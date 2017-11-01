Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan (10732 Views)

Source: President Buhari pictured with German Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly before their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 5th AU-EU Summit in AbidjanSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/president-buhari-poses-with-german.html?m=1 2 Likes







Why is he shaking hands with a female?

This same hypocrite won't shake hands with Nigerian females.



You'd never find such excitement and joy in his face if it were a black woman.



By the way,

Is that man in middle - an Interpreter? In Western GermanyIs that man in middle - an Interpreter? 15 Likes

What an irony to an irresponsible leader who says a woman belongs in the kitchen and the oza room. 18 Likes 5 Shares

Keneking:

In Western Germany

Is that man in middle - an Interpreter?

magoo10:

The same irresponsible leader who says a woman belongs in the kitchen and the oza room. 8 Likes

Buhari is an Hypocrite 2 Likes 1 Share

But the pictures I posted above shows otherwise But the pictures I posted above shows otherwise 14 Likes

Levels dey.

What is the purpose of this thread? 2 Likes

na wetin e sabi be that 1 Like

Bubu: Hello Merkel, please is that the way zo da ó orda room?



By the way, bubu looks like shervydman.



Merkel looks like vivie01.



The interpreter come resemble Mrwondah.

You mean president Merkel of West Germany? 1 Like

#buharitill2023

No tear her hand o... Yeye man

This is one of the reason I believe religion is an opium of the masses. In core northern State hardly u see a lady shaking hand with men,and most time lady sit at the back of d bus they are not allow to mix with men,but the well expose one and the rich among them do d opposite as u can c. 5 Likes

Misogynist at home. 1 Like

I think he has soft spot for this woman

this picture reminds me of "za oza room" statement....





president way no sabi put earpiece..da 1 na presidiot this picture reminds me of "za oza room" statement....president way no sabi put earpiece..da 1 na presidiot 2 Likes 1 Share

It is noted.

abeg dont mind them, all they know is to insult, tonnorow the same people will be opening thread up and down talking about Ibo presidency after they have finished insulting everybody up and down. 1 Like

Maybe small sense will gum our president from this smart woman 1 Like