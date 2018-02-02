Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Kisses And Proposes To A Mannequin, His "Sex Doll" (Photos) (12857 Views)

In a bid to join the trending sex doll issue, a Nigerian guy was all smiles as he posed with a female mannequin whom he "proposed" to. According to the young man, he proposed to his "sex doll" and she gave him no reply. The pictures were shared online with comparison between Nigerian ladies and "free-minded" sex dolls who give guys less problems.

Oga OP. that's a fûcking mannequin not a fûcking sex doll... 43 Likes 3 Shares

That's a mannequin

That's a mannequin Read the post Read the post 1 Like

Of course 5 Likes

Oga OP. that's a fûcking mannequin not a fûcking sex doll... can't you read the post fully before commenting





Mannequin or doll...all dsame to some folks Why is the doll so skinny as f*uk?Mannequin or doll...all dsame to some folks 2 Likes

That is matured adult doll not sex doll

Some broke guys are turning mannequin into sex doll 18 Likes

Nawa 19 Likes 1 Share

mumu went and carried mannequin from his shop igbo amakamumu went and carried mannequin from his shop 1 Like

Watch as the price of mannequin increases!

His village people finally got him 4 Likes

Some broke guys are turning mannequin into sex doll

In a bid to join the trending sex doll issue, a Nigerian guy was all smiles as he posed with a female mannequin whom he "proposed" to. According to the young man, he proposed to his "sex doll" and she gave him no reply. The pictures were shared online with comparison between Nigerian ladies and "free-minded" sex dolls who give guys less problems.



is there a place to insert diicck?

maybe i should invest in one of these plastic humans the man is got himself a nice pretty wife.maybe i should invest in one of these plastic humans

When someone is mad, but he knoweth it not.

The man mumurity dey compromized with mbecility. Chai infact his case is "man down...man down"

He who finds a wife.....my broda I'm happy for you

