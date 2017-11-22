A sleep I shall have, a rest I shall have, yet death will be but a pause for the peace of my years\' says an old adage, Indeed the loss of Dr. Alex Ekwueme shook my emotions and left me stuttered for hours, but I eventually realised that it was just right for the great Igbo icon to engage the journey of a peaceful rest”, says Prince Donatus, a former APC governorship aspirant in the just concluded Anambra Elections, while reacting to the death of late Dr. Alex Ekwueme. ‎



Chief Okonkwo went further to towel his tearful eyes when he identified the intimacy and close relationship he had with Late former Vice President. He says “Dr. Ekwueme was indeed a father, a counselor, a mentor and a true reflection of democratic leadership; his magnificent imprint and dedication to peace and justice would never be erased from the history of Nigeria, the Igbos and entire human race”.



Still reacting to the loss, he went further to extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, he says, “May God give the entire family the strength and courage in this hour of bereavement; please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss; our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time”.



However, Nigerians and the Igbo communities have carefully continued to mourn the loss of Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, it is obvious that his brave services to this great nation exceeded all measures of selflessness and devotion to this country. We honour him, not only as a leader or reference for democratic leadership, but as a true embodiment of the Nigeria spirit and Igbo culture.



In rest may you find the peace we all seek.‎



Prince Donatus Okonkwo

Media Team ‎

