President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Nigeria on Friday for Jordan to attend a summit on terrorism.



It was gathered that the meeting will take place in the Asian country from December 2 to 3, 2017.



Media aide to Buhari Femi Adesina said this in a statement on Thursday.



He noted that the president would discuss issues surrounding terrorism in the country as well as seek measures to cripple activities of insurgents.



More Photos Here:







All terrorists viz; Boko Haram animals and IPOB pigs, take note. 7 Likes

MONITZ:

Read thru again with an open mind then u would get the message bt if u keep on reading thru with a pre-conceived mindset then the message will also keep on eluding u as well ..I am not surprised with wat u wrote anyway because it's in u.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Clever Alex!!!

When is he coming back?





A for Ajala







Thanks King Abdullah for reaching out to West Africa, we have a lot to learn from Jordan. Thanks King Abdullah for reaching out to West Africa, we have a lot to learn from Jordan.

Will this make Nnamdi Kanu show up from his self imposed exile?? 1 Like

Ajala Jubrin. I bet he will branch in London to b injected with more of late Buhari's DNA.

Ajala

ain't that ironic?



terrorist attending a counter terrorism summit. 4 Likes

Journey mercies Baba. 1 Like

If yhu look between the lines, yhu will see that this thing he's trying to do is actually the same thing am talking about but yhu wouldn't agree with me because yhu've actually taught that this comment yhu're reading will soon make sense

MONITZ:

python1:

All terrorists viz; Boko Haram animals and IPOB pigs, take note.



You should take note too

for you are the No 1 terrorist on Nairaland. You should take note toofor you are the No 1 terrorist on Nairaland. 2 Likes 1 Share

He nor dey tire



Okay, I understand This baba can travel shaHe nor dey tireOkay, I understand

traveller of the year award 1 Like

Ajala......

Ride on loser...2019 is around the corner...

Set of under performing government officials.

This is the same man that was angry that GEJ was killing Boko Haram.



Wonders no go end.



Abi na hospital ein dey go?

He himself is a terrorist

fulani terrorist going to discuss with Arab terrorists on how to curb terrorism? this cannot happen. in fact, he's going to give a speech on this topic :

Legalizing Terrorism : The Fulanis as a Case Study.

Why is he always around when pmb is traveling or returning



Is it because Kogi is nearer Abuja or he doesn't have work to do at lugurds house lokoja Bello!!!!!Why is he always around when pmb is traveling or returningIs it because Kogi is nearer Abuja or he doesn't have work to do at lugurds house lokoja

