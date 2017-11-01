Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) (14778 Views)

Source; Here are lovely pre-wedding photos of a security officer and his DSS partner who are set to tie the knot next wee in Abuja. Prince Ibrahim Haz Grandin, chief detail/chief security officer (CSO) to MD/CEO of TSTv Africa will be getting married to his fiancée, Rifkatu Baba, another security officer with the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS).Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/chief-security-officer-set-wed-pretty-dss-operative-abuja-see-pre-wedding-photos.html 2 Likes

Lovely couples just take it easy at night after marriage 4 Likes





I better respect myself and say Nice pics



Me now holding it in. DSS and chief security operative?I better respect myself and sayMe now holding it in. 23 Likes

SportBlogger:

Lovely couples just take it easy at night after marriage

Uncle how will that affects you in anyway Uncle how will that affects you in anyway 1 Like

H M L 1 Like

I thought DSS officers should be secret about their identity.

Anyway Nigeria is zoo full of zombies that don't know their code of conduct 33 Likes 1 Share

lovely couple but they dont need to put military zone sign post cause the man face shows.......

lovely couple but they dont need to put military zone sign post cause the man face Tell story.......





HiddenShadow:

I thought DSS officers should be secret about their identity.



Anyway Nigeria is zoo full of zombies that don't know their code of conduct Carry your code of conduct to your potopoto republic. Na everything dey vex them about hausa/fulani and yoruba. 6 Likes

na dss uniform be that?

fake news in Donald Trump's word

HiddenShadow:

I thought DSS officers should be secret about their identity.



Anyway Nigeria is zoo full of zombies that don't know their code of conduct

It's an intelligence organization but not all of them do intel so some of them do not have their identity hidden. Depending on what your sector is.





There's also nothing to point to her as a DSS officer. It's an intelligence organization but not all of them do intel so some of them do not have their identity hidden. Depending on what your sector is.There's also nothing to point to her as a DSS officer. 5 Likes

Fake news

Idokojimmy:

na dss uniform be that?

fake news in Donald Trump's word

Fake news Fake blogger

Lalasticlala ignore this thread as nothing here to proof Fake news Fake bloggerLalasticlala ignore this thread as nothing here to proof 2 Likes

Nice shots

Good one from her.Many female DSS really find it hard to get married and stay married. They behave like men.

Women who serve in the military or other such institutions have been known to be used by the ogas, but this lady has a decency to her looks...but what hey, what do I know? 1 Like

HAPPY MARRIED LIFE

Abeg where is marilyn ogar self 1 Like

Idokojimmy:

na dss uniform be that?

fake news in Donald Trump's word yes oh not the millitary looking camo oh, the traditional 1 yes oh not the millitary looking camo oh, the traditional 1

i can bet, dis is not his first wife

Over secured go dey worry their children

If she is actually an operative of DSS , then her dismissal is loading ......

People who go to wedding reception with chewing gum under their shoes should be care with this one.

Cool couple.

I hope these ones won't use Gun to treat theirselves Bleep up when they're powerdrunk

Buharist

When police marry warder their children will be criminals anyway happy married life

If dis man slap u with dat hand eh.....