Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) (21635 Views)

Teenager Narrates Heart-breaking Rape By ‘uncle’, Torture By Wife (pic) / Soldiers In Adamawa Torture "Phone Thief" To Death (Graphic Pics) / Graphic Photos From The Aluu Killing - Viewer Discretion Is Advised (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





UN, AU, and ECOWAS are urgently called upon to act and free these young Africans held in 'Slave Markets' in Libya.





Recently the footage of live auction in Libya where black youths are presented to North African buyers as potential farmlands and sold off for as little as $400, $500, $600 respectively is disturbing and worrisome.



Source: MORE SHOCKING PICTURES OF SLAVE TRADE, TORTURE, KILLINGS IN LIBYA SURFACE (GRAPHIC VIEWER DISCRETION)UN, AU, and ECOWAS are urgently called upon to act and free these young Africans held in 'Slave Markets' in Libya.Recently the footage of live auction in Libya where black youths are presented to North African buyers as potential farmlands and sold off for as little as $400, $500, $600 respectively is disturbing and worrisome.Source: https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/more-shocking-pictures-of-slave-trade.html 3 Shares





https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/more-shocking-pictures-of-slave-trade.html For more graphic pictures check it out here and its really disturbing...

Lybians are Africans and they can't even accommodate Africans,

Lybians are Muslims and can't even accommodate Muslims.

Africa is Africa's greatest problem and not Europeans.



The worst natural disaster is the degraded African mentality. 147 Likes 8 Shares

shame on them

stefanweeks:

shame on them

its really horrible and disturbing, our people are still going to the said Libya by raod everyday....



what can we do to stop this menance and discourage our young people in taking a journey that are not sure they will even return.... its really horrible and disturbing, our people are still going to the said Libya by raod everyday....what can we do to stop this menance and discourage our young people in taking a journey that are not sure they will even return.... 2 Likes

Bibors:

Lybians are Africans and they can't even accommodate Africans,

Lybians are Muslims and can't even accommodate Muslims.

Africa is Africa's greatest problem and not Europeans.



The worst natural disaster is the degraded African mentality.

The greatest problem of MAN is MAN himself, you have spoken well... The greatest problem of MAN is MAN himself, you have spoken well... 30 Likes

For real 1 Like 3 Shares

enoqueen:

For real

Its real bro and please help to share this information until its get the attention of our government.



Mydn44 and Lat front page Its real bro and please help to share this information until its get the attention of our government.Mydn44 and Lat front page

.

Too much lies in the blogs,,,,,make Una continue. 2 Likes

The first pics is that of thieves caught in Anambra... 6 Likes

tory weak me die Chai this story weak me die

Daney1:

Too much lies in the blogs,,,,,make Una continue.

Tell us which picture lie dey I don't want to post other graphic picture here cos its really disturbing Tell us which picture lie deyI don't want to post other graphic picture here cos its really disturbing 1 Like

trustibk1:

Chai this s tory weak me die

Its really sad and we should educate our youth to stop going enroute to Libya for greener pasture. Its really sad and we should educate our youth to stop going enroute to Libya for greener pasture.

Abeg mek dem leave d slave trade so dat I go fit sell my neighbour son, I need rubbers 1 Like

Good for them ... Shebi nah eurppe or die 2 Likes 1 Share

Believe this thread at your own peril 4 Likes





‎ let me know when the movies will be out. Abeg help me check if there are lybia in Europe or africa!....let me know when the movies will be out.

gabonsky:





Its really sad and we should educate our youth to stop going enroute to Libya for greener pasture.

And we Africans are our own main problem??.

Look at south African zenophobia. .

Africa is just too slowpoke.

When are we going to rise above hating our selves And we Africans are our own main problem??.Look at south African zenophobia. .Africa is just too slowpoke.When are we going to rise above hating our selves 1 Like

Mrkumareze:

Believe this thread at your own peril

this are real picture of africa youth suffering in libya and majority of them are from war prone zone like somalia, congo DR, both North and South Sudan, Tanzania, only few from Ghana and Nigeria.



take a trip to the region and come and tell Nigeria what you see there...



I will also employ you to take a trip to Refugee camp in pretoria South Africa where you will see our africa youth suffering and fighting to get an asylum paper to make them reside temporarily in that country, I have make a research to that region before in 2014 and i wept for our africa brother suffering there in SA and i know what i am talking about. this are real picture of africa youth suffering in libya and majority of them are from war prone zone like somalia, congo DR, both North and South Sudan, Tanzania, only few from Ghana and Nigeria.take a trip to the region and come and tell Nigeria what you see there...I will also employ you to take a trip to Refugee camp in pretoria South Africa where you will see our africa youth suffering and fighting to get an asylum paper to make them reside temporarily in that country, I have make a research to that region before in 2014 and i wept for our africa brother suffering there in SA and i know what i am talking about. 4 Likes 1 Share

sirjentul05:

Abeg mek dem leave d slave trade so dat I go fit sell my neighbour son, I need rubbers

this is not a joking matter, these are what our africa youth are passing through in that region... this is not a joking matter, these are what our africa youth are passing through in that region...

trustibk1:





And we Africans are our own main problem??.

Look at south African zenophobia. .

Africa is just too slowpoke.

When are we going to rise above hating our selves

A typical black man is greedy and intolerance towards each other unless proven otherwise



you have spoken well bro... you have spoken well bro...

I don't blame the Libyans.



On a normal day, it should've been automatic firing squad at the spot on the borders to discourage this movement.



Why would someone in his sane mind leave a land of vegetable, milk and honey to a dessert country in search of greener pastures 8 Likes

gabonsky:





A typical black man is greedy and intolerance towards each other unless proven otherwise



you have spoken well bro...

we are corrupt than corruption itself

gabonsky:





this is not a joking matter, these are what our africa youth are passing through in that region...

So? Mek I fry beans? So? Mek I fry beans?

?





No. 1 rule for a Nation to be sovereign...... Never trust the Americans!!!



Let the Libyans and other immigrants who stood with the westerners against their own brother Gaddafi feel the brunt of their deceit. I pity no man!! When we told them to leave Gaddafi and back him so he won't be annihilated and hence plunge Libya to a place of no return on his death, Libyans and other myopic Africans came for our heads claiming we were conspiracy theorists. Now that he is dead, where is the light, freedom, security, wealth and good infrastructures Libya once enjoyedNo. 1 rule for a Nation to be sovereign...... Never trust the Americans!!!Let the Libyans and other immigrants who stood with the westerners against their own brother Gaddafi feel the brunt of their deceit. I pity no man!! 5 Likes 3 Shares

?





In this 2017? Libya.....which wayIn this 2017?

Stay in ur country 2 Likes

Bibors:

Lybians are Africans and they can't even accommodate Africans,

Lybians are Muslims and can't even accommodate Muslims.

Africa is Africa's greatest problem and not Europeans.



The worst natural disaster is the degraded African mentality.

Most of those guys are not even libyans but heartless hardened fighter exported into Libya in thousands bu obama/hillary to overthrow Ghaddafi and today they have turned into pockets of wardoma governed by warlords making Libya ungovernable Most of those guys are not even libyans but heartless hardened fighter exported into Libya in thousands bu obama/hillary to overthrow Ghaddafi and today they have turned into pockets of wardoma governed by warlords making Libya ungovernable 1 Like

Look closely, take a look at d shape of heads and u go see say na them developers...









.