|Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:46pm On Nov 27
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/photos-oba-ewuare-ii-visits-sultan-sokoto/
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by SportBlogger(m): 7:47pm On Nov 27
Wow this men will have money ooo Chai I wasn't born in sokoto
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by jerryunit48: 7:50pm On Nov 27
Okay o....
Not that am saying its a bad thing o , on the contrary it will boost unity amongst us but I thought they said Oba don’t leave his domain
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by saint047(m): 7:52pm On Nov 27
The new political Oba of Benin
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Movingon: 8:22pm On Nov 27
PLS you all should stop saying what you dont know. it is better to learn daily than to prove you are an author of knowledge. I am repeating it again Its not a new thing. His fore fathers did same before him. Even Oba Akenzua II went as far as the UK to visit the Queen. so its a visit of appreciation for honoring his invitation to his coronation. Buhari, Osinbajo, the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others has also paid homage to him in his palace more than once. so its normal for him to say thanks and build on existing relationship...
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by MasterKim: 8:55pm On Nov 27
Dz is Photoshop. Na only afonja oba dey travel
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 9:02pm On Nov 27
Sultan is an idol worshiping monarch.
Same as Oba of Benin
Difference is that one is Presiding over the poorest Enclave in Zo* republic while the other is An influential Monarch whose abode is free for all to live in
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 9:08pm On Nov 27
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by walexzee11(m): 9:15pm On Nov 27
........ See as Omono'ba dey look like freshly gotten slave in the Emirate. Can anyone remind me if Ooni has been to Sokoto?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by capatainrambo: 9:16pm On Nov 27
ooni well done o
oba don dey move like you
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:22pm On Nov 27
This is good for a good longlasting relationship between the two monarch as well as thier respective kingdom.
Long live the king .
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Keneking: 9:27pm On Nov 27
Lagos Oba has seen rivals
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:12pm On Nov 27
This young Oba should know that his father got respect from other monarchs and the world, by staying in the ancient city of Benin almost throughout his life time.
Maximum Respect to Omo n'oba n'edo uku akpolokpolor, Erediauwa II
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:12pm On Nov 27
Nigeria is now a democracy; nobody is a subject of another person. Enougj of these influence peddling, it's high time we made all these traditional rulers mere custodians of our traditions and history.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:13pm On Nov 27
Oba of peace
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:14pm On Nov 27
The Greatest!!
THE NUMERO UNO KING OF THE SOUTH!!
THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE OBA
EVERY OTHER OBA IS A COPY CAT AND A FRUAD .... una know una self
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:15pm On Nov 27
saint047:
Trash
good
good
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy products
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by money121(m): 10:16pm On Nov 27
Ajala
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:17pm On Nov 27
Oba no dey go transfer
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:18pm On Nov 27
MasterKim:
Yes we know that bro.....
Oba of Benin is paying a solidarity visit to every monarch who attented his coronation ...hope you understand ?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Sammy07(m): 10:18pm On Nov 27
Lol
Oba too wants to see the outside world..
He don't wanna sit at home(palace) all day
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
DaddyKross:
Oròrõ no dey fade
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by honey001(m): 10:20pm On Nov 27
Hypocrites are many on this Forum called Nairaland! When a certain king was visiting here and there, they condemned him, it is the turn of their king now, the tune changes to its a welcome development......
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
I like this. One Nigeria.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:21pm On Nov 27
honey001:
Guy lock up nordey make noise!
Do you wanna compare the one and only true oba to your school boy ooni?
..
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
Ij
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:24pm On Nov 27
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by JoeyBlack: 10:26pm On Nov 27
To do what?
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by KxngKrypt(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
.
|Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by wxyz1: 10:27pm On Nov 27
Movingon:you are wonderful. Let those who want to hear let hear
