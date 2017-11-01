₦airaland Forum

Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by ThisandThat247: 5:33pm
@InsideOutBlog



Twitter user @ikingmillie must be a happy man. He needed 500 retweets to bag a date with a hot lady and Twitter responded in thousands. See their conversation below...


3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Fernandowski(m): 5:34pm
Omo that girl set die........ But my Vaseline don finish!!!



Chaiiiii

73 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by EastGold(m): 5:35pm
All these indomie kids.


Àwọn eléèéríboo

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Khd95(m): 5:36pm
Mumu...movie date we be say na u go still spend money for every every

126 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Earthquake1: 5:37pm
Respect to all niggas who added their retweets to make this happen.

185 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Devosuker(m): 5:38pm
Stupid kids everywhere nowadays

9 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by indodon(m): 5:39pm
Khd95:
Mumu...movie date we be say na u go still spend money for every every


true talk bro




















if say na fu*k date na to get 10k retweet

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by eezeribe(m): 5:40pm
Nigerian youths are part of Nigeria's problems...

100 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Mynd44: 5:43pm
Silly guy.

A grown man resorts to beghing a woman for a date and everyone seems to think it is cool.

Kings should act like Kings abeg

119 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kingjomezy(m): 5:46pm
I gat two words for ya
NO bleeps

1 Like

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kushercain: 5:46pm
nairalanders help me with 500 likes to get a date with my crush grin

56 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by kushercain: 5:47pm
Mynd44:
Silly guy.

A grown man results to beghing a woman for a date and everyone seems to think it is cool.

Kings should act like Kings abeg

Oga push this thing go promise land na.

2 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by optional1(f): 5:50pm
please nairalanders i need 50likes and share to go on a date with this guy above me mynd44..


I will take care of the bills..



Modify:
Mynd44 oya oh the number i asked for has reached, passed and is still counting..

U go pretend as if no be you i dey call..

156 Likes 33 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by NoFavors: 5:51pm
eezeribe:
Nigerian youths are part of Nigeria's problems...
I agree with you bro

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by optional1(f): 5:52pm
kushercain:
nairalanders help me with 500 likes to get a date with my crush grin


u dey fear to mention her name ni..

U no see as i call my own...

@Mynd44 u can also join in liking and sharing my post oh..

2 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Papiikush: 5:53pm
If she ends up chopping his money, the bastard will come back online saying shìt about Nigerian women.

Men are trash indeed undecided

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Mynd44: 5:59pm
Papiikush:
If she ends up chopping his money, the bastard will come back online saying shìt about Nigerian women.

Men are trash indeed undecided
Self respect, none

1 Like

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Earthquake1: 6:01pm
[quote author=Fernandowski post=62619761][/quote]

You elongated yourself didn't you?
Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by Papiikush: 6:04pm
Mynd44:

Self respect, none

Guys like that are the kind of Dogs guys giving women the impression that they are some how "special" and MUST be treated like a queen.

Sees a random girl on twitter and begs for a date. Seriously?

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 6:18pm
lol wrong move. This guy is a chronic asslicker. The babe is in control of the convo, and the outcome. Why? Because he is obviously doing all the work, while she stays relaxed.

The one who does all the work in a convo/relationship is the who who more attracted, and hence, the one who will feel more pain during a breakup.

This guy fit hang himself if the babe cancel the date, walai.... grin

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:58pm
He even doubled the initial 2k shocked There's nothing the Lord cannot do grin


The best way to get a guy to do what you want, find his crush. He will even beg you to collect fisi grin

5 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by desreek9(f): 7:59pm
smh for y'all insulting the guy, he's going for who he wants, there is nothing wrong with that

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by fecta: 7:59pm
Please i need your support so that i can summon the courage to ask this girl out
Please i dont think my life will be complete without her cry

6 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by fecta: 8:00pm
Fernandowski:
Omo that girl set die........ But my Vaseline don finish!!!




Chaiiiii


Guy be smart and improvise USE ROB or ABONIKI BALM
Your cum will full bucket

#fecta

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by TheMainMan: 8:00pm
when will Nigeria youths wake up undecided undecided undecided



if he was asking for 500retweet for smthing mre meaningful.... i doubt he will get it undecided

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by veacea: 8:01pm
Kai

2 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by wazobianaija: 8:01pm
I want to know how these ones will be good leaders of tomoro
Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by perdollar(m): 8:01pm
ok
Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:01pm
I retweeted, cheesy I saw where there made a thread about their date earlier today cheesy social media is great

2 Likes

Re: Twitter User Asked For 500 Retweets To Get A Date. See What He Got. by dingbang(m): 8:02pm
Girl wey never baff.... Mchew

