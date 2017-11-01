₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by helorin: 7:43pm On Nov 29
Newly wed, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and her husband, Banky W are still spending their honeymoon at the Zebula golf and spa And Mandela House in South Africa with few friends.
She shared this lovely photos of herself rocking a yellow gown as they stepped out for sight seeing today.
Caption with;
Walking on sunshine...
https://www.gistmore.com/adesua-etomi-wellington-looks-absolutely-stunning-yellow
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by forreelinc: 7:44pm On Nov 29
this one still dey wear cloth? after we don see everything
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:44pm On Nov 29
ok
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by slimfairboy(m): 7:48pm On Nov 29
Each time i see her online, i go just remember that Banky ef up!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 8:01pm On Nov 29
Seems she had great SAexperience she don dey add flesh small small
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 8:12pm On Nov 29
After we don see your ynash finish, Literally.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by favourmic(m): 8:25pm On Nov 29
thank God for Vaseline
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 8:32pm On Nov 29
fine fine lady
very funny.... joke of the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUaLmf33Uvw&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:34pm On Nov 29
Nice dress
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:44pm On Nov 29
favourmic:
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Duru009(m): 8:58pm On Nov 29
I have seen ur pant, no need!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by julietkcee(f): 11:17pm On Nov 29
Damn! This lady fine asf
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by DigitOnline(m): 1:26am
helorin:
Cute!!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by maxnedu11(m): 6:44am
cyndy1000:SAexperience no be small one. lol
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 6:59am
Looking real good,cute couple,i dey expect wetin una won born
Expect my single guys,Solex Barry x oil dey your head#AnticipateGreatness
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:22am
Adesua thanks to bankyw we now know you wear black pant
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 7:53am
Looking nice.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:03am
Enjoy the honeymoon while it lasts since you guys have decided to live your lives on social media
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:08am
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:18am
Still on social media?
Okay oooo......
*modify*
Who's this on top of us?!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:18am
Damage control!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:18am
nikkypearl:Hope you good sis? Thanks for the heads up always!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 8:19am
Could we as a people, let this people enjoy their marriage in peace?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Manson1(m): 8:19am
Having sex with an uneducated village girl
using a condom is OK until you hear her
sharing the experience with her friends like
this .... "His joystick is brand new, the
waterproof is still on it!.............tear rubber
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Esseite: 8:20am
Mtcheeeewww...
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by BIGTinfotech: 8:20am
Oooooo
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Bantino: 8:20am
Cool
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:21am
DIKEnaWAR:
Of course we could, once they stop posting everything they do on social media.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Wisdomval67(m): 8:21am
Sexy girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Visits Mandela House (Photos) by Blissbeatz(m): 8:21am
Enough of all dis shitsssssss
