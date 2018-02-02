₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:06 PM
|Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:28pm
In a bid to join the trending sex doll issue, a Nigerian guy was all smiles as he posed with a female mannequin whom he "proposed" to. According to the young man, he proposed to his "sex doll" and she gave him no reply. The pictures were shared online with comparison between Nigerian ladies and "free-minded" sex dolls who give guys less problems.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nigerian-guy-free-minded-sex-doll-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Cowbuoy: 8:30pm
Oga OP. that's a fûcking mannequin not a fûcking sex doll...
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by obi4eze: 8:30pm
That's a mannequin
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:31pm
OK
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:32pm
obi4eze:Read the post
1 Like
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by haywire07(m): 8:32pm
Of course
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 8:34pm
This iz fvck
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:37pm
can't you read the post fully before commenting
Cowbuoy:
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 8:40pm
Why is the doll so skinny as f*uk?
Mannequin or doll...all dsame to some folks
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 8:55pm
That is matured adult doll not sex doll
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Shayneward1: 9:10pm
Some broke guys are turning mannequin into sex doll
18 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 10:17pm
This big brother voice no get commanding tone like the previous one.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by sirugos(m): 10:18pm
Nawa
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by onosprince(m): 10:18pm
Mumu
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Tension532: 10:18pm
igbo amaka
mumu went and carried mannequin from his shop
1 Like
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by helphelp: 10:18pm
OK Na....
E don start
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:18pm
Now I know....
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by DrGraveYardz: 10:18pm
Watch as the price of mannequin increases!
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:18pm
His village people finally got him
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Y0ruba: 10:19pm
xxxxx
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 10:19pm
Shayneward1:
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by goingape: 10:20pm
Angelanest:is there a place to insert diicck?
1 Like
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:20pm
the man is got himself a nice pretty wife. maybe i should invest in one of these plastic humans
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:20pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by otijah2: 10:20pm
So a nairaland moderator had to ban me till September bc I refused to comment on BBN thread that will never add value to my life and life of others. Is that the hight of it? We should be forced to celebrate immorality of the highest record. To that mod that banned me this is just the beginning. U go tell me of what value has BBN has to offer to a common man like me. Where as there a millions of useful topics lying helplessly in each sections of nairaland. Continue
7 Likes
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Mintayo(m): 10:20pm
When someone is mad, but he knoweth it not.
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 10:20pm
The man mumurity dey compromized with mbecility. Chai infact his case is "man down...man down"
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by mikool007(m): 10:21pm
He who finds a wife.....my broda I'm happy for you
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by sanerugwei: 10:21pm
Orishi rishi
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:21pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:24pm
what's all this
