Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) (10394 Views)

Adesua Etomi Looks Shades Of Beauty In New Photos / Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) / Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In A Yellow Outfit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE







Newly wed, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and her husband, Banky W are still spending their honeymoon at the Zebula golf and spa And Mandela House in South Africa with few friends.



She shared this lovely photos of herself rocking a yellow gown as they stepped out for sight seeing today.



Caption with;



Walking on sunshine...

Love lives here. �

Zebula golf and spa And Mandela House.

Never underestimate the power of well preserved history

Dress by @ElviraJude

Styled by: @thatboysodiq for @Stylepundit

#mySAexperience #flysaanigeria #BAAD2017

https://www.gistmore.com/adesua-etomi-wellington-looks-absolutely-stunning-yellow Newly wed, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and her husband, Banky W are still spending their honeymoon at the Zebula golf and spa And Mandela House in South Africa with few friends.She shared this lovely photos of herself rocking a yellow gown as they stepped out for sight seeing today.Caption with;

this one still dey wear cloth? after we don see everything 44 Likes 2 Shares

ok

Each time i see her online, i go just remember that Banky ef up! Each time i see her online, i go just remember that Banky ef up!

Seems she had great SAexperience she don dey add flesh small small 2 Likes

After we don see your ynash finish, Literally. 28 Likes 1 Share

thank God for Vaseline 4 Likes















very funny.... joke of the day



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUaLmf33Uvw&feature=youtu.be fine fine ladyvery funny.... joke of the day 1 Like

Nice dress 1 Like

favourmic:

thank God for Vaseline 6 Likes

I have seen ur pant, no need!!

Damn! This lady fine asf 3 Likes

cyndy1000:

Seems she had great SAexperience she don dey add flesh small small SAexperience no be small one. lol SAexperience no be small one. lol





Expect my single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head#AnticipateGreatness Looking real good,cute couple,i dey expect wetin una won bornExpect my single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head#AnticipateGreatness

Adesua thanks to bankyw we now know you wear black pant 8 Likes

Looking nice.

Enjoy the honeymoon while it lasts since you guys have decided to live your lives on social media 3 Likes

Still on social media?

Okay oooo......





*modify*

Who's this on top of us?!

Damage control!! 1 Like

nikkypearl:

Hope you good sis? Thanks for the heads up always! Hope you good sis? Thanks for the heads up always!

Could we as a people, let this people enjoy their marriage in peace?



Having sex with an uneducated village girl

using a condom is OK until you hear her

sharing the experience with her friends like

this .... "His joystick is brand new, the

waterproof is still on it!.............tear rubber Having sex with an uneducated village girlusing a condom is OK until you hear hersharing the experience with her friends likethis .... "His joystick is brand new, thewaterproof is still on it!.............tear rubber 3 Likes

Mtcheeeewww...

Oooooo

Cool

DIKEnaWAR:

Could we let this people enjoy their marriage in peace?

Of course we could, once they stop posting everything they do on social media. Of course we could, once they stop posting everything they do on social media. 3 Likes

Sexy girl