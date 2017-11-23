



A brief Intro.......





Since our culture is gradually fading due to the invasion of modernization.. The great Ooni of Ife in collaboration with NGO from USA organized *Ife world pageant 2017*



This year's contest will be mind blowing as three Queens will be selected.



the 3 positions will be



Miss Ife World 2017

Miss Tourism Ife 2017

Miss Culture Ife 2017



for 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.



The pageant is totally free for all Students from various universities regardless of their tribes...





Benefits of this year pageant.



*Official Trip to Dubai



*Lands in Ife



*Many Material Gifts



*Special Dignified Entourage to Ooni of Ife ,The King of Yoruba Nation.



*Private Office for the period of reign (one year)



*Winner Becomes An Ambassador to International Youth Peace Conference USA.



*Becomes A Youth Ambassador under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development Nigeria



*Get Endorsements



*Produce their own Pet Projects and get sponsorship.



Aren't these fabulous?





Voting is going on Instagram already..

The finalists will be camped for a week before the grand finale which is on the 8th of December.



Here are the pictures of the contestants.



Enjoy.......



