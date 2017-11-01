₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 1:34pm On Nov 27
MORE SHOCKING PICTURES OF SLAVE TRADE, TORTURE, KILLINGS IN LIBYA SURFACE (GRAPHIC VIEWER DISCRETION)
UN, AU, and ECOWAS are urgently called upon to act and free these young Africans held in 'Slave Markets' in Libya.
Recently the footage of live auction in Libya where black youths are presented to North African buyers as potential farmlands and sold off for as little as $400, $500, $600 respectively is disturbing and worrisome.
Source: https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/more-shocking-pictures-of-slave-trade.html
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 1:36pm On Nov 27
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 1:40pm On Nov 27
For more graphic pictures check it out here and its really disturbing...
https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/more-shocking-pictures-of-slave-trade.html
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Bibors(m): 1:57pm On Nov 27
Lybians are Africans and they can't even accommodate Africans,
Lybians are Muslims and can't even accommodate Muslims.
Africa is Africa's greatest problem and not Europeans.
The worst natural disaster is the degraded African mentality.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by stefanweeks: 2:24pm On Nov 27
shame on them
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 3:00pm On Nov 27
stefanweeks:
its really horrible and disturbing, our people are still going to the said Libya by raod everyday....
what can we do to stop this menance and discourage our young people in taking a journey that are not sure they will even return....
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 3:08pm On Nov 27
Bibors:
The greatest problem of MAN is MAN himself, you have spoken well...
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by enoqueen: 4:45pm On Nov 27
For real
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 5:25pm On Nov 27
enoqueen:
Its real bro and please help to share this information until its get the attention of our government.
Mydn44 and Lat front page
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by uyams: 10:07pm On Nov 27
.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Daney1(m): 11:11pm On Nov 27
Too much lies in the blogs,,,,,make Una continue.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by morbeta(m): 11:39pm On Nov 27
The first pics is that of thieves caught in Anambra...
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by trustibk1(m): 5:02am
Chai this s tory weak me die
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 6:30am
Daney1:
Tell us which picture lie dey I don't want to post other graphic picture here cos its really disturbing
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 6:47am
trustibk1:
Its really sad and we should educate our youth to stop going enroute to Libya for greener pasture.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by sirjentul05(m): 7:45am
Abeg mek dem leave d slave trade so dat I go fit sell my neighbour son, I need rubbers
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Franzinni: 7:49am
Good for them ... Shebi nah eurppe or die
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:53am
Believe this thread at your own peril
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by marooh: 8:03am
Abeg help me check if there are lybia in Europe or africa!....
let me know when the movies will be out.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by trustibk1(m): 8:56am
gabonsky:
And we Africans are our own main problem??.
Look at south African zenophobia. .
Africa is just too slowpoke.
When are we going to rise above hating our selves
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 9:28am
Mrkumareze:
this are real picture of africa youth suffering in libya and majority of them are from war prone zone like somalia, congo DR, both North and South Sudan, Tanzania, only few from Ghana and Nigeria.
take a trip to the region and come and tell Nigeria what you see there...
I will also employ you to take a trip to Refugee camp in pretoria South Africa where you will see our africa youth suffering and fighting to get an asylum paper to make them reside temporarily in that country, I have make a research to that region before in 2014 and i wept for our africa brother suffering there in SA and i know what i am talking about.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 9:38am
sirjentul05:
this is not a joking matter, these are what our africa youth are passing through in that region...
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by gabonsky: 9:43am
trustibk1:
A typical black man is greedy and intolerance towards each other unless proven otherwise
you have spoken well bro...
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by superemmy(m): 11:37am
I don't blame the Libyans.
On a normal day, it should've been automatic firing squad at the spot on the borders to discourage this movement.
Why would someone in his sane mind leave a land of vegetable, milk and honey to a dessert country in search of greener pastures
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by trustibk1(m): 11:44am
gabonsky:
we are corrupt than corruption itself
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by sirjentul05(m): 2:49pm
gabonsky:
So? Mek I fry beans?
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by cashlurd(m): 6:19pm
When we told them to leave Gaddafi and back him so he won't be annihilated and hence plunge Libya to a place of no return on his death, Libyans and other myopic Africans came for our heads claiming we were conspiracy theorists. Now that he is dead, where is the light, freedom, security, wealth and good infrastructures Libya once enjoyed?
No. 1 rule for a Nation to be sovereign...... Never trust the Americans!!!
Let the Libyans and other immigrants who stood with the westerners against their own brother Gaddafi feel the brunt of their deceit. I pity no man!!
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by aspirebig: 6:19pm
Libya.....which way?
In this 2017?
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by LuvU2(f): 6:20pm
Stay in ur country
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by SalamRushdie: 6:20pm
Bibors:
Most of those guys are not even libyans but heartless hardened fighter exported into Libya in thousands bu obama/hillary to overthrow Ghaddafi and today they have turned into pockets of wardoma governed by warlords making Libya ungovernable
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Ayopredict: 6:20pm
Look closely, take a look at d shape of heads and u go see say na them developers...
.
|Re: Photos Of Libya Slave Trade, Torture & Killings Surface (Viewer's Discretion) by Pvibe007: 6:21pm
This looks like Bunch of APC miscreants to me
Sarki n Co pls confirm. Are you the old nigga on blue?
Little Girl Abused By Guardian In Abuja (photos) / Nigerian Lady Lured & Duped Spanish Guy / Lagos Police Arrested Woman For Abducting Children For Her Begging Business
