₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,913 members, 3,941,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 09:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan (10732 Views)
Buhari And Tinubu Pictured In Presidential Jet As They Leave For Abidjan / Abba Kyari, 'Nigeria's Jack Bauer' & Gallant Police Officer, Pictured In The US / Aliko Dangote And Segun Awolowo Pictured In The Billionaire Private Jet (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by zoba88: 6:30pm
President Buhari pictured with German Chancellor Angela Merkel shortly before their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 5th AU-EU Summit in Abidjan
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/president-buhari-poses-with-german.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
Why is he shaking hands with a female?
This same hypocrite won't shake hands with Nigerian females.
You'd never find such excitement and joy in his face if it were a black woman.
By the way,
He has an erection in the first picture.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Keneking: 7:30pm
In Western Germany
Is that man in middle - an Interpreter?
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by magoo10(m): 7:32pm
What an irony to an irresponsible leader who says a woman belongs in the kitchen and the oza room.
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by MarysMeal: 7:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
43 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by MarysMeal: 7:44pm
Keneking:
magoo10:
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Isokowadoo: 7:44pm
Buhari is an Hypocrite
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Isokowadoo: 7:45pm
Min of West Germany
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by MarysMeal: 7:48pm
Isokowadoo:
But the pictures I posted above shows otherwise
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Pavore9: 7:49pm
Levels dey.
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Flashh: 7:50pm
What is the purpose of this thread?
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by BruncleZuma: 7:50pm
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by MarysMeal: 7:51pm
Isokowadoo:
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by ladeb: 7:51pm
na wetin e sabi be that
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by kings09(m): 7:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:madridguy come n see
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Alexanderbells2: 7:51pm
Bubu: Hello Merkel, please is that the way zo da ó orda room?
By the way, bubu looks like shervydman.
Merkel looks like vivie01.
The interpreter come resemble Mrwondah.
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by mesoprogress(m): 7:51pm
You mean president Merkel of West Germany?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by saraki2019(m): 7:52pm
#buharitill2023
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Giddyprance(m): 7:52pm
No tear her hand o... Yeye man
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by policy12: 7:53pm
.
This is one of the reason I believe religion is an opium of the masses. In core northern State hardly u see a lady shaking hand with men,and most time lady sit at the back of d bus they are not allow to mix with men,but the well expose one and the rich among them do d opposite as u can c.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by chrisxxx(m): 7:54pm
Misogynist at home.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Articul8(m): 7:54pm
I think he has soft spot for this woman
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by bukynkwuenu: 7:56pm
this picture reminds me of "za oza room" statement....
president way no sabi put earpiece..da 1 na presidiot
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by purem(m): 7:57pm
yhu can't believe what happened this night, when Aisha was walking along the street someone was following me to move around the corner but I couldn't see any surprise in taking a nap and the worst part of the issue is that I'm explaining to a girl about a guy that was running for his enemy but instead of him to listen and concentrate on how the enemy will stop chasing him so that fate will always determine his destiny but he will never get to his destination, omo if I tell you say this guy was busy playing Temple Run on his phone ni o, but me I've already told him that am tired of eating the same place I went to till someone came and tell me that you people will never understand me even if I continue the gist
Clap for ursef if u finish reading my poo
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Atiku2019: 7:57pm
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by kunle86(m): 7:58pm
How do I add topic in nairaland
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:58pm
It is noted.
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by geometricaxis: 7:59pm
[quote author=MarysMeal post=62832040][/quote]
abeg dont mind them, all they know is to insult, tonnorow the same people will be opening thread up and down talking about Ibo presidency after they have finished insulting everybody up and down.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by ORACLE1975(m): 7:59pm
What hahahaahaha
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by seguno2: 8:00pm
Maybe small sense will gum our president from this smart woman
1 Like
|Re: Buhari And Angela Merkel Pictured In Abidjan by seunlly(m): 8:00pm
My able president
Letter To Boko Haram: This Is Great / APGA To Sue Fashola, Demands N20b damages / U.S. Provides $92.7m To Reduce Poverty In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: uwa244(m), Romanciella(f), Rebuke, chubysoft1(m), hotswagg12, kenn4rill(m), AkintundeOGY, beinstein(m), omoelerin1, admox2003(m), alexmakaay(m), kosire(m), Donbigi2(m), matingo(f), Haddock(m), mfolarin(m), hfc80, Esji80(m), freshvine(f), Spaxon(f), tishbite41, dimejiayeni, Sultannayef, yomislim, potent5(m), samyyoung1(m), Bavis4u, Banter1, lipopo, informatix, isbish(m), spartacus11(m), Dansiki1, drizzle0007, miketemi4luv(m), Lummy20(m) and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6