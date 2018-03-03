2. When the broke guy they dumped his ass for a rich man has now become rich and wealthy and rich man is now broke. They are like "see how I use ojokokoro take ruin my life"





>Some of them have very high standards and they believe in this fallacy/fantasy that every one of them will meet a young, rich and handsome guy



However, when reality finally dawn upon them, it's often too late and they end up settling with plan F



>Some of them claim to want a God fearing men, but even God will fear the kind of 'play boy" they are secretly lusting for.



>it is also weird that some ladies are also attracted to men that don't really care about their emotions, not particularly a play boy but a blunt and sometimes rude guy,



Despite most ladies always claiming to prefer men that take their emotions into consideration Nigerian ladies are one funny bunch>Some of them have very high standards and they believe in this fallacy/fantasy that every one of them will meet a young, rich and handsome guyHowever, when reality finally dawn upon them, it's often too late and they end up settling with plan F>Some of them claim to want a God fearing men, but even God will fear the kind of 'play boy" they are secretly lusting for.>it is also weird that some ladies are also attracted to men that don't really care about their emotions, not particularly a play boy but a blunt and sometimes rude guy,Despite most ladies always claiming to prefer men that take their emotions into consideration 64 Likes 10 Shares