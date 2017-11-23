₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 5:58pm
Reality Entertainment presents, the Miss Ife World Beauty Pageant
A brief Intro.......
Since our culture is gradually fading due to the invasion of modernization.. The great Ooni of Ife in collaboration with NGO from USA organized *Ife world pageant 2017*
This year's contest will be mind blowing as three Queens will be selected.
the 3 positions will be
Miss Ife World 2017
Miss Tourism Ife 2017
Miss Culture Ife 2017
for 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.
The pageant is totally free for all Students from various universities regardless of their tribes...
Benefits of this year pageant.
*Official Trip to Dubai
*Lands in Ife
*Many Material Gifts
*Special Dignified Entourage to Ooni of Ife ,The King of Yoruba Nation.
*Private Office for the period of reign (one year)
*Winner Becomes An Ambassador to International Youth Peace Conference USA.
*Becomes A Youth Ambassador under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development Nigeria
*Get Endorsements
*Produce their own Pet Projects and get sponsorship.
Aren't these fabulous?
Voting is going on Instagram already..
The finalists will be camped for a week before the grand finale which is on the 8th of December.
Here are the pictures of the contestants.
Enjoy.......
cc: obinoscopy
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 5:59pm
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 5:59pm
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 6:00pm
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 6:00pm
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by chily11: 6:10pm
I should bing
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by Stepsse(m): 6:19pm
This miss Ilorin ehn, make I just keep kwayet.
...let's show some love for our very own Lanicky(miss Osogbo). May the odds be in your favour ........TiriEs
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by arabadayor17(m): 6:24pm
Wait, is that Lanicky I'm seeing?
My wife. Lanky hope say u no go end up as Ooni's wife?!
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by MzLaurel(f): 6:28pm
Nice one. Though I stand a chance of winning if I go for the contest.
Miss Benin nur try at all. Make she nur go fall our hands.
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by HonPatrick(m): 6:30pm
Who dey rep lasgidi?
Wait o ayam not understanding.
Na just few girls fine for here.
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 6:32pm
MzLaurel:
don't be so pessimistic
MzLaurel:
don't be so pessimistic
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by HonPatrick(m): 6:33pm
I dash oga lalasticlala miss ekiti make e no bam me again.
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by MzLaurel(f): 6:38pm
barackodam:
I stated the obvious.
Girls from other States are still beautiful.
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by barackodam: 6:51pm
MzLaurel:
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by donmat06(m): 8:09pm
go Miss osogbo @lanicky...,
go Miss osogbo @lanicky..,
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by veacea: 9:16pm
Okay
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 9:17pm
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by veacea: 9:17pm
Okay
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by bokunrawo(m): 9:17pm
The miss ogbomosho no dey chop, see as she be like Spirit almost invisible. The girl can't be described as thin but dry
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 9:17pm
Nawaooo
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 9:17pm
It seems to be a pageant for those with micro breez!
Pageantry is just a route to becoming a first class olosho anywhere in the world.
There is no moral justification in it. God should not be blamed for the decision men took.
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 9:18pm
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by NoFavors: 9:19pm
MzLaurel:Be deceiving yourself
Except that's not you on your dp
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by Safiaa(f): 9:19pm
Let me keep quiet.
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by MARKone(m): 9:19pm
No Igbo person, kole werk.
No Igbo person, kole werk.
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by Roon9(m): 9:19pm
Even with make up they still looking very average.
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by hobermener: 9:19pm
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:19pm
So Ife get beautiful babes...Why I come they waste my time in Ebonyi and anambra state
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by taiwozy(m): 9:20pm
Abeg wetin arsenal play ;DAbeg wetin arsenal play
|Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by stankezzy: 9:20pm
Why are afonjas soo ugly ? I have just learnt d reason why they don't come for miss nigeria which are mostly won by ss or se
Re: The Contestants Of Miss Ife World Pageant (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 9:21pm
please Vogel For Lanicky She's our Own
[size=15pt]please Vogel For Lanicky She's our Own[/size]
