|13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:13pm On Nov 24
13 Attitudes to get rid of for a healthy and happy love relationship
Is your relationship suffering and lacking peace and love? are you wondering what may be the cause? check to see where you err and follow the helpful instructions to get rid of frustration, suffering, and pain for a happy and successful love relationship.
First things first, you must first be sure if your relationship is worth fighting for. if it is, then following these helpful tips is all you will need.
1. Jealousy
Jealousy is a feeling of envy. You can only be jealous of something you wish to have and that is because you don’t already have it. Everyone has the tendency to be jealous, but how you control jealousy is all that matters because it is capable of building or destroying you. You don’t have to be a green-eyed monster in your relationship, it can only destroy your happiness and that of your relationship. There are many ways of handling such an issue in a relationship and here is one; for the sake of peace which is a major driving force in every successful relationship, do take a deep breath once you that awful feeling comes knocking at the door of your sweet and peaceful heart. Do take a deep breath, ease out the toxic feeling(s), remind yourself of how awesome you are, then communicate peacefully with your spouse, it will really help.
2. Secrets
You should avoid keeping secrets from your spouse, for your spouse is a great part of you. Your spouse should understand you from the words on your lips to the deepest part of your thoughts. If your partner finds it difficult to understand you, make him or her understand you, keep trying no matter how long it will take, for it is possible to accomplish this.
3. Pride
Pride is a feeling of self-respect and personal worth. We personally encourage self-love and respect though, but this should not confuse you right now. In a relationship, there are some of your rules you must bend or eliminate completely. Your relationship with your dear one should not suffer so much for your pride. Pride absolutely comes before a fall. If you truly love your spouse, you should effortlessly see him or her as yourself, as your spouse is a great part of you.
4. Nagging
Don’t nag in your relationship, it will only frustrate you. You don’t have to worry so much about anything, you will only succeed in destroying your peace of mind and happiness and that of your lover. Nagging drives the whole relationship to the mud, it is not necessary. Yes! It happens and most times very difficult to be controlled, this is why you must cultivate the habit of deep-breathing and self-appraisal, where you remind yourself always that you are awesome and beautiful and should not be associated with anger and grief.
5. Laziness
Maintaining a healthy and happy relationship requires consistency in hard work. Don’t say he’s mine or she’s mine already, you have to keep…. keeping up on those things that got him attracted to you in the first place and vice-versa. It is your responsibility to chat him or her up in the morning, at noon, and before bedtime, for he is a part of you, and she is your jewel. A lazy mind creates room for negative thinking.
Don’t be lazy to do those sit-ups and squats every morning to burn your belly fat and firm your butt (for the ladies). The feeling of gorgeousness should be your priority at least for yourself. Don’t be lazy to make the meal he likes; don’t be lazy to get your hair cleaned up at least once a week; don’t ever be lazy to improve yourself in areas you find yourself deficient.
6. Stinginess
Learn the art of giving. Don’t always expect from your lover, always think of what he/she needs, and what he/she will be happy to have. Surprise your partner with a wrapped gift, it brings joy to the heart.
7. Bad influence
Don’t ever mess with the power of “influence” especially “negative influence” everyone above the age of 15, has the ability to differentiate good from bad. You at this point can tell the impact and consequences of some actions. Now, when you see those negative attitude(s) in a person, you can definitely tell. Some people have the ability to filter the good attitudes from a negative and socially unacceptable fellow but if you know you cant, don’t mess with it, let it go because such influence will only destroy you and your relationships. Remember, do not gamble with the power of negative influence.
8. Negativity
Negative thoughts beget negative actions. What you think in your heart is exactly what your world gives back to you and in turn, find yourself into. How about, thinking of yourself as a priceless and flawless princess that no man will ever want to hurt. You might at this point think this is bullshit but I want you to be careful with thinking that your man has so many other girls out there that are apart from you. This feeling will consume your happiness and worth, you somehow begin to see every girl around him as his other lover, this makes you unnecessarily angry, anxious and a nagging woman. When you put up these attitudes as a result of negative thinking, you make your spouse uncomfortable and you put him or her in an urgent quest for peace, love, care, and affection that he/she cant get from you at the moment. Somehow, what you spent so much time building up in your negative imagination, becomes a reality, an awful reality.
9. Self-condemnation
When you condemn yourself, you kill your strength and ability by yourself. You are different from everybody else, there is a reason you are you, and they are they. This ultimately brings us to “focus” focus on yourself, love yourself, be happy with yourself, only then will you be able to build and develop yourself. The secret here is, self-love and respect attract love and respect from everybody in your life and in your world.
10. Greed
It is an insatiable desire for wealth (personified as one of the deadly sins.) greediness is exactly what makes a lover go astray in a love relationship. You have something(s) in your spouse but you are not just satisfied with it, you want more, therefore you seek for more. Maybe a male friend of your lavishes material wealth on his woman and yours don’t, maybe because he cant afford it or probably he is just too stingy to do what your friend is known for. You should define your relationship from the beginning, only then will you be sure of what you want and will get from your relationship.
11. Selfishness
Don’t be selfish with your lover, respect the feelings of your partner. There is a reason he or she nags. Look beyond the angry face and hurtful words, seek only to understand why your lover is unhappy and uncomfortable. He or she might be seeking more attention or reassurance of love and faithfulness but just don’t know how to state it. It is your responsibility to search through those hot displays of unsatisfaction, and carefully pick and pluck out the real fault. Don’t let those moments frustrate you, don’t be lazy to find out what the real problem is and don’t be fed up until the problem is solved.
