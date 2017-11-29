₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by okaynigeria: 3:58pm
Posted by: @OkayNigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Nigeria on Friday for Jordan to attend a summit on terrorism.
It was gathered that the meeting will take place in the Asian country from December 2 to 3, 2017.
Media aide to Buhari Femi Adesina said this in a statement on Thursday.
He noted that the president would discuss issues surrounding terrorism in the country as well as seek measures to cripple activities of insurgents.
More Photos Here: https://www.okay.ng/photos-president-buhari-departs-for-jordan-ahead-of-counter-terrorism-summit/
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by python1: 4:08pm
All terrorists viz; Boko Haram animals and IPOB pigs, take note.
7 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by MONITZ: 4:14pm
He departs for Jordan while his country is on fire set by a group that he exonerated in the past..After all Fulani herdsmen ain't terrorists according to Mr.Presido bt was convenient for him to label the IPOB a terrorist group despite other countries kicking against such a designation to describe IPOB which according to them bears not the faintest ideology/insignia of a terrorist group unlike the Fulani herdsmen who ve been designated a terrorist group by governments of other count he because of their mode of activity ,despite all their atrocities wasn't termed a terrorist group by Bubu's standards bt was quick to label IPOB it a terrorist group and totally exonerated his more dangerous brothers-in-arms...
7 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by python1: 4:31pm
MONITZ:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by MONITZ: 4:36pm
Read thru again with an open mind then u would get the message bt if u keep on reading thru with a pre-conceived mindset then the message will also keep on eluding u as well ..I am not surprised with wat u wrote anyway because it's in u..
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by orisa37: 5:03pm
Clever Alex!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Keneking: 5:05pm
When is he coming back?
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by BruncleZuma: 8:48pm
A for Ajala
Thanks King Abdullah for reaching out to West Africa, we have a lot to learn from Jordan.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by TheHistorian(m): 8:48pm
Will this make Nnamdi Kanu show up from his self imposed exile??
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by elChapo1: 8:49pm
.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by cosmatika(m): 8:49pm
Ajala Jubrin. I bet he will branch in London to b injected with more of late Buhari's DNA.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by castrokins(m): 8:50pm
Ajala
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by FTrebirth(m): 8:51pm
ain't that ironic?
terrorist attending a counter terrorism summit.
4 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Newbiee: 8:51pm
Journey mercies Baba.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by purem(m): 8:51pm
If yhu look between the lines, yhu will see that this thing he's trying to do is actually the same thing am talking about but yhu wouldn't agree with me because yhu've actually taught that this comment yhu're reading will soon make sense
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by possibility99: 8:51pm
MONITZ:. Guy shift abeg....
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Sirheny007(m): 8:51pm
python1:
You should take note too
for you are the No 1 terrorist on Nairaland.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Burger01(m): 8:52pm
This baba can travel sha He nor dey tire
Okay, I understand
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by donblade85555(m): 8:53pm
traveller of the year award
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by signature2012(m): 8:54pm
Ajala......
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by omobritiko: 8:54pm
Ride on loser...2019 is around the corner...
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by kaystick86(m): 8:54pm
Set of under performing government officials.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Fukafuka: 8:54pm
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Edu3Again: 8:55pm
This is the same man that was angry that GEJ was killing Boko Haram.
Wonders no go end.
Abi na hospital ein dey go?
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by enemyofprogress: 8:56pm
He himself is a terrorist
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by tishbite41: 8:57pm
fulani terrorist going to discuss with Arab terrorists on how to curb terrorism? this cannot happen. in fact, he's going to give a speech on this topic :
Legalizing Terrorism : The Fulanis as a Case Study.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Amirullaha(m): 8:59pm
.
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by BeReaSonAble: 9:00pm
Bello!!!!!
Why is he always around when pmb is traveling or returning
Is it because Kogi is nearer Abuja or he doesn't have work to do at lugurds house lokoja
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by madridguy(m): 9:00pm
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by BOOKERPAGE(m): 9:01pm
|Re: PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs For Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by gurunlocker: 9:01pm
Bubu himself, say travel, say Bubu.....
