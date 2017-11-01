₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,656 members, 3,937,552 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 12:27 AM

Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) (8123 Views)

Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, His Wives And Children In Cute Family Photo / Igbinedion Gifts Tiger To Oba Of Benin, Ewuare & It Roars At People (Video,Pics) / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:46pm On Nov 27


The Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolopolo, Oba Ewuare II on Monday paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.


The Kogunan Sakwatto, Mallam Danladi bako (r) with a cross section of Edo Chiefs on the entourage of the Oba of Benin during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto




The Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolopolo, Oba Ewuare II; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto.


A cross section members of Sokoto Emirate Council who joined the Sultan to receive the Oba of Benin in Council during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/photos-oba-ewuare-ii-visits-sultan-sokoto/

lalasticlala

2 Shares

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by SportBlogger(m): 7:47pm On Nov 27
Wow this men will have money ooo Chai I wasn't born in sokoto

5 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by jerryunit48: 7:50pm On Nov 27
Okay o....
Not that am saying its a bad thing o , on the contrary it will boost unity amongst us but I thought they said Oba don’t leave his domain

25 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by saint047(m): 7:52pm On Nov 27
The new political Oba of Benin

2 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Movingon: 8:22pm On Nov 27
PLS you all should stop saying what you dont know. it is better to learn daily than to prove you are an author of knowledge. I am repeating it again Its not a new thing. His fore fathers did same before him. Even Oba Akenzua II went as far as the UK to visit the Queen. so its a visit of appreciation for honoring his invitation to his coronation. Buhari, Osinbajo, the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others has also paid homage to him in his palace more than once. so its normal for him to say thanks and build on existing relationship...

27 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by MasterKim: 8:55pm On Nov 27
Dz is Photoshop. Na only afonja oba dey travel grin

7 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Isokowadoo: 9:02pm On Nov 27
Sultan is an idol worshiping monarch.

Same as Oba of Benin

Difference is that one is Presiding over the poorest Enclave in Zo* republic while the other is An influential Monarch whose abode is free for all to live in

4 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 9:08pm On Nov 27
grin grin grin
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by walexzee11(m): 9:15pm On Nov 27
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin........ See as Omono'ba dey look like freshly gotten slave in the Emirate. Can anyone remind me if Ooni has been to Sokoto?

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by capatainrambo: 9:16pm On Nov 27
ooni well done o


oba don dey move like you

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 9:22pm On Nov 27
This is good for a good longlasting relationship between the two monarch as well as thier respective kingdom.





Long live the king .

4 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Keneking: 9:27pm On Nov 27
Lagos Oba has seen rivals cool

2 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:12pm On Nov 27
This young Oba should know that his father got respect from other monarchs and the world, by staying in the ancient city of Benin almost throughout his life time.




Maximum Respect to Omo n'oba n'edo uku akpolokpolor, Erediauwa II
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:12pm On Nov 27
Nigeria is now a democracy; nobody is a subject of another person. Enougj of these influence peddling, it's high time we made all these traditional rulers mere custodians of our traditions and history.

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:13pm On Nov 27
Oba of peace

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:14pm On Nov 27
The Greatest!!

THE NUMERO UNO KING OF THE SOUTH!!

THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE OBA

EVERY OTHER OBA IS A COPY CAT AND A FRUAD .... una know una self cheesy cheesy grin grin grin

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:15pm On Nov 27
saint047:
The new political Oba of Benin

Trash
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:16pm On Nov 27
good



Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy products wink
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by money121(m): 10:16pm On Nov 27
Ajala

2 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:17pm On Nov 27
Oba no dey go transfer

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:18pm On Nov 27
MasterKim:
Dz is Photoshop. Na only afonja oba dey travel grin

Yes we know that bro.....

Oba of Benin is paying a solidarity visit to every monarch who attented his coronation ...hope you understand ?

2 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Sammy07(m): 10:18pm On Nov 27
Lol grin

Oba too wants to see the outside world..

He don't wanna sit at home(palace) all day wink
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
DaddyKross:
Oba no dey go transfer


Oròrõ no dey fade

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by honey001(m): 10:20pm On Nov 27
Hypocrites are many on this Forum called Nairaland! When a certain king was visiting here and there, they condemned him, it is the turn of their king now, the tune changes to its a welcome development......

12 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
I like this. One Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by PrinceOgun: 10:21pm On Nov 27
honey001:
Hypocrites are many on this Forum called Nairaland! When a certain king was visiting here and there, they condemned him, it is the turn of their king now, they tune changes to its a welcome development......

Guy lock up nordey make noise!

Do you wanna compare the one and only true oba to your school boy ooni? grin grin cheesy grin
..

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:22pm On Nov 27
Ij
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:24pm On Nov 27
grin

Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by JoeyBlack: 10:26pm On Nov 27
To do what?
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by KxngKrypt(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
.
Re: Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Visits Sultan Of Sokoto (Photos) by wxyz1: 10:27pm On Nov 27
Movingon:
PLS you all should stop saying what you dont know. it is better to learn daily than to prove you are an author of knowledge. I am repeating it again Its not a new thing. His fore fathers did same before him. Even Oba Akenzua II went as far as the UK to visit the Queen. so its a visit of appreciation for honoring his invitation to his coronation. Buhari, Osinbajo, the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others has also paid homage to him in his palace more than once. so its normal for him to say thanks and build on existing relationship...
you are wonderful. Let those who want to hear let hear

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Must Nigerians Abroad Marry Nigerians? / Youths Chase-Away King For Shunning Traditional Festival / Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa And Other Tribes Must Live As One - Emir Of Katsina

Viewing this topic: Adewizzy007(m), e10nzy(m), Alhajikinky(m), bebene, Sholypop, sniper77(m), Ujpest, Francisayo(m), heswhy, oluwazoba25, 1oba, Judolisco(m), meezynetwork(m), NaijaAI, qualityGod(m), historyworld030, ralphbayour, stchinedu, nelbaba(m), phesam, sybarite7(m), xtratagem(m) and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.