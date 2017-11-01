Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. (20934 Views)

Twitter user @ikingmillie must be a happy man. He needed 500 retweets to bag a date with a hot lady and Twitter responded in thousands. See their conversation below...





Omo that girl set die........ But my Vaseline don finish!!!







Chaiiiii 73 Likes 1 Share

All these indomie kids.





Àwọn eléèéríboo 47 Likes 2 Shares

Mumu...movie date we be say na u go still spend money for every every 126 Likes 6 Shares

Respect to all niggas who added their retweets to make this happen. 185 Likes 6 Shares

Stupid kids everywhere nowadays 9 Likes

Khd95:

Mumu...movie date we be say na u go still spend money for every every





true talk bro









































if say na fu*k date na to get 10k retweet true talk broif say na fu*k date na to get 10k retweet 21 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian youths are part of Nigeria's problems... 100 Likes 6 Shares

Silly guy.



A grown man resorts to beghing a woman for a date and everyone seems to think it is cool.



Kings should act like Kings abeg 119 Likes 7 Shares

I gat two words for ya

NO bleeps 1 Like

nairalanders help me with 500 likes to get a date with my crush 56 Likes 3 Shares

Mynd44:

Silly guy.



A grown man results to beghing a woman for a date and everyone seems to think it is cool.



Kings should act like Kings abeg

Oga push this thing go promise land na. Oga push this thing go promise land na. 2 Likes

please nairalanders i need 50likes and share to go on a date with this guy above me mynd44..





I will take care of the bills..







Modify:

Mynd44 oya oh the number i asked for has reached, passed and is still counting..



U go pretend as if no be you i dey call.. 156 Likes 33 Shares

eezeribe:

Nigerian youths are part of Nigeria's problems... I agree with you bro I agree with you bro 7 Likes

kushercain:

nairalanders help me with 500 likes to get a date with my crush



u dey fear to mention her name ni..



U no see as i call my own...



@Mynd44 u can also join in liking and sharing my post oh.. u dey fear to mention her name ni..U no see as i call my own...@Mynd44 u can also join in liking and sharing my post oh.. 2 Likes





Men are trash indeed If she ends up chopping his money, the bastard will come back online saying shìt about Nigerian women.Men are trash indeed 6 Likes 1 Share

Papiikush:





Men are trash indeed If she ends up chopping his money, the bastard will come back online saying shìt about Nigerian women.Men are trash indeed Self respect, none Self respect, none 1 Like

[quote author=Fernandowski post=62619761][/quote]



You elongated yourself didn't you?

Mynd44:



Self respect, none

Guys like that are the kind of Dogs guys giving women the impression that they are some how "special" and MUST be treated like a queen.



Sees a random girl on twitter and begs for a date. Seriously? 23 Likes 2 Shares





The one who does all the work in a convo/relationship is the who who more attracted, and hence, the one who will feel more pain during a breakup.



This guy fit hang himself if the babe cancel the date, walai.... lol wrong move. This guy is a chronic asslicker. The babe is in control of the convo, and the outcome. Why? Because he is obviously doing all the work, while she stays relaxed.The one who does all the work in a convo/relationship is the who who more attracted, and hence, the one who will feel more pain during a breakup.This guy fit hang himself if the babe cancel the date, walai.... 16 Likes 1 Share

There's nothing the Lord cannot do





The best way to get a guy to do what you want, find his crush. He will even beg you to collect fisi He even doubled the initial 2kThere's nothing the Lord cannot doThe best way to get a guy to do what you want, find his crush. He will even beg you to collect fisi 5 Likes

smh for y'all insulting the guy, he's going for who he wants, there is nothing wrong with that 7 Likes



Please i dont think my life will be complete without her Please i need your support so that i can summon the courage to ask this girl outPlease i dont think my life will be complete without her 6 Likes

Fernandowski:

Omo that girl set die........ But my Vaseline don finish!!!









Chaiiiii



Guy be smart and improvise USE ROB or ABONIKI BALM

Your cum will full bucket



#fecta Guy be smart and improvise USE ROB or ABONIKI BALMYour cum will full bucket#fecta 29 Likes 1 Share









if he was asking for 500retweet for smthing mre meaningful.... i doubt he will get it when will Nigeria youths wake upif he was asking for 500retweet for smthing mre meaningful.... i doubt he will get it 7 Likes

Kai 2 Likes

I want to know how these ones will be good leaders of tomoro

ok

I saw where there made a thread about their date earlier today social media is great I retweeted,I saw where there made a thread about their date earlier todaysocial media is great 2 Likes