₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,656 members, 3,937,552 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 12:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) (14778 Views)
Schoolmates Who Met On BBM In Their Final Year Set To Wed (Photo) / Anambra Former Teacher To Wed His Former Student. See Pre-Wedding Photos / Couple Set To Wed 6 Years After Meeting On BBM During ASUU Strike. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by CastedDude: 7:50pm On Nov 27
Here are lovely pre-wedding photos of a security officer and his DSS partner who are set to tie the knot next wee in Abuja. Prince Ibrahim Haz Grandin, chief detail/chief security officer (CSO) to MD/CEO of TSTv Africa will be getting married to his fiancée, Rifkatu Baba, another security officer with the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS).
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/chief-security-officer-set-wed-pretty-dss-operative-abuja-see-pre-wedding-photos.html
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by CastedDude: 7:50pm On Nov 27
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by SportBlogger(m): 7:52pm On Nov 27
Lovely couples just take it easy at night after marriage
4 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Nne5(f): 7:55pm On Nov 27
DSS and chief security operative?
I better respect myself and say Nice pics
Me now holding it in.
23 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:57pm On Nov 27
SportBlogger:
Uncle how will that affects you in anyway
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:07pm On Nov 27
H M L
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by HiddenShadow: 8:09pm On Nov 27
I thought DSS officers should be secret about their identity.
Anyway Nigeria is zoo full of zombies that don't know their code of conduct
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 8:17pm On Nov 27
lovely couple but they dont need to put military zone sign post cause the man face shows.......
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by erifeoluwasimi: 8:17pm On Nov 27
lovely couple but they dont need to put military zone sign post cause the man face Tell story.......
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:43pm On Nov 27
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:45pm On Nov 27
Carry your code of conduct to your potopoto republic. Na everything dey vex them about hausa/fulani and yoruba.
HiddenShadow:
6 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Idokojimmy: 9:10pm On Nov 27
na dss uniform be that?
fake news in Donald Trump's word
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by tdayof(m): 9:12pm On Nov 27
HiddenShadow:
It's an intelligence organization but not all of them do intel so some of them do not have their identity hidden. Depending on what your sector is.
There's also nothing to point to her as a DSS officer.
5 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by idu1(m): 9:17pm On Nov 27
Fake news
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by iliyande(m): 9:29pm On Nov 27
Idokojimmy:
Fake news Fake blogger
Lalasticlala ignore this thread as nothing here to proof
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by uyams: 9:43pm On Nov 27
Nice shots
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by nkwuocha1: 10:16pm On Nov 27
Good one from her.Many female DSS really find it hard to get married and stay married. They behave like men.
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by quiverfull(m): 10:17pm On Nov 27
Women who serve in the military or other such institutions have been known to be used by the ogas, but this lady has a decency to her looks...but what hey, what do I know?
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:17pm On Nov 27
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by yeyerolling: 10:18pm On Nov 27
Abeg where is marilyn ogar self
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:18pm On Nov 27
Idokojimmy:yes oh not the millitary looking camo oh, the traditional 1
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by pezeji(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
i can bet, dis is not his first wife
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by careytommy7(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
Over secured go dey worry their children
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by tafabaloo(m): 10:19pm On Nov 27
If she is actually an operative of DSS , then her dismissal is loading ......
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by sonnie10: 10:20pm On Nov 27
People who go to wedding reception with chewing gum under their shoes should be care with this one.
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
Cool couple.
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by iWasNotHere(m): 10:21pm On Nov 27
I hope these ones won't use Gun to treat theirselves Bleep up when they're powerdrunk
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:23pm On Nov 27
Buharist
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Ezedon(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
When police marry warder their children will be criminals anyway happy married life
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by mejai(m): 10:24pm On Nov 27
If dis man slap u with dat hand eh.....
|Re: DSS Operative To Wed Chief Security Officer In Abuja (Pre-Wedding Photos) by Pebcak: 10:24pm On Nov 27
2 Likes
My Landlady Seduced Me, But I Saw This In Her Vagina (graphic Content) / Can Marriage Work Where The Woman Earns More Than Her Husband? / Friends After Turning Down A Marriage Proposal?
Viewing this topic: fof1, effty(m), earthstronaut, fleexee(m), edubaba(m), SexyCrixus25(m), pawn89(m), Dotman2210(m), mokset123, johnnym, ademo2005, Hwy9, steveamadi24 and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24