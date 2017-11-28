Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed (12754 Views)

Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding / Igbo Meets Calabar In Pre-Wedding Photos As Man Grabs His Lady's Bum / Ehi Ogbebor Gets Engaged, 10 Years After A Divorce & Two Kids (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Popular Abuja Club Owner, Uyi shares romantic pre wedding pictures. He announced his engagement news himself but his hashtag does not indicate when the wedding would hold....I wish them all the best. This is what we call cute babies alert. 2 Likes

Check out more of their pictures here... http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-abuja-club-owneruyi-ogbebor-shares-romantic-photos-as-he-is-set-to-wed

Owning a club is a big business.... 2 Likes

Wow. Beautiful. I am jealous. 1 Like

The Bank... 4 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

Owning a club is a big business....















Why not convert ur own mansion to a club? Well, u can start your own too...Why not convert ur own mansion to a club? 1 Like

IamKashyBaby:















Why not convert ur own mansion to a club? Well, u can start your own too...Why not convert ur own mansion to a club? well... I will think about it well... I will think about it

cc;lalasticlala

Beautiful!

Modified:



Nothing to add.

hope he didn't meet the lady in the club, because (obirin ti afi ijo fe (yoruba )) 4 Likes

Congratulations, wish u a happy married life, someday I will get married and start having sex 7 Likes 1 Share

De geh fine sha, no be all dese wans wey de plaster deir fays like wall.



HML in advance

Cute, dope, awesome, beautiful 1 Like

Hope u don't come out shouting he is Cheating on u.... REMEMBER U KNEW HIS JOB. Remember u chose him

Glorified olosho wan Wed

Nice pics but that is his business not ours





Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

The girl look like an Olosho

ChiefPiiko:

Congratulations, wish u a happy married life, someday I will get married and start having sex and stop masturbating and stop masturbating 3 Likes 1 Share

All the best..i pray the wedding last

So Uyi finally shows Linda to the world. Nice one bro!!! 2 Likes



jbreezy:

and stop masturbating Don't judge people using your standards 2 Likes

popular club owner for where



I would rather that my ex-girlfriend gets married to a club owner or to a church owner.



The two are exposed to a lot of women and there is no way the man won't cheat.





#Soon, divorce ...I would rather that my ex-girlfriend gets married to a club owner or to a church owner.The two are exposed to a lot of women and there is no way the man won't cheat.#Soon, divorce

good to see these hoes getting married

The girl eye be like half past 4pm eye.