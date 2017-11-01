₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Muckross1122(m): 3:02pm
Nigerian guy, simply identified as Olasukanmi, is currently raving online for obvious reasons.

Olasukanmi and his white plus-sized lover, has everyone’s eyes fixed at them as a video of him kissing her and another of them taking a walk together emerges online.

Watch The Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0JgSkqFkfA

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by izuch(m): 4:06pm
thats hustle in one of its many forms grin

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Jcob(m): 8:56pm
Daddy and GrandMa

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by miqos03: 8:56pm
both of them will say in their mind:



this one na MAGA

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by lafuria1(m): 8:57pm
Lol, represent us well o and bring back foreign currency. Nothing do the guy

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by jumahes9(m): 8:57pm
Somebody needs to advice that nigga that YOLO grin

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by careytommy7(m): 8:57pm
Green card too sure grin grin grin grin cheesy

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Ohcanada(m): 8:57pm
LOVE
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by bart10: 8:57pm
cheesy
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Sunofgod(m): 8:57pm
Tufia....

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by kings09(m): 8:57pm
Green card tinz....anythn to get out of diz buhari disaster of a govt

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:57pm
Fat gals have high libido from my experience ; )

Bedmate material....but marrying one is hard.

Bag of rice would finish in days shocked shocked shocked

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Queendoncom(f): 8:58pm
The hustle is real. Me self I need me an oyinbo man

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Andrewgame42: 8:58pm
Lucky guy
Wish I can find my own

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by LadyGoddiva(f): 8:58pm
What a shame! Nigerian men have ZERO class! So this is what they mean when they scream “Team Foreign” with their halitosis ridden breath?
Dear Naija men, take a cue from your female counterparts. When you want to go interracial, get you a hot, young thing and not your grandma’s agemate grin

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Gluhbirne(f): 8:58pm
undecided
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by emeijeh(m): 8:58pm
Retitled:



Olasukanmi and the ogre.




Green card things

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by excelfele(m): 8:58pm
ok.. 1 of dos tins
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by mmsen: 8:58pm
izuch:
thats hustle in one of its many forms grin

Hustle?

You mean olosho?

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by hardywaltz(m): 8:58pm
Gold diggee
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by twilliamx: 8:59pm
Hmm
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Roon9(m): 8:59pm
Nawa... C hustle
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by mrborntodoit: 8:59pm
Meanwhile a young oyibo finds it hard to settle down with our young girls not to even talk of old mama

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Uyi168(m): 8:59pm
Hungry man size..

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by ibkayee(f): 8:59pm


@pocohantas

Oya, food don land grin

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by salbis(m): 8:59pm
There's nothing new under the sun. Something must kill a man.

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by davidufuoma(m): 9:00pm
name checkers association...

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:00pm
the hustle is real mehnnn....





#things bois do for papers

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by gozzlin: 9:00pm
Nka nbe.

I really don't know the meaning of these two words above but I just had to type something.
Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by Movic1(m): 9:00pm
The hustle is real!

Queendoncom:
The hustle is real. Me self I need an oyinbo man

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by safarigirl(f): 9:01pm
All these Nigerian men that have no taste in women. When last did they see a Nigerian woman with a white man that looks this repulsive?

Una go just dey disgrace una selves, you're not even good enough for the basic white girls at least, you have to lick the bottom of the barrel. Make una dash una selves levels

Re: Nigerian Man Kisses His Plus-Sized Oyinbo Lover (Photos, Video) by CharleyBright(m): 9:01pm
Love knows no boundaries.
For love we all make crazy choices.
Let's cut the guy some slacks... He made his choice and it is OK by him.
That's all that matters to him.

