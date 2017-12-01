₦airaland Forum

10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:25pm
1. When you hear a new girl just packed to your area

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:25pm
2. You begin to lay ambush so that you can woo her before other guys have her attention

21 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:26pm
3. When you finally approach her, you begin to tell her sweet and romantic words and how you intend to make her your wife

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:26pm
4. When you successfully convince her to come and visit you and she promises to come the next day

23 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:27pm
5. And then all what is running through your mind is this

17 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:27pm
6. When she finally arrives and you don't know how to start, then you will begin to go in and out of the room for no good reason looking for something that is not even missing cheesy

30 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by QueenSekxy(f): 5:27pm
make I book space
nl association of sex starved idiots will soon come and counter this truth..

1 Like

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Duchessree(f): 5:28pm
smiley
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by skillful01: 5:28pm
no 3 gringrin
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Lamzee(m): 5:29pm
See as people don book space
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:29pm
7. When you finally summon the courage to make advances and she denies you access, you become cold and quiet looking like someone who just lost a relative

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:29pm
8. You summon the courage to try again yet you failed. Then you will be like

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Psittacus(m): 5:29pm
me too
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:30pm
9. Out of frustration, you just have to swallow your pride and beg.. Edakun!

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:31pm
10. When she finally give in

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:31pm
Created by Commissioner For Women Affairs, Tosyne2much

2 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:33pm
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by froshricky22(f): 5:33pm
g
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by NoFavors: 5:34pm
I guess I'm not sex starved cuz I can't relate even though I haven't seen the pictures

3 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by fejikudz(m): 5:36pm
Ok na
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by favoritte: 5:36pm
GUY
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:39pm
tosyne2much:
1. When you hear a new girl just packed to your area
grin this One I Like, when There Is A New Girl In My Church. Man Go Just Turn Her To Friend

1 Like

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:41pm
tosyne2much:
2. The way you lay ambush for her
hahahahaha must Chop This One
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by smartpyzee(m): 5:42pm
But you said ten na lipsrsealed undecided

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:42pm
tosyne2much:
cheesy
baba don Book Space Before Omoniles collect Land Finish grin
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by DeadRat(m): 5:45pm
QueenSekxy:
make I book space

nl association of sex starved idiots will soon come and counter this truth..

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Yeligray(m): 5:47pm
Space for sell
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Oyindidi(f): 5:49pm
grin
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:52pm
Why would a girl come visiting for the first time and then the only thing on your brain is to bang her

2 Likes

Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by Yeligray(m): 5:53pm
Give her iphoneX
Re: 10 Pictures Sex Starved Guys Can Relate To by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:54pm
Let me just put the tip

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

