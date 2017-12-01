₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:25pm
1. When you hear a new girl just packed to your area
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:25pm
2. You begin to lay ambush so that you can woo her before other guys have her attention
21 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:26pm
3. When you finally approach her, you begin to tell her sweet and romantic words and how you intend to make her your wife
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:26pm
4. When you successfully convince her to come and visit you and she promises to come the next day
23 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:27pm
5. And then all what is running through your mind is this
17 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:27pm
6. When she finally arrives and you don't know how to start, then you will begin to go in and out of the room for no good reason looking for something that is not even missing
30 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by QueenSekxy(f): 5:27pm
make I book space
nl association of sex starved idiots will soon come and counter this truth..
1 Like
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Duchessree(f): 5:28pm
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by skillful01: 5:28pm
no 3
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Lamzee(m): 5:29pm
See as people don book space
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:29pm
7. When you finally summon the courage to make advances and she denies you access, you become cold and quiet looking like someone who just lost a relative
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:29pm
8. You summon the courage to try again yet you failed. Then you will be like
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Psittacus(m): 5:29pm
me too
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:30pm
9. Out of frustration, you just have to swallow your pride and beg.. Edakun!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:31pm
10. When she finally give in
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:31pm
Created by Commissioner For Women Affairs, Tosyne2much
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:33pm
QueenSekxy:Ahn ahn
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:33pm
QueenSekxy:Ahn ahn
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by froshricky22(f): 5:33pm
g
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by NoFavors: 5:34pm
I guess I'm not sex starved cuz I can't relate even though I haven't seen the pictures
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by fejikudz(m): 5:36pm
Ok na
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by favoritte: 5:36pm
GUY
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:39pm
tosyne2much:this One I Like, when There Is A New Girl In My Church. Man Go Just Turn Her To Friend
1 Like
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:41pm
tosyne2much:hahahahaha must Chop This One
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by smartpyzee(m): 5:42pm
But you said ten na
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:42pm
tosyne2much:baba don Book Space Before Omoniles collect Land Finish
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:45pm
QueenSekxy:
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Yeligray(m): 5:47pm
Space for sell
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Oyindidi(f): 5:49pm
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:52pm
Why would a girl come visiting for the first time and then the only thing on your brain is to bang her
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Yeligray(m): 5:53pm
Give her iphoneX
|Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:54pm
Let me just put the tip
3 Likes