12. Unforgiveness
Learn to forgive your spouse when he/she offends you. Try as much as possible to forgive and forget. It is never alright to bring up issues of the past to tackle the present problem. Let the past remain in the past. Never let issues remain unresolved for too long, it will only destroy the peace and love in your relationship.
13. Lack of trust
learn to trust your spouse, it boosts confidence and encourages love and faithfulness in a relationship. don’t ever judge and compare your present relationship to that of your past. always keep in mind that you are dealing with a new person, study carefully to understand your lover and don’t frustrate the peace of the relationship by comparing your ex-lover to your new lover.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by tosyne2much(m): 8:15pm On Nov 24
You've said it all
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by Tessie01(f): 8:39pm On Nov 24
I love this, nice one ...
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by MaconAwire(m): 8:54pm On Nov 24
HMMM..... STINGINESS, GREED N SELFISHNESS
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by greencard: 9:34pm On Nov 24
tosyne2much:isn't it suppose to be 10?
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:41pm On Nov 24
Valid points
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by ProfEinstein: 10:58pm On Nov 24
Another long boring list of how I m supposed to live my god damn life Just be yourself, that's the most important thing.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by FitnessDoctor: 10:58pm On Nov 24
14. Lack of Total Commitment.
This goes for those Nigerian guys/ladies that have up to 5 girlfriends/boyfriends and when one goes they run to the other. And also to Nigerian guys/ladies who keep FWB or patronize prostitutes all in the name of getting sexual satisfaction and not cheating.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by kingPhidel(m): 10:58pm On Nov 24
15. Stinginess of the highest order!
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by Luxuryconsult: 10:59pm On Nov 24
If you like, get rid of your life.. If the relationship no wan do e no go do.
Sexytemi, what do you have to say here?
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by careytommy7(m): 11:01pm On Nov 24
YIMU
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by jerryunit48: 11:01pm On Nov 24
And she’s guilty of all ....
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by ambrosini593(m): 11:02pm On Nov 24
ProfEinstein:prof please learn.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by shinarlaura(f): 11:02pm On Nov 24
U re so correct
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by lenghtinny(m): 11:04pm On Nov 24
All these terms and conditions does not apply joor...
Relationship is not a one way traffic
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by Tender1(m): 11:05pm On Nov 24
IN SUMMARY, HOW SWEET YOUR PARTNER IS ON BED DETERMINES YOUR PATIENCE IN THE RELATIONSHIP... SOME GIRLS ARE JUST LIKE DOM BABY, THEY DON'T MAKE ANY MOVE ON BED, THEY'LL JUST BE LOOKING LIKE CAT... YOU KNOW THAT FEELING WHEN YOU'RE RIDING AND YOU START HEARING NOISE FROM THE DEEP... LIKE BABY, PLEASE PUT IT IN GENTLY, IT'S PAINFUL, LIKE AWWW BABY FASTER, BABY YOU'RE SWEET RUBBING YOUR BACK AND SUCKING YOUR Tip, GUY LET'S END IT HERE... SMALL DICQ WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THIS I MEAN NEVER... IF YOU'VE A SMALL DICQ GUESS YOU'RE PAINED... ANYWAY YOU DON'T HAVE TO PULL HER PANTIES ALL THE TIME, JUST SHIFT IT LEFT OR RIGHT AND RIDE GENTLY... CHOII THANK ME LATER... NA FUCQ GET LOVE BYE
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by rebirthforgoody(f): 11:06pm On Nov 24
That's right.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by omooba969: 11:06pm On Nov 24
shinarlaura:
Cameroonian flower.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by vioment: 11:11pm On Nov 24
Makes sense, if you are above 27 and you don't know this, your life is on a hilly road without brakes, gears, cloth seat from the passenger side if it dey that big, no car frame, and many hindrances and unpolished ways one could be.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:12pm On Nov 24
shinarlaura:
100%
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by elibest360(m): 11:14pm On Nov 24
Ok
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by shinarlaura(f): 11:16pm On Nov 24
omooba969:
Lol..
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by shinarlaura(f): 11:16pm On Nov 24
HarkymTheOracle:
Yes . 100% correct
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by MVLOX(m): 11:27pm On Nov 24
Like Timaya..... I concur
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by generalbush(m): 11:28pm On Nov 24
I have learnt
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by Sexytemi(f): 11:35pm On Nov 24
Luxuryconsult:
Sometimes you do all these and the relationship still end up in shambles, its only the grace of God that keep two different individual together as husband and wife for a long time o.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by ariklawani(f): 11:37pm On Nov 24
See list..we are human,
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by HeyCorleone(m): 11:40pm On Nov 24
After this she'd still look for some reason to dump your ass.. Very painful.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by Luxuryconsult: 11:51pm On Nov 24
Sexytemi:i'm telling you.. I don't know why relationship is like that.. If only some people can use all the energy they use to make things work in a relationship to push forth their life, i'm really sure they'd have become somebody by now. No matter how hard you try in some relationship, you are just doing in vain, it doesn't count at all and some won't even try and there they are, they are in a better relationship. I don't know if this has to do with fate and destiny or just luck, seriously. Cuz i really don't get why it's not working for most people that try and are trying.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by apharm(m): 11:55pm On Nov 24
All these relationship tips I'm reading, hope my future wife is reading them too.
I don't want it to be a one-sided action.
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by enemyofprogress: 11:56pm On Nov 24
Na all dey for ajepako's body
Nos 3,4 ,6,8 and 13 dey for oyinda1599 body, while nos 1-10 dey for adiemus body
|Re: 13 Attitudes To Get Rid Of For A Healthy And Happy Love Relationship by enemyofprogress: 12:00am
apharm:person wey don follow aristo go nite club get time to read?I saw her going out with one old man this evening
