majesty King Ateke Michael Tom (JP),
Check out his full rank.
Africans love characters like Idi Amin. He won the hearts of many Africans because of the title appended to his name "Field Marshall" Idi Amin Dada....,in other words, "Warlord" Idi Amin Dada.
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 6:46am
Jesse01:
You can't compare graduate to this thing who can't spell his name even in okirika language
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 6:49am
mrvitalis:are dey not cultist?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 6:58am
Jesse01:
Can you prove that ?
Re: Dancing Ladies Thrill Ateke Tom In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 7:00am
Useless dancers
