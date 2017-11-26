₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Kingsley121(m): 5:26pm On Nov 25
I’m a subscriber to a TV/movies bbm channel and lately I’ve been seeing the hype about The newly released 2017 “Justice league” (DC Movie). Even If I haven’t seen the movie though, but I felt no adrenaline rush seeing, BVS (Batman vs Superman), Suicide Squad or even the much publicized Wonder Woman. Recent reviews from my DC Fan boys are of the opinion that Zack Snyder directed scenes would have made the movie a whole lot better, but that’s consolation talk for money gone down the drain.
With an estimated $300 million dollars for the movie, the best it could do was rake in at least half of the money spent on film production, but no, it raked in a meagre $95 million dollars on its first week. Maybe Rotten tomatoes ranking of 41% was a deciding factor for movie maniacs too.
Dc’s publicity and hype about its movies are unparalleled, but I’d stick with Marvel anytime anyday.
“Thor Ragnarok” is out and it has already raked in More than half of its estimated budget in its first week and I’ll be damned if it doesn’t cross the $1 billion dollar mark before the year runs out.
And for those that don’t know Dc movies or Marvel Movies, Here are some of their productions
Marvel Movies
Captain America (Winter Soldier, Civil war etc)
Marvel Avengers
Guardians of the Galaxy
Doctor Strange
Deadpool
Thor
Thor Ragnarok
X men
Iron Man
The Incredible Hulk etc
Now for Dc Movies
Justice League
Suicide squad
Wonder Woman
BVS
The dark knight rises
Man of steel
Cat woman
Superman Returns etc
So, my esteemed readers, would u rather go for a Dc movie or a Marvel movie?
Your comments and opinions are Welcomed
Source:http://lionsforum.com.ng/tvmovies/dc-movies-are-over-hyped/
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by dominique(f): 11:40am
None
Both are over hyped over budgeted movies filled with unrealistic effects.
23 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Papiikush: 11:41am
Fück DC movies... Marvel all the way.
Marvel movies are comic relief. Movies like Deadpool, spiderman, Guardians of the Galaxy et all..
I Deadass thought Flash was a marvel production
dominique:
Stop being a sadist all the time. Ease up and have fun.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by damibravo(m): 11:41am
Marvel is it for me...
DC can be dumb sometimes,
Imagine batman stopped beating superman because he said Martha..
And they became friends immediately...
Too dumb...
Suicide squad is bad ass tho, probably the only thing they did right..
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by BruncleZuma: 11:41am
No difference, they've been copying each other since 1939.
Flash - Quicksilver
Martian - Manhunter
Antman - Atom
Thanos - Darkseid
Dr Fate - Dr Strange
Banshee - Silver Banshee
Booster Gold - Long Shot
Hawkman - Angel
Clayface - Sandman
Moon Knight - Dark Knight
The list is long so dere gawa zie
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by cr7lomo: 11:41am
I rep DC
2 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by yinkzzboy: 11:42am
Team DC
2 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by bastien: 11:43am
Both of them useless, too much effect and filmtrick
If I were to manage, it will be DC
1 Like
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Xionez(m): 11:43am
Marvel FTW!
Poll: Like for Marvel; Share for DC
37 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by sod09(m): 11:43am
Marvel
4 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by sacluxisback(m): 11:43am
Marvel anytime anyday
4 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Terminator1234g: 11:43am
Let me use this medium to say Allah is the only way. This is just a reminder.
9 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by obojememe: 11:43am
dc
1 Like
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by GoHost: 11:43am
Marvel
4 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by babasolo(m): 11:44am
I prefer marvel movies. DC,wonder woman is a piece of shiit, although i love suicide squad.
7 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Yonce: 11:44am
Marvel rules the big screen; X-men Fantastic Four, Avengers, Guardians of the galaxy etc
Dc rules the small screen; Smallville, Arrow, Flash, Legends of tomorrow etc
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Khaliyah(m): 11:44am
Dc
1 Like
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by pol23: 11:45am
This ain't a fair comparison.
Marvel all day.
6 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by ihatebuhari(f): 11:45am
Terminator1234g:Who is Allah? Oh Arabia sun god.
Marvel for me
5 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Realkenny: 11:45am
F*ck the world
1 Like
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by XavierBlue(m): 11:45am
Am a marvel fan anytime any day.. just go see doctor strange.. the suspense and mystery.. captain America.. Thor ? God.. they are good..
3 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by KingLennon(m): 11:45am
Marvel have done good movies, the latest justice league by DC ain't bad tho'
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by iamstrong(m): 11:46am
They both have conflicting story lines but i would rather DC cos am a fan and i love batman��
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by stano2(m): 11:46am
MARVEL!!!! Love X-men sequel scatter then
Elektra
Blade
Dare devil
3 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by ehemwhy(m): 11:46am
Marvel all the way ....which of them owns Dr Strange ?
1 Like
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Masta2: 11:46am
OP
This is instructive. DC over time has been the winner.
https://www.cnet.com/special-reports/marvel-cinematic-universe-dc-extended-universe-showdown/
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by triple996(m): 11:46am
More pics
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Khaliyah(m): 11:46am
pol23:What's not fair, even d so called marvel don't own all their characters but DC Owns all their character
2 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by Blackfyre: 11:46am
DC....because of The Joker by Heath Ledger....and it's darker....
2 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by ChappyChase(m): 11:46am
Marvel any day any time
2 Likes
|Re: Marvel Or DC Movies, Which Do You Prefer? by kollinz1234: 11:47am
Dc movies are for children while Marvel movies are for matured minds (talk about X-men) Marvel is an upgrade to D.C. My opinion though
4 Likes
