The Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolopolo, Oba Ewuare II on Monday paid a courtesy to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.





The Kogunan Sakwatto, Mallam Danladi bako (r) with a cross section of Edo Chiefs on the entourage of the Oba of Benin during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto









The Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolopolo, Oba Ewuare II; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto.





A cross section members of Sokoto Emirate Council who joined the Sultan to receive the Oba of Benin in Council during a courtesy visit by the Oba of Benin in Council to the Sultan of Sokoto in Council at the sultan’s Palace, Sokoto.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/photos-oba-ewuare-ii-visits-sultan-sokoto/



Not that am saying its a bad thing o , on the contrary it will boost unity amongst us but I thought they said Oba don’t leave his domain Okay o....Not that am saying its a bad thing o , on the contrary it will boost unity amongst us but I thought they said 25 Likes

PLS you all should stop saying what you dont know. it is better to learn daily than to prove you are an author of knowledge. I am repeating it again Its not a new thing. His fore fathers did same before him. Even Oba Akenzua II went as far as the UK to visit the Queen. so its a visit of appreciation for honoring his invitation to his coronation. Buhari, Osinbajo, the Sultan of Sokoto amongst others has also paid homage to him in his palace more than once. so its normal for him to say thanks and build on existing relationship... 27 Likes 5 Shares

Difference is that one is Presiding over the poorest Enclave in Zo* republic while the other is An influential Monarch whose abode is free for all to live in 4 Likes

This is good for a good longlasting relationship between the two monarch as well as thier respective kingdom.











This young Oba should know that his father got respect from other monarchs and the world, by staying in the ancient city of Benin almost throughout his life time.









Maximum Respect to Omo n'oba n'edo uku akpolokpolor, Erediauwa II

Nigeria is now a democracy; nobody is a subject of another person. Enougj of these influence peddling, it's high time we made all these traditional rulers mere custodians of our traditions and history. 1 Like

Oba of Benin is paying a solidarity visit to every monarch who attented his coronation ...hope you understand ? Yes we know that bro.....Oba of Benin is paying a solidarity visit to every monarch who attented his coronation ...hope you understand ? 2 Likes





Hypocrites are many on this Forum called Nairaland! When a certain king was visiting here and there, they condemned him, it is the turn of their king now, the tune changes to its a welcome development...... 12 Likes

