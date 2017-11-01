₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by ThisandThat247: 5:33pm
@InsideOutBlog
Twitter user @ikingmillie must be a happy man. He needed 500 retweets to bag a date with a hot lady and Twitter responded in thousands. See their conversation below...
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/twitter-user-asked-for-500-retweets-to.html
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Fernandowski(m): 5:34pm
Omo that girl set die........ But my Vaseline don finish!!!
Chaiiiii
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by EastGold(m): 5:35pm
All these indomie kids.
Àwọn eléèéríboo
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Khd95(m): 5:36pm
Mumu...movie date we be say na u go still spend money for every every
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Earthquake1: 5:37pm
Respect to all niggas who added their retweets to make this happen.
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Devosuker(m): 5:38pm
Stupid kids everywhere nowadays
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by indodon(m): 5:39pm
Khd95:true talk bro
if say na fu*k date na to get 10k retweet
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by eezeribe(m): 5:40pm
Nigerian youths are part of Nigeria's problems...
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Mynd44: 5:43pm
Silly guy.
A grown man resorts to beghing a woman for a date and everyone seems to think it is cool.
Kings should act like Kings abeg
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kingjomezy(m): 5:46pm
I gat two words for ya
NO bleeps
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kushercain: 5:46pm
nairalanders help me with 500 likes to get a date with my crush
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kushercain: 5:47pm
Mynd44:
Oga push this thing go promise land na.
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by optional1(f): 5:50pm
please nairalanders i need 50likes and share to go on a date with this guy above me mynd44..
I will take care of the bills..
Modify:
Mynd44 oya oh the number i asked for has reached, passed and is still counting..
U go pretend as if no be you i dey call..
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by NoFavors: 5:51pm
eezeribe:I agree with you bro
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by optional1(f): 5:52pm
kushercain:
u dey fear to mention her name ni..
U no see as i call my own...
@Mynd44 u can also join in liking and sharing my post oh..
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Papiikush: 5:53pm
If she ends up chopping his money, the bastard will come back online saying shìt about Nigerian women.
Men are trash indeed
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Mynd44: 5:59pm
Papiikush:Self respect, none
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Earthquake1: 6:01pm
[quote author=Fernandowski post=62619761][/quote]
You elongated yourself didn't you?
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Papiikush: 6:04pm
Mynd44:
Guys like that are the kind of
Sees a random girl on twitter and begs for a date. Seriously?
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:18pm
lol wrong move. This guy is a chronic asslicker. The babe is in control of the convo, and the outcome. Why? Because he is obviously doing all the work, while she stays relaxed.
The one who does all the work in a convo/relationship is the who who more attracted, and hence, the one who will feel more pain during a breakup.
This guy fit hang himself if the babe cancel the date, walai....
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:58pm
He even doubled the initial 2k There's nothing the Lord cannot do
The best way to get a guy to do what you want, find his crush. He will even beg you to collect fisi
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by desreek9(f): 7:59pm
smh for y'all insulting the guy, he's going for who he wants, there is nothing wrong with that
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by fecta: 7:59pm
Please i need your support so that i can summon the courage to ask this girl out
Please i dont think my life will be complete without her
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by fecta: 8:00pm
Fernandowski:
Guy be smart and improvise USE ROB or ABONIKI BALM
Your cum will full bucket
#fecta
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by TheMainMan: 8:00pm
when will Nigeria youths wake up
if he was asking for 500retweet for smthing mre meaningful.... i doubt he will get it
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by veacea: 8:01pm
Kai
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by wazobianaija: 8:01pm
I want to know how these ones will be good leaders of tomoro
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by perdollar(m): 8:01pm
ok
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:01pm
I retweeted, I saw where there made a thread about their date earlier today social media is great
|Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by dingbang(m): 8:02pm
Girl wey never baff.... Mchew
