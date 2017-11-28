₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,154 members, 3,939,102 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed (12754 Views)
Ehi Ogbebor & Kenneth Bramor In A Rolls Royce For Their 1st Outing After Wedding / Igbo Meets Calabar In Pre-Wedding Photos As Man Grabs His Lady's Bum / Ehi Ogbebor Gets Engaged, 10 Years After A Divorce & Two Kids (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Mowunmiaf: 10:42am
Popular Abuja Club Owner, Uyi shares romantic pre wedding pictures. He announced his engagement news himself but his hashtag does not indicate when the wedding would hold....I wish them all the best. This is what we call cute babies alert.
2 Likes
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Mowunmiaf: 10:42am
Check out more of their pictures here... http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/popular-abuja-club-owneruyi-ogbebor-shares-romantic-photos-as-he-is-set-to-wed
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by dingbang(m): 10:43am
Owning a club is a big business....
2 Likes
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Munae(f): 10:52am
Wow. Beautiful. I am jealous.
1 Like
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by opo501: 10:56am
The Bank...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by IamKashyBaby(f): 10:58am
dingbang:
Well, u can start your own too...
Why not convert ur own mansion to a club?
1 Like
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by dingbang(m): 10:59am
IamKashyBaby:well... I will think about it
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Mowunmiaf: 2:06pm
cc;lalasticlala
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by temitemi1(m): 4:10pm
Beautiful!
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by dfrost: 4:10pm
Modified:
Nothing to add.
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by ct2(m): 4:11pm
hope he didn't meet the lady in the club, because (obirin ti afi ijo fe (yoruba ))
4 Likes
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:11pm
Congratulations, wish u a happy married life, someday I will get married and start having sex
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:11pm
De geh fine sha, no be all dese wans wey de plaster deir fays like wall.
HML in advance
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by wunmi590(m): 4:12pm
Cute, dope, awesome, beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by bedspread: 4:12pm
Hope u don't come out shouting he is Cheating on u.... REMEMBER U KNEW HIS JOB. Remember u chose him
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by qualityGod(m): 4:13pm
Glorified olosho wan Wed
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Royalfurnitures: 4:13pm
Nice pics but that is his business not ours
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Elnino4ladies: 4:13pm
The girl look like an Olosho
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by jbreezy: 4:13pm
ChiefPiiko:and stop masturbating
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by oluwarsheyi(m): 4:14pm
All the best..i pray the wedding last
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by deaksom: 4:16pm
temitemi1:
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by dasphinx1(m): 4:16pm
So Uyi finally shows Linda to the world. Nice one bro!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:16pm
Don't judge people using your standards
jbreezy:
2 Likes
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by ruggedtimi(m): 4:16pm
popular club owner for where
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by dakeskese(m): 4:18pm
...
I would rather that my ex-girlfriend gets married to a club owner or to a church owner.
The two are exposed to a lot of women and there is no way the man won't cheat.
#Soon, divorce
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by globemoney: 4:18pm
good to see these hoes getting married
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by Mrkumareze(m): 4:19pm
The girl eye be like half past 4pm eye.
|Re: Uyi Ogbebor Shares Romantic Pre-Wedding Photos As He Is Set To Wed by oochi123(f): 4:21pm
Congratulations..make God quickly pick my call o.
What Are Your Opinions About Showering With Your Bf/gf? / Valentine Gifts You Wont Give To Your Girlfriend / My Boyfriend Of Two Years Suddenly Says He's Not Ready
Viewing this topic: hezewebs(m), t12tosin, Nurtay(m), chezi(m), crotsz, olak4gold(m), Muzanga(f), Busybodyii, Biafrandon(m), blessbunmi(f), hAlexandro(m), khennyQ, Dynamite02, HedrixxxAb, Beautywealth, Gbemini(m), YungExcellency(m), danyroyal, onyx1470(m), LKO(m), free37, Emscee(m), Uyi168(m), joshteo(m), ABJDOT(m), Araabmoney, asuzor11(m), OmoAje1, gorecwears(m), wills937, Kaiser5000, chide7(f), masterconfam(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19