

With an estimated $300 million dollars for the movie, the best it could do was rake in at least half of the money spent on film production, but no, it raked in a meagre $95 million dollars on its first week. Maybe Rotten tomatoes ranking of 41% was a deciding factor for movie maniacs too.

Dc’s publicity and hype about its movies are unparalleled, but I’d stick with Marvel anytime anyday.

“Thor Ragnarok” is out and it has already raked in More than half of its estimated budget in its first week and I’ll be damned if it doesn’t cross the $1 billion dollar mark before the year runs out.

And for those that don’t know Dc movies or Marvel Movies, Here are some of their productions



Marvel Movies

Captain America (Winter Soldier, Civil war etc)

Marvel Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy

Doctor Strange

Deadpool

Thor

Thor Ragnarok

X men

Iron Man

The Incredible Hulk etc



Now for Dc Movies

Justice League

Suicide squad

Wonder Woman

BVS

The dark knight rises

Man of steel

Cat woman

Superman Returns etc





So, my esteemed readers, would u rather go for a Dc movie or a Marvel movie?



Your comments and opinions are Welcomed









