|10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:35pm On Mar 02
1. When they remember how they've lost good men out of youthful exuberance
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:36pm On Mar 02
2. When the broke guy they dumped his ass for a rich man has now become rich and wealthy and rich man is now broke. They are like "see how I use ojokokoro take ruin my life"
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:36pm On Mar 02
3. They become so active on social media pretending to be whiling away time
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:37pm On Mar 02
4. When reality dawn on them they stop dreaming about imaginary houses and cars. By this time, man na man as long as he get two legs and joystick
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by madridguy(m): 5:37pm On Mar 02
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by H2Ossss(m): 5:37pm On Mar 02
Airforce1 don give you weed smoke abii
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by Oyindidi(f): 5:38pm On Mar 02
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:38pm On Mar 02
5. The way they sit their asses down in their houses on valentine's day when their friends have gone out with their boyfriends
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:38pm On Mar 02
6. They join "being single rocks", "men are worthless", "men are dogs", "I don't need a man to be happy", "all men are the same" crew
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by Safiaaa(f): 5:40pm On Mar 02
Waiting for the silly points he will give
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:41pm On Mar 02
7. Out of frustration, they become so tough and graduate into feminists and begin to throw tantrums online.
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
8. When age is no longer on their side, dem go port enter choir use am corner brother Moses into marriage
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
9. They devise strategies on how to use pregnancy to trap the brother down since their parents no want make dem marry the brother
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
10. When yam finally land, the whole world must know that they have finally hooked a brother
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by edimolu(m): 5:42pm On Mar 02
Number 10 as usual...spot on
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by greiboy(m): 5:43pm On Mar 02
Nigerian ladies are one funny bunch
>Some of them have very high standards and they believe in this fallacy/fantasy that every one of them will meet a young, rich and handsome guy
However, when reality finally dawn upon them, it's often too late and they end up settling with plan F
>Some of them claim to want a God fearing men, but even God will fear the kind of 'play boy" they are secretly lusting for.
>it is also weird that some ladies are also attracted to men that don't really care about their emotions, not particularly a play boy but a blunt and sometimes rude guy,
Despite most ladies always claiming to prefer men that take their emotions into consideration
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by velai(m): 5:43pm On Mar 02
When they eventually wake up in the morning and discover that number 10 was actually a dream...
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by tosyne2much(m): 5:43pm On Mar 02
For
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by QueenSekxy(f): 5:45pm On Mar 02
hmm..lemme charge phone first
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by QueenSekxy(f): 5:46pm On Mar 02
Oyindidi:oyindi ma'am
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by Flexherbal(m): 5:50pm On Mar 02
Number 6, though !
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by phyllosilicate(m): 5:52pm On Mar 02
tosyne2much:
Three legs
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by obafemee80(m): 5:54pm On Mar 02
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by Premiumwriter: 5:56pm On Mar 02
tosyne2much:
|Re: 10 Pictures Single And Frustrated Ladies Can Relate To by Oyindidi(f): 5:57pm On Mar 02
This Tosin funny
